Transfer news LIVE: Chelsea want De Jong and Aubameyang as Man United fight for Rabiot and Gakpo

Barcelona’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is a wanted man (AP)

Chelsea have got loose agreements in place over personal terms for both players and are just waiting on Barcelona to give the green light to sell them, according to Sky Sports, while Spanish outlet Sport reports Chelsea are also closing in on a deal with Barca of around £68m for De Jong. The Times adds that De Jong would prefer Chelsea to United as a destination, and that Chelsea are also ready to put forward a final bid for Leicester’s wantaway defender Wesley Fofana.

Meanwhile Manchester United continue to pursue Cody Gakpo, the PSV midfielder, but he has hinted he would stay in the Netherlands should PSV get through the Champions League qualifying phase – they play Rangers later in August. United have been heavily linked to Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot, but negotiations have stalled over the 27-year-old’s bold wage demands, according to Gazetta dello Sport.

08:14 , Lawrence Ostlere

Chelsea are juggling multiple deals right now and Frenkie de Jong is another one of those on the shopping list.

Spanish outlet Sport reports Chelsea are also closing in on a deal with Barca of around £68m for De Jong, and that Stamford Bridge is his preferred destination over Manchester United because he wants to play Champions League football.

However, 90min reports United have not given up trying to sign the midfielder and remain confident over their verbal agreement with his representatives.

Frenkie de Jong has been heavily linked with a move away (PA Archive)

08:08 , Lawrence Ostlere

Let’s start at Stamford Bridge where Chelsea remain incredibly busy in this transfer window.

The Mail reports this morning that Thomas Tuchel wants Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to lead the Chelsea line and the club are ready to submit and offer to Barcelona for the striker.

Aubameyang joined Barcelona only in January (AP)

08:05 , Lawrence Ostlere

Follow all the latest transfer news, rumours, gossip and done deals after the Premier League’s return.