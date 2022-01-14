Transfer news LIVE! Cristiano Ronaldo latest; Wijnaldum to Arsenal; Luis Diaz to Man Utd; Chelsea, Liverpool

George Flood and Malik Ouzia
·9 min read
Transfer news LIVE! Cristiano Ronaldo latest; Wijnaldum to Arsenal; Luis Diaz to Man Utd; Chelsea, Liverpool
In this article:
Transfer news LIVE!

Cristiano Ronaldo is in the headlines once again today amid apparent concerns over his future at Manchester United.

Meanwhile, United are rumoured to be on the trail of Napoli midfielder Fabian Ruiz having offered Donny van de Beek to Newcastle, while they could rival Liverpool for Luis Diaz as they also ponder moving for Tariq Lamptey at Brighton.

Georginio Wijnaldum is said to have Arsenal in his heart as the Gunners search for a new midfielder with a shortlist that also contains the likes of Bruno Guimaraes, Danilo and Leicester’s Youri Tielemans.

However, a potential move for Arthur Melo could be scuppered by Juventus not wishing to loan out the Brazilian this month, though the Serie A giants are now believed to be preparing an offer for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

An Arsenal deal for Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic appears to be no closer to happening, meanwhile.

Elsewhere, Tottenham continue to be linked with Adama Traore and Jesse Lingard as Antonio Conte seeks quick reinforcements, while a move to Italy could be on the cards for Tanguy Ndombele.

Antonio Rudiger is ready to sign a new Chelsea contract, reports suggest, but now the European champions are contending with interest from Borussia Dortmund in Andreas Christensen as they look at Jules Kounde, Presnel Kimpembe and Aurelien Tchouameni.

West Ham’s in-form star Jarrod Bowen is reportedly keen on Liverpool, who could land Jude Bellingham in the summer window but a deal for Leeds forward Raphinha is now considered unlikely.

Follow all the latest transfer news, gossip and rumours LIVE with Standard Sport’s blog below!

Latest transfer news and rumours

  • Cristiano Ronaldo concerned over Man United

  • Arsenal get new Wijnaldum boost

  • No Arsenal bid for Vlahovic... yet

  • Man United target Napoli’s Fabian Ruiz

  • Rudiger to sign new Chelsea deal?

  • Juventus prepare Aubameyang move

  • Bowen keen on Liverpool switch

No Arsenal bid for Vlahovic... yet

10:28 , George Flood

Arsenal don’t appear any closer to sealing the signing of Dusan Vlahovic.

The Gunners have been pressing on with a big-money swoop for the Serbian frontman, though Fiorentina wanting the bulk of the fee up front plus Vlahovic’s indecisiveness appear to be significant roadblocks to any potential deal.

According to La Viola CEO Joe Barone, Arsenal have yet to table an official offer.

“We’re open to consider all the proposals we’ll receive for Vlahovic - no bid is on the table right now,” he told Mediaset.

“We’ve not received any official offer. Let’s see if some proposal will arrive.”

(AP)
(AP)

Blackburn to sign Spurs winger Markanday

10:02 , George Flood

Blackburn and Tottenham are close to agreeing permanent deal for winger Dilan Markanday, Dan Kilpatrick reports.

The fee for the Spurs youngster is around £500k up front but could rise to over £1m with add-ons and the deal also includes a significant future sell-on clause.

The deal could be announced as soon as next week.

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Borussia Dortmund target Christensen deal

09:54 , George Flood

With good news possibly on the horizon with regards to one centre-back in Antonio Rudiger, Chelsea have ongoing concerns over another.

Andreas Christensen has come on leaps and bounds under Thomas Tuchel, yet he too - as well as Rudiger and captain Cesar Azpilicueta - is out of contract at the end of the season with an extension yet to be agreed.

Now Sport1 in Germany report that Borussia Dortmund are very interested in signing the Danish international.

(AFP via Getty Images)
(AFP via Getty Images)

Man United boosted with Spurs out of Lamptey race

09:35 , George Flood

Speaking of Manchester United, have they been offered a boost in their pursuit of Tariq Lamptey?

The Brighton defender is said to be on Ralf Rangnick’s radar as he looks to upgrade on current right-back options Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Diogo Dalot.

Tottenham have also been linked with Lamptey, but now Sky Sports suggest that Spurs are not in the running at this time as they instead seek Wolves’ Adama Traore for a wing-back role under Antonio Conte.

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Man United join Liverpool in Luis Diaz race

09:18 , George Flood

Manchester United are tipped to rival Liverpool in the race for FC Porto star Luis Diaz.

Liverpool are known to be long-term fans of the Colombian winger, with suggestions earlier this month - quickly refuted - that they were in advanced talks over a £60m deal.

Now Portuguese outlet A Bola claim that Manchester United are ready to make an offer for a player who has featured and impressed regularly against English clubs in the Champions League over recent years.

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Burnley eye Carroll after Wood exit

08:55 , George Flood

Burnley are considering a move for Andy Carroll after losing top striker Chris Wood.

New Zealand international Wood joined relegation rivals Newcastle earlier this week in a deal believed to be worth approximately £25m.

That exit has left a lean Burnley outfit even shorter on goals, with Sean Dyche now said to be looking at ex-Newcastle striker Carroll.

The 33-year-old has spent the last few weeks with Championship strugglers Reading, but his two-month contract in Berkshire runs out this weekend.

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Arsenal continue talks over Arthur Melo

08:39 , George Flood

An update on Arsenal’s interest in Arthur Melo now.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has tweeted to say that negotiations between the two clubs are continuing, with the Gunners offering a loan deal with no obligation to buy that will see them cover his full salary.

However, he adds again that Juventus will not sanction any exit until they find a replacement.

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Bowen open to Liverpool switch

08:24 , George Flood

This is not what West Ham fans will want to hear.

Jarrod Bowen has been in superb form recently, taking his tally for the season to five goals and seven assists.

However, Liverpool have long been linked with the former Hull favourite, with Football Insider now reporting that Bowen would be open to moving to Anfield in the summer.

Raphinha and Villarreal’s Arnaut Danjuma are believed to be other Jurgen Klopp targets, but there have been plenty of rumours that the former is close to signing a new contract at Leeds.

(PA)
(PA)

Juventus eye Aubameyang move after Chiesa blow

08:20 , George Flood

Juventus are weighing up a move for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, reports suggest.

The Gabon striker - currently in Cameroon for the Africa Cup of Nations, where he will face Ghana tonight - has been frozen out of the first-team picture at Arsenal under Mikel Arteta after being stripped of the captaincy last month following a disciplinary breach.

Aubameyang’s Arsenal future is obviously in major doubt, but he still has 18 months left to run on a contract that pays him £250,000 a week.

Reports from Italy carried by The Sun suggest that Juventus could now move for the former Borussia Dortmund marksman after Federico Chiesa was ruled out for the rest of the season with a serious knee injury.

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)
(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Chelsea to try again over Rudiger deal

08:14 , George Flood

Chelsea are ready to renew their attempts to get Antonio Rudiger to commit his future to the club.

The influential German centre-back is out of contract in the summer and has strong interest from several of Europe’s other heavyweight clubs including Bayern Munich, Juventus, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain - all of whom he can now discuss pre-contract terms with.

However, it has been reported in the last few days that Rudiger may now be willing to entertain further offers from Chelsea having been left unimpressed by previous talks.

Now the Daily Mail report that Chelsea will try again with Rudiger, who may accept terms of around £200,000 a week after rejecting an initial offer worth £140,000.

(IKIMAGES/AFP via Getty Images)
(IKIMAGES/AFP via Getty Images)

Man United ‘in good position’ for Fabian Ruiz

08:09 , George Flood

Arsenal are not the only club on the lookout for midfield reinforcements at present.

It’s also an area Ralf Rangnick would like to strengthen at Manchester United amid constant links to Borussia Monchengladbach and Switzerland star Denis Zakaria.

Fabian Ruiz of Napoli is believed to be another target, with Italian outlet La Republica now reporting that United are in a “good position” to sign the Spain international.

Watch this space!

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Arsenal get new Wijnaldum boost

08:04 , George Flood

Arsenal’s midfield crisis only got worse last night as Martin Odegaard missed the goalless draw at Liverpool due to Covid-19 and Granit Xhaka was then unhelpfully sent off on his return from the virus at Anfield.

The Gunners have seemingly not ruled out potentially asking for a postponement of Sunday’s north London derby at Tottenham, such is their dearth of options at present.

Arsenal are said to have many names on their midfielder transfer shortlist, including Leicester’s Youri Tielemans, Lyon’s Bruno Guimaraes, Danilo of Palmeiras and Juventus’ Arthur Melo - more on him in a moment.

Georginio Wijnaldum has also been linked as he eyes an early return to the Premier League following an unhappy spell at Paris Saint-Germain.

Apparently, the former Liverpool and Newcastle star has an emotional attachment to Arsenal, which could surely help them seal a deal this month.

(POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
(POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

“I’ve been told Arsenal are one of his favourite clubs,” a reporter said on Sky Sports.

“Somebody quite close to me said that when he was growing up that he was an Arsenal supporter. So I think that he would be more than happy to play for Arsenal one day.

“I’m not going to say it’s going to happen this month. I’m not going to say it’s going to happen in the summer.

“But they are definitely, I’ve been told, a club that are close to his heart.”

Ronaldo ‘baffled’ by Man United team-mates

07:52 , George Flood

Good morning and welcome back to Standard Sport’s rolling LIVE coverage of a busy January transfer window.

We start this morning with Cristiano Ronaldo, who reportedly has new concerns over the state of the situation at Manchester United.

According to the Daily Mail, the Portuguese superstar is “baffled” over the attitude of his team-mates not to match his level of effort in terms of extra training and fears that younger players are not listening to his advice.

This is certainly not the first report detailing Ronaldo’s unhappiness at Old Trafford over recent weeks, with the 36-year-old even linked with a sensational move to Barcelona in some outlets.

(Manchester United via Getty Imag)
(Manchester United via Getty Imag)
