Transfer news LIVE: Cristiano Ronaldo makes Man United demand as Juventus chase Liverpool striker

Lawrence Ostlere and Karl Matchett
·11 min read
In this article:
The Premier League returns next week and both Manchester United and Chelsea look set to define the final weeks of the transfer window with their business yet to conclude. While Cristiano Ronaldo has returned to training at Manchester United’s training base, the 37-year-old did not take part in a behind-closed-doors friendly with Wrexham on Wednesday and instead watched on from the side-lines and the Mail claims he has demanded to be freed of his contract.

It comes as his agent Jorge Mendes leads showdown talks over his future, with Sir Alex Ferguson also reportedly involved in discussions with Erik ten Hag. Two players who did take part in the match were Christian Eriksen and Lisandro Martinez, who has been unveiled as the club’s latest signing. United have meanwhile not changed their stance over Ronaldo, insisting he is not for sale, while the lack of interest since Ronaldo’s agent Mendes looked across Europe for interest could also see the marriage extended for a further season.

Elsewhere, Chelsea have been dealt a significant blow in their pursuit of Jules Kounde, with Barcelona now reaching an agreement with Sevilla for the highly rated defender after making a dramatic late intervention. Juventus are reportedly “very close” to agreeing a deal with Liverpool for Roberto Firmino, while they continue to montitor Chelsea’s Timo Werner and Man United’s Anthony Martial.

Follow all the latest transfer news with our live blog below:

Transfer news LIVE

  • Cristiano Ronaldo ‘demands to be freed of his contract’ at Man United

  • Barcelona scupper Chelsea hopes of signing Jules Kounde

  • Luis Suarez returns to Nacional after 17 years in Europe

  • Liverpool have ‘no appetite’ to sell Roberto Firmino this summer

  • Bayern Munch capture Barcelona teenage prospect Adam Aznou

  • Everton near £20m deal for Burnley winger Dwight McNeil

Liverpool have ‘no appetite’ to sell Firmino this summer

10:26 , Karl Matchett

Roberto Firmino has been linked with Juventus this week - see below in our 8:28am post for the latest updates from Italian media - but closer to home it’s a firm no.

The Echo say that the Reds’ “position is unchanged” and there is “absolutely no appetite” to entertain any offers for the Brazilian forward.

He, arguably even more than Mohamed Salah or Sadio Mane on account of being there longer, typifies the Jurgen Klopp regime over the past seven years, even if he’s now not a guaranteed starter at Anfield.

The arrival of Darwin Nunez gives further competition in attack, but it would still be a shock to see Firmino depart this year.

Bayern capture Barcelona prospect Adam Aznou

10:12 , Lawrence Ostlere

Bayern Munich have completed the signing of highly rated 16-year-old Adam Aznou from Barcelona on a free transfer.

The Spanish left-back has signed a contract until June 2025 and has been assured of a fast-track to first-team opportunities after turning down a promotion to Barca’s youth squad.

Adam Aznou has joined Bayern Munich (Bayern Munich)
Adam Aznou has joined Bayern Munich (Bayern Munich)

The reaction of a popular Barca youth account:

Gini Wijnaldum set for Roma loan switch

10:00 , Karl Matchett

Things haven’t gone well for Gini Wijnaldum since leaving Liverpool and moving to PSG on a free transfer a year ago, as he lost his place in midfield and has now been told he has no part in Christophe Galtier’s plans this season.

He’s set to relaunch his career in Italy, with AS Roma close to agreeing a loan with an option to buy, reports Gazzetta, with only a salary split left to work out between the clubs.

Wijnaldum earns around €180,000 a week in Paris and the Rome club want to pay only around half, it is suggested. Jose Mourinho’s side have already added Nemanja Matic to their ranks in midfield this summer.

Everton closing in on £20m Dwight McNeil

09:44 , Karl Matchett

Everton are looking to complete their third deal of the summer - and the first of any notable transfer fee - with the addition of Burnley winger Dwight McNeil.

The exodus from the Clarets after their relegation has already seen Pope, Mee, Tarkowski, Weghorst and others depart Turf Moor, with key wide man McNeil now set to follow.

He had been linked with Crystal Palace among other teams, but the Echo say Everton are close to a £20m deal and he could even be in their squad for a friendly against Dynamo Kyiv on Friday.

A loan deal for Ruben Vinagre and the free transfer arrival of the aforementioned Tarkowski are Everton’s only deals so far.

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Chelsea ‘consider move’ for Leicester defender Wes Fofana

09:29 , Karl Matchett

Chelsea are moving on to other defensive targets as it looks like Jules Kounde will be going to Barcelona instead of the Bridge - and one alternative is already in the Premier League.

Football.london say the Blues will make contact with Wesley Fofana’s agents this week to sound out a move, with an expected price tag of above £60m not putting them off a potential transfer.

Fofana came back from a long injury lay-off last season but prior to that had shone after moving to the Foxes.

Milan Skriniar and Presnel Kimpembe are other possible targets.

‘CR7 not welcome’: Atletico Madrid fans protest against Cristiano Ronaldo transfer speculation

09:15 , Karl Matchett

Atletico Madrid fans have urged the club to rule out signing Cristiano Ronaldo from Manchester United, displaying a protest at a pre-season friendly and warning that he is the “antithesis of the club’s values of modesty and humility”.

Atletico have been one of the clubs linked to signing Ronaldo since it was reported that the 37-year-old wanted to leave Manchester United this summer and the Portuguese international’s agent, Jorge Mendes, has used the Spanish club to stoke up interest.

Ronaldo had a successful spell playing with Atletico’s city rivals Real Madrid and had a fractious relationship with their fans during his time in Spain. Ronaldo also has a history of scoring important goals against Atletico, including the winning penalty in the 2016 Champions League final.

While Atletico’s president Enrique Cerezo said a move for Ronaldo was “practically impossible” due to financial reasons on Wednesday, one of the club’s official supporters groups released a statement demanding that they distance themselves from the forward. A banner was also unfurled during Atletico’s friendly match against CD Numancia, stating: “CR7 not welcome”.

More details here:

‘CR7 not welcome’: Atletico Madrid fans protest against Cristiano Ronaldo speculation

Liverpool and City face new challenge to make old solutions work after striker deals

09:03 , Lawrence Ostlere

How will Manchester City and Liverpool adapt their play this season after signing high-profile old-fashioned No 9s? Richard Jolly takes a look ahead of the Community Shield:

Liverpool and City face new challenge to make old solutions work after striker deals

All three promoted Premier League clubs closing in on new signings

08:54 , Karl Matchett

A quick round-up of where the three promoted teams are right now, with each set to name a new face (at least) in the coming days according to the latest reports:

  • Fulham have agreed terms with Arsenal over a transfer for goalkeeper Bernd Leno, claim Sky Sports. He fell behind Aaron Ramsdale last season and the German looks set for a move across London very soon

  • Bournemouth have agreed a £15m deal with Middlesbrough to sign midfielder Marcus Tavernier, reports 90min. Both the Cherries and Nottingham Forest were rumoured to be in for him but an improved offer, including £3m in add-ons, has now been agreed

  • Nottingham Forest themselves are keen on Betis midfielder William Carvalho, say the Mail, while left-back Alex Moreno from the same club is also thought to be close to a move to the Reds

(Nick Potts/PA) (PA Archive)
(Nick Potts/PA) (PA Archive)

Pogba in danger of missing World Cup

08:46 , Karl Matchett

Not a piece of transfer news, since he has just completed his move from Manchester United to Juventus, but worth knowing all the same: Paul Pogba faces missing out on the 2022 World Cup.

An injury sustained during training soon after joining up with the Italian club in America sees the midfielder needing surgery on his lateral meniscus, says Gazzetta dello Sport, and one variation of the operation could see him sidelined for up to five months - meaning he’d miss out on Qatar with France.

Further talks with club and country medical staff are expected.

Everton open talks over return for Idrissa Gana Gueye

08:40 , Karl Matchett

Everton are going back to the future to improve their midfield, with Idrissa Gana Gueye “one of the names” on their shortlist.

Fabrizio Romano says talks will continue with PSG over the coming days, with the French club wanting to sell, but it’s very early in discussions right now.

The Toffees managed to sign Ruben Vinagre on loan yesterday and further deals might be close too.

(AFP via Getty Images)
(AFP via Getty Images)

Juventus ‘very close’ to agreeing deal for Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino

08:28 , Lawrence Ostlere

Juventus are closing in on a surprise deal for Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino.

That’s according to Corriere dello Sport in Italy, which claims talks with Liverpool for the Brazilian striker over a potential £19m transfer are at an advanced stage. Firmino’s contract at Anfield runs out at the end of the season and the 30-year-old has been in prolonged talks with the club, just like Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah were over the recent months, with Mane eventually departing for Bayern Munich as Salah chose to sign a lucrative new deal.

The arrival of new striker Darwin Nunez has added competition for Firmino’s spot leading the line this season, but Jurgen Klopp has only ever spoken highly of Firmino and his role in the squad.

Will Roberto Firmino be at Liverpool this season? (Getty Images)
Will Roberto Firmino be at Liverpool this season? (Getty Images)

Milan set to sign Leeds target De Ketelaere

08:23 , Karl Matchett

Leeds United were hopeful of landing young Dutch attacker Charles De Ketelaere, but it seems he is now set for AC Milan.

HLN report that an agreement is not yet finalised between the Serie A champions and his current side Club Brugge, but they are not far apart and personal terms will be no barrier.

The highly rated forward already has eight senior caps at age 21 and scored 18 goals in all competitions last year.

Jesse Marsch had suggested he was unavailable this summer, meaning Leeds have started to look elsewhere.

(BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)
(BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)

City consider move for Benfica full-back Grimaldo

08:12 , Lawrence Ostlere

Manchester City are considering Spanish left-back Alex Grimaldo as a potential option.

With little progress yet in their pursuit of Brighton’s Marc Cucurella, City have turned their attention to Benfica’s full-back who has been priced at around €20m, according to Marca.

City have Joao Cancelo who can play in the position exceptionally well but is a right-back by trade. They sold left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko to Arsenal this summer in a £30m deal, while the only other left-back on the club’s books, Benjamin Mendy, is awaiting trial on sexual assault charges.

Alex Grimaldo, right, playing for Benfica (Getty Images)
Alex Grimaldo, right, playing for Benfica (Getty Images)

Luis Suarez returns to Nacional after 17 years in Europe

08:02 , Lawrence Ostlere

Former Liverpool striker and Uruguay’s all-time leading goal scorer Luis Suarez has confirmed he is returning to the club he made his debut with 17 years ago.

The 35-year-old striker announced the news on Twitter, a day after he told fans he had reached a pre-agreement with Nacional in Montevideo.

On Wednesday, Suarez said the deal was now official and he changed his social media profile to one of himself wearing the white, blue and red of Nacional.

“I am proud to wear my shirt again at @Nacional!” Suarez wrote on Twitter. “Thank you all for the support! SEE YOU SOON.”

Uruguay’s all-time leading scorer Luis Suarez returns to Nacional after 17 years

Barcelona scupper Chelsea hopes of signing Jules Kounde

07:57 , Lawrence Ostlere

Barcelona are set to beat Chelsea to Jules Kounde, after agreeing a €50m fee with Sevilla for the 23-year-old defender. Barca’s incredible spending spree looks set to continue, with the club still keen to add Chelsea’s Spanish 30-somethings Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso to the wage bill.

It looks like Chelsea will be going back into the market for a defender over the coming weeks.

Chelsea appear to be on the verge of securing a transfer for Sevilla defender Jules Kounde (PA/DPA) (PA Archive)
Chelsea appear to be on the verge of securing a transfer for Sevilla defender Jules Kounde (PA/DPA) (PA Archive)

Cristiano Ronaldo ‘demands to be freed of his contract’ at Manchester United

07:54 , Lawrence Ostlere

Good morning. We start with the latest from the Cristiano Ronaldo situation. Ronaldo has returned to training at Manchester United’s training base, the 37-year-old did not take part in a behind-closed-doors friendly with Wrexham on Wednesday and instead watched on from the side-lines and the Daily Mail claims he has demanded to be freed of his contract.

It comes as his agent Jorge Mendes leads showdown talks over his future, with Sir Alex Ferguston also reportedly involved in discussions with Erik ten Hag. Two players who did take part in the match were Christian Eriksen and Lisandro Martinez, who has been unveiled as the club’s latest signing. United have meanwhile not changed their stance over Ronaldo, insisting he is not for sale, while the lack of interest since Ronaldo’s agent Mendes looked across Europe for interest could also see the marriage extended for a further season.

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Transfer news live

07:51 , Lawrence Ostlere

Follow all the latest transfer news and rumours today.

