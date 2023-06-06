Transfer news LIVE! Chelsea want Lavia; Arsenal told Caicedo price; £69m Kane bid; Man United latest gossip

Transfer news LIVE!

The summer transfer window is still over a week away but, Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham and Manchester United are all busy working on deals. The Blues have already completed their second summer signing in the form of Kendry Paez and are now looking at Brighton’s Moises Caicedo and have reported interest in Romeo Lavia.

Arsenal are also keen on Caicedo, and a £100million fee has been touted, though West Ham captain Declan Rice remains their top priority and will lodge a first bid this week. Manchester City captain Ilkay Gundogan is another major midfield target. Tottenham will appoint Ange Postecoglou as their new manager this week, though Spurs will soon get an opening bid from Real Madrid for Harry Kane having told Manchester United he is not for sale.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Los Blancos are pushing for Kane with Karim Benzema heading to Saudi Arabia, though Chelsea’s Kai Havertz is also of interest. United, meanwhile, are in talks to sign Mason Mount from Chelsea, and have lined up Randal Kolo Muani and Goncalo Ramos as Kane alternatives. Alexis Mac Allister is joining Liverpool for around £30m with Khephren Thuram, Manu Kone and Gabri Veiga of interest too. Follow all the latest transfer news, gossip and rumours with Standard Sport’s live blog below!

Latest transfer news and rumours

Chelsea reignite Lavia interest

£100m Caicedo prefers Arsenal

Real Madrid submit opening Kane bid

Man United consider Kane alternatives

Arsenal still interested in Fresneda

Postecoglou has three Tottenham targets

Havertz chase hots up

09:02 , Alex Young

Real Madrid are reportedly interested in Chelsea forward Kai Havertz.

Relevo claim that Real see Havertz as a serious target this summer, as they consider possible replacements for Karim Benzema.

Havertz was a regular in the Chelsea side under Thomas Tuchel, Graham Potter and Frank Lampard, but managed just nine goals across all competitions for Blues.

Fabrizio Romano adds that personal terms will not be an issue, with Havertz wanting to join Real, and Chelsea are willing to sell the German, though will wait to see who else is interested.

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Why Spurs believe Postecoglou can be their new Pochettino

08:48 , Alex Young

In Ange Postecoglou, Tottenham would be appointing a coach with a reputation for playing exactly the kind of “free-flowing, attacking and entertaining” football which chairman Daniel Levy wants to return to, but perhaps most appealing about the Australian is his record of uniting fractured clubs.

Spurs finished a miserable campaign with a broken dressing room — the players’ confidence shattered by their public evisceration by Antonio Conte and the 6-1 humiliation at Newcastle — and fans calling for Levy to resign and out of patience with several members of the squad. The mood could not be more different to the heyday of

Mauricio Pochettino’s tenure, when a thread of unity ran through the club from boardroom to terraces, directly through the charismatic Argentine.

After the underwhelming tenures of Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte, Spurs desperately want to go back to being a united club again.

Read more here!

(PA)

ICYMI: Chelsea confirm summer signing

08:39 , Alex Young

Chelsea have officially sealed the signing of South American wonderkid Kendry Paez.

Story continues

The 16-year-old Ecuador midfielder will move to Stamford Bridge after he turns 18 in May 2025.

Paez is set to join Chelsea from Ecuadorian Serie A leaders Independiente del Valle, the same club from whom Brighton signed noted Blues target Moises Caicedo in 2021.

Read more here!

(Getty Images)

Man United look to Goretzka

08:32 , Alex Young

Manchester United are exploring a deal for Leon Goretzka, according to Sky Germany.

Erik ten Hag wants a new midfielder and had hoped to lure Declan Rice to Old Trafford, but is also a fan of Goretzka.

Interestingly, Bayern Munich's interest in Rice could force Goretzka to look for pastures new.

The player's preference is to stay in Bavaria.

(REUTERS)

Postecoglou identifies three Spurs targets

08:21 , Alex Young

Incoming Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou has already identified three transfer targets.

Spurs are ready to back their new man by signing James Maddison, David Raya and Max Kilman.

The Leicester midfielder and Brentford goalkeeper are expected to cost around £40million, though Spurs are reportedly not prepared to go above £20m for the latter.

Kilman has also been linked with Liverpool.

(Action Images via Reuters)

Arsenal still interested in Fresneda

08:05 , Alex Young

Arsenal remain interested in Real Valladolid right-back Ivan Fresneda.

The Gunners were linked with the 18-year-old in January, but he opted to remain with the Spanish club, who have now been relegated from La Liga.

Fabrizio Romano reports that Fresneda has a €20million release clause, but could leave for less than that, as Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund consider bids.

(Getty Images)

Liverpool keep tabs on Kessie

07:58 , Alex Young

Liverpool are considering a move for Barcelona midfielder Franck Kessie.

That’s according to Sport, who claim that the Reds are still undecided whether to push to sign Kessie for a fee in the region of £30million.

Midfield is a key area for Liverpool this summer, and they are on the verge of completing a deal for Alexis Mac Allister. Barcelona are believed to be open to selling Kessie, despite Sergio Busquets’ departure, as they look to clear space on the wage bill for the potential return of Lionel Messi.

(Getty Images)

Bellingham to Madrid this week

07:54 , Alex Young

Real Madrid are hoping to wrap up a deal to sign Jude Bellingham this week.

Amid interest in Harry Kane, the Spanish giants are looking to finalise a transfer saga which has rumbled on for well over a year.

Talks with Borussia Dortmund resumed yesterday and Fabrizio Romano claims everything could be concluded in a matter of days.

(Getty Images)

Saudis want Aubameyang

07:50 , Alex Young

Chelsea striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has offers from Saudi Arabia.

According to Fabrizio Romano, both Al Ahli and Al Shabab have approached Aubameyang over a potential move to the Gulf state.

The striker has previously claimed his preference is to stay in European football - will the Saudi money change his mind.

Either way, his miserable time at Chelsea is effectively over.

(Getty Images)

Man United identify Kane alternatives

07:46 , Alex Young

Manchester United are also desperate to sign Harry Kane, but are keeping tabs on other options should a deal prove impossible.

Kane’s future at Tottenham remains up in the air and he has been linked with a big-money exit from the club this summer.

The Mail report that while United remain incredibly keen on the England captain, Spurs’ reluctance to sell means that Randal Kolo Muani and Goncalo Ramos are also being considered.

(Getty Images)

Real Madrid lodge £69m Kane bid

07:44 , Alex Young

Real Madrid are set to make an opening offer of €80million (£69m) for Harry Kane.

Marca report that the Spanish giants know it will cost more to lure Kane, if they are successful at all, but want to test the waters with Tottenham and chairman Daniel Levy.

The report claims that Spurs are looking for more than £100m but could be tempted into selling at around £85m, which add-ons.

Kane would be offered a three-year deal on around £200,000 a week.

(Getty Images)

£100m Caicedo prefers Arsenal

07:38 , Alex Young

However, Moises Caicedo remains keen on joining Arsenal.

Arsenal journalist Charles Watts expects a bidding war for the Brighton midfielder is imminent as both London clubs step up their interest. Caicedo is expected to cost upwards of £70million with Brighton starting demanding £100m to kick things off.

Declan Rice has always been the priority for Arsenal, but it remains to be seen if Mikel Arteta will move for both players.

Chelsea step up Caicedo bid

07:36 , Alex Young

Talking of Chelsea midfield targets, the Blues have switched focus to Brighton’s Moises Caicedo after cooling interest in Sporting’s Manuel Ugarte, writes Nizaar Kinsella.

Both Chelsea and PSG agreed to pay Ugarte’s £52million release clause but the French club offered him a bigger wage package and the Blues have backed away from talks.

Chelsea will instead target securing a deal for Caicedo ahead of Arsenal and Liverpool, as they rebuild their midfield under new head coach Mauricio Pochettino.

Caicedo could cost more than £80m after establishing himself as one of the best midfielders in the Premier League at Brighton.

Read more here!

(Evening Standard)

Chelsea keen on Lavia

07:26 , Alex Young

Chelsea are ready to reignite their interest in Romeo Lavia.

The 19-year-old was relegated with Southampton this season but is attracting plenty of attention from the Premier League’s top sides, including Chelsea and Liverpool.

The Express report that Joe Shields, who pushed Southampton to sign Lavia and now works at Chelsea, is urging the Blues’ hierarchy to open talks with the Saints over a deal for the midfielder.

(Action Images via Reuters)

Man United consider midfield plans

07:21 , Alex Young

Manchester United believe they will have to choose between Declan Rice and Mason Mount this summer.

Mount is set to leave Chelsea and United believe the midfielder would be keen to join them if a fee can be agreed with the Blues, though it remains to be seen whether that can happen.

The Mail report that United are interested in Rice too, but have accepted signing both will likely be too difficult considering the other transfer plans they have in place.

(The FA via Getty Images)

Tottenham close in on Postecoglou

07:15 , Alex Young

Tottenham have agreed terms in principle for Ange Postecoglou to take over as their new manager.

The Celtic boss held talks with Spurs today and they appear to have been successful, with Sky Sports reporting that the deal has now moved a step closer to completion.

Postecoglou is expected to sign a two-year deal with the option of a further 12 months.

Some good news for Tottenham fans is not far away...