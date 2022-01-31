Transfer news LIVE! Deadline day latest: Tottenham double deal, Morata to Arsenal, Chelsea, Man United rumours

Transfer news LIVE!

Tottenham are expecting to have a successful deadline day, with Juventus duo Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur set to become the first signings of the Antonio Conte era. Tanguy Ndombele is set to leave, with his return to Lyon nearly complete.

Arsenal look increasingly unlikely to add to their ranks, despite reports linking them to moves for Alvaro Morata and Alexander Isak, but could see further departures.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has turned down an offer from Saudi Arabia and is close to agreeing a loan move to Barcelona, while Eddie Nketiah’s future is also uncertain amid interest from Newcastle.

Ousmane Dembele has been linked with both Chelsea and Manchester United in recent days, but reports suggest he is nearing a transfer to PSG. United had been willing to let Phil Jones join Bordeaux, but that move has collapsed after the defender turned down the move.

Liverpool have already secured Luis Diaz, and are believed to have made a late swoop for Fulham’s Fabio Carvalho as Chelsea register an interest in Leeds ace Raphinha.

There are no incomings expected at Crystal Palace, with Donny van de Beek set to join Everton, while West Ham are in talks over Duje Caleta-Car and have bid for Benfica striker Darwin Nunez.

Newcastle are set to sign Brighton defender Dan Burn and have Eddie Nketiah, Dean Henderson and Matt Targett in their sights before the deadline after also signing Bruno Guimaraes, while Christian Eriksen has now joined Brentford.

Brentford have conducted ‘significant due diligence’ on Eriksen

08:28 , George Flood

Discussing the Eriksen deal, Brentford director of football Phil Giles insists the club have conducted “significant due diligence” to ensure the player is ready to return to competitive football.

“We first discussed the possibility of Christian joining Brentford when we heard that he would be leaving Inter. It is fantastic that he is now with us,” Giles said.

“Naturally the process of signing Christian was more elongated than most transfers. I understand that many people will have questions about the process. In order to respect Christian’s medical confidentiality, we won’t be going into any details.

“Brentford fans can rest assured that we have undertaken significant due diligence to ensure that Christian is in the best possible shape to return to competitive football. Now Christian has made the decision to sign for Brentford, all parties want to focus fully on football.

“We are sure that Christian will make a big impact at Brentford and on the Premier League between now and the end of the season.”

(Brentford FC)

Eriksen ‘can’t wait’ to get started at Brentford

08:22 , George Flood

Christian Eriksen says he cannot wait to get started back in the Premier League after joining Brentford today...

Frank: Eriksen deal ‘unbelievable opportunity’ for Brentford

08:19 , George Flood

No quotes from Eriksen on his move to Brentford just yet, with those not expected until he returns to the UK next week.

However, Thomas Frank is understandably delighted at reuniting with a player whom he coached in Denmark’s youth setup.

“I am looking forward to working with Christian again. It has been a while since I last coached him, and a lot has happened since then. Christian was 16 at the time and has become one of the best midfield players to appear in the Premier League. He has also won trophies all over Europe and become the star of the Danish national team,” Frank said.

“We have taken an unbelievable opportunity to bring a World Class player to Brentford. He hasn’t trained with a team for seven months but has done a lot of work on his own. He is fit but we will need to get him match fit and I am looking forward to seeing him work with the players and staff to get back towards his highest level.

(PA)

“At his best, Christian has the ability to dictate games of football. He can find the right passes and is a goal threat. He also has very, very good set piece delivery, both from corners and direct free kicks.

“He is a player you can find with the ball, and he will come up with a solution to the problem in front of him. Christian will also bring experience of top level football to the Club. I expect him to have an impact in the dressing room and at the Training Ground.”

Done deal! Brentford sign Eriksen

08:10 , George Flood

And there we have it!

One of the stories of the season without question as Christian Eriksen makes his return to club football, seven months after suffering a cardiac arrest on the pitch at Euro 2020.

The Danish playmaker joins Brentford on an initial six-month deal that includes the option for a further year after passing all the necessary medical checks.

The deal is thought to be heavily performance-related.

Eriksen is expected in the UK to begin his Brentford career next week.

It's Official, @ChrisEriksen8 is a Bee



🇩🇰 The Danish international will link up with Bees for rest of season



📄 https://t.co/6cDQ91l2dl#BrentfordFC #EriksenJoins pic.twitter.com/r57bj2FLJp — Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) January 31, 2022

Lingard to push for Newcastle move

07:59 , George Flood

Jesse Lingard’s hopes of leaving Manchester United before the deadline may not be over just yet.

West Ham, Tottenham and Newcastle have all enquired as to the England midfielder’s availability this month.

However, United are reported to be demanding a sizeable loan fee for a player who is out of contract in the summer, much to his dismay.

But now The Athletic report that Lingard will push for a move to Newcastle today. Watch this space!

(Manchester United via Getty Imag)

Brentford set to announce Eriksen deal

07:53 , George Flood

Here we go!

Brentford are set to get us underway today with a first social media signing tease.

And it’s a huge deal too, with Christian Eriksen returning to the Premier League...

Crystal Palace fail with second Nketiah bid

07:43 , George Flood

Speaking of Eddie Nketiah, Newcastle are not the only team still pushing for his services.

Sky Sports report that Arsenal have now turned down a second offer from Crystal Palace for the striker.

Nketiah is out of contract in the summer, but surely won’t leave the Emirates if a new frontman is not forthcoming today.

It’s set to be a quiet end to the window for Palace, who have missed out to Everton on a loan deal for Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek.

Frank Lampard should be confirmed as Rafael Benitez’s successor at Goodison Park this morning, by the way.

(Getty Images)

Newcastle target triple signing on deadline day

07:33 , George Flood

Will Newcastle be the busiest Premier League club on deadline day?

Yesterday, the now mega-rich Magpies signed Brazilian midfielder Bruno Guimaraes from Lyon to add to the earlier arrivals of Kieran Trippier and Chris Wood.

Newcastle are also set to land Brighton defender Dan Burn for £12.5m, while The Telegraph suggest they are hopeful of completing two additional deals before the deadline.

Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah and Aston Villa left-back Matt Targett are said to be the players in question.

(Getty Images)

West Ham launch £45m Nunez bid

07:22 , George Flood

Back to West Ham, who are said to have launched a late £45m swoop for that long-coveted new striker to provide much-needed support and competition for Michail Antonio.

According to the Daily Mail, the forward in question is Benfica’s Uruguayan international marksman Darwin Nunez.

However, there are reportedly fears that Benfica could reject the bid with so little time to find a replacement and the Portuguese giants still in the Champions League.

The fact that Nunez is currently away with Uruguay ahead of their World Cup qualifier against Venezuela tomorrow night would also appear to complicate matters considerably, although Liverpool’s move for Luis Diaz - currently in Argentina with the Colombia squad - surely shows it’s not impossible.

(Getty Images)

Jones to stay at Man United after Bordeaux loan bid

07:15 , George Flood

I’m not sure there will be much incoming business at Manchester United today.

One player not leaving Old Trafford is Phil Jones, who had been offered the chance to revive his career in France with Bordeaux.

However, Fabrizio Romano now reports that the former England centre-back has turned down the opportunity to move to Ligue 1 on loan.

Bordeaux will apparently try one last time to change his mind, but it seems like a lost cause at this stage.

(Manchester United via Getty Images)

Chelsea interested in Leeds star Raphinha

06:53 , George Flood

Chelsea have joined London rivals West Ham in targeting Leeds star Raphinha.

That is according to reports from Italy picked up by the Daily Mail, which claim that the Blues have now registered their own interest in the highly-rated Brazilian.

However, it is thought that any potential swoop will happen in the summer, with Leeds completely unwilling to sell Raphinha today.

Indeed, they would love to tie him down to a new contract at Elland Road.

(Getty Images)

West Ham in ‘advanced talks’ over Caleta-Car

06:30 , George Flood

We can surely expect movement at West Ham on deadline day.

The Hammers have tried and failed to entice Leeds into selling their two top players over recent days, with audacious bids for Raphinha - more on him in a moment - and Kalvin Phillips rejected.

Despite those rather surprising offers for a winger and a midfielder, David Moyes is still believed to be on the hunt for a new centre-back to provide cover with Angelo Ogbonna out for the season and finally a new striker to offer long overdue cover and competition for Michail Antonio.

According to Goal France, West Ham are now in advanced talks over a deal for Marseille’s Croatian international centre-back Duje Caleta-Car.

A deal for the long-term Moyes target would reportedly be worth €22m plus €3m in bonuses as well as a sell-on clause.

(AFP via Getty Images)

AC Milan eye Dele Alli loan swoop

06:14 , George Flood

Plenty of outgoings are expected at Tottenham today, with record signing Tanguy Ndombele pictured in Lyon to complete a move to his former club after PSG failed to clear the necessary space in their squad for a reunion with Mauricio Pochettino.

Bryan Gil is moving on loan to Valencia, while Steven Bergwijn could yet join Ajax despite his recent last-gasp heroics at Leicester.

Joe Rodon is expected to stay at Spurs for now, while Gazzetta dello Sport in Italy report that AC Milan could make a late move for Dele Alli.

Premier League clubs were previously said to be queuing up for the midfielder, who is surplus to requirements under Antonio Conte, but there has been nothing concrete as yet despite rumoured interest from Everton, Southampton, Newcastle, Brighton and Burnley as well as Borussia Dortmund in Germany.

Where will Dele end up?

(Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images)

Dembele wages too high for Spurs

06:02 , George Flood

Speaking of Dembele, Tottenham have also been linked with a potential late move for the Frenchman after missing out on both Adama Traore and Luis Diaz.

Spanish newspaper Marca insist that he would fit the bill perfectly for Antonio Conte in north London.

However, it is said that Dembele’s wages - reported to be around £210,000-a-week - are just too high for Spurs to attempt to negotiate a deal.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Barcelona and PSG in Dembele swap talks

05:56 , George Flood

Ousmane Dembele is certainly a name to watch today.

Barcelona have been trying to offload the French forward ever since it became clear that he would not be signing an extension to his Camp Nou contract, which is due to expire in the summer.

Indeed, it has been suggested that the LaLiga giants - who saw Sergio Aguero retire last month due to a heart condition - will not be able to register another forward such as Aubameyang or Morata until Dembele is out the door.

Transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano reports that Barca have been in contact with PSG over a potential swap deal, with no solution found so far amid reports that Mauro Icardi could move in the opposite direction.

Newcastle and Chelsea have also been linked with Dembele in recent weeks, though Romano insists that Manchester United are not in the running.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Liverpool in Carvalho talks

05:50 , George Flood

Liverpool have quickly moved onto their next attacking target after beating Tottenham to a high-profile swoop for Luis Diaz from Porto.

The Reds are known admirers of teenage winger Fabio Carvalho and have reportedly swooped for the Fulham starlet before tonight’s deadline.

Per The Athletic, Liverpool have tabled an offer for the Lisbon-born England youth international, who is out of contract at Craven Cottage at the end of the season.

The two clubs are now in talks over a deal, with the relationship previously frosty after Harvey Elliott’s move to Anfield was eventually settled by a tribunal.

However, they also did business last year when Harry Wilson moved in the opposite direction.

(Getty Images)

Barcelona close to Aubameyang loan deal

05:45 , George Flood

If Arsenal fail to sign a new striker today, will they still let the exiled Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang depart?

He has not played for the club since being stripped of the captaincy following a latest disciplinary breach last month and was not included in their squad for a warm-weather training trip to Dubai.

As Standard Sport reported yesterday, Barcelona are edging closer to agreeing a loan deal for Aubameyang, with ongoing discussions over the player’s mammoth £350,000-a-week salary and the exact length of the agreement.

Aubameyang has rejected a potential move to Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia and wants to remain in Europe, with Juventus also linked.

(Getty Images)

Arsenal must pay £75m for Isak

05:42 , George Flood

Alexander Isak to Arsenal looks like a very difficult deal to complete today.

The Real Sociedad striker - along with the likes of Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Jonathan David at Lille - is another option looked at after the Gunners missed out on top target Dusan Vlahovic to Juventus last week.

The Sweden international clearly has admirers at the Emirates, but the Daily Mirror report that Sociedad will expect his £75m release clause to be met in full if he is to depart today.

Too much for Arsenal to afford?

(Getty Images)

Arsenal contact Morata over deal

05:38 , George Flood

Over on the other side of north London, a trickier deadline day likely lies in store for Arsenal as they finally try to end their frustrating striker search.

Spanish outlet AS reports that the Gunners and Tottenham have both been in contact with Juventus frontman Alvaro Morata, who has also been heavily linked with Barcelona.

It is said that Mikel Arteta’s assistant Miguel Molina has personally rung the Spanish international to try and convince him to move to the Emirates.

However, it seems that Morata feels it is too short notice to attempt another crack at the Premier League, having struggled during his previous stint at Chelsea.

Can they change his mind before 11pm? We shall see...

(Getty Images)

Tottenham close to Kulusevski and Bentancur deals

05:29 , George Flood

Good morning and welcome to the Evening Standard’s rolling LIVE coverage of another transfer deadline day!

We start this morning with Tottenham, who are anticipating a busy and successful final day of the January window, which slams shut at 11pm GMT.

Spurs are expecting the arrivals of two Juventus players today in Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur.

Tottenham’s deal for winger Kulusevski could be worth more than €40million (£33.2m), with the Swedish international set to arrive on an initial 18-month loan deal for €10m (£8.3m).

Spurs will be obligated to sign him permanently for £25m if they return to the Champions League and he plays more than 50 per cent of their matches.

Tottenham could pay around £19m for Bentancur, having agreed a deal worth £15m up front and a further £4m due in potential add-ons.

The duo will become the first signings of the Antonio Conte era. Will they be followed by more new recruits?