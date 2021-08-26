Transfer news LIVE: Cristiano Ronaldo keen on Man City move as Real Madrid bid for Kylian Mbappe

Following Lionel Messi’s seismic move from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain this summer, the Argentina captain’s great rival Cristiano Ronaldo could also be set for a career refresh.

The Juventus forward is reportedly keen on leaving the Serie A club, with Manchester City the ideal destination as things stand. However, City – who spent £100million on Jack Grealish in this window – are reluctant to pay a transfer fee for the 26-year-old Ronaldo. That said, with City’s top target Harry Kane having confirmed that he will not leave Tottenham this summer, the Premier League champions might just be tempted to pursue the Portugal winger.

Elsewhere, Real Madrid have made waves by making a £137m bid for Kylian Mbappe. PSG have rejected the offer, but the French club’s sporting director Leonardo appeared to confirm that the France international wishes to fulfil a childhood dream by moving to the La Liga side. Mbappe, 22, will see his contract expire next summer, so PSG might just decide to take the money instead of letting the superstar leave for free next year.

Meanwhile, Manchester United continue to rival PSG for Rennes sensation Eduardo Camavinga, with the 18-year-old one year away from a free transfer and a likely candidate to make a late move in the window as his club salvage some value. And in yet more French transfer news, West Ham have been linked with Lille midfielder Jonathan Bamba, with the 25-year-old now seen as an alternative to Jesse Lingard, who has returned to Old Trafford following his incredible loan spell at the London Stadium. Elsewhere, Chelsea are exploring a potential loan move for Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez.

You can follow all the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip as Premier League clubs make moves to strengthen ahead of transfer deadline day.

Harry Kane confirms he’s staying at Tottenham despite interest from Manchester City

Kylian Mbappe: PSG striker ‘wants to leave’ amid interest from Real Madrid

Romelu Lukaku: ‘Let people talk, winning trophies sets you apart’

Cristiano Ronaldo keen on Man City move with Juventus exit on the cards

PSG reject Real Madrid bid for France forward Kylian Mbappe

Harry Kane confirms he will not leave Tottenham ‘this summer’

Man United target central midfielder but may have to wait for Rice

Spurs open talks with Juventus over Weston McKennie transfer

13:01 , Alex Pattle

Sky Sports are reporting that Manchester City are willing to offer Cristiano Ronaldo a two-year contract that would see the forward earn approximately €15m per season.

The forward is earning around double that amount at Juventus, so he would be taking a hefty pay cut to move on.

Juventus are said to be after a fee of €25m for the 36-year-old and are keen on taking Gabriel Jesus from City.

City, however, are hesitant to let go of Jesus or pay a transfer fee for Ronaldo, whose contract with Juve expires next summer.

12:42 , Alex Pattle

Per the Evening Standard, Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma is set to undergo a medical today ahead of a move to West Ham.

The centre-back, who has previously been loaned out to Everton and Stoke, is on the verge of a £25m transfer to the Hammers, who have started this season in fine form.

David Moyes’ side currently sit atop the Premier League, having beaten Newcastle 4-2 and Leicester 4-1 in their first two matches.

In second place on goal difference are Chelsea, whom Zouma looks set to leave after a seven-year spell that followed his arrival from Saint-Etienne.

The 26-year-old’s medical will reportedly take place in Paris, where the France international has been the last few days.

Kurt Zouma in pre-season action for Chelsea (Getty)

12:35 , Alex Pattle

Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira has joined Fiorentina on a season-long loan.

The Serie A club have an option to buy the Uruguay international at the end of the campaign.

Torreira has made 89 appearances for Arsenal since arriving from Sampdoria in 2018, but the 25-year-old spent last season on loan at Atletico Madrid.

The midfielder played 26 times across all competitions as Atletico won La Liga.

12:23 , Alex Pattle

There has been speculation that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang might leave Arsenal as part of Mikel Arteta’s rebuild of the squad, but the coach’s latest interview suggests the forward is going nowhere.

Aubameyang is believed to be Arsenal’s top earner, on a salary of around £250,000 per week, but there is seemingly no rush at the north London club to offload those wages.

Speaking after Aubameyang scored a hat-trick in Arsenal’s 6-0 thrashing of West Brom in the Carabao Cup second round, Arteta very much spoke as if the Gabon international is part of his plans this season.

“I hope [the return of fans helps him],” Arteta said. “Obviously he is a really happy character and he needs that connection with people; with family, with friends, with fans. You could see the interaction when he left the pitch and I think that is something really positive for him, yes.

“Auba, after his Covid, to get some minutes and score three goals for his confidence is going to be great.”

Mikel Arteta feels Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will be boosted by return of fans

11:50 , Alex Pattle

Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay has undergone surgery on his groin to treat an injury that was causing him pain in the club’s first two games of the season.

McTominay played in the 5-1 thrashing of Leeds and 1-1 draw against Southampton – both fixtures taking place in the Premier League.

The 24-year-old was omitted from Scotland’s squad for their upcoming World Cup qualifiers, and his club have now confirmed that the midfielder has undergone surgery.

“Having tried all other treatment options in pre-season, surgery was deemed necessary to resolve the issue,” read a United statement. “We hope to have him back soon.”

The news may further explain United’s pursuit of a central midfielder before the summer window closes. Miguel Delaney has the latest on that here:

Manchester United targeting central midfielder before transfer deadline

11:33 , Alex Pattle

Tottenham coach Nuno Espirito Santo has spoken about how important it was for the north London club to hang on to Harry Kane, following the striker’s social media post in which the England captain said he would stay at Spurs “this summer”.

“To us, it says we are able to keep one of the best players in the world, this is important,” said Nuno, who found out about Kane’s intention to stay just hours before the player’s announcement.

“I think all the players have to show this belief that together we can make good things.”

More from the Spurs coach here:

Nuno underlines importance of Tottenham being able to keep Harry Kane

11:18 , Alex Pattle

The return of the Champions League is imminent as the first few stones are paved on the road to the 2021/22 final in Saint Petersburg.

Last season’s edition of the competition saw Chelsea overcome Atletico Madrid, Porto and Real Madrid in the knockout rounds before seeing off Premier League champions Manchester City in an all-English final.

Although Thomas Tuchel led the Blues through those ties, Chelsea’s second ever Champions League triumph – and first since 2012 – was built on the back of an impressive group-stage campaign under Frank Lampard.

The groups for the new season are set to be revealed tonight, with Chelsea, Man City, Man United and Liverpool having qualified as the four English teams.

Here’s everything you need to know about the 2021/22 Champions League group-stage draw:

When is the Champions League group-stage draw?

10:56 , Alex Pattle

Pep Guardiola has said he intends to leave Manchester City when his current contract expires in 2023.

The Spaniard, who joined City in 2016 and has won three Premier League titles with the club, has said he feels he will need a rest by the time his contract runs out, which will be after seven years in charge.

“Next step will be a national team, if there is a possibility. A national team is the next step,” the 50-year-old said, as reported by ESPN.

“After seven years on this team, I think I’m going to have a stop. I’m going to have to take a break, see what we’ve done.

“And in the process, I would like to train a South American [team], European, playing a Copa America, I want to have that experience.”

Full story here:

Pep Guardiola plans to leave Man City when his contract expires in 2023

10:47 , Alex Pattle

More news from our Chief Football Writer, Miguel Delaney, who has the latest on Manchester United’s transfer plans as regards signing a midfielder:

“Ole Gunnar Solskjaer still wants to sign a central midfielder in this window, as he sees it as the final missing piece in his team, although there is an increasing acceptance that Manchester United may have to wait a year for Declan Rice.

“The West Ham United midfielder currently best fits Solskjaer’s requirements, which is a holding midfielder who can sit and control play. The issue is similar to Harry Kane in that Rice still has three years left on his contract, and his club have inevitably set a high price.

“Brighton and Hove Albion’s Yves Bissouma is one player who United have looked at, and may return to in future, but he is seen as more of a box-to-box player rather than the type of passer Solskjaer wants now.”

Full story here:

Manchester United targeting central midfielder before transfer deadline

10:29 , Alex Pattle

Our Chief Football Writer, Miguel Delaney, reports:

“Tottenham Hotspur have spoken to Juventus about the signing of Weston McKennie, and repeated sources now feel a move may be possible for under £40m.

“The Spurs hierarchy are keen to bring in a central midfielder, and the highly-rated American’s situation may allow a deal to be done as Juventus continue to rearrange their squad.

“The relationship with Spurs’ Fabio Paritici, who used to work at Juventus, naturally helps. It was Paritici who brought the 22-year-old to Turin in the first place.”

Full story here:

Tottenham target Weston McKennie in £40m deal

10:26 , Alex Pattle

In Spain, AS is reporting that PSG won’t let go of Kylian Mbappe for less than £190m.

Given Real Madrid’s known financial struggles at the moment, many were surprised that they bid £137m for the France forward this week.

That said, £190m seems very unlikely to be manageable for Real, who would surely instead elect to wait until next summer to land the 22-year-old, whose contract with PSG expires at the end of this season.

10:13 , Alex Pattle

According to The Telegraph, Harry Kane could look to renegotiate his Tottenham contract, with the intention of including a release clause.

The striker desired a move to Manchester City this summer, but the Premier League champions did not put in a bid for the England captain, with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy wanting at least £150m for his star man.

Kane, 28, signed a six-year contract with the north London club in 2018.

There is no release clause in Kane’s current deal, something he could look to alter to improve his chances of leaving Tottenham in January or next summer.

Yesterday, the striker said he would not be leaving Spurs “this summer”, insisting he is focused on helping Nuno Espirito Santo’s side.

Harry Kane is staying at Tottenham “this summer” (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA) (PA Wire)

09:50 , Alex Pattle

Our Chief Football Writer, Miguel Delaney, has written about what Ronaldo’s potential move to Man City – and Kane’s failed one – means for the world of football. Here is an excerpt, with the full article below:

“Jorge Mendes is actively looking at options for Cristiano Ronaldo, and Man City is now seen as ‘at least possible’. The Portuguese would prefer an English club in the Champions League.

“It would be a complicated deal to do in the space of a week, because of the nature of Ronaldo’s contract and so many commercial attachments.

“That still wouldn’t be anywhere near as complicated as his Manchester United legacy. Such a move would affect the meaning of his time at Old Trafford.

“That might sound like an airy intangible, but it has substantial importance, as well as a commercial importance too. It is what attaches people to clubs and creates legacies, as well as – forgive the term – “brands”.

“That is one of the deeper concerns about this window, and what is so relevant about the Harry Kane situation.”

More here:

Cristiano Ronaldo, Harry Kane and a football world only getting smaller

09:24 , Alex Pattle

Harry Kane has confirmed he not leave Tottenham Hotspur “this summer”, ending Manchester City’s chances of signing him – for now, at least.

The England captain had made known his desire to leave Spurs at the end of last season and missed the north London club’s first few training sessions of this campaign.

But Man City were reluctant to bid the £150m that Spurs chairman Daniel Levy was reportedly after, and Kane took to social media yesterday to clear up the situation.

“It was incredible to see the reception from the Spurs fans on Sunday and to read some of the messages of support I’ve had in the last few weeks,” he wrote, referring to his appearance off the bench against Wolves in the Premier League.

“I will be staying at Tottenham this summer and will be 100% focused on helping the team achieve success.”

Harry Kane confirms he’s staying at Tottenham

09:13 , Alex Pattle

Real Madrid have made waves by making a £137m bid for Kylian Mbappe.

Paris Saint-Germain have rejected the offer, but the French club’s sporting director Leonardo appeared to confirm yesterday that Mbappe wishes to fulfil a childhood dream by moving to the La Liga side.

France forward Mbappe, 22, will see his contract expire next summer, so PSG might just decide to take the money instead of letting the superstar leave for free next year.

Kylian Mbappe is a target for Real Madrid (Martin Rickett/PA) (PA Archive)

09:09 , Alex Pattle

Following Lionel Messi’s seismic move from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain this summer, the Argentina captain’s great rival Cristiano Ronaldo could also be set for a career refresh.

The Juventus forward is reportedly keen on leaving the Serie A club, with Manchester City the ideal destination as things stand.

However, City – who spent £100million on Jack Grealish in this window – are reluctant to pay a transfer fee for the 26-year-old Ronaldo. That said, with City’s top target Harry Kane having confirmed that he will not leave Tottenham this summer, the Premier League champions might just be tempted to pursue the Portugal winger.

Ronaldo spent six years with City’s rivals, Man United, between 2003 and 2009, before joining Real Madrid for a then world-record transfer fee of £80m.

The five-time Ballon D’Or winner left Real for Juventus in 2018.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Juventus future is unclear (REUTERS)

