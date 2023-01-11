Transfer news LIVE: Chelsea set to sign Joao Felix as Arsenal ‘consider’ Eden Hazard move

Chelsea are set to sign Joao Felix on loan from Atletico Madrid, in what is set to be the biggest deal so far in the January transfer window. A loan fee of around €11m has been agreed, with Chelsea fending off Premier League rivals Manchester United and Arsenal for the 23-year-old forward’s signature.

Felix cost Atletico a club record £111m when they signed him from Benfica in 2019 and manager Graham Potter will hope the Portuguese can spark life into their attack following their recent struggles. The Blues are prepared to cover Felix’s salary in full, which could see the club pay over £250,000 a week over the second half of the season.

Meanwhile, Arsenal continue to push for Mykhailo Mudryk but the Gunners are starting to consider alternatives, according to reports. Former Chelsea star Eden Hazard has been linked with a Premier League return following his unsuccessful spell at Real Madrid, and Arsenal could make a move for the 32-year-old if their pursuit of Mudryk falls through.

Elsewhere, Manchester United are closing in on Netherlands striker Wout Weghorst, while Harry Kane has been linked with a sensational move to Real Madrid. Kane is out of contract in 2024 and would reportedly cost the European champions around €100m. Follow all the latest January transfer rumours and confirmed news below:

Transfer news and rumours

Chelsea set to sign Joao Felix today ahead of €11m loan move

Man United close in on Wout Weghorst as Besiktas chase replacement

Real Madrid eye up sensational move for Tottenham’s Harry Kane

Arsenal ‘consider’ Eden Hazard move as Mykhailo Mudryk alternative

Harry Kane: Real Madrid eye up sensational move for Tottenham striker

08:30 , Jamie Braidwood

Harry Kane has been linked with a €100m move to Real Madrid.

According to Todofichajes, the Spanish and European champions are set to turn to the England and Tottenham striker following their failed pursuits of Erling Haaland and, so far, Kylian Mbappe.

Kane’s Tottenham contract runs until 2024 and he previously stayed put at Spurs when linked with a £200m move to Manchester City in the summer of 2021.

Man United close in on Wout Weghorst as Besiktas chase replacement

08:20 , Jamie Braidwood

Manchester United are moving closer to signing Wout Weghorst on loan from Burnley with the deal likely to go ahead if Besiktas can sign a replacement.

The Turkish club are in talks with Vincent Aboubakar, the Cameroon captain who left Al Nassr after they signed Cristiano Ronaldo. Aboubakar’s wage demands could be a stumbling block but if he agrees to join Besiktas, Weghorst’s season-loan loan in Istanbul will be curtailed.

United and Burnley have agreed a deal in principle for the Netherlands striker to move to Old Trafford while Besiktas had said they wanted compensating as part of the agreement.

United manager Erik ten Hag had targeted another striker in the January transfer window after Ronaldo’s contract at Old Trafford was cancelled by mutual agreement.

Manchester United close in on Wout Weghorst as Besiktas chase replacement

Chelsea set to sign Joao Felix today ahead of €11m loan move

08:15 , Jamie Braidwood

Chelsea will pay £9million to sign Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix on a six-month loan, with an announcement likely on Wednesday.

The Portugal international was the subject of interest from Arsenal and Manchester United, but has chosen to spend the rest of the season with the Blues, who will also cover the player’s £5.3m wages.

It comes with manager Graham Potter in the grip of an injury crisis, with 10 first-team players unavailable for last Sunday’s meek 4-0 surrender against Manchester City in the FA Cup.

Felix became the fifth most expensive player in the world when Atletico paid £113m to bring him from Benfica as a 19-year-old in 2019, but his performances for the LaLiga side have not consistently justified the fee and it is hoped he can re-find his form in the Premier League.

Chelsea set to announce Joao Felix loan signing on Wednesday