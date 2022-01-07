Transfer news LIVE! Cristiano Ronaldo Man Utd exit; Messi claims; Coutinho latest; Nat Phillips bid rejected

Marc Mayo and George Flood
·6 min read
(AFP via Getty Images)
(AFP via Getty Images)

Transfer news - LIVE!

Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly began considering a move away from Manchester United after a frustrating first season back at Old Trafford.

The Portuguese superstar returned to the club in the summer but has been blamed, fairly or otherwise, for much of the club’s woe under both Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ralf Rangnick. But he may not be the only icon of the game making a quick exit.

Lionel Messi is also pondering his future at Paris Saint-Germain and could leave in the summer, according to reports in Spain.

Elsewhere, Chelsea have a job on in persuading Cesar Azpilicueta and Antonio Rudiger to stay ahead of their contracts expiring. Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are chasing the Spaniard, who has given an update on his future.

PSG, Juventus and Bayern Munich are tracking Rudiger amid reports he is taking his decision slowly.

Across the Premier League in Liverpool, the Reds are said to have rejected a £7million opening gambit for defender Nat Phillips. West Ham have been rumoured to want the centre-back. Loris Karius’ future is also up for debate.

Former Anfield hero Philippe Coutinho’s future is very much up in the air amid talk of six English clubs tracking the Barcelona outcast. Aston Villa have been heavily tipped to make a bid and the Brazilian is apparently looking for houses in the West Midlands.

Arsenal continue to be active in the market and Fiorentina have issued an update on Dusan Vlahovic’s future amid interest from the Gunners, Tottenham, Real Madrid and Juventus.

Follow all of the latest transfer news with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog.

Latest transfer news and rumours

  • Ronaldo considers Man Utd exit

  • Messi tipped to leave PSG

  • Coutinho looking at Villa houses

  • Barcelona outcast narrows options

  • Liverpool reject Phillips bid

  • Azpilicueta offers Chelsea update

  • Rudiger won’t rush contract decision

  • Arsenal target Vlahovic latest

Coutinho down to two options

08:59 , Marc Mayo

Philippe Coutinho has narrowed his Barcelona exit options to just two clubs.

Aston Villa, Arsenal, Everton and Newcastle are all said to be keen on the attacking midfielder with as many as six teams reportedly in the mix.

But Sky Sports now claim that only two teams are being considered for the move.

Barcelona want to sell or loan out Coutinho this month to cut his wage bill off their books.

(AP)
(AP)

Karius in Anfield purgatory

08:40 , Marc Mayo

Loris Karius is stuck at Liverpool despite interest from Greuther Furth.

The German team want to sign the goalkeeper, who hasn’t played for the Reds competitively since the 2018 Champions League final.

Out of contract in the summer, Liverpool are said by Kicker to be demanding a transfer fee for his exit with prospective buyers unable to afford that and his £65,000-a-week wages.

((Simon Hofmann/Bongarts/Getty Images))
((Simon Hofmann/Bongarts/Getty Images))

Rudiger in no rush

08:28 , Marc Mayo

Antonio Rudiger will not rush into signing a pre-contract agreement with a new club.

Chelsea are yet to secure the defender’s future, with his current deal up in June, and admiring glances have reportedly arrived via Barcelona, Juventus and PSG.

But Sky Sports report on the German being well aware of the interest and wanting to take his time in deciding his next step.

It is also noted that Rudiger is aware of potential Premier League interest if he becomes a free agent.

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Italiano looks ahead to rest of window

08:19 , Marc Mayo

Fiorentina are hoping to shut up shop and keep Dusan Vlahovic through the rest of the January window.

With Jonathan Ikone signed and Krzysztof Piatek on the way, coach Vincenzo Italiano has referred to sporting director Daniele Prade in stating whether the club will do any more business this month.

“If Prade says so, you have to believe him,” said Italiano. “Let's see what will happen between now and the end of the window.”

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

08:09 , Marc Mayo

Cesar Azpilicueta has refused to guarantee that he will sign a new Chelsea contract - but insists he remains fully committed to the Blues cause.

With his deal expiring in June, the Spaniard has attracted interest from Barcelona and Atletico Madrid.

“As I always said, I feel I have the trust and confidence of the club and now I am focused on every game,” said Azpilicueta.

“They are very tough games, and I am enjoying the moment. Eventually the moment will come, but I am fully focused on hopefully getting as many trophies as we can and then we will see.

“I cannot say anything more than that I am really committed and have a lot of things ahead in the coming months and hopefully we can have a very good season.”

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Bid rebuffed for Phillips

07:59 , Marc Mayo

Liverpool have turned down a £7million bid for defender Nat Phillips.

According to the Mail, the unnamed club have been told to stump up £15m for the Reds reserve, who has been interesting West Ham of late.

It has also been claimed that Italian clubs are tracking Phillips.

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Coutinho enters the housing market

07:49 , Marc Mayo

Aston Villa target Philippe Coutinho is hunting for houses in the West Midlands.

Spanish outlet La Porteria de Beteve claim the Brazilian has begun looking for where to live in England after he completes an imminent loan exit from Barcelona.

The LaLiga giants want the midfielder to leave to allow them to register Ferran Torres and make a big saving on his wages.

And Coutinho is said to have contacted former teammates and Brazilian Premier League players to determine where is best to settle down during his stay.

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Messi to leave PSG?

07:44 , Marc Mayo

Spanish journalist and former player Lobo Carrasco has told TV show El Chiringuito that Lionel Messi could leave Paris Saint-Germain in the summer.

The Barcelona legend and former Spain international reckons his Blaugrana alumnus will push for an exit if his club fail to win the Champions League.

It is also claimed that Messi is struggling with life in Paris.

The Argentine signed for the Ligue 1 leaders after his shock departure from the Camp Nou as a free agent.

(AFP via Getty Images)
(AFP via Getty Images)

Ronaldo considers Man Utd future

07:38 , Marc Mayo

Cristiano Ronaldo will ask to leave Manchester United if he is not satisfied with their next managerial appointment.

According to the Star, interim boss Ralf Rangnick is someone the veteran striker does NOT want to see given the reins full-time.

They quote a source near the player who says he “thought it would be better than this” when re-signing from Juventus in the summer.

New executive vice-chairman Richard Arnold is set to make the final call on United’s next manager with Mauricio Pochettino, Erik ten Hag and Brendan Rodgers linked.

(AFP via Getty Images)
(AFP via Getty Images)

Good morning!

07:33 , Marc Mayo

Welcome to a potentially huge day in the transfer market!

We have lots of managers talking to the media today, plus updates on Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Philippe Coutinho and more...

