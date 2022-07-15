Transfer news LIVE! Chelsea want Koulibaly and Kounde; Arsenal in Zinchenko talks; Latest Tottenham gossip

Transfer news – LIVE!

Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham are all on pre-season tours but the transfer business continues to come. After announcing Raheem Sterling and with a deal for Kalidou Koulibaly effectively complete, Chelsea have moved back to Jules Kounde while lokking at Presnel Kimpembe after a bid for Manchester City’s Nathan Ake collapsed.

Arsenal have missed out on Raphinha and Manchester United target Lisandro Martinez but Mikel Arteta has now turned attention to Oleksandr Zinchenko. Mykola Matviyenko and Lucas Paqueta are also options, with Lyon wanting a fee in the region of £55m.

Tottenham have agreed an initial £12.5m fee, rising to £20m, with Middlesbrough over right-back Djed Spence and he will undergo his medical at Hotspur Way today, with the club also linked to Sevilla defender Kounde - formerly a Chelsea target. Follow all the latest news, rumours and gossip in our dedicated LIVE blog below!

Latest transfer news and rumours

Koulibaly passes Chelsea medical

Arsenal in advanced Zinchenko talks

Spence to undergo Tottenham medical

Chelsea turn to Kounde after Ake bid fails

Man United to seal Martinez deal

Clauss wanted by Chelsea and Man United

11:32 , Marc Mayo

Manchester United are ready to rival Chelsea for Lens wing-back Jonathan Clauss, writes Standard Sport’s Nizaar Kinsella.

Chelsea have been monitoring Clauss for over a year but United have now approached the 29-year-old about a possible move to Old Trafford.

Both clubs are admirers of a player who is valued at £8million, but whether they pursue a move for him will depend on players leaving first.

Read the full story.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Dybala set to stay in Serie A

11:14 , Marc Mayo

Paulo Dybala is edging towards a move to Napoli.

The Arsenal target has also attracted the interest of Inter Milan, Roma, Manchester United and more since leaving Juventus.

TMW report on a phone call with coach Luciano Spalletti tempting Dybala to settle up in Campania.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Arsenal in advanced Zinchenko talks

10:50 , Marc Mayo

Story continues

Arsenal are in advanced talks to sign Oleksandr Zinchenko from Manchester City, writes Standard Sport’s Simon Collings.

The Gunners have prioritised a move for Zinchenko after missing out on Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez, and are hopeful of wrapping up a deal for the Ukraine international to continue their summer recruitment drive.

Arsenal technical director Edu is leading talks with City, who could demand as much as £35m for the 25-year-old.

Read the full story.

(Manchester City FC via Getty Ima)

Chelsea revive interest in Kounde

10:35 , Marc Mayo

Chelsea will revive their interest in Sevilla centre-back Jules Kounde after being frustrated in their attempts to sign Nathan Ake from Manchester City, writes Standard Sport’s Nizaar Kinsella.

The Blues were hopeful of sealing a deal to re-sign Ake but the 27-year-old will now remain at City after the two clubs failed to reach an agreement over a transfer fee.

It forces Chelsea to consider other options and they are set to revisit a move for Kounde as Tuchel Tuchel bids to rebuild his defence this summer.

Read the full story.

(Getty Images)

Martinez off to Man United

10:08 , Marc Mayo

Lisandro Martinez is set to sign for Manchester United.

The Red Devils have beaten Arsenal to the £46m transfer of the Ajax defender, after he made clear he wanted to move to the Premier League this summer.

Transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano claims a five-year contract is now agreed.

(Getty Images)

Tottenham finally near Spence signing

09:45 , Marc Mayo

Tottenham are finally set to complete the transfer of Middlesbrough's Djed Spence, with the full-back due at Hotspur Way for a medical today.

The clubs have agreed a deal worth an initial £12.5m which could rise to £20m with add-ons, and Spence will sign a long-term contract with Spurs after rejecting interest from other clubs, including Nottingham Forest where he spent last season on loan.

Spence will be Spurs' sixth summer signing after Ivan Perisic, Fraser Forster, Yves Bissouma, Richarlison and Clement Lenglet, taking their spending close to £100m.

Read the full story.

(PA)

Chelsea miss out on Ake

09:22 , Marc Mayo

Hold the phone... Nathan Ake wil STAY at Manchester City.

The Athletic claim the player and club have agreed to snub a move to Chelsea.

City are described as keen to sell Ake, should their valuation have been met, but the terms of the deal were reportedly not right and the Blues will turn to Presnel Kimpembe to bolster their defence.

(Manchester City FC via Getty Ima)

City consider Spurs targets

09:00 , Marc Mayo

Manchester City are considering a move for Jules Kounde or Pau Torres, both of whom have been linked with Tottenham, to replace the Chelsea-bound Nathan Ake.

The Mail report on Pep Guardiola wanted a new centre-back ahead of Ake’s £45m exit.

Oleksandr Zinchenko is also tipped to leave with Arsenal in talks over a £35m deal.

(Getty Images)

Kim Min-jae unlikely to join Spurs

08:33 , Marc Mayo

Napoli are closing in on a £17m deal for Kim Min-jae to replace Kalidou Koulibaly.

Rennes and Tottenham have been linked with the Korean but personal terms are almost complete between the player and the Italians, according to TMW.

Napoli are also near a deal for Brighton defender Leo Ostigard.

Fenerbaçhe defender Kim Min Jae was hoping to join Tottenham Hotspur this summer.



- Area Napoli pic.twitter.com/aM9klJMExg — The Spurs Web (@thespursweb) July 14, 2022

Arsenal must up Milinkovic-Savic bid

08:07 , Marc Mayo

Arsenal are pushing for a £42m deal for Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

Corriere dello Sport detail the Italian club’s refusal to sell their star man for such a price, as interest from the Gunners heightens.

Lazio reportedly want £59m to allow Milinkovic-Savic to leave.

(Getty Images)

Koulibaly passes Chelsea medical

07:45 , Marc Mayo

Chelsea are on the verge of confirming Kalidou Koulibaly’s arrival from Napoli.

The £33m deal ticked closer yesterday as the Senegal star underwent his medical.

According to Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla, Koulibaly passed his tests and will soon fly out to join the Chelsea squad in the United States.

(Getty Images)

Arsenal turn to Zinchenko

07:38 , Marc Mayo

After missing out on Lisandro Martinez, Arsenal are considering a bid for Oleksandr Zinchenko.

The Manchester City utility man is available for £35m, according to the Mail.

Everton, West Ham and Chelsea have also enquired about Zinchenko, who could follow Gabriel Jesus to the Emirates.

(Getty Images)

Kounde to Tottenham update

07:30 , Marc Mayo

Tottenham are fighting Paris Saint-Germain for Jules Kounde.

That is according to the Mirror with the defender, previously a top target for Chelsea, rated at around £76million by Sevilla.

However, the club have denied any links to the Frenchman.

(AP)

Martinez deal to Man United effectively done

07:00 , Matt Verri

Lisandro Martinez is reportedly on the verge of completing his move to Manchester United.

The Ajax defender was linked with Arsenal earlier in the window, but he is now set to join up with former boss Erik ten Hag once again.

The Athletic report that both a fee with Ajax and personal terms with Martinez have been completed. It’s hoped that he can join up with United on their pre-season tour in Australia.

(Getty Images)

ICYMI - Spence set for Tottenham medical

06:30 , Matt Verri

Tottenham are close to completing a move for Djed Spence.

It’s been a deal that’s dragged on for a number of weeks but recent talks involving Daniel Levy and Steve Gibson have resulted in progress and the club are getting nearer to agreeing on a fee.

A medical could take place in the next 48 as Spurs continue a busy summer of activity.

(The FA via Getty Images)

Real Madrid done with transfer business

06:00 , Matt Verri

Carlo Ancelotti is not planning on making any further additions to his Real Madrid squad.

Aurelien Tchouameni and Antonio Rudiger have already arrived, and Ancelotti believes that is enough for the current Champions League holders.

“We’re not gonna complete any other signing, we’re happy with the current team, we’re strong,” Ancelotti told Spanish media.

“I’m happy with Rudiger, Tchouameni and I’m sure Hazard will help us a lot.”

(Getty Images)

ICYMI - Leno wants Arsenal help

05:30 , Matt Verri

Bernd Leno is believed to have asked Arsenal to reduce their valutation of him as he looks to push through a move to Fulham.

The Gunners would accept a fee in the region of £11m, more than Fulham are willing to pay and as a result talkSPORT report that the German has asked Arsenal to lower the asking price.

He is desperate to secure a move, and believes the Gunners should be aiding him in doing so.

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Gnabry blow for London clubs

Thursday 14 July 2022 22:49 , Matt Verri

Serge Gnabry has been linked with Arsenal, then Chelsea and now he might just stay at Bayern Munich.

Kicker report that the winger is in talks over a new deal at Bayern, as his current contract enters the final 12 months.

That had given encouragement to the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea that he would be available, with Bayern unlikely to risk losing him for free. However, Gnabry is reportedly in talks over a new five-year contract.

(Getty Images)

Fabregas finds new club

Thursday 14 July 2022 22:29 , Matt Verri

He’s ticked off London, Barcelona and Monaco.

Cesc Fabregas will now move to Como for the latest chapter of his career. Tough life.

Cesc Fabregas is set to join Italian second division team Como on a free transfer! Full agreement in place on a free deal, final details to be sorted out soon 🇪🇸 @DiMarzio #transfers



Contract will be valid until June 2024. pic.twitter.com/QlTNA6dHGZ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 14, 2022

Cucurella to City picking up again?

Thursday 14 July 2022 21:53 , Matt Verri

Marc Cucurella was involved in Brighton’s pre-season training this morning.

Manchester City could well make another move for the left-back, particularly after Arsenal have renewed their interest in Oleksandr Zinchenko.

Could be one that falls into place later in the summer.

Hard work and shooting drills today! 🎥 pic.twitter.com/lqTZeiLhY9 — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) July 14, 2022

Robertson confident Nunez will settle

Thursday 14 July 2022 21:17 , Matt Verri

Andy Robertson is expecting big things from new signing Darwin Nunez once the striker gets used to his new surroundings at Liverpool.

“We have to let him settle in, but he’s looked good in training,” Robertson said.

“The Brazilian boys and everyone that speaks his language have helped him a lot. I don’t think me and him have had many conversations yet, but that will come.

“He’s a fantastic player, we played against him and he made it really difficult for us, and if he puts in those performances he’ll be a really good player for us.”

(Getty Images)

Update on Scamacca future

Thursday 14 July 2022 20:52 , Matt Verri

Sassuolo CEO Giovanni Carnevali has given an update on the future of Gianluca Scamacca.

The striker is the subject of attention from West Ham and PSG, with David Moyes in particular keen to finally add another forward to his squad.

“West Ham are offering €40m for Scamacca and Paris Saint-Germain offering €35m,” Carnevali said.

“There are also some add-ons as difference. We don’t need to sell, so we will see - there’s no agreement with any club now.”

(Getty Images)

Arsenal prioritising Paqueta

Thursday 14 July 2022 20:27 , Matt Verri

Arsenal have put Lucas Paqueta ahead of Youri Tielemans on their shortlist.

Goal reports that the Gunners are expected to make a bid for the Brazilian, as they look to continue their summer business.

It’s believed a fee in the region of £55m would be enough to persuade Lyon to sell.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Chelsea suffer potential Leao blow

Thursday 14 July 2022 19:48 , Matt Verri

Chelsea’s hopes of signing AC Milan striker Rafael Leao have reportedly taken a blow.

La Gazetta Dello Sport report that Milan are close to submitting a new contract offer to the forward, as they try and tie him down. Leao has two years remaining on his current deal.

The Blues have been keeping tabs on the 23-year-old, but would have to look elsewhere should he sign a new deal with Milan.

(Getty Images)

Dembele extends Barcelona stay

Thursday 14 July 2022 19:19 , Matt Verri

He looked set to leave Barcelona on a free transfer this summer, but Ousmane Dembele has now put pen to paper on a new deal at the Nou Camp.

PSG and Chelsea were among the clubs linked with the Frenchman, who has signed a new two-year deal.

Leno pushing for Arsenal exit

Thursday 14 July 2022 18:55 , Matt Verri

Bernd Leno is believed to have asked Arsenal to reduce their valutation of him as he looks to push through a move to Fulham.

The Gunners would accept a fee in the region of £11m, more than Fulham are willing to pay and as a result talkSPORT report that the German has asked Arsenal to lower the asking price.

He is desperate to secure a move, and believes the Gunners should be aiding him in doing so.

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Barcelona in for Azpilicueta

Thursday 14 July 2022 18:23 , Matt Verri

Barcelona are expected to make an official offer for Cesar Azpilicueta.

The Spanish side have been strongly linked with the Chelsea full-back and a proposal is likely to follow in the coming days, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Personal terms have already been agreed with Azpilicueta on a two-year-deal, so the move will be swiftly completed if Chelsea accept the offer.

(Getty Images)

De Jong wants wages

Thursday 14 July 2022 18:06 , Matt Verri

Barcelona have reportedly told Frenkie de Jong he needs to leave the club.

Reports in Spain suggest that while an agreement has been reached between Manchester United and Barcelona, the player is not keen to leave until he is paid his wages that have been deferred. He is owed in the region of €17m.

Barcelona are trying to free themselves from that commitment, but De Jong is holding firm.

(PA)

Spence set for Spurs medical

Thursday 14 July 2022 17:32 , Matt Verri

Tottenham are close to completing a move for Djed Spence.

It’s been a deal that’s dragged on for a number of weeks, but The Athletic report that recent talks involving Daniel Levy and Steve Gibson have resulted in a breakthrough and the transfer is expected to happen.

With progress continuing, a medical is likely to take place in the next 48 hours.

(The FA via Getty Images)

Newcastle give up on duo

Thursday 14 July 2022 17:21 , Matt Verri

Newcastle have reportedly given up on signing Alexander Isak and Moussa Diaby.

The Telegraph reports that the Magpies have grown frustrated as they’ve tried to bring the duo to the Premier League. Real Sociedad striker Isak was a target for Arsenal in January, while Bayer Leverkusen winger Diaby has also attracted attention from across Europe.

Clubs are fully aware of Newcastle’s riches, meaning negotations over fees and wages have proved difficult.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Vieira: Zaha happy at Palace

Thursday 14 July 2022 16:56 , Matt Verri

Patrick Vieira has dismissed talk of Wilfried Zaha leaving Crystal Palace this summer.

The 29-year-old is entering the final 12 months of his contract at Selhurst Park, with no agreement yet reached over a new deal.

“It’s just a report I think,” Vieira said.

“We are in a period where there is a lot of speculation regarding players.

“What is really important for me and the football club is that Wilfried Zaha came back on time and he is working well to have a good season.”

Read the full story!

(AFP via Getty Images)

Summer business continues for Brentford

Thursday 14 July 2022 16:31 , Matt Verri

Brentford have confirmed the signing of goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha on a free transfer, writes Malik Ouzia.

The Albanian international left Italian side Lazio when his contract expired at the end of last season, and has now signed a four-year deal with the west London club.

Strakosha made over 200 appearances for Lazio and was their first-choice ‘keeper for large periods of his seven-year stint at the club.

“I am pleased that we have managed to sign a top goalkeeper,” Bees boss Thomas Frank said. “He has been number one at Lazio for a long time, which is very impressive. He has played in Serie A and European competition and will bring that experience with him.”

Read the full story!

(Getty Images)

Frenkie De Jong: Man United transfer latest

Thursday 14 July 2022 16:04 , Jonathan Gorrie

Manchester United have reached an agreement with Barcelona over a potential move for Frenkie De Jong.

The Dutchman was earmarked as a key target by Erik Ten Hag – who worked him with at Ajax – when the 51-year-old ended his contract in the Dutch capital early and began planning for his first season in charge back in May.

During a meeting with Chelsea co-owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali in the Catalan city, Barca encouraged a bid for the midfielder, although it is United who have found an agreement with their La Liga counterparts.

Read the full story here!

(Getty Images)

Brentford land Thomas Stakosha

Thursday 14 July 2022 16:02 , Jonathan Gorrie

Brentford make it two signings in a week by landing the former Lazio goalkeeper!

Oleksandr Zinchenko: Arsenal to submit formal offer

Thursday 14 July 2022 15:40 , Jonathan Gorrie

It’s happening!

According to Sky Sports, Arsenal WILL make a formal offer for Manchester City star Oleksandr Zinchenko.

Arsenal are interested in Man City's Oleksandr Zinchenko and are expected to formally bid for the player ✍️pic.twitter.com/Q7aDhw77av — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) July 14, 2022

Jude Bellingham: Real Madrid make England star a transfer priority

Thursday 14 July 2022 15:16 , Jonathan Gorrie

Jude Bellingham is widely expected to leave Borussia Dortmund in 2023, with Liverpool and Chelsea constantly credited with an interest.

The 19-year-old is one of the hottest properties in the game, however, and it will not be easy to land him.

According to Marca, Real Madrid have made the former Birmingham youngster theiir top target for next summer.

(Getty Images)

Liverpool in talks with Anthony

Thursday 14 July 2022 14:45 , Jonathan Gorrie

Ajax star Anthony has been strongly linked with a move to Manchester United, although the same could be said about pretty much every player in the Dutch league.

Now, Liverpool are said to be keen.

According to journalist Jorge Nicola, Jurgen Klopp’s side are in talks with the Amsterdam giants over a potential move.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Frenkie De Jong: Manchester United reach full agreement with Barcelona

Thursday 14 July 2022 14:20 , Jonathan Gorrie

Manchester United have FINALLY reached a full agreement with Barcelona over a deal for Frenkie De Jong.

The player, however, is not thought to be fully sold on the move...

🚨 Man Utd in total agreement with Barcelona on €75m + €10m add-ons fee for Frenkie de Jong. Player side still unresolved in relation to personal terms with #MUFC & deferred wages with #FCBarcelona. W/ @lauriewhitwell @TheAthleticUK after @FabrizioRomano https://t.co/xThIizXKYE — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) July 14, 2022

Oleksandr Zinchenko: Why Arsenal want Man City star

Thursday 14 July 2022 13:59 , Jonathan Gorrie

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta wants to raid his former club for Oleksandr Zinchenko, a Manchester City player hailed as more gifted than Kevin de Bruyne and Phil Foden.

Arteta is keen to bolster his squad as the Gunners return to European competition next season, finishing an impressive fifth in the Premier League to qualify for the Europa League and sees Zinchenko as an ideal target.

Arsenal’s thin squad has been blamed for the club failing to qualify for the Champions League, losing two of their last three games to allow rivals Tottenham to leapfrog them into fourth spot, and the manager wants to avoid repeat scenarios. He has already signed Gabriel Jesus from City this summer.

You can read the full story here!

(AFP via Getty Images)

Romelu Lukaku: Thomas Tuchel provides update on long-term Chelsea future

Thursday 14 July 2022 13:40 , Jonathan Gorrie

Romelu Lukaku’s loan return to Inter Milan helped pave the way for Chelsea to land Raheem Sterling, though what could become of the Belgian long-term?

There is not thought to be an option to buy inserted into his loan deal, although Thomas Tuchel has provided an update.

When asked about the possibility of Lukaku playing for Chelsea again, Tuchel said ‘I don’t know if it’s very likely, but it’s not on me to give an outlook on that. There is a chance for it.”

(POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Man United agree double transfer raid

Thursday 14 July 2022 13:11 , Jonathan Gorrie

Finally, Manchester United have a breakthrough.

Erik Ten Hag has not exaclty been handed much in the way of new signings, although the club are close to announcing the arrival of Christian Eriksen.

The Sun, however, now claim United have agreed deals for Frenkie De Jong AND Lisandro Martinez.

The rebuild continues...

(Manchester United via Getty Imag)

Inside Raheem Sterling’s first day as a Chelsea player

Thursday 14 July 2022 12:51 , Jonathan Gorrie

fter a long-haul flight from London to Los Angeles, Raheem Sterling was still jet-lagged as he walked out for his first Chelsea training session at the UCLA Campus here on Wednesday.

But as he joined up with his new team-mates, there was a real buzz around the arrival of a player who declared he was returning “home” to London by joining from Manchester City.

“Raheem is now with us,” Thomas Tuchel told the Chelsea squad as he welcomed Sterling into the camp before the session in the sweltering California heat yesterday. “A very warm welcome from all of us. We are very happy that you are here.”

Chelsea feel they have secured something of a bargain by signing Sterling for £47.5million.

You can read the full story here.

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Arsenal working on Oleksandr Zinchenko deal

Thursday 14 July 2022 12:44 , Jonathan Gorrie

Having already signed Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City, Mikel Arteta is now reportedly ready to raid his former club again.

The Athletic claim Arsenal are working on a deal for Oleksandr Zinchenko and City are reportedly willing to sell if their valuation is met.

You can read more on Arsenal’s interest here.

(Getty Images)

Silvestre: Manchester United and Arsenal should try to sign N’Golo Kante

Thursday 14 July 2022 12:30 , Jonathan Gorrie

Former Manchester United and Arsenal defender Mikael Silvestre has urged both clubs to move for Chelsea’s N’Golo Kante.

Despite his importance to the cause at Stamford Bridge, the midfielder has been touted as a shock exit.

“N’Golo Kante could go to Man United or Arsenal. I don’t know why his name is being linked away because for me he’s blue and blue,” he told Lord Ping.

“If he were to leave Chelsea, he could play anywhere and in any of the top teams in Europe - he showed last season he’s still on top of his game.”

(Getty Images)

Chelsea end interest in Cristiano Ronaldo

Thursday 14 July 2022 12:15 , Jonathan Gorrie

Chelsea have ended their interest in Cristiano Ronaldo, after Thomas Tuchel told the club he is happy with Raheem Sterling as his only replacement for Romelu Lukaku.

A move for Ronaldo was considered after the Manchester United forward was offered to Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly when he met the player’s agent Jorge Mendes in Portugal last month.

But Tuchel has told Boehly he does not want the Portuguese at Stamford Bridge and Chelsea have decided not to pursue a move for the 37-year-old.

You can read the full report here!

(Getty Images)

Arsenal told Paqueta price

Thursday 14 July 2022 11:53 , Alex Young

Lyon will reportedly listen to bids for Lucas Paqueta this summer.

The Brazilian is attracting attention from a number of clubs, including Arsenal, and could well be on the move in the weeks ahead.

Ben Jacobs claims that £55million could be enough for Lyon to sell, with the French club accepting of the fact that Paqueta is keen to leave.

(Getty Images)

De Jong to join Man United

Thursday 14 July 2022 11:37 , Alex Young

Manchester United are finally closing in on the signing of Frenkie de Jong, though the issue of his deferred Barcelona wages remain.

As reported previously, the club offered €3.5m and asked if he would leave the rest - which could be as much as €15m. Barca even considered United covering some.

The deal is expected to go through, should only be a matter of time now.

(PA)

Arsenal weigh up Matviyenko bid

Thursday 14 July 2022 11:22 , Alex Young

Arsenal have identified a new defensive target after missing out on Lisandro Martinez.

The Daily Mail claim that the focus is now on Shakhtar Donetsk’s Mykola Matviyenko, who can play both as a left-back and a centre-back.

He would be a cheaper option that some of the other names they have been linked with, potentially available for a fee of around £12m, though the Gunners could face competition from Ajax who see Matviyenko as a potential replacement for Martinez.

(Getty Images)

Palace lead race for Colwill

Thursday 14 July 2022 11:05 , Alex Young

Crystal Palace have been given encouragement that Chelsea could sell highly-rated defender Levi Colwill this summer, writes Nizaar Kinsella.

Palace are among a number of Premier League clubs targeting a move for the 19-year-old, who is also attracting interest from Arsenal.

Colwill is viewed as one of the best young talents in the country after his impressive loan spell in the Championship with Huddersfield Town last season.

Read more here.

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Dembele finally signs Barca contract

Thursday 14 July 2022 10:31 , Alex Young

Ousmane Dembele has ~finally~ signed a new contract at Barcelona, reportedly on far less than his previous wage.

Kimpembe needs convincing to join Chelsea

Thursday 14 July 2022 10:25 , Alex Young

Chelsea target Presnel Kimpembe will need some convincing to leave Paris Saint-German this summer due to his connection with the French club, writes Nizaar Kinsella.

Thomas Tuchel wants to sign three new defenders and has identified Kimpembe as a target to add to impending deals for Kalidou Koulibaly and Nathan Ake.

Tuchel worked with Kimpembe at PSG and the French club are thought to be open to selling the France international, who could cost up to £50m.

But Kimpembe will need to be persuaded to leave PSG, where he came through the ranks after joining the club aged 10 and made his debut as a 19-year-old in 2014.

Read in full here.

(Getty Images)

PSG want to extend Messi stay

Thursday 14 July 2022 10:13 , Alex Young

PSG hope to tie Lionel Messi down to a further season, according to reports, by extending his contract to 2024.

But Messi will not decide his future until after the World Cup.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Arsenal forced into transfer rethink

Thursday 14 July 2022 09:46 , Alex Young

Arsenal are exploring other left-back targets as Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez closes in on a move to Manchester United, writes Simon Collings.

Ajax and Manchester United are in advanced talks for Martinez and there is optimism a deal will be concluded.

Arsenal had been trying to sign the left-back too, but their interest has cooled recently with Ajax digging their heels in over their £45million asking price.

The Gunners are now looking at other left-back targets, which will impact the future of Nuno Tavares.

Read in full here.

(Getty Images)

Saliba will not sign new Arsenal contract

Thursday 14 July 2022 09:16 , Alex Young

William Saliba is preparing for his first season in Arsenal’s first team, but has no intention to extend his contract with the club.

According to reports in France, Saliba is keeping his options open with two years to run on his Emirates Stadium deal.

Journalist Mohamed Toubache-Ter claims Marseille have also not ruled out a late move for the defender.

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Spurs not in for Kounde

Thursday 14 July 2022 09:00 , Alex Young

There have been reports this morning that Tottenham were looking into signing Sevilla’s Jules Kounde.

Standard Sport understands that is not the case, with Spurs not interested in the centre-back.

(AP)

Gnabry ready to reject Chelsea

Thursday 14 July 2022 08:41 , Alex Young

Bayern Munich winger Serge Gnabry is ready to reject a move to Chelsea over his loyalty to Arsenal, reports Bild.

The Blues are interested in Gnabry, who is in the final year of his contract at the German giants, with Rafael Leao another attacking target.

But, despite Bayern been willing to sell, Gnabry is not interested in a move to west London.

(Getty Images)

Tielemans move prompts Arsenal talk

Thursday 14 July 2022 08:18 , Alex Young

Youri Tielemans has reportedly put his house up for sale, prompting further speculation that he is leaving Leicester.

The 25-year-old is keen for a new challenge as he enters the final year of his contract with the Foxes, and Arsenal have been heavily linked.

Spurs are also long-time admirers, though it remains to be seen if Tielemans is heading to north London.

(AFP via Getty Images)

United close in on Martinez

Thursday 14 July 2022 08:00 , Alex Young

Lisandro Martinez is close to agreeing a move to Manchester United after rejecting Arsenal.

Further talks between United and Ajax have taken place and, according to Fabrizio Romano, progress was made. A fee in the region of €50m is close to being agreed.

Erik ten Hag is close to being reunited with Martinez, with the move potentially completed by the end of the week.

(Getty Images)

Chelsea’s Maatsen set for Burnley move

Thursday 14 July 2022 07:54 , Alex Young

Ian Maatsen is set to join Burnley on a season-long loan.

The Chelsea defender has been a target for Vincent Kompany and he looks set to get his man, with the 20-year-old in line to get a prominent role at the Championship side.

Maatsen is set to have a medical at Burnley tomorrow, ahead of completing the move by the end of the week.

Tottenham want ‘luxury’ player

Thursday 14 July 2022 07:31 , Alex Young

Tottenham have already been busy in the summer transfer window as they continue to chase a deal for Middlesbrough’s Djed Spence.

Now, a transfer insider has revealed the club are on the lookout for a “luxury player.”

“I’ve been told to look out for Tottenham signing a luxury player towards the back end of the window,” revealed Dean Jones.

“They’re getting their main business done now, but Tottenham always go into the window in that last 10 days, that last week, because they just love to be involved in that and see if they can get one more that boosts morale, and that’s the sort of thing that might happen this summer as well.”

(AFP via Getty Images)

Arsenal want Spurs target Gvardiol

Thursday 14 July 2022 07:22 , Alex Young

Arsenal are ready to launch a bid for Tottenham target Josko Gvardiol.

Media Foot report that Mikel Arteta has put the RB Leipzig centre-back top of his list should William Saliba leave this summer.

With Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez turning down a move to the Emirates Stadium, the Gunners are on the hunt for a new defender.

(Getty Images)

Chukwuemeka faces uncertain future amid Arsenal rumours

Thursday 14 July 2022 07:00 , Matt Verri

Carney Chukwuemeka has not joined Aston Villa on their pre-season tour as reports continue to link him with a move to Arsenal.

Chukwuemeka has only year left on his current contract, and 90min claim that the Gunners are one of the clubs interested in signing the 18-year-old midfielder.

Villa boss Steven Gerrard confirmed that the teenager’s contract situation was the reason behind him not taking part in the club’s pre-season preparations.

He said: “Carney is yet to sign a contract offer that has been in place for some time. I’ve decided the best thing would be to continue his training programme.”

(REUTERS)

Koulibaly set for medical today

Thursday 14 July 2022 06:30 , Matt Verri

Kalidou Koulibaly will travel to join Chelsea in pre-season after having a medical today to complete a £33million move from Napoli.

The 31-year-old will sign a four-year deal before joining his new team-mates in the United States. Koulibaly will earn around £8m a year, with a further £1m available in bonuses.

Koulibaly will be Chelsea’s second signing of the summer after the Blues on Wednesday announced Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling joined the club in a £47.5m deal.

The likely third signing will be to bring in Sterling’s former team-mate Nathan Ake, but the Premier League champions will only sign off on the £45m offer until a replacement has been signed.

Click here for more!

(Getty Images)

Kimpembe next on the list for Chelsea

Thursday 14 July 2022 06:00 , Matt Verri

Chelsea have sounded out the possibility of signing Paris Saint-Germain’s Presnel Kimpembe this summer, writes Nizaar Kinsella.

It remains unclear whether the 26-year-old is a viable signing but there’s a belief in some quarters that the defender could be available for around £50million. The France international has previously worked with Tuchel.

Napoli’s Kalidou Koulibaly has agreed to join Chelsea for £33m, with Manchester City’s Nathan Ake in advanced talks with the Blues.

The signing of three centre backs could signal moves away from Stamford Bridge for several players including Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso - who are targeted by Barcelona.

Read the full story!

(AFP via Getty Images)

Lyon set Paqueta price

Thursday 14 July 2022 05:30 , Matt Verri

Lyon will reportedly listen to bids for Lucas Paqueta this summer.

The Brazilian is attracting attention from a number of clubs, including Arsenal, and could well be on the move in the weeks ahead.

Ben Jacobs claims that £55million could be enough for Lyon to sell, with the French club accepting of the fact that Paqueta is keen to leave.

(Getty Images)

Ronaldo off to Saudi Arabia?

Wednesday 13 July 2022 22:59 , Matt Verri

Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly the subject of a massive offer to bring him to Saudi Arabia.

TVI in Portugal report that an unnamed club have bid €30million for the Manchester United forward, and would be willing to pay Ronaldo up to €250m over two years should he make the move. Intermediaries in the process would receive €20m

(AP)

Sterling joins up with Chelsea squad

Wednesday 13 July 2022 22:34 , Matt Verri

Raheem Sterling is out in LA to join up with the Chelsea squad for pre-season after completing his move to the club.

Click here for the first pictures of him as a Chelsea player!

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Arsenal turn attentions to Matviyenko

Wednesday 13 July 2022 22:05 , Matt Verri

Arsenal have identified a new defensive target after missing out on Lisandro Martinez.

The Daily Mail claim that the focus is now on Shakhtar Donetsk’s Mykola Matviyenko, who can play both as a left-back and a centre-back.

He would be a cheaper option that some of the other names they have been linked with, potentially available for a fee of around £12m, though the Gunners could face competition from Ajax who see Matviyenko as a potential replacement for Martinez.

(Getty Images)

Martinez nears United move

Wednesday 13 July 2022 21:51 , Matt Verri

Lisandro Martinez is reportedly close to agreeing a move to Manchester United.

Further talks between United and Ajax have taken place and, according to Fabrizio Romano, progress was made. A fee in the region of €50m is close to being agreed.

Erik ten Hag is close to being reunited with Martinez, with the move potentially completed by the end of the week.

(Getty Images)

Conte on Richarlison signing

Wednesday 13 July 2022 21:31 , Matt Verri

Antonio Conte has given some insight into why Tottenham signed Richarlison, after the Brazilian made his Spurs debut this afternoon in a 6-3 win over a K-League XI.

“Today I’ve seen a lot of positive things about Richy,” Conte said after the match.

“The first half he played like a number nine and the second half he played on the right, behind the striker. I think he can play in all these three positions.

”He is a player that gives me important positions up front. He’s a player that is a good player, strong and very good to protect the ball and attack the space. Also he made a good assist, I’m very happy that we signed him.”

Read the full story!

(Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images)

Maatsen set for Burnley move

Wednesday 13 July 2022 20:53 , Matt Verri

Ian Maatsen is set to join Burnley on a season-long loan.

The Chelsea defender has been a target for Vincent Kompany and he looks set to get his man, with the 20-year-old in line to get a prominent role at the Championship side.

Maatsen is set to have a medical at Burnley tomorrow, ahead of completing the move by the end of the week.

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Man United keen to offload defensive trio

Wednesday 13 July 2022 20:16 , Matt Verri

Manchester United are looking to busy in terms of outgoings as well as incomings in the weeks ahead as Erik ten Hag makes major changes to the squad.

The Daily Mirror reports that United plan to sell Eric Bailly, Phil Jones and Axel Tuanzebe this summer, if they finally succeed in bringing Lisandro Martinez to Old Trafford.

Ajax are open to selling the centre-back, but are holding out for a fee that United have not yet matched.

(Manchester United via Getty Imag)

Koulibaly’s plans...

Wednesday 13 July 2022 19:54 , Matt Verri

Koulibaly is currently in London completing the administrative details and medical. He will fly to USA (LA or Vegas) shortly afterwards. #CFC — Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) July 13, 2022

Chelsea hold Kimpembe talks

Wednesday 13 July 2022 19:36 , Matt Verri

Chelsea have sounded out the possibility of signing Paris Saint-Germain’s Presnel Kimpembe this summer, writes Nizaar Kinsella.

It remains unclear whether the 26-year-old is a viable signing but there’s a belief in some quarters that the defender could be available for around £50million. The France international has previously worked with Tuchel.

Napoli’s Kalidou Koulibaly has agreed to join Chelsea for £33m, with Manchester City’s Nathan Ake in advanced talks with the Blues.

The signing of three centre backs could signal moves away from Stamford Bridge for several players including Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso - who are targeted by Barcelona.

Read the full story!

(Getty Images)

Man City willing to let Delap go out on loan

Wednesday 13 July 2022 19:18 , Matt Verri

Manchester City are considering letting forward Liam Delap leave the club on loan this summer.

Fabrizio Romano reports that Burnley and Southampton are among the clubs interested in Delap, with Burnley potentially hoping that having former City defender Vincent Kompany as their manager could help.

Southampton have already signed two City players this summer, with Gavin Bazunu and Romeo Lavia making the move to the Saints.

(Manchester City FC via Getty Ima)

Different shade of blue...

Wednesday 13 July 2022 19:03 , Matt Verri

Marsch praises Raphinha’s commitment

Wednesday 13 July 2022 18:33 , Matt Verri

Leeds boss Jesse Marsch has been discussing Raphinha’s imminent departure to Barcelona.

He has hailed the Brazilian’s efforts in keeping Leeds in the Premier League, even when relegation would have made his move away easier.

Marsch said: “I will say this about Raphinha. If you think about a young man, who was pretty much guaranteed to go on a reduced transfer fee to Barcelona if we were relegated, and then you watch the performances and the commitment he had to make sure the club was going to stay up.

“We are so thankful. I had that very clear conversation with him - a big part of us considering moving him was the fact that he was so commited, that it made it easy for us to be very connected with what his goals and life and in his career are.”

(Getty Images)

Ozil reacts to Fenerbahce exit

Wednesday 13 July 2022 18:12 , Matt Verri

One of the things that makes life is that it is full of uncertainties. Our plans, desires and wishes may not always go in the direction you want them to. I wanted to achieve success by getting more chances to play in the Fenerbahçe jersey, which has always been my childhood dream pic.twitter.com/09RwCcKd4d — Mesut Özil (@M10) July 13, 2022

Torreira’s agent confirms Valencia talks

Wednesday 13 July 2022 17:55 , Matt Verri

Lucas Torreira’s agent Pablo Bentancur has revealed the Arsenal midfielder is nearing a move to Valencia.

However, Torreira will travel to the USA with his Arsenal teammates for a pre-season tour, with Mikela Arteta keen to keep him involved.

“We have a pre-agreement with Gattuso for Torreira to play in Valencia,’ Bentancur told Sport 890, via Sky Sports.

“Today there is an important meeting on this issue. Arsenal coach Arteta wants to have him in the pre-season.

“He had great numbers with Arsenal but we have pre agreement with Valencia.”

(Getty Images)

Busy time for Chelsea

Wednesday 13 July 2022 17:35 , Matt Verri

Kalidou Koulibaly will travel to join Chelsea in pre-season after booking his medical to complete a £33million move from Napoli, writes Nizaar Kinsella.

The 31-year-old will sign a four-year deal before joining his new team-mates in the United States. Koulibaly will earn around £8m a year, with a further £1m available in bonuses.

Koulibaly will be Chelsea’s second signing of the summer after the Blues on Wednesday announced Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling joined the club in a £47.5m deal.

The likely third signing will be to bring in Sterling’s former team-mate Nathan Ake, but the Premier League champions will only sign off on the £45m offer until a replacement has been signed.

Click here for the full story!

(REUTERS)

At last!

Wednesday 13 July 2022 17:23 , Matt Verri

It’s been going on for months, he’s been linked to half of London, but we can nearly put the Raphinha saga behind us.

Somehow, Barcelona are going to stump up the fee to get their man.

"Hello, Culers! This is Raphinha and I'm in Barcelona!" pic.twitter.com/qIZUMidyn1 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 13, 2022

Sterling can transform Chelsea

Wednesday 13 July 2022 17:14 , Matt Verri

In Raheem Sterling, Chelsea have signed a leader, a devastating attacker who weighs in with both goals and assists and a player who will transform their attack, writes Nizaar Kinsella.

They are also getting one of the finest English players of his generation entering his peak years and someone with a burning desire to turn them into champions again.

Sterling has completed a stunning £47.5million move from Manchester City to become the first marquee signing under the new ownership at Stamford Bridge.

He is now the highest-paid player at Chelsea, after receiving a small salary increase on his £300,000-a-week wages at City, but his decision to leave the Premier League champions is driven by personal ambition.

Read the full story!

(Manchester City FC via Getty Ima)

Done deal!

Wednesday 13 July 2022 17:01 , Matt Verri

Chelsea have confirmed the signing of Raheem Sterling from Manchester City in a deal worth £47.5million.

Sterling has signed a five-year deal, with the option of a further year, and worth £310,000 a week. He will now join the squad in the USA for their pre-season tour.

The deal represents the first of the summer for Chelsea, and the £33m signing of Kalidou Koulibaly should soon follow after an agreement was reached with Napoli.

The England international leaves the Premier League champions after seven seasons, having won four Premier League titles, four League Cups, one FA Cup and reached one Champions League final, having told the club he wanted a new challenge.

Read the full story!

Four-year contract for Koulibaly

Wednesday 13 July 2022 16:49 , Matt Verri

Kalidou Koulibaly will join Chelsea for £33m fee plus add-ons. There are a few final administrative checks but the defender should soon be on pre-season. 🇺🇲



I watch a lot of Napoli and I think it's an astute signing for a legendary defender. He's a top calibre of player. #cfc — Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) July 13, 2022

Latest on Koulibaly...

Wednesday 13 July 2022 16:40 , Matt Verri

Kalidou Koulibaly will have the first part of his Chelsea medical on Thursday.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano, who is one of a number of journalists reporting that the move is now effectively done.

The centre-back will fly to join up with his new teammates tonight, before starting his medical tomorrow.

(Getty Images)

Yarmolenko bids farewell to West Ham

Wednesday 13 July 2022 16:21 , Matt Verri

Andriy Yarmolenko has penned a farewell message to West Ham fans as he prepares to join UAE side Al-Ain on a free transfer, writes Malik Ouzia.

Yarmolenko’s contract at the London Stadium expired at the end of last month and the Ukrainian international had already confirmed he would be leaving the club.

The 32-year-old joined the Hammers from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2018 but ruptured his Achilles early in the season and his career at the club never fully recovered, the forward making just 17 Premier League starts in four seasons.

“Thanks to all you fans and people @WestHam, for all your support throughout the whole time,” he wrote on Twitter. “But there were many happy and pleasant moments for which I am grateful to everyone who was with me and supported me.”

Read the full story!

(AFP via Getty Images)

Leeds in for Mata

Wednesday 13 July 2022 16:02 , Matt Verri

Leeds have been linked with a shock move for Juan Mata on a free transfer.

The 34-year-old Spaniard is without a club after leaving Manchester United at the end of his contract, but he could be in line to stay in the Premier Leagie.

AS claim that Leeds are interested in bringing Mata to Elland Road and talks have taken place between the club and the player’s father, who is his agent.

(PA)

Ozil has a new club!

Wednesday 13 July 2022 15:44 , Matt Verri

Mesut Ozil has joined Turkish side Istanbul Basaksehir.

The 33-year-old’s contract at Fenerbahce was terminated, as his time at the club ended in similarly bitter fashion to when he left Arsenal.

He has swiftly found a new club though - Ozil will be hoping this move doesn’t end up with him frozen out again.

Koulibaly flying to London ‘tonight'

Wednesday 13 July 2022 15:23 , Matt Verri

Kalidou Koulibaly’s move to Chelsea is now nearing completing.

According to Calciomercato, there is now a full agreement for the Napoli centre-back and he is keen on the move to Stamford Bridge.

Koulibaly will reportedly fly to London later today ahead of completing a medical and finalising the move, for a fee in the region of €40m including add-ons.

(Getty Images)

Done deal!

Wednesday 13 July 2022 15:14 , Matt Verri

Shane Long has made a return to Reading, a club he spent six years at earlier in his career.

The 35-year-old has rejoined on a one-year-deal, after leaving Southampton at the end of his contract.

Bad news for Tottenham

Wednesday 13 July 2022 15:12 , Jonathan Gorrie

New Tottenham signings Yves Bissouma and Fraser Forster have both tested positive for Covid in a blow to the club’s pre-season plans.

The pair are isolating from the squad, meaning they were absent on Wednesday as Spurs kicked off their South Korea tour with a 6-3 win over a K-League XI.

Spurs manager Antonio Conte said after the game: “We had a problem with Covid ... the test was positive for Bissouma and Fraser.”

You can read the full story here.

(Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I)

Who is Cheick Doucoure? The £22m Crystal Palace man who ‘nobody can replace’

Wednesday 13 July 2022 14:31 , Jonathan Gorrie

On Monday, Crystal Palace completed their first major outfield signing of the summer as midfielder Cheick Doucoure arrived from French side Lens in a deal that could reach up to £22m.

Here’s all you need to know about the new signing…

(CPFC)

Chelsea consider THIRD defensive signing ahead of £78m swoop

Wednesday 13 July 2022 14:17 , Jonathan Gorrie

Chelsea are looking at strengthening their defensive options with a third new centre-back, as they close in on moves for Kalidou Koulibaly and Nathan Ake, writes Nizaar Kinsella.

The Blues are in advanced talks over a £33million deal to sign Koulibaly from Napoli and have agreed terms with Ake ahead of his proposed £45m switch from Manchester City.

Chelsea, who are set to announce the £47.5m signing of Raheem Sterling, need to rebuild their defence after losing Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen.

They could also go into the new season without Cesar Azpilicueta, who has agreed terms on a two-year deal to join Barcelona and is waiting for the Catalan club to stump up a £7m transfer fee to sign him.

You can read the full story here!

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Frenkie De Jong: Manchester United and Chelsea target does not want to leave Barcelona

Wednesday 13 July 2022 13:48 , Jonathan Gorrie

This one is dragging on a bit, isn’t it?

Heavily linked with both Manchester United and Chelsea, Spanish outlet Sport claim Frenkie De Jong has told Barcelona staff and teammates he simply does not want to leave the club.

(PA)

Lisandro Martinez: Manchester United in meeting with Ajax target

Wednesday 13 July 2022 13:23 , Jonathan Gorrie

Arsenal are all-but certain to miss out on another big summer target...

Excl: Manchester United executives, in Amsterdam to meet with Ajax and so trying to seal Lisandro Martínez deal. Personal terms agreed with Argentinian centre back. 🚨🛩 #MUFC



Manchester United had €50m bid [add-ons included] rejected last week, but Ajax are now open to sell. pic.twitter.com/jlo52IIVJc — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 13, 2022

Chelsea in advanced talks to sign Kalidou Koulibaly and Nathan Ake

Wednesday 13 July 2022 13:02 , Jonathan Gorrie

It’s busy at Chelsea.

With Raheem Sterling confirming his move, attentions now turn to strengthening the defence.

Standard Sport understand the Blues are in advanced talks with Napoli over a move for a £33m deal for Kalidou Koulibaly, while the club have also agreed personal terms with Nathan Ake ahead of a £45m return from Manchester City.

(Getty Images)

Raphinha: Barcelona confirm deal for Leeds star

Wednesday 13 July 2022 12:56 , Jonathan Gorrie

Barcelona have reached an agreement in principle to sign Brazilian winger Raphinha from Premier League side Leeds United, both clubs announced on Wednesday.

Financial details were not disclosed but Spanish media reported that Barcelona will pay 58 million euros ($58.33 million) in a fee that could go up to 68 million with the agreed add-ons.

"FC Barcelona and Leeds United Football Club have reached an agreement in principle for the transfer of Raphael Dias Belloli, Raphinha, pending the player passing his medical," Barcelona said in a statement.

(Getty Images)

Tottenham want ‘luxury’ player

Wednesday 13 July 2022 12:46 , Jonathan Gorrie

Tottenham have already been busy in the summer transfer window as they continue to chase a deal for Middlesbrough’s Djed Spence.

Now, a transfer insider has revealed the club are on the lookout for a “luxury player.”

“I’ve been told to look out for Tottenham signing a luxury player towards the back end of the window,” revealed Dean Jones.

“They’re getting their main business done now, but Tottenham always go into the window in that last 10 days, that last week, because they just love to be involved in that and see if they can get one more that boosts morale, and that’s the sort of thing that might happen this summer as well.”

(Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I)

Arsenal talking talks with Lucas Paqueta

Wednesday 13 July 2022 12:43 , Jonathan Gorrie

Accoring to CBS Sports, Arsenal have sent the feelers out in regards to a potential move for Lyon’s Brazilian star Lucas Paqueta.

The forward is believed to be a target and, given Lyon’s tendency to hold out for big fees, decision-makers at the Emirates Stadium a reportedly trying to figure out if the Brazil international is indeed keen on a move.

(Getty Images)

Raheem Sterling confirms Chelsea move

Wednesday 13 July 2022 12:22 , Jonathan Gorrie

Raheem Sterling has bid an emotional farewell to Manchester City supporters as the England forward prepares to join Chelsea.

The 27-year-old will become the first major men’s first-team signing of the club’s new era following the takeover from the consortium led by Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital and has jetted out to America to join their pre-season tour.

You can read Sterling’s message in full here.

(Manchester City FC via Getty Images)

Click here to read the full blog on The Evening Standard's website