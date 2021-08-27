Transfer news LIVE: Cristiano Ronaldo agrees Man City deal, Kylian Mbappe latest, Man Utd chase midfielder

Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo (REUTERS)

Cristiano Ronaldo is on the verge of a sensational move from Juventus to Manchester City, with the forward having agreed personal terms with the Premier League champions – per our own Chief Football Writer, Miguel Delaney.

Former Man United winger Ronaldo, 36, has already spoken to Pep Guardiola about his role at Man City, and it is understood the Portugal captain would be paid over £250,000 a week should the deal be completed. His agent Jorge Mendes flew into Turin this week to try and negotiate Ronaldo’s exit from Juventus, who are in principle open to a sale as they want the forward off the wage bill in order to rebuild. There is still a significant way to go, though, as City do not want to pay the desired £25million fee but Juventus are adamant Ronaldo does not go for free next summer.

Elsewhere, Real Madrid’s pursuit of Kylian Mbappe appears to have stalled following Paris Saint-Germain’s rejection of a £137m bid for the France international. The 22-year-old is keen on leaving the Ligue 1 club, while PSG reportedly want closer to £190m. If they are unable to achieve that sum, they risk losing Mbappe for free next summer.

Meanwhile, Scott McTominay’s groin surgery might see Manchester United ramp up their late pursuit of another central midfielder, though top target Declan Rice is unlikely to leave West Ham this summer. Rennes sensation Eduardo Camavinga, 18, is an alternative for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, however.

You can follow all the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip as Premier League clubs make moves to strengthen ahead of transfer deadline day.

08:59 , Alex Pattle

Another update from our Chief Football Writer, Miguel Delaney, who has the latest on Manchester United’s plans as the window nears its closure.

The Red Devils were already keen on a late push for a central midfielder, with their desire to secure such a player surely only fuelled by Scott McTominay’s impending absence due to groin surgery.

Declan Rice remains Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s top target, but United may have to wait until next summer to pry the England international from West Ham.

Transfer news LIVE: Ronaldo close to sensational Man City move

08:51 , Alex Pattle

Cristiano Ronaldo has agreed personal terms with Manchester City – per our own Chief Football Writer, Miguel Delaney – meaning he is on the verge of a move that would almost rival Lionel Messi’s seismic transfer from Barcelona to PSG this summer.

Miguel reports: “The Portuguese has already spoken to Pep Guardiola about his role in the team, and it is understood personal terms have been agreed in principle.

“Ronaldo will be paid over £250,000 a week should the deal be completed.

“His agent Jorge Mendes flew into Turin on Wednesday night to try and negotiate his exit, and Juventus are in principle open to a sale as they want Ronaldo off the wage bill in order to rebuild. There is still a significant distance way to go, though, as City do not want to pay a fee but Juventus are adamant he does not go for free. That may yet scupper the deal, but the principal personal terms have been agreed.”

Transfer news LIVE: Welcome!

08:47 , Alex Pattle

Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of all of today’s transfer news! We’ll have you covered with the latest updates, rumours and gossip.