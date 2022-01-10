Transfer news LIVE: Chelsea and Man Utd midfielder exits latest, Newcastle splurge, Villa chase Digne

Lucas Digne has signalled his intentions to leave Everton (Getty Images)

The transfer window is in full swing and you can follow all the latest news, rumours and done deals right here throughout the day. Chelsea and Manchester United both feature in this morning’s papers, with Blues midfielder Ross Barkley weighing up whether to depart Stamford Bridge on loan this January in order to find some more playing time. Barkley has featured only 12 times this season and was only a second-half substitute in Saturday’s FA Cup win over Chesterfield. “It depends what Ross wants and what possibilities there are and what makes sense,” said Tuchel. “We’ll see.”

Meanwhile Manchester United have not received any offers for Paul Pogba ahead of his contract ending this summer, according to the Mail, while Bruno Fernandes has rubbished reports he is heading to Barcelona. Aston Villa are closing in on the transfer of Lucas Digne from Everton after the Frenchman’s falling out with Rafael Benitez, while Newcastle have been linked to just about anyone and everyone: Monaco’s Benoit Badiashile, PSV’s Ibrahim Sangare, Leipzig’s Noah Okafor and Burnley’s Chris Wood are just some of the names linked with Eddie Howe’s rebuild.

Follow all the latest transfer news, rumours and done deals below.

10:11 , Lawrence Ostlere

