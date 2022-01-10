Transfer news LIVE! Cristiano Ronaldo exit update; Chelsea blow; Tottenham, Arsenal, Haaland, Mbappe latest

Marc Mayo
In this article:
(AFP via Getty Images)
Transfer news - LIVE!

Cristiano Ronaldo once again leads the headlines in an increasingly busy January market.

The Manchester United star is said to be considering his future after a tricky period for the Red Devils, and talks over Ronaldo’s next steps have taken place with his agent, Jorge Mendes.

There has also been a blow for United, plus Chelsea and Manchester City, with AC Milan left-back Theo Hernandez nearing a new contract at the San Siro.

Chelsea face a difficult couple of days in the transfer window with Romelu Lukaku tipped to replace Kylian Mbappe at Paris Saint-Germain, with the striker set to leave France as a free agent and potentially join Real Madrid. Los Blancos are also among the clubs monitoring Erling Haaland.

In North London, Arsenal are plotting their next move after a disappointing FA Cup defeat to Nottingham Forest. Reinforcements are on the way while rivals Tottenham look to be considering multiple sales for the likes of Tanguy Ndombele.

This Monday could also see Philippe Coutinho’s move to Aston Villa go through, and Steven Gerrard’s side are also linked with a move for Lucas Digne of Everton.

Plus there are updates on the futures of Bruno Fernandes, Luka Modric, Divock Origi, Adam Diallo and Sergio Oliveira.

Follow all of the latest news, gossip and rumours with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog!

Latest news and rumours

  • Cristiano Ronaldo latest

  • PSG seek Lukaku

  • Arteta’s Arsenal update

  • Bruno Fernandes dismisses exit

  • Man City linked with shock Modric swoop

  • Premier League clubs miss out on Theo Hernandez

Kelleher tipped for loan move

08:50 , Marc Mayo

Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher has been urged to leave the club and build on his experience elsewhere.

Former Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Shay Given told Premier Sports: “If it was me, I'd be knocking Klopp's door down, I really would.

“I'd be saying that I need to go out on loan, go and play. January is a time to do that, I'd be on to my agent and manager to get me playing games.

“I think for all parties concerned the best thing would be to go on loan. I think he's good enough to play in the first team, he's a really good goalkeeper. I think he wants to show people that.”

(Getty Images)
08:39 , Marc Mayo

Theo Hernandez will not sign for Chelsea or Manchester United this month, according to MilanNews.it.

The left-back had been linked with reinforcing a Premier League side, with Manchester City also interested, this month.

But he will now sign a new contract at the San Siro to 2027 after talks with the club.

Hernandez is set to earn £65,000-a-week and said last night: “We are at a very good point. I have been happy here since my first day. We are talking.”

(REUTERS)
City in shock Modric swoop?

08:28 , Marc Mayo

Manchester City are considering a shock move for Luka Modric.

El Nacional report on the Croatian running out of patience in talks over a new contract, with his desire to sign a two-year deal.

Modric’s intention is said to be retiring at Madrid and he is even willing to take a pay cut to ensure his future to 2024.

Should the 36-year-old fail to agree terms, City are waiting in the wings…

(POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Arteta delivers Arsenal update

08:18 , Marc Mayo

Mikel Arteta refused to look to the transfer market as the cure to his Arsenal team’s dire display against Nottingham Forest last night.

“I want to get the best out of the players that we have,” he said.

“I think it’s clear where we need to strengthen. But at the moment it’s what we have and with what we have we have to play.”

(Getty Images)
Fernandes going nowhere

08:10 , Marc Mayo

Bruno Fernandes has hit back at suggestions he will leave Manchester United for Barcelona.

Reports in Portugal linked the midfielder with a move this month but he criticised the notion in a comment on Instagram.

“And I thought the new year only started a few days ago, yet we’re already on April 1,” he wrote.

“Or is this once again just bad journalism?”

(Manchester United via Getty Imag)
PSG eye Lukaku

08:00 , Marc Mayo

Romelu Lukaku is being eyed to replace Kylian Mbappe at Paris Saint-Germain.

According to El Nacional, the French club have accepted that their star striker is set to depart on a free in the summer - most likely to Real Madrid.

And that will push them towards a £75.5million bid for Chelsea’s Lukaku.

The Belgian has not enjoyed the best of times since re-signing for the Blues but that fee would represent a huge financial loss on the player…

(Getty Images)
Cristiano Ronaldo considers future

07:53 , Marc Mayo

Cristiano Ronaldo has held crunch talks with agent Jorge Mendes over his future.

A source close to the player has described him as “very concerned” over the direction Manchester United are heading in, according to The Sun.

It has previously been reported that the identity of the club’s next manager will hold a big sway in his decision to stay or leave Old Trafford.

This latest update adds that “nothing has been ruled out” by Ronaldo.

(PA)
Good morning!

07:52 , Marc Mayo

Welcome to another frantic day of transfer activity... buckle up!

