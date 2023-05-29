Transfer news LIVE! Chelsea announce Pochettino; Rice to Arsenal; Man Utd up Mount chase

Transfer news LIVE!

The summer transfer window will open in only a few short days after the conclusion of the Premier League season. The likes of Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham may have endured very differing campaigns but they share a common goal in the coming months: improve the squad.

Things are about to get even more interesting at Chelsea after Mauricio Pochettino was announced as their new manager. One of the first jobs for the new manager is to sort the future of Mason Mount while Christopher Nkunku is set to follow him through the entrance door.

Big-name signings are expected in abundance with English football showing no sign of slowing down on the spending front. For Arsenal, a £200million plan could include deals for Declan Rice and Moises Caicedo while even Neymar has been tipped to arrive in north London. Follow all the latest transfer news, rumours and updates with Standard Sport’s live blog!

14:17 , Marc Mayo

James Maddison is set to become the first player to depart relegated Leicester.

Arsenal, Tottenham and Newcastle have all been linked with the England midfielder who will not remain with the Foxes in the Championship.

A fee of around £45m is tipped to land Maddison, amid new links with Manchester United.

Inter target Romelu Lukaku discount

13:59 , Marc Mayo

Romelu Lukaku reportedly wants to stay at Inter Milan next season.

Mauricio Pochettino will hold the key to the Belgian striker’s future given Inter will not pay Chelsea’s £70m asking price for a permanent deal.

Instead, Corriere dello Sport report on the Italians seeking a discount on the £7m loan fee that would be required for a fresh year-long stay.

Spurs future not certain for Dejan Kulusevski

13:42 , Marc Mayo

Dejan Kulusevski has admitted his uncertainty over whether he’ll be at Tottenham next season.

With the winger’s 18-month loan spell up, Spurs have a £24.9m option to sign him permanently after their failure to qualify for the Champions League dismissed a mandatory purchase clause.

Kulusevski told reporters: “I don't know honestly…we will see.

“I'm just focused on the pitch, I tried to do as good as I can and now of course it's time to speak with the club.”

One manager who isn’t going anywhere

13:29 , Marc Mayo

Thomas Tuchel’s future at Bayern Munich has been thrown into doubt by the turmoil surrounding the newly-crowned Bundesliga champions.

Yet Fabrizio Romano has insisted that he is fully focused on staying in Bavaria, in news which will disappoint Tottenham fans hoping for the German’s appointment following his earlier links with the club.

Dietmar Hamann had said on German TV that he could see Tuchel walking away.

He stated: “When you treat people like this, you have to ask yourself: Do you want to work for this club?

“I don’t think you can rule out Tuchel leaving soon too. But he’ll leave of his own accord.”

Bayer Leverkusen favourite and pundit Erik Meijer added: “I think he'll have left the club by Monday.”

A joint statement from Chelsea’s co-owners

13:16 , Marc Mayo

“The sporting team conducted a diligent and thoughtful process that the Board is proud of. We are delighted that Mauricio will be joining Chelsea.

“Mauricio is a world-class coach with an outstanding track record. We are all looking forward to having him on board.”

Chelsea co-sporting directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley on the appointment

13:13 , Marc Mayo

“Mauricio’s experience, standards of excellence, leadership qualities and character will serve Chelsea Football Club well as we move forward.

“He is a winning coach, who has worked at the highest levels, in multiple leagues and languages. His ethos, tactical approach and commitment to development all made him the exceptional candidate.”

More details as Pochettino is confirmed

13:11 , Marc Mayo

Jesus Perez, Miguel d’Agostino, Toni Jimenez and Sebastiano Pochettino have also joined Chelsea as backroom staff.

Mauricio Pochettino is the new manager of Chelsea

13:01 , Marc Mayo

Chelsea have confirmed the appointment of former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino.

Read the full story!

Tottenham target lined up by Napoli

12:50 , Marc Mayo

Luis Enrique is reportedly in line to become Napoli’s new coach as Luciano Spalletti departs.

The Italian led Napoli to an historic Scudetto triumph but wants to take a sabbatical with a year left on his contract.

Tottenham have been linked with Enrique but he could soon be plucked by the Italian champions.

Read the full story!

Arsenal want right-back Sacha Boey

12:32 , Marc Mayo

Arsenal are continuing to be linked with Galatasaray right-back Sacha Boey.

Fresh reports today reinforce the notion that Mikel Arteta wants the Frenchman in a £20m deal.

Standard Sport reported on the interest on the weekend with Ivan Fresneda of Valladolid also an option.

Read the full story!

Man Utd confident of Mount deal

12:13 , Marc Mayo

Erik ten Hag has identified Mason Mount as a top priority signing for Manchester United.

The Telegraph detail the Red Devils’ interest but the Chelsea midfielder is yet to make up his mind on his future.

Talks over a new deal at Stamford Bridge have stagnated amid interest from Liverpool and Arsenal.

It is said that United are confident of persuading Mount to sign.

Man Utd to battle Arsenal for Declan Rice

12:04 , Marc Mayo

A report in the Mail has outlined West Ham’s belief that Arsenal cannot afford Declan Rice.

With a fee of around £120million set by the Hammers, it is claimed that a structured £90m first offer is being set up by the Gunners.

However, West Ham are said to expect a much chunkier proposal from Manchester United.

Could it be Mykhailo Mudryk all over again?

Mauricio Pochettino announcement imminent

11:57 , Marc Mayo

Fabrizio Romano says we should get Mauricio Pochettino’s arrival as Chelsea manager confirmed TODAY.

Watch this space...

Brentford open to David Raya sale

11:45 , Marc Mayo

David Raya is the only player Brentford are willing to sell this summer, according to manager Thomas Frank.

Spanish goalkeeper Raya kept yet another clean-sheet in the victory over Man City and he is courting serious interest from the likes of Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham.

Frank said: “I think we only have one player for sale. That’s the one that’s been talked a lot: David. He costs £40million, I think I said.

“We are a selling club — I don’t think that’s a secret. But they need to be crazy high amounts for the players if we want to have anyone to leave. I’m pretty sure that everyone, including myself, is very happy here at Brentford.”

Read the full story!

Kieran Tierney could also be off

11:28 , Marc Mayo

Another player appearing to bid farewell to his surroundings yesterday was Kieran Tierney.

Seemingly no longer even a key squad player at Arsenal, he’s been linked with a £30m move to Newcastle this summer.

Mason Mount waves goodbye?

11:15 , Marc Mayo

Mason Mount looked emotional as he left Stamford Bridge after what could be his Chelsea farewell.

The midfielder was not fit to play in the 1-1 draw to Newcastle but joined the rest of the squad when they did a traditional end-of-season lap of appreciation after the match.

Mount came back out onto the pitch once supporters had left and looked emotional as he shared an embrace with a member of the Chelsea backroom staff.

Manchester United and Liverpool are vying for to sign Mount, who looks increasingly likely to leave his boyhood club this summer.

Read the full story!

Fulham eye Fred

11:00 , Marc Mayo

Fred has emerged as a surprise target for Fulham.

Manchester United could move on the Brazilian midfielder as he begins the final year of his contract.

The Cottagers are said by Manchester Evening News to require a new midfielder and Marco Silva was even spotted chatting to Fred after their game at Old Trafford.

Granit Xhaka discusses transfer future with Arsenal fans

10:44 , Marc Mayo

As he left the Emirates Stadium for likely the final time as an Arsenal player yesterday, Granit Xhaka gave a word on his future to autograph-hunting fans.

“You’ll see what happens next week,” he said amid talks with Bayer Leverkusen over a £13m deal.

“It’s not about the missus,” he added.

Jules Kounde going nowhere

10:23 , Marc Mayo

Barcelona coach Xavi has criticised any talk of Jules Kounde leaving the club this summer.

Less than 12 months after the Catalans fought hard to beat Chelsea to Kounde’s arrival, the Blues and Manchester United are linked with his swift exit.

But Xavi said: “Once again, with Kounde there is not and there has not been any problem. He’s a fundamental piece of our team.

“Jules is a top professional, we’re very happy with him. I don’t understand why in the media people report that there are problems. No issues, at all.”

Harry Kane signs off with emotional post

10:07 , Marc Mayo

Harry Kane posted an emotional message to Tottenham fans after their final game of a difficult season for the club.

A big summer lies in wait for the striker, whose contract is up in 2024.

It goes without saying that the season didn't go how we wanted it to but I can only thank the fans for their relentless support all year. pic.twitter.com/8hNgpxVGkZ — Harry Kane (@HKane) May 28, 2023

Erik ten Hag sends Man United board transfer message

09:51 , Marc Mayo

Erik ten Hag has called for more transfer spending after guiding Manchester United to third in the league.

“We are in the right direction, but we are not where we have to be, there's still a long way to go, there's potential in this team and individual players,” he said yesterday.

“We showed during the season we made progress, that's a compliment to the players and the coaches, we worked really hard, but we have to make an investment.

“The club knows if you want to play top four, compete for trophies in this tough league then you have to invest otherwise you don't have a chance because other clubs will do.”

When will Chelsea sign Christopher Nkunku?

09:30 , Marc Mayo

It’s been known for some time that French striker Christopher Nkunku will be arriving at Chelsea this summer but the deal is yet to be officially announced.

RB Leipzig play in the German Cup final against Eintracht Frankfurt next weekend so it certainly won’t be before then.

Nkunku wrote on his Instagram after the Bundesliga season ended: “The best way to end this season at home with a win and the Bundesliga top scorer award. Thank you guys for the incredible support. Time for the DfB Pokal final.”

Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo set to leave Brighton

09:10 , Marc Mayo

Roberto De Zerbi has confirmed Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo are likely to be sold by Brighton.

Liverpool are strongly linked with a deal for Mac Allister, who was in tears at full time of his potential last club for the club at Aston Villa, while Arsenal want Caicedo.

The Seagulls boss said yesterday: “I think it can be the last game for Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo.

"It is right that they can leave, they can play at a higher level.”

Neymar told to join Arsenal

08:59 , Marc Mayo

Neymar has been tipped to complete a shock move to Arsenal.

The Brazilian winger’s future at PSG is in some doubt this summer and Emmanuel Petit reckons north London would suit him down to the ground.

He told Genting Casino: “I think Neymar will suit any big club. If he comes to Arsenal, I would love it and I think he will too. I think he will enjoy the technical football and the style of Arsenal. He would love to play with younger players as he is quite mature himself.

“He will also have revenge on his mind with everything that he has been going through at PSG, and the tears he shed at the World Cup. I think he will be happy to move to Arsenal if that is the case. He can play on the left and the right, and because of his ankle injuries he can be a player in rotation.

“If he goes to Man Utd, I will be very happy for them and the Premier League. They have Marcus Rashford and Jason Sancho who can man both wings, but also have the skills to rotate so Neymar can easily fit into that cycle.”

Chelsea in line for Ugarte deal

08:43 , Marc Mayo

According to reports in his native Uruguay, Manuel Ugarte is closing in on a move to Chelsea.

Liverpool and PSG have both been linked with the Sporting CP midfielder, who has a £52m release clause to leave the Lisbon club publicly resigned to his departure.

Sport 890 say Chelsea will hand Ugarte a six-year contract.

Transfer news LIVE!

08:27 , Marc Mayo

Hello and welcome!

The summer starts here with the Premier League wrapped up and players jetting off to various sunny climes for their holidays, many of which are no doubt glued to their phones awaiting an update on their transfer future.

Lionel Messi, Declan Rice, Alexis Mac Allister, Mason Mount, Harry Kane... the list of top-level players potentially up for grabs in the coming months is rather incredible.

Arsenal have a £200million plan to reinforce their squad for another, more successful, title push. Granit Xhaka’s farewell to the Gunners yesterday sets the scene for their fascinating revamp.

Chelsea have it all to do, most importantly clearing out some of their massive squad before reinvesting in the likes of Christopher Nkunku and Manuel Ugarte.

Tottenham are unlikely to be big players until their protracted manager search concludes. But Liverpool and Manchester United will no doubt pop up with some major deals - and you cannot discount Manchester City.

The window itself opens on June 14 and you can follow all the latest signings, deals and updates right here with Standard Sport!