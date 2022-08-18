Transfer news LIVE: Cristiano Ronaldo wanted by surprise club while Man United chase Christian Pulisic

Cristiano Ronaldo has been offered a way out of Manchester United - by his former club Sporting Lisbon. The Portuguese forward wants out of Old Trafford this summer and has made his desire known, not least through his behaviour in United’s disastrous 4-0 defeat to Brentford at the weekend. The Independent understands that United’s defeat triggered fresh discussions within the club over whether it would be better to part ways with Ronaldo, and Sporting have emerged as a surprise suitor who can offer Champions League football and would be interested in a free transfer.

Meanwhile, United are one of a number of clubs interested in signing Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic on loan. The Independent report that Pulisic wants regular game time ahead of the World Cup later this year while United want to add to their squad after a troubling start to the season under Erik ten Hag. Pulisic has also attracted interest from Newcastle United, Juventus, AC Milan and Atletico Madrid.

Elsewhere, Everton are weighing a move for Blackburn forward Ben Brereton Diaz as a replacement for injured England forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin while Fulham have reportedly opened talks with the former Arsenal and Chelsea winger Willian over a free transfer. Wolves have completed a club record £42.2m deal for Sporting midfielder Matheus Nunes while Leicester’s Wesley Fofana is annoyed at the club for pricing him out of a potential move to Chelsea. Follow all the latest news, rumours and done deals below.

Transfer news live

Ronaldo offered way out of Manchester United

United consider signing Christian Pulisic on loan

Callum Hudson-Odoi ‘asks to leave Chelsea on loan’

West Ham talks for Emerson transfer break down

08:45 , Jamie Braidwood

West Ham have pulled out for a move for Chelsea left back Emerson Palmeiri, according to multiple reports.

The Hammers had agreed a fee with their London rivals but were hesitant to meet the Brazilian’s wage demands, according to the Guardian.

Story continues

Aubameyang prefers Chelsea move to United switch

08:30 , Jamie Braidwood

Chelsea have not given up in their pursuit of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, with the Telegraph reporting that the striker would prefer a move to Stamford Bridge over Manchester United if he leaves Barcelona this summer.

United have emerged as a surprise option for the former Arsenal striker as they look to add attacking options before the transfer deadline.

Done deal! Wolves sign Nunes in club record deal

08:15 , Jamie Braidwood

Wolves have completed the signing of midfielder Matheus Nunes on a club record fee from Sporting Lisbon.

The Portugal international has signed a five-year deal with the Premier League side and will cost around £42 million.

“We are very happy to welcome Matheus to Wolverhampton, and delighted to add another exciting young talent to Bruno’s squad,” the Wolves chairman Jeff Shi said.

“Matheus has had two excellent seasons at the top level in Portugal with Sporting and is widely regarded as one of the most exciting prospects in world football, so we are thrilled that he has chosen the Premier League and Wolves as the next step in what we hope will be a fantastic career.”

For those who gave up at 10pm.



You get to wake up to news like this!



😍✍️ — Wolves (@Wolves) August 18, 2022

United eye loan offer for Pulisic

08:10 , Jamie Braidwood

Manchester United are considering a potential loan move for Christian Pulisic as the Chelsea winger seeks to earn more regular playing time away from Stamford Bridge, The Independent’s Mark Critchley writes.

The 23-year-old only made 13 league starts under Thomas Tuchel last season and has appeared as a substitute in each of Chelsea’s opening games of the new campaign.

Pulisic has attracted interest from Newcastle United, Juventus, Milan and Atletico Madrid as he seeks regular minutes before playing for the United States at this winter’s World Cup.

Yet United are eager to add to their squad after a miserable start to the season that has seen Erik ten Hag lose his first two competitive games in charge and are eyeing up a temporary move.

Manchester United consider loan move for Chelsea’s Christian Pulisic

Ronaldo offered Manchester United exit route by Sporting

08:05 , Jamie Braidwood

Sporting have offered Manchester United and Cristiano Ronaldo the option of taking their former prodigy on a free transfer, at least clearing a way out for one of the summer’s most contentious sagas, The Independent’s Miguel Delaney reports.

The Portuguese has made clear his desire to leave the club amid a disastrous summer on and off the pitch, culminating in Saturday’s 4-0 defeat at Brentford.

Ronaldo’s behaviour in that game formed part of the discussions the United staff had in the aftermath, as they attempt to work out how to navigate the team back to good form.

There is increasing debate within the club over whether it would be better to get rid of the megastar, although the hierarchy have so far been completely resistant. Joel Glazer is said to have been a particular backer of the Portuguese, both due to his goal return and his commercial value.

It is similarly open to question whether Ronaldo would agree to return to his boyhood club. He wants to stay in the Champions League, but at a level he feels he can win it again.

Sporting offer to take Cristiano Ronaldo on free transfer from Man Utd

Good morning

08:00 , Jamie Braidwood

Morning all, here’s a round-up of the latest paper talk to get us started.

Manchester United have reportedly reached out to Chelsea about the possibility of signing forward Christian Pulisic on loan. The Times says the Red Devils are seeking a season-long move to help boost their attacking potency, while the United States international is believed to be open to any move which gives him more playing time.

Staying at Old Trafford, The Telegraph reports club bosses are also considering signing Borussia Dortmund defender Thomas Meunier. However, any move is likely to be dependent on whether they are able to sell Aaron Wan-Bissaka back to Crystal Palace.

French outlet L’Equipe says Nottingham Forest are yet to reach a financial agreement with the Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar while Sky Sports Germany reports RB Leipzig have expressed interest in the Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita.