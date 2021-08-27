Transfer news LIVE: Cristiano Ronaldo set to rejoin Manchester United as Man City pull out of deal

Cristiano Ronaldo is leaving Juventus (AFP via Getty Images)

Cristiano Ronaldo is on the verge of a sensational move from Juventus to Manchester United after a stunning twist in his proposed move to rivals Manchester City.

Former United winger Ronaldo had spoken to Pep Guardiola about his role at Man City, and it is understood the Portugal captain would have been paid over £250,000 a week at the Etihad. It is, however, understood they have now backed away from any deal leaving United as the clear frontrunners for his signature.

Juventus manager Max Allegri earlier revealed today that the 36-year-old has “no intention” of staying at the Serie A clubwith United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer going public with his desire for him to return to Old Trafford, where he spent six hugely-successful years.

You can follow all the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip as Premier League clubs make moves to strengthen ahead of transfer deadline day.

Man United close in on Cristiano Ronaldo deal as Man City back out

Ronaldo has ‘no intention’ of staying at Juventus, says Max Allegri

Real Madrid see improved bid for Kylian Mbappe rejected by PSG

Everton ‘not considering’ selling Richarlison to PSG

Man United in late push for midfielder but may have to wait for Declan Rice

Chelsea defender Zouma agrees personal terms with West Ham

Tottenham in advanced talks with Barcelona over Iliax Moriba deal

Transfer news LIVE: MK Dons back out of race to sign Ronaldo

14:54

A major update in the race to sign Cristiano Ronaldo.

We can confirm that #MKDons are no longer interested in signing Cristiano Ronaldo.



The Portuguese international wanted assurances that he would take free-kicks at @Stadium_MK but... @Scotttwine10 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/ySd7Xu5ONV — Milton Keynes Dons (@MKDonsFC) August 27, 2021

Transfer news LIVE: Man United close in on Ronaldo as Man City back out

14:46

Our Senior Football Correspondent, Melissa Reddy, has the latest on Cristiano Ronaldo.

Manchester City are out of the race to sign the forward, with his old club Man United closing in.

More from Melissa soon.

Manchester City briefing that they're not signing Cristiano. "Considered the possibility, but decided against it."



👀 — Melissa Reddy (@MelissaReddy_) August 27, 2021

Transfer news LIVE: Chelsea working on potential signings – Tuchel

14:31

“We have some ideas, we are trying, not all decisions are taken, there are some negotiations going on,” Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel said this afternoon, ahead of facing Liverpool at Anfield tomorrow.

“Hoping in the meaning that we need something to make the coach happy, absolutely not, I’m happy with the squad like it is. I have a lot of confidence that we are absolutely competitive on a high level.

“Still all eyes are open, we are aware of all situations, you never know in football, but we’re focused on the game tomorrow. All good so far.”

More here:

Thomas Tuchel reveals Chelsea working on transfer incomings before deadline

Transfer news LIVE: Man United have real interest in signing Ronaldo

14:21

Per The Athletic, Manchester United have a very real interest in signing Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer gushed about the former United player this afternoon, and there might be more to the coach’s comments than it first seemed...

That said, Man City seemingly still lead the race to land the departing Juventus forward.

Transfer news LIVE: Tuchel on Ronaldo to Premier League rumours

14:13

Tuchel: “I don’t know if it’s good if he plays for any of our rivals.

“If he ends up in the Premier, it’s good for the league, it shows how competitive the league is, but it’ll make life harder for us.

“I hear it from you for the first time. Off the pitch, let’s wait and see.”

Transfer news LIVE: Tuchel confirms Zouma-West Ham talks

13:56

Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel has confirmed that negotiations between Blues defender Kurt Zouma and West Ham have taken place, saying the centre-back’s future is up in the air:

“Kurt has some personal, family issues to solve and we allowed him to travel to France,” the German said.

“There are negotiations [with West Ham], but to be very honest I don’t know where it leads right now.

“We have to wait. Both things can happen – that he stays or leaves.”

Transfer news LIVE: Solskjaer opens door to Ronaldo-United move

13:46

More here on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s comments about a potential Manchester United approach for Cristiano Ronaldo:

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer opens door to Cristiano Ronaldo move

Transfer news LIVE: Guardiola on Kane’s failed move to Man City

13:44

Guardiola: “No, no, no, no, no, no, no, no. Not even one offer, because they didn’t want to negotiate. Tottenham didn’t want to talk, so we didn’t talk.

“Maybe they say they want £200m. We are not going to pay £200m, because we don’t have it.

“The big master of the negotiation is [Spurs chairman] Daniel Levy.

“He [Kane] is a Tottenham Hotspur player and I wish him all the best in his last years, doing well in London.”

Transfer news LIVE: Guardiola on Ronaldo to Man City

13:42

Guardiola: “I’m incredibly happy with the squad I have, more than satisfied. We are the same guys except one guy leaves, Sergio [Aguero], and one guy arrives, Jack [Grealish]. I’m focused on the players we have.

“I say the same: These types of players decide. For example, Messi himself decided where he wanted to play. They knock on the door, they call. After that there are situations I can’t control, because it’s not my business.”

Transfer news LIVE: Guardiola on Ronaldo to Man City

13:38

Guardiola: “Cristiano will decide where he wants to play, not Manchester City, not myself.”

Transfer news LIVE: Guardiola on Ronaldo to Man City

13:38

Guardiola: “I cannot say much. Harry Kane announced he’s continuing at his club. Exceptional club like Tottenham, and Cristiano was a Juventus player – I think is a Juventus player.

“All I can say is with three or four days left [in the transfer window] everything can happen, but in my personal view there are few players – Ronaldo included – where they decide where they’re going to play.

“I would say right now, it’s my feeling, I’m delighted with the squad we have and we will stay the same.”

Transfer news LIVE: Solskjaer admits interest in signing Ronaldo at Man United

13:36

Elsewhere in Manchester, United coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has just said the following on Cristiano Ronaldo:

“Cristiano is probably the greatest player of all time with [Lionel] Messi. I didn’t think he would leave Juventus. There has been speculation.

“We’ve always had a good communication. Bruno [Fernandes] has been talking to him as well and he knows what we feel about him. If he was ever going to move away from Juventus, he knows we are here.” – per The Telegraph and BBC Sport.

Transfer news LIVE: Guardiola to speak on Man City-Ronaldo deal?

13:33

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is set to speak to the media any moment now, as he previews tomorrow’s Premier League clash with Arsenal.

We’ll keep you up-to-date with all the coach has to say; he will certainly be asked about Cristiano Ronaldo.

Transfer news LIVE: Allegri reveals Ronaldo will leave Juventus

13:07

“Yesterday, Cristiano told me he has no intention of playing for Juventus anymore,” Allegri said in a news conference on Friday, ahead of his team’s Serie A meeting with Empoli on Saturday.

“For this reason, he won’t be selected tomorrow,” Allegri continued.

“Things change, it’s a law of life. Juventus remains, which is the most important thing. Cristiano gave his contribution, he made himself available, now he leaves and life goes on.

“Cristiano is to be thanked for what he has done, also as an example amongst the youngsters, but as I said: We must move on.”

More here:

Cristiano Ronaldo has ‘no intention’ of staying at Juventus as Man City close in

Transfer news LIVE: Real Madrid extend Casemiro contract

12:52

Real Madrid have announced a four-year extension to Casemiro’s contract.

The Brazil midfielder is now tied to Los Blancos until 2025.

A statement read: “Real Madrid and Casemiro have agreed to extend the player’s contract, which will remain linked to the club for the next four seasons, until June 30, 2025.”

Transfer news LIVE: Ronaldo has ‘no intention’ of staying at Juve – Allegri

12:42

Cristiano Ronaldo has ‘no intention’ of staying at Juventus as Man City close in

Transfer news LIVE: Richarlison not for sale, says Benitez

12:19

Following Sky Sports’ earlier report that PSG will pursue the signing of Richarlison if they are to sell Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid, Everton coach Rafael Benitez has insisted that the striker is not for sale.

In a press conference ahead of Everton’s Premier League game against Brighton this weekend, Benitez said: “We are not considering selling him.

“He is our player, we are really pleased with him and we are happy.

“Hopefully he can score a lot of goals for us this year.”

Brazil international Richarlison scored in Everton’s 3-1 victory over Southampton in their Premier League opener this month.

Everton ‘not considering’ selling PSG target Richarlison

Transfer news LIVE: Kane turned down new Spurs contract this month

11:59

The Athletic have reported that Harry Kane in fact turned down the offer of a new contract from Tottenham Hotspur earlier this month.

The England captain signed a six-year contract in 2018, with no release clause included. As such, his attempts to engineer a move to Manchester City this summer fell flat, with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy standing firm.

But Tottenham wanted to amend the striker’s existing deal this month, according to The Athletic, with Kane rejecting the offer.

Harry Kane is staying at Tottenham “this summer” (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA) (PA Wire)

Transfer news LIVE: Harry Kane scores twice in first Spurs game since statement

11:00

This week, Harry Kane released a statement in which he committed to staying at Tottenham Hotspur “this summer”, and it was back to business as usual in his first game since that announcement.

Kane scored twice last night as Spurs overturned a 1-0 first-leg defeat by Pacos with a 3-0 home victory, ensuring Nuno Espirito Santo’s side a place in this season’s inaugural Europa Conference League.

Harry Kane begins rebuilding Tottenham bridges with brace in victory over Pacos

Transfer news LIVE: Spurs in advanced talks with Barca over Moriba deal

10:42

Our own Tom Kershaw reports: “Tottenham Hotspur are in advanced negotiations to sign Barcelona midfielder Iliax Moriba and have held repeated rounds of talks with the 18-year-old’s representatives.

“Moriba, one of the most highly regarded La Masia graduates in recent years, is into the last year of his contract with Barcelona and has reached an impasse over renewing terms at the Nou Camp. As a result, the teenager has been excluded from Ronald Koeman’s first team and the head coach publicly implied last week that Moriba was prioritising money over his career prospects.

“Moriba has been offered to and attracted widespread interest from clubs across Europe and Barcelona are thought to want a fee of around £13m. Spurs have accelerated their interest over the last fortnight and are now considered frontrunners, however, negotiations remain complicated due to salary demands and other fees involved in completing the deal.

“RB Leipzig are also interested in signing Moriba, but the midfielder prefers a move to London.”

More here:

Tottenham in advanced talks to sign Barcelona teenager Iliax Moriba

Transfer news LIVE: Ronaldo bids farewell to Juventus teammates

10:25

Per Sky Italy, Cristiano Ronaldo has left Juventus’ training centre after saying goodbye to his teammates.

The Portugal captain’s agreement with Manchester City remains a verbal one, however, meaning his farewell might be premature...

Cristiano Ronaldo has left Juventus training center after 40 minutes to say goodbye to his teammates. He only wants to leave the club in the next hours. 🇵🇹🚫 #Ronaldo



NO training today. Ronaldo is waiting for Mendes to bring the official bid as it’s still verbal with Man City. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 27, 2021

Transfer news LIVE: West Ham near completion of Zouma deal

10:05

West Ham’s move for Kurt Zouma could be confirmed very soon, per BBC Sport.

The Chelsea defender is reported to have undergone a medical in France yesterday ahead of a potential £25m move to the Hammers, and personal terms with the centre-back are now said to have been agreed.

West Ham’s fine start to the season has seen them beat Newcastle 4-2 and Leicester City 4-1 to top the Premier League table, but their involvement in the Europa League this season means they need greater squad depth – something they haven’t exactly achieved so far in this window.

The arrival of France international Zouma would certainly help them out.

West Ham learn their Europa League group-stage opponents in an hour. You can follow all the build-up to the draw with us here:

Europa League group-stage draw - follow live

Transfer news LIVE: PSG reject improved Real bid for Mbappe

09:52

Real Madrid have had a second bid for Kylian Mbappe turned down by Paris Saint-Germain, according to Sky Sports.

Following their first, rejected bid of £137m, Real have since seen an offer of £145m refused by the French club.

PSG are believed to want in the region of £190m for France forward Mbappe, who has a year left on his contract.

But the Ligue 1 side might just budge before this summer window closes, with Sky also reporting that PSG are in fact planning how they might use the money from an Mbappe sale...

The French club may look to sign Everton striker Richarlison if they offload Mbappe, 22.

France and PSG forward Kylian Mbappe (AFP via Getty Images)

Transfer news LIVE: Liverpool vs Chelsea a clash of team-building ideologies

09:27

Tomorrow’s late Premier League kick-off sees Liverpool take on Chelsea as two potential title contenders meet at Anfield. The clubs are emblematic of very different team-building processes, as Miguel Delaney writes:

“Chelsea have almost been crafted from the top down, with an elite coach brought in to impose an ideology on an expensive collection of talent. While there is obvious design to the club’s recruitment, it is not like the squad has been built to a defined tactical approach. It is - in the plainest terms - just the super-stacked squad of a super-club.

“That isn’t the case with Liverpool. That is a squad largely built from the bottom up, with Klopp first putting in place his vision and making signings to suit it. It has been a gradual process, with the right players being brought in when possible. They had to be more selective and patient.”

Full article here:

Liverpool vs Chelsea brings early clash of team-building ideologies and title hopes

Transfer news LIVE: Real Madrid’s Mbappe pursuit stalls after PSG reject bid

09:15

Paris Saint-Germain this week rejected Real Madrid’s £137m bid for Kylian Mbappe.

The Ligue 1 club reportedly want closer to £190m for the superstar forward, who could leave on a free transfer next summer when his contract expires.

Mbappe, 22, is keen on leaving PSG, according to club director Leonardo, but it seems things have stalled on Real’s end.

Could it be that they were simply signalling to Mbappe their interest in signing him, before waiting to secure the France international for free at the end of the season?

Real Madrid make €160m bid for Kylian Mbappe

Transfer news LIVE: Man United want midfielder but Rice may elude them

08:59

Another update from our Chief Football Writer, Miguel Delaney, who has the latest on Manchester United’s plans as the window nears its closure.

The Red Devils were already keen on a late push for a central midfielder, with their desire to secure such a player surely only fuelled by Scott McTominay’s impending absence due to groin surgery.

Declan Rice remains Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s top target, but United may have to wait until next summer to pry the England international from West Ham.

Here is the full story:

Manchester United targeting central midfielder before transfer deadline

Transfer news LIVE: Ronaldo close to sensational Man City move

08:51

Cristiano Ronaldo has agreed personal terms with Manchester City – per our own Chief Football Writer, Miguel Delaney – meaning he is on the verge of a move that would almost rival Lionel Messi’s seismic transfer from Barcelona to PSG this summer.

Miguel reports: “The Portuguese has already spoken to Pep Guardiola about his role in the team, and it is understood personal terms have been agreed in principle.

“Ronaldo will be paid over £250,000 a week should the deal be completed.

“His agent Jorge Mendes flew into Turin on Wednesday night to try and negotiate his exit, and Juventus are in principle open to a sale as they want Ronaldo off the wage bill in order to rebuild. There is still a significant distance way to go, though, as City do not want to pay a fee but Juventus are adamant he does not go for free. That may yet scupper the deal, but the principal personal terms have been agreed.”

Full story here:

Man City agree personal terms with Cristiano Ronaldo

Transfer news LIVE: Welcome!

08:47

Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of all of today’s transfer news! We’ll have you covered with the latest updates, rumours and gossip.