Transfer news LIVE: Cristiano Ronaldo wanted by surprise club as Chelsea close on Aubameyang

In the latest summer transfer news, Cristiano Ronaldo has been offered a way out of Manchester United - by former club Sporting Lisbon. The Independent understands that United’s disastrous 4-0 defeat to Brentford at the weekend triggered fresh discussions within the club over whether it would be better to part ways with the Portuguese forward - who is desperate to leave Old Trafford - and Sporting have emerged as a surprise suitor who can offer Champions League football and would be interested in a free transfer.

Meanwhile, United are one of a number of clubs interested in signing Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic on loan. The Independent report that Pulisic wants regular game time ahead of the World Cup and has also attracted interest from Newcastle United, Juventus, AC Milan and Atletico Madrid.

Elsewhere, Everton are weighing a move for Blackburn forward Ben Brereton Diaz, while Fulham have reportedly opened talks with the former Arsenal and Chelsea winger Willian over a free transfer. Wolves have completed a club record £42.2m deal for Sporting midfielder Matheus Nunes as Leicester’s Wesley Fofana is annoyed at the club for pricing him out of a potential move to Chelsea. Follow all the latest news, rumours and done deals below.

11:31 , Jamie Braidwood

Arsenal have completed the signing of Sweden international forward Lina Hurtig from Juventus.

The Women’s Super League side have announced the transfer of the 26-year-old, who will link up with international team-mate Stina Blackstenius.

“Lina is an excellent forward who will bring power and dynamism to our game,” said Arsenal manager Jonas Eidevall.

“She has shone in the Champions League and international tournaments and we are delighted that she will be lining up for Arsenal moving forward.”

— Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) August 18, 2022

Atletico reject United’s bid for Joao Felix

11:15 , Jamie Braidwood

Manchester United have seen a £110m bid for Atletico Madrid star Joao Felix rejected, according to AS in Spain.

Atletico want to keep Felix, who wishes to remain in Spain according to reports, and have pointed United to the 22-year-old’s release clause of over £300m.

Meanwhile, Atletico appear to have poked fun at the speculation...

Liverpool’s Keita linked with RB Leipzig return

11:01 , Jamie Braidwood

It’s all quiet at Liverpool, with Jurgen Klopp confirming that the club’s transfer business is done for the summer.

One player linked with a move, however, is Naby Keita. The midfielder is reportedly wanted by former club RB Leipzig.

Keita is out of contract next summer so Liverpool are running out of time to recoup a transfer fee.

That said, with the injuries in midfield Liverpool are unlikely to sanction a move this month.

Tottenham linked with Atalanta’s Malinovskyi

10:45 , Jamie Braidwood

Ruslan Malinovskyi has emerged as potental target for Tottenham, if reports this morning are to be believed.

The Atalanta and Ukraine midfielder may favour a return to Champions League football after the Italian club failed to qualify for the competition last season.

Antonio Conte and Spurs have looked at Serie A over the summer, but any further incomings would have to be dependent on the departures of Tanguy Ndombele and Giovani Lo Celso.

Pepe open to Arsenal departure

10:31 , Jamie Braidwood

Arsenal winger Nicolas Pepe is open to leave the club this summer, according to reports, with Nice offering the chance to return to Ligue 1.

Pepe has fallen down the pecking order at Arsenal and has yet to feature for the club this season under Mikel Arteta.

Ndombele set for Napoli medical

10:15 , Jamie Braidwood

Tanguy Ndombele is set to have a medical with Napoli today ahead of his loan move away from Tottenham.

The France midfielder joined Spurs in a £50m transfer in 2019 but is not in Antonio Conte’s plans for the season.

Napoli are set to pay a £1m loan fee and there is said to be a £25m clause in the agreement that can be triggered next year.

Chelsea quiet on Gordon move

10:01 , Jamie Braidwood

Chelsea, meanwhile, want a different Anthony in Everton’s Gordon.

Everton rejected Chelsea’s opening offer of around £40m for the winger, who is said to want the move to Stamford Bridge.

The Toffees are under no pressure to sell this summer and Chelsea have yet to come in with a new bid.

Manchester United to renew Antony interest

09:45 , Jamie Braidwood

Manchester United are unexpected to table a new offer for the Ajax and Brazil winger Antony in the coming days, Sky Sports News are reporting.

United were heavily linked with the 22-year-old earlier this summer but the clubs were miles apart in their valuations of the player.

Erik ten Hag wants to work with Antony again after their time in Ajax but United will have to match the club’s €80m asking price.

Ajax star Antony (Getty Images)

Hudson-Odoi ‘close’ to loan move

09:29 , Jamie Braidwood

Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi is set to leave the club on loan before the end of the window.

The 21-year-old is frustrated at a lack of first-team opportunities under Thomas Tuchel.

And Borussia Dortmund, Newcastle United and Southampton are all options, but Chelsea do not want to the star to leave on a permanent deal.

Manchester United target new goalkeeper

09:16 , Jamie Braidwood

Manchester United have been linked with another surprise signing - this time the Everton goalkeeper Asmir Begovic.

United have yet to sign a back-up goalkeeper to David de Gea following Dean Henderson’s move to Nottingham Forest.

Tom Heaton is the known third-choice, and United have targeted Begovic as a potential No 2, according to the Telegraph.

Juventus remain favourites for Memphis Depay

09:01 , Jamie Braidwood

Juventus continue to lead the way for Barcelona forward Memphis Depay, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Barcelona need to shift players in order to cut costs and afford the deals they have already made this summer.

And it means the Serie A side are close to agreeing a free transfer with the Netherlands striker.

West Ham talks for Emerson transfer break down

08:45 , Jamie Braidwood

West Ham have pulled out for a move for Chelsea left back Emerson Palmeiri, according to multiple reports.

The Hammers had agreed a fee with their London rivals but were hesitant to meet the Brazilian’s wage demands, according to the Guardian.

Aubameyang prefers Chelsea move to United switch

08:30 , Jamie Braidwood

Chelsea have not given up in their pursuit of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, with the Telegraph reporting that the striker would prefer a move to Stamford Bridge over Manchester United if he leaves Barcelona this summer.

United have emerged as a surprise option for the former Arsenal striker as they look to add attacking options before the transfer deadline.

Done deal! Wolves sign Nunes in club record deal

08:15 , Jamie Braidwood

Wolves have completed the signing of midfielder Matheus Nunes on a club record fee from Sporting Lisbon.

The Portugal international has signed a five-year deal with the Premier League side and will cost around £42 million.

“We are very happy to welcome Matheus to Wolverhampton, and delighted to add another exciting young talent to Bruno’s squad,” the Wolves chairman Jeff Shi said.

“Matheus has had two excellent seasons at the top level in Portugal with Sporting and is widely regarded as one of the most exciting prospects in world football, so we are thrilled that he has chosen the Premier League and Wolves as the next step in what we hope will be a fantastic career.”

For those who gave up at 10pm.



You get to wake up to news like this!



— Wolves (@Wolves) August 18, 2022

United eye loan offer for Pulisic

08:10 , Jamie Braidwood

Manchester United are considering a potential loan move for Christian Pulisic as the Chelsea winger seeks to earn more regular playing time away from Stamford Bridge, The Independent’s Mark Critchley writes.

The 23-year-old only made 13 league starts under Thomas Tuchel last season and has appeared as a substitute in each of Chelsea’s opening games of the new campaign.

Pulisic has attracted interest from Newcastle United, Juventus, Milan and Atletico Madrid as he seeks regular minutes before playing for the United States at this winter’s World Cup.

Yet United are eager to add to their squad after a miserable start to the season that has seen Erik ten Hag lose his first two competitive games in charge and are eyeing up a temporary move.

Manchester United consider loan move for Chelsea’s Christian Pulisic

Ronaldo offered Manchester United exit route by Sporting

08:05 , Jamie Braidwood

Sporting have offered Manchester United and Cristiano Ronaldo the option of taking their former prodigy on a free transfer, at least clearing a way out for one of the summer’s most contentious sagas, The Independent’s Miguel Delaney reports.

The Portuguese has made clear his desire to leave the club amid a disastrous summer on and off the pitch, culminating in Saturday’s 4-0 defeat at Brentford.

Ronaldo’s behaviour in that game formed part of the discussions the United staff had in the aftermath, as they attempt to work out how to navigate the team back to good form.

There is increasing debate within the club over whether it would be better to get rid of the megastar, although the hierarchy have so far been completely resistant. Joel Glazer is said to have been a particular backer of the Portuguese, both due to his goal return and his commercial value.

It is similarly open to question whether Ronaldo would agree to return to his boyhood club. He wants to stay in the Champions League, but at a level he feels he can win it again.

Sporting offer to take Cristiano Ronaldo on free transfer from Man Utd

Good morning

08:00 , Jamie Braidwood

Morning all, here’s a round-up of the latest paper talk to get us started.

Manchester United have reportedly reached out to Chelsea about the possibility of signing forward Christian Pulisic on loan. The Times says the Red Devils are seeking a season-long move to help boost their attacking potency, while the United States international is believed to be open to any move which gives him more playing time.

Staying at Old Trafford, The Telegraph reports club bosses are also considering signing Borussia Dortmund defender Thomas Meunier. However, any move is likely to be dependent on whether they are able to sell Aaron Wan-Bissaka back to Crystal Palace.

French outlet L’Equipe says Nottingham Forest are yet to reach a financial agreement with the Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar while Sky Sports Germany reports RB Leipzig have expressed interest in the Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita.