Transfer news LIVE: Chelsea eye Sterling; Tottenham in Bastoni blow; Lukaku to Inter news; Nunez agrees terms

Transfer news LIVE! We are now just one day away from the summer transfer window opening for business as clubs jostle to get those key early deals over the line.

Chelsea are reportedly interested in a shock move for Raheem Sterling this summer, while Richarlison could snub Arsenal for the Blues. Thomas Tuchel’s side are also linked with Lautaro Martinez and Ousmane Dembele as Inter Milan seek a return for Romelu Lukaku.

Elsewhere at Arsenal, there are updates on their pursuit of Gianluca Scamacca and Yves Bissouma, plus their bid to keep Bukayo Saka. Tottenham join their neighbours as one of the contenders for Gabriel Jesus while their failed pursuit of Alessandro Bastoni has led them to Roma defender Roger Ibanez.

Liverpool are believed to have agreed personal terms with Darwin Nunez, while the sale of Sadio Mane to Bayern Munich is progression. Manchester United also want the Uruguayan, though Frenkie de Jong remains their top target during the early stages of Erik ten Hag’s rebuild.

Latest transfer news and rumours

Chelsea interested in shock Sterling move

Tottenham identify Bastoni alternative

Blues consider options for Lukaku loan

Scamacca to Arsenal latest

Liverpool agree personal terms with Nunez

Richarlison to snub Arsenal for Chelsea

Could Eric Dier return to Sporting Lisbon one day?

Friday 10 June 2022 07:00 , Jonathan Gorrie

Tottenham defender Eric Dier has paid tribute to former club, Sporting.

The England international came through the Lisbon giants’ academy before moving back to England, initially joining Everton on loan in 2011 and playing for their youth teams.

A move to north London would follow three years later as Mauricio Pochettino began forming a young team who would eventually challenge for both the Premier League and the Champions League.

While the 28-year-old had struggled for a period in a post-Pochettino Spurs set-up, Dier has returned to his best under Antonio Conte.

A key figure in the side as Spurs overtook Arsenal and made it back into the Champions League, Dier played almost every minute for which he was available under the Italian’s watch.

The defender returned to Lisbon during the summer break after being overlooked by Gareth Southgate for England’s Nations League campaign and told the club’s website: “I learned a lot of my principles here as a person and as a player.

“I learned from everyone, from the kitchen people to the coaches. Everyone has marked me in one way or another. I will always carry Sporting with me. I owe everything to this club.”

(Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images)

West Ham set to sign a highly-rated youngster

Friday 10 June 2022 06:30 , Jonathan Gorrie

The latest from Fabrizio Romano...

Highly rated youngster Dan Rigge has just signed with West Ham, deal now completed as he’s leaving Man City. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🤝 #WHFC



Rigge was wanted by nine clubs in the Premier League but he’s now joining West Ham. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 9, 2022

End of an era at Liverpool

Friday 10 June 2022 06:00 , Jonathan Gorrie

Liverpool have confirmed the departures of seven players, including Divock Origi and Loris Karius.

Karius and former first-team players Sheyi Ojo and Ben Woodburn have also been released, along with three members of the club’s academy.

Origi spent eight years on Merseyside and sealed the Reds’ stunning comeback to sink Barcelona 4-0 in the Champions League in 2019.

Announcing his departure, Liverpool wrote: “Divock Origi will leave the club when his contract expires at the end of June.

“Thank you for an incredible eight years of service and leaving us with so many special memories. Divock Origi, Liverpool legend”.

Karius became notorious for his error-strewn performance in the 2018 Champions League final against Real Madrid, and spent much of his subsequent Anfield career on loan.

What Arsenal need this summer

Friday 10 June 2022 05:30 , Jonathan Gorrie

While the club do not have Champions League football to offer, as it looked like they would heading into the final weeks of the season, Arsenal will still be targeting a busy summer of activity.

A small squad caught up with Mikel Arteta and his players towards the end of the campaign, as did injuries to big players, and providing more depth in key positions will be a priority this transfer window.

There are also a number of players returning to the Emirates after loan spells away, many of them unlikely to have long-term futures with the Gunners.

You can read Matt Verri’s full analysis here.

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Wout Weghorst: I will be leaving Burnley this summer

Friday 10 June 2022 05:00 , Jonathan Gorrie

Wout Weghorst says he will not be at Burnley next season following the Clarets’ relegation from the Premier League.

The Holland striker only signed a three-and-a-half-year contract at Turf Moor in January, joining from Wolfsburg for a reported £12million fee.

Weghorst scored twice in 20 appearances as Burnley were relegated and the 29-year-old says he must leave, given his ambitions to make Holland’s World Cup squad later this year.

"My future won’t be next year in Burnley," Weghorst said.

"I won’t go into the Championship - not that I feel too good for it, absolutely not.

"I am just really ambitious and also for the squad of the national team.

"The trainer (Louis Van Gaal) wants us to play at a high level.

"There are some options for me and just a higher potential of a league than the Championship.

"I have to take the chances offered there. We will see what the future will bring."

De Light’s message to Manchester United

Thursday 9 June 2022 22:54 , Jonathan Gorrie

Juventus star Matthijs De Ligt has backed former Ajax boss Erik Ten Hag to succeed at Manchester United.

The 52-year-old was appointed United’s fifth permanent manager of the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era in April, holding off competition from Mauricio Pochettino ahead of a rebuild this summer.

United finished sixth with 58 points, 35 behind title-winning neighbours Manchester City, to miss out on Champions League football next season by some distance.

Ten Hag faces a huge task trying to challenge City and Liverpool at the top of the table and restore United to former glories.

You can read his comments in full here.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Wolves slap £25m fee on Morgan Gibbs-White

Thursday 9 June 2022 22:44 , Jonathan Gorrie

After starring for the England team who won the U17 World Cup in 2017, big things were expected of Morgan Gibbs-White.

Wolves’ upward trajectory, however, hasn’t helped his chances of breaking into the first-team and the midfielder spent part of last season on loan at Sheffield United.

Now, Football Insider claim Wolves are looking for around £25m for the 22-year-old amid interest from Nottingham Forest and Southampton.

Newcastle agree Sven Botman fee

Thursday 9 June 2022 22:33 , Jonathan Gorrie

The Nothern Echo have claimed Newcastle could FINALLY land Sven Botman.

A major target in January, Lille rejected a number of bids from the Premier League side but an agreement has finally been reached at £30m for the Dutchman.

While there is still some work to do as to the terms of the deal, Newcastle could soon be in line for one of the biggest signings they’ve made in years.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Paul Pogba: Juventus could complete deal in days

Thursday 9 June 2022 22:19 , Jonathan Gorrie

Is this the worst kept secret in football?

Paul Pogba seems set to return to Juventus, although there has been no official confirmation on the matter since Manchester United announced his departure on a free transfer.

Still, Fabrizio Romano claims Juve are working on the final touches of the deal to bring him back to Turin, and it could be completed in the next few days.

Raheem Sterling: Chelsea must convince Manchester City star to join

Thursday 9 June 2022 22:17 , Jonathan Gorrie

The Sun claim Chelsea will have to prove they can match Raheem Sterling’s ambitions.

While the England forward is believed to be willing to leave Manchester this summer in pursuit of more regular game-time, Sterling will reportedly need convincing Chelsea are prepared to battle both City and Liverpool at the top of the Premier League.

Despite entering the final 12 months of his deal, the former Liverpool star is understood to carry a pricetag of around £60m.

(The FA via Getty Images)

Lacazette makes Lyon vow

Thursday 9 June 2022 21:45 , Jonathan Gorrie

Speaking after his unveling as a Lyon player, Alexandre Lacazette vowed to help restore former glories at his boyhood club.

You can read his full comments here.

Darwin Nunez: Liverpool agree terms with Benfica striker

Thursday 9 June 2022 21:32 , Jonathan Gorrie

Big news coming out of Liverpool.

The Athletic have claimed the club have AGREED personal terms with Benfica striker Darwin Nunez ahead of a potential move to Anfield.

A fee with the Lisbon giants, however, has yet to have been sorted out.

(REUTERS)

Newcastle bid for Hugo Ekitike complicated

Thursday 9 June 2022 21:30 , Jonathan Gorrie

Bad news, Newcastle fans!

Top target Hugo Ekitike picked up a hamstring injury while away on international duty with the French U20 side.

According to Fabrizio Romano, that could complicate a deal to have already run on for a number of months.

Barcelona still interested in Silva

Thursday 9 June 2022 17:52 , Matt Verri

Barcelona have not completely given up on signing Bernardo Silva, despite Pep Guardiola sending a warning to his former club.

“If they want him, it will be difficult,” Guardiola said earlier this week.

Marca reports that while Barcelona are still keen, they would need €100m to sign the midfielder and also for Silva to push for a move, as City have no intention of selling.

(Manchester City FC via Getty Images)

Man United prioritise midfielder

Thursday 9 June 2022 17:32 , Matt Verri

Erik ten Hag wants a new central midfielder to be Man United’s priority in the transfer window this summer.

With Darwin Nunez closing in on a move to Liverpool, United are prepared to give up on that battle, claim ESPN.

Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic are both leaving Old Trafford as their contracts expire this month, leaving Te Hag desperate to bolster his ranks in midfield.

Frenkie de Jong remains a major target, with it believed a bid in the region of £70m will persuade Barcelona to sell.

(Getty Images)

ICYMI: Chelsea interested in Sterling

Thursday 9 June 2022 17:21 , Matt Verri

Raheem Sterling is entering the final 12 months of his Manchester City contract and a surprise summer move could be on the cards.

The Telegraph reports that there is a belief across Europe that Sterling could leave the Etihad this window, with City keen to avoid losing him for free next summer.

Chelsea are the English club with the strongest interest in the forward, who would consider a move to the Blues and sees the opportunity of playing in London as an attractive one. Real Madrid and Barcelona are also monitoring the situation, though a Premier League stay seems most likely.

(Manchester City FC via Getty Images)

Alaba: Rangnick didn’t get much time

Thursday 9 June 2022 16:58 , Matt Verri

David Alaba believes Manchester United did not give Ralf Rangnick enough time in charge.

Rangnick is now in charge of the Austrian national team, after leaving his planned consultancy role at Old Trafford following a frustrating spell as interim boss, and Alaba has heaped praise on his new head coach.

“I have known Ralf since I was 18 years old and he is a world-class coach,” Alaba told the Athletic.

“What he did in the past is something special and now I am seeing it close up. He showed what he can do at Leipzig, Salzburg and Hoffenheim.

“He didn’t have a lot of time in Manchester. He has a really good plan and knows a lot about football.”

(Getty Images)

What Chelsea need in the window

Thursday 9 June 2022 16:36 , Matt Verri

With Todd Boehly’s takeover of Chelsea completed, the club have put any uncertainty behind them and can now turn their full focus to the transfer window.

There are big decisions for the club to make in the months ahead. Antonio Rudiger has already left to join Real Madrid on a free transfer, while rumours continue about Romelu Lukaku’s future at Stamford Bridge as Inter Milan push to bring him back to Italy.

We’ve taken a look at what a perfect summer would like like for the Blues.

You can read that in full here!

(Getty Images)

Dalot: Enjoy Ronaldo while he’s at United

Thursday 9 June 2022 16:19 , Matt Verri

Diogo Dalot has warned Manchester United to enjoy Cristiano Ronaldo while they still can.

“I think it’s a plus for this club and for the fans and, hopefully, we can stay with him for many, many years,” he told United’s official website.

“I know he is not going to be here forever but I’m sure that he will play football for a few more years yet.

“I’m sure that he is going to do everything he can to play until the last strength that he has but it’s going to be up to him. We just need to enjoy him while he’s here.”

Click here for more on that story

(Manchester United via Getty Imag)

Rudiger on Real move

Thursday 9 June 2022 16:06 , Matt Verri

Antonio Rudiger has lifted the lid on his Chelsea exit as he prepares to link-up with Real Madrid for the first time.

Speaking to Marca, Rudiger said: “The first time I heard from Madrid it was like, ‘wow’. They first contacted me in September or October I think. A club like this doesn’t call you many times so it was amazing.

“It was a very welcoming conversation. He told me that everyone was very happy to have me at Madrid, and that makes me very happy.

“It’s clear that Ancelotti is one of the people who make Real Madrid very strong, but he isn’t the only one. There are Karim Benzema, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Casemiro... He told me they were all very happy and that makes me proud.”

(REUTERS)

Brighton want big money for Cucurella

Thursday 9 June 2022 15:50 , Matt Verri

Marc Cucurella is not going to come cheap for any club that wants to sign him this summer.

Brighton have slapped a £50m valuation on the left-back, according to talkSPORT, amid interest from Chelsea and Manchester City.

That’s likely to put off Chelsea, who will hope to have Ben Chilwell back to full fitness ahead of the new season, though City could still make a move if they sell Oleksandr Zinchenko this window.

(Getty Images)

Dixon-Bonner another released by Liverpool

Thursday 9 June 2022 15:40 , Matt Verri

You believed in me when not many did, I’ll forever be grateful! Thank you Boss ❤️ pic.twitter.com/a7V82TJiZq — Elijah Dixon-Bonner (@edixonbonner99) June 9, 2022

Thursday 9 June 2022 15:27 , Matt Verri

Arsenal, Liverpool... Manchester United?

According to TalkSport, United are considering a move for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain this summer.

The midfielder is keen to for more first-team opportunities and United are interested in him, but only if Liverpool would accept a bid in the region of £10m.

One to keep an eye on!

(Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Update on Boehly takeover

Thursday 9 June 2022 15:13 , Matt Verri

Todd Boehly held back £100million from his purchase of Chelsea amid concerns the club could inherit “unforeseen liabilities” further down the line.

Boehly and his consortium initially agreed a deal to buy Chelsea from Roman Abramovich worth a total of £2.5billion, with a further £1.75bn of future investment.

But days before the competition of the deal, it was agreed that some money would be held back because of the club’s financial complexities under Abramovich. Concerns were raised by the Boehly consortium, who are principally funded by Clearlake Capital, because of the speed with which they had to close the deal.

Click here for the full story on that

(PA)

Chelsea consider Lukaku options

Thursday 9 June 2022 14:40 , Matt Verri

A return for Romelu Lukaku to Inter Milan could prove to be quite a complex deal.

Chelsea are demanding a £21m fee to loan him back to the Nerazzurri after just a single season back at Stamford Bridge, with the Belgian happy to take a 40 per cent pay cut to return to Inter.

La Gazzetta dello Sport reports that Chelsea have enquired about Denzel Dumfries being involved in the deal, while Lautaro Martinez, Alessandro Bastoni and Milian Skriniar have all also been named as potential options.

(BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)

Liverpool agree personal terms with Nunez

Thursday 9 June 2022 14:24 , Matt Verri

Darwin Nunez’s potential move to Liverpool has reportedly moved a step closer to completion.

The Athletic reports that personal terms have now been agreed, though talks are still ongoing between Liverpool and Benfica over the structure of a deal.

The sale, should it eventually be completed, is expected to be in the region of €100m.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Bale back to Wales?

Thursday 9 June 2022 14:05 , Matt Verri

Chief executive Noel Mooney says the Football Association of Wales is hopeful that Gareth Bale will choose to return home as he picks his new club side this summer.

“We are here at the Cardiff City Stadium, and the FAW is out at the Vale of Glamorgan, which is not so far,” Mooney told Sky Sports.

“So from a logistical perspective, and the FAW being selfish about it, if he did come back to this area - or anywhere nearby to be fair - we’d be delighted because we’d see more of him.

“The more we see of Gareth the better. It doesn’t have to be Cardiff City by the way, but if he does come back to this part of the world we’d be very happy.”

(AFP via Getty Images)

Thursday 9 June 2022 13:41 , Matt Verri

Bayer Leverkusen director Simon Rolfes has revealed the club have not yet received any bids for Moussa Diaby.

Newcastle have been heavily linked with the 22-year-old in recent weeks but that interest is yet to materialise into anything official.

“For sure we want to keep Moussa for as long as possible,” Rolfes told the Daily Express.

“I know a lot of scouts have been sitting on our tribune during our matches because we have a lot of interesting, exciting young players with high potential.

“So, it’s the same with Patrik Schick. We do not have any offers for him but we are not even looking for that at the moment. We would like to keep him and play with him next year in the Champions League.”

(Getty Images)

Bayern to meet Mane valuation

Thursday 9 June 2022 13:23 , Matt Verri

Liverpool are increasingly confident that Bayern Munich will match their valuation and sign Sadio Mane this summer.

According to the Telegraph, Bayern will meet the £40million fee and the deal is expected to go through in the coming weeks.

That will then help fund Liverpool’s move for Darwin Nunez, which can progress once the Mane sale is done.

(Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Van Gaal backs Barcelona over De Jong

Thursday 9 June 2022 13:09 , Matt Verri

Louis van Gaal believes Barcelona are right to demand a huge fee from Manchester United for Frenkie de Jong.

The Dutch midfielder has been heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford this summer, with former Ajax boss Erik ten Hag keen to make him one of his first signings.

However, Barcelona are holding out for their valutation to be met and Netherlands boss Van Gaal was in no mood to help his former club United get the player for any less.

“Frenkie de Jong does bring an extra quality, of course,” he said.

“That is why he is also worth €112million.”

(ANP/AFP via Getty Images)

Perfect summer window for Arsenal

Thursday 9 June 2022 13:00 , Matt Verri

A small squad caught up with Mikel Arteta and his players towards the end of the campaign, as did injuries to big players, and providing more depth in key positions will be a priority this transfer window.

There are also a number of players returning to the Emirates after loan spells away, many of them unlikely to have long-term futures with the Gunners.

We’ve taken a look at what an ideal summer window would look like for Arsenal.

Read that here!

(Getty Images)

Lacazette gives first interview after Lyon return

Thursday 9 June 2022 12:29 , Matt Verri

Alexandre Lacazette has been speaking for the first time since his return to Lyon was confirmed.

The striker has joined the club on a free transfer after his contract at Arsenal expired and he is confident he can help fire Lyon back into Europe.

“Even without Europe, the project is important,” Lacazette said.

“I felt useful in the locker room and on the pitch. It was the best decision to make.

“I took some time to make my decision. Football is a beautiful profession. It was complicated to follow Lyon’s last season from a distance because I couldn’t help. I hope this period is over and that we are going to find a great Lyon.

“The priority is above all to help the club return to the top of the bill with European qualification.”

Former France international Alexandre Lacazette poses with his jersey during a press conference to announce his return to Ligue 1 Olympique Lyonnais (AFP via Getty Images)

Spurs to look elsewhere for centre-back

Thursday 9 June 2022 12:09 , Matt Verri

Tottenham are set to explore alternative centre-back options after being dealt a blow in their pursuit of Inter Milan defender Alessandro Bastoni, writes Malik Ouzia.

Villarreal’s Pau Torres and Torino’s Gleison Bremer are among the players Spurs hold interest in, as Antonio Conte looks to strengthen his backline once more following the success of Cristian Romero’s arrival last summer.

Conte had identified Bastoni as his No1 defensive target, having worked with the 23-year-old, who is valued at £50million, during his time at Inter. But the player’s agent, Tulio Tinti, yesterday claimed he is likely to stay in Milan, where he is under contract until 2024.

Click here for more on that!

(Getty Images)

Danjuma clarifies transfer rumours

Thursday 9 June 2022 11:51 , Matt Verri

Arnaut Danjuma has addressed rumours linking him with a move to Manchester United or Liverpool this summer.

In a recent interview the Villarreal man said he had been informed of interest from Liverpool, but he has now clarified the situation and insisted he is happy in Spain.

“I am aware of it because of the media but I never actually confirmed the interest from Liverpool because the only one that confirms it to me is my team,” Danjuma told Sky Sports.

“I haven’t heard anything from my team and as it stands now, I am enjoying my football at Villarreal. I am really happy there. We had a fantastic season.

“Unai Emery has been fantastic to me. The striking coach has been fantastic to me. The entire club has been unbelievable to me so I’d never in that way downgrade the club I’m playing for.”

(Getty Images)

Chelsea interested in Sterling

Thursday 9 June 2022 11:26 , Matt Verri

Raheem Sterling is about to enter the final 12 months of his Manchester City contract and a shock summer move could be on the cards.

The Telegraph reports that many of Europe’s top clubs believe Sterling could leave the Etihad this window, with City keen to avoid losing him for free next summer.

Chelsea are the English club with the strongest interest in the forward, who would consider a move to the Blues and sees the opportunity of playing in London as an attractive one. Real Madrid and Barcelona are also monitoring the situation.

(The FA via Getty Images)

Karius leaves Liverpool

Thursday 9 June 2022 11:20 , Matt Verri

Divock Origi is not the only man leaving Liverpool this summer.

Loris Karius, Sheyi Ojo and Ben Woodburn will all depart too when their contracts expire at the end of June.

It brings an end to Karius’ time as a Liverpool player - his final competitive appearance for the club was the 2018 Champions League final when he produced a disastrous display in a 3-1 defeat to Real Madrid.

Announcing his departure, Liverpool described that match as one of “personal and collective disappointment”.

(EPA/Sedat Suna)

Every club would take Eriksen, says Pallister

Thursday 9 June 2022 11:03 , Alex Young

Former Manchester United Gary Pallister believes Erik ten Hag should target Christian Eriksen as one of his first signings this summer.

Plenty of clubs are keen on the Denmark midfielder, who signed a short-term contract with Brentford at the start of the year and is now considering his options.

“After all the problems he’s had, it’s great to see him back playing football,” Pallister told Lord Ping.

“If he was to arrive at Manchester United, there’s no doubt about him, he’s proven in the Premier League already that he can handle it.

“I think he’s a little bit like Bruno Fernandes, I don’t know if you’d be able to fit both of those players in the same team but it would be a nice combination to have I guess.

“He’s got great quality, proven in the Premier League and on a free transfer, if you got him into your club, I’m sure every club in the world would be happy to have Eriksen in their side.

“It’s one Ten Hag will maybe be looking at, it’s not often that players of that class come up for free.”

(Getty Images)

Perfect window for Spurs

Thursday 9 June 2022 10:50 , Matt Verri

Tottenham already have two new faces through the door before the transfer window has even opened, a real sign of the times under Antonio Conte.

Both free transfers and both very experienced, Ivan Perisic arrived from Inter Milan before Fraster Forster swapped Southampton for Spurs.

The club are back in the Champions League and can sense big things with Conte in the dugout, so expected a similarly sized transfer window.

Here’s what a perfect transfer window would look like for Conte’s side

(AFP via Getty Images)

Cech: Lukaku will have strong season

Thursday 9 June 2022 10:36 , Matt Verri

Petr Cech has backed Romelu Lukaku to deliver for Chelsea next season after a frustrating first year back in the Premier League for the striker.

“I personally believe he will have a great season,” Cech said.

“Last season, we’ve seen how strong he can be at the beginning when he came, but unfortunately the long-term injury he sustained in a game against [Aston] Villa slowed everything down and then he had Covid as well.

“We could see towards the end of the season when he was fit and ready to go again how strong he is.”

Click here for the full story on that

(Getty Images)

Liverpool confirm Origi exit

Thursday 9 June 2022 10:20 , Matt Verri

Divock Origi’s time at Liverpool has officially come to an end.

Eight years after his arrival from Lille, the striker is leaving the Reds as his contract expires this month. He’s expected to complete a free transfer to AC Milan in the coming days.

Divock Origi will leave the club when his contract expires at the end of June.



Thank you for an incredible eight years of service and leaving us with so many special memories. @DivockOrigi, Liverpool legend ❤️ pic.twitter.com/lkQsNKANVp — Liverpool FC (@LFC) June 9, 2022

Lacazette presentation

Thursday 9 June 2022 10:07 , Marc Mayo

We’ll bring you the key quotes from Alexandre Lacazette’s unveiling as a Lyon player as his press conference gets underway in France.

Done deal!

Thursday 9 June 2022 09:42 , Marc Mayo

Gennaro Gattuso, once tipped to become the next Tottenham manager, takes over at LaLiga side Valencia.

Gabriel Jesus race intensifies

Thursday 9 June 2022 09:36 , Marc Mayo

Five clubs are in talks to sign Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City.

That is according to transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano, who claims that the striker will “100 per cent” leave the Premier League champions.

A bid of around £45million is expected to be enough for the Brazilian, with Chelsea, Arsenal and Real Madrid among those in discussions. Jesus will move forward in his decision in the coming days.

(REUTERS)

Minamino fee named

Thursday 9 June 2022 09:22 , Marc Mayo

Liverpool have put Takumi Minamino up for sale for £15million.

The Athletic report on the Japanese winger being made surplus to requirements amid the Reds’ chase of Darwin Nunez.

It is thought Sadio Mane’s potential exit to Bayern Munich has been factored into their decision to sell Minamino.

Tottenham identify Bastoni alternative

Thursday 9 June 2022 09:08 , Marc Mayo

With Alessandro Bastoni set to stay at Inter Milan despite interest from Tottenham, the club have moved onto another Serie A defensive target.

Calciomercato detail interest in Roma star Roger Ibanez.

The 23-year-old Brazilian arrived on an initial loan from Atalanta in January 2020 and helped Jose Mourinho’s side lift the Europa Conference League last month.

Roma would demand £25million for Ibanez, it is reported.

(Getty Images)

Players-plus-cash for Lukaku

Thursday 9 June 2022 08:54 , Marc Mayo

Inter Milan are considering throwing Dutch defender Denzel Dumfries into their bid for Romelu Lukaku.

Italian outlet Corriere della Sera report on the Nerazzurri having set themselves a deadline of June 30 to complete the deal.

A loan transfer is still preferred by Inter, who are open to selling Milian Skriniar to Paris Saint-Germain to bring in funds.

Done deal!

Thursday 9 June 2022 08:38 , Marc Mayo

Lyon have confirmed the return of Alexandre Lacazette after the striker left Arsenal at the end of the season.

Lacazette came through Lyon’s academy and scored 129 goals in 279 appearances before the club before moving to the Emirates in a £50million deal in the summer of 2017.

The France international’s contract in north London expired at the end of the campaign, allowing him to depart as a free agent, and he has now penned a three-year deal back with his former side.

Read the full story.

Scamacca to Arsenal latest

Thursday 9 June 2022 08:24 , Marc Mayo

An update on Arsenal’s pursuit of Gianluca Scamacca.

Transfer journalist Graeme Bailey has told the Talking Transfers Podcast that the Gunners are doing their homework on the striker - by calling up Italy boss Roberto Mancini.

The Azzurri head coach is said to have given a glowing review of the Sassuolo star, only encouraging Arsenal to make a move as interest in Scamacca intensifies.

His club have previously admitted that several teams are keeping track of his exploits, although no concrete bid has arrived yet.

(Getty Images)

Arsenal rival for Bissouma

Thursday 9 June 2022 08:13 , Marc Mayo

Aston Villa are set to rival Arsenal for Yves Bissouma.

Steven Gerrard’s side have been active in the transfer window with Diego Carlos and Boubacar Kamara joining alongside loanees Robin Olsen and Philippe Coutinho arriving permanently.

The Athletic claim a midfielder is high on their list with Brighton’s Bissouma eyed.

(Getty Images)

Lacazette press conference

Thursday 9 June 2022 07:51 , Alex Young

Alexandre Lacazette is set to be unveiled back at Lyon. They have called a press conference and everything, which kick off shortly.

The striker, who leaves Arsenal on a free following the expiry of his contract, completed a medical last night.

Watch this space.

Rudiger’s first interview

Thursday 9 June 2022 07:33 , Alex Young

Antonio Rudiger has sat down with Spanish newspaper Marca after swapping Chelsea for Real Madrid.

He covers a lot of ground in a wide-ranging interview, but regarding his transfer here’s what he had to say: “I think that in football, as in life, everything is a chapter, and this is a new chapter for me. Obviously, this new chapter is a big one because it's a big step for me. It's probably the biggest of my whole career.

He added: “The first time I heard from Madrid it was like, 'wow'. They first contacted me in September or October I think. A club like this doesn't call you many times so it was amazing.”

(Getty Images)

Arsenal blow as Spurs offered Jesus

Thursday 9 June 2022 07:20 , Alex Young

Gabriel Jesus could be off to north London after all, but to play Champions League football.

Arsenal have made the Manchester City their top transfer target this summer but the Times report that it may be Tottenham who lead the chase.

Jesus wants to stay in the Premier League and the Gunners have not given up hope.

(PA)

Chelsea and Man United in Sangare battle

Thursday 9 June 2022 00:20 , George Flood

Chelsea and Manchester United could go head to head in a battle to sign Ibrahim Sangare.

Liverpool and Newcastle have also been linked with the PSV Eindoven midfielder, who has impressed in the Eredivisie since moving from Toulouse.

Sky Sports report that Chelsea and United are both interested in Sangare, who wants to move to the Premier League despite being under contract at PSV for three more seasons.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Man City set to make Phillips bid

Wednesday 8 June 2022 23:44 , George Flood

Leeds are braced for more interest from Manchester City in Kalvin Phillips.

Pep Guardiola is targeting the England midfielder as part of a summer recruitment drive at the Etihad that has already secured the signing of Erling Haaland, with a replacement for departing club captain Fernandinho next on the list.

According to the Daily Mail, City will officially approach Leeds over Phillips when the latter returns from Nations League duty with England next week.

The 26-year-old - who has also been linked with Liverpool - is said to be valued at around £60m.

(Getty Images)

Liverpool hopeful over Darwin Nunez deal

Wednesday 8 June 2022 23:40 , George Flood

The latest on the Darwin Nunez to Liverpool front now.

There are multiple reports circulating on this hot topic tonight, as you can imagine, each claiming that the potential deal is at different stages.

According to the Liverpool Echo, Liverpool are increasingly hopeful of beating the likes of Manchester United and Atletico Madrid in the race for the prolific Benfica striker.

However, the Reds will not pay the full asking price of £85.5m, despite Nunez indicating a preference for Anfield and apparently being offered a five-year contract.

Instead, it is being suggested that a structured deal is more likely, involving £68.4m up front and a further £17.1m in add-ons.

Benfica owe 20 per cent of the transfer fee to Nunez’s former club Almeria in Spain.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Richarlison to snub Arsenal for Chelsea?

Wednesday 8 June 2022 23:30 , George Flood

Richarlison is set to snub Arsenal in favour of a move to London rivals Chelsea, Real Madrid or Paris Saint-Germain.

That is according to the latest reports from The Sun, which claim that the Brazilian has now informed Everton of his wish to depart Goodison Park this summer.

Former Watford star Richarlison, who is under contract on Merseyside until 2024, is said to be valued by his current club at around the £65m mark.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Bale to Getafe links quashed

Wednesday 8 June 2022 22:46 , George Flood

It looks like Gareth Bale won’t be joining Getafe after all!

Earlier today, the Spanish club’s president Angel Torres, speaking at a kit launch, insisted that they had been offered the chance to sign the Welsh star, who is a free agent after leaving nearby Real Madrid and will not retire after Wales qualified for the World Cup in Qatar.

“People might take it as a joke but about 45, 50 minutes ago, I spoke to his representative and they have offered him to us,” Torres said.

However, such a claim has been met with bemusement by one of Bale’s agents, Joshua Barnett, who told Fabrizio Romano: “I don’t even have the president of Getafe’s number.”

(Getty Images)

Saka drops fresh hint over Arsenal future

Wednesday 8 June 2022 19:19 , George Flood

Has Bukayo Saka dropped a huge new hint that he will be staying at Arsenal next season?

Doubts over the England winger’s Emirates future have circulated as he enters the final two years of his contract.

Liverpool and Manchester City are both known to hold an interest in Saka, who retained Arsenal’s Player of the Season award earlier today - becoming the first player to do so since Thierry Henry in 2004.

In a video thanking fans for voting for him again this term, the 20-year-old said: “See you next season”.

🏆 Bukayo x Beth 🏆



A big thank you from our two Player of the Season winners! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/FHoRXQoGOp — Arsenal (@Arsenal) June 8, 2022

De Jong to Man United update

Wednesday 8 June 2022 19:03 , George Flood

Is Frenkie de Jong on his way to Manchester United?

Erik ten Hag is keen to make the Barcelona midfielder and Dutch team-mate Jurrien Timber among his first signings at Old Trafford this summer.

United are known to have been in talks over De Jong for some time now as fans wait with baited breath for fresh updates.

The Daily Express cites a new report suggesting that the 25-year-old is the only Barca player to have completely emptied their locker at Camp Nou.

A sign that a deal is imminent?

(Getty Images)

Liverpool prepare Darwin Nunez bid

Wednesday 8 June 2022 18:54 , George Flood

Liverpool appear to be pressing ahead with their attempts to sign Darwin Nunez.

The Reds are targeting Benfica’s Uruguayan marksman as a replacement for Sadio Mane, who himself is being pursued by Bayern Munich as a successor to the wantaway Robert Lewandowski.

However, Liverpool face competition from several other top European clubs in the race for Nunez, including Manchester United.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool are preparing an opening, verbal bid for the 22-year-old that could be worth around €80m.

However, the transfer guru adds that United are also in talks with Nunez’s camp, with both rivals having made it clear that they won’t be dragged into a bidding war.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Dembele ‘chooses’ Chelsea move

Wednesday 8 June 2022 18:50 , George Flood

Chelsea are reportedly the front-runners to sign Ousmane Dembele this summer.

Dembele looks poised to leave Barcelona after all when his contract expires, despite a late-season renaissance under Xavi suggesting that his future may still lie at Camp Nou.

The French attacker certainly does not appear short on options as he weighs up his next move, though Le10 Sport claim that he has settled on a move to Stamford Bridge.

(Getty Images)

Tottenham fail with Rashford approach

Wednesday 8 June 2022 18:41 , George Flood

Speaking of Manchester United and Tottenham, it appears that Marcus Rashford will not be moving between those Premier League rivals.

Italian super-agent Roberto De Fanti recently revealed that Spurs had held discussions with the England forward’s camp following a hugely disappointing season at Old Trafford in which he scored just five goals in 32 appearances across all competitions under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ralf Rangnick.

Multiple clubs in Italy and Spain were also said to have made enquiries over Rashford’s availability.

According to The Times, Tottenham’s attempts to sign Rashford have been quickly rebuffed by United, who no doubt want new boss Erik ten Hag to properly assess his situation.

(Getty Images)

Tottenham and Man United dealt Bastoni blow

Wednesday 8 June 2022 18:30 , George Flood

It looks like bad news for Tottenham in their pursuit of top defensive target Alessandro Bastoni.

Spurs were known to be targeting a deal for the Italy centre-back, having already convinced his Inter team-mate Ivan Perisic to swap Milan for north London this summer on a two-year contract.

Manchester United are also interested in Bastoni, though agent Tulio Tinti insists he will not be departing the San Siro, where he remains under contract until June 2024.

“Bastoni will stay at Inter for sure,” Tinti said. “He has a contract and he’s happy with Inter.”

(REUTERS)

Done deal! Newcastle announce Targett return

Wednesday 8 June 2022 17:24 , George Flood

The confirmed transfers are coming thick and fast in the Premier League this afternoon!

Newcastle have now announced the return of Matt Targett from Aston Villa on a permanent deal worth around £12m.

The 26-year-old left-back spent the second half of last season on loan at St James’ Park, making 16 appearances during the Eddie Howe-led revival and clearly impressing the former Bournemouth boss.

Targett has penned a four-year contract on Tyneside, becoming Newcastle’s first signing of what is sure to be a busy summer window under their new owners.

✍️ #NUFC are delighted to announce the permanent signing of Matt Targett on a four-year deal.



Welcome back, @Mattytargett! 🙌 — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) June 8, 2022

Done deal! Leeds to sign Kristensen

Wednesday 8 June 2022 17:18 , George Flood

Leeds have clinched a deal to sign Rasmus Kristensen, the club have announced.

The Danish right-back, formerly of Ajax, will move to Elland Road on July 1 after a fee of around £10m was agreed with Austrian outfit RB Salzburg.

Kristensen has penned a five-year contract at Leeds, where he will join former Salzburg team-mate Brenden Aaronson.

Leeds struck a £22.2m deal for the United States winger last month, their first signing of a key summer after avoiding Premier League relegation on the final day of the season.

✍️ #LUFC is pleased to announce an agreement has been reached with Red Bull Salzburg for Rasmus Kristensen — Leeds United (@LUFC) June 8, 2022

Takumi Minamino: Liverpool want £17m for Japanese international

Wednesday 8 June 2022 15:48 , Jonathan Gorrie

BBC Sport claim Takumi Minamino is attracting interest from home and abroad.

Monaco are said to have joined Leeds, Fulham, Wolves and Southampton in the race to sign the Liverpool man, who rarely gets a game when Jurgen Klopp has a fully fit squad from which to choose.

Despite his lack of game time, however, Liverpool will reportedly demand up to £17m for the player.

Tottenham transfer latest: Alessandro Bastoni’s agent in Inter Milan meeting

Wednesday 8 June 2022 15:32 , Jonathan Gorrie

Fabrizio Romano claims Alessandro Bastoni’s agent is to hold a meeting with Inter Milan top brass.

Indeed, it is understood they are still waiting to know if Tottenham will launch a bid to sign the defender, or move on to other targets.

(Getty Images)

Yves Bissouma: Aston Villa drop transfer interest

Wednesday 8 June 2022 15:20 , Jonathan Gorrie

Brighton’s Yves Bissouma is seemingly constantly linked with a move away from the club.

While suggestions he could join the likes of Arsenal and Manchester United appear to have waned of late, Aston Villa had been mooted as a potential landing spot,

The Athletic, however, claim Steven Gerrard is ready to pull the plug on his interest and focus on other targets.

Sven Botman: Manchester United and Tottenham enter battle

Wednesday 8 June 2022 14:59 , Jonathan Gorrie

At 22 and already having won one of Europe’s major five leagues, Sven Botman is a man in-demand.

The subject of a number of bids from money bags Newcastle in January, both they and AC Milan were thought to be battling it out for the Lille defender’s services this summer.

Such has been his impression on the biggest stage, they could soon be joined by others.

Transfer expert Gianluca Di Marzio claims Tottenham AND Man United have expressed an interest and are keeping tabs on his situation.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Milan Skriniar: Chelsea and Tottenham set for transfer battle

Wednesday 8 June 2022 14:53 , Jonathan Gorrie

The Daily Mail claim Chelsea and Tottenham are set to battle it out for the services of Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar.

The Slovakian international flourished under Antonio Conte as Inter won Serie A in 2021, though could be sold as the Italian giants look to raise funds.

Both Premier League teams, however, are understood to value the 27-year-old well below the figure Inter are said to.

Arsenal transfer latest: Youri Tielemans and Gabriel Jesus remain top of the wish-list

Wednesday 8 June 2022 14:43 , Jonathan Gorrie

Despite missing out on Champions League football, it is expected to be a busy summer for Arsenal.

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed Gabriel Jesus and Youri Tielemans are top of their transfer wish-list as Mikel Arteta looks to reinforce a squad that came so close to breaking into the top four.

(Getty Images)

Manchester United ‘like’ Frenkie De Jong

Wednesday 8 June 2022 14:35 , Jonathan Gorrie

According to BBC Sport, Manchester United are keen on a move for Barcelona’s Frenkie De Jong.

Still, there is a feeling of caution around their interest, as the club do not want to be held to ransom by the Spanish giants. Even away from their valuation, it stil isn’t clear as to whether or not the Dutchman - who worked with Erik Ten Hag at Ajax - would be willing to play for a club not in the Champions League.

Liverpool frustrated with Bayern Munich’s second offer for Sadio Mane

Wednesday 8 June 2022 14:20 , Jonathan Gorrie

Liverpool have rejected a bid of up to £30m from Bayern Munich for Sadio Mane.

The offer is thought to have included a basic guarantee of £23.5m with a further £6.5m in potential add-ons and the nature of it is understood to have gone down poorly on Merseyside.

It is the second time the Premier League club have rebuffed an approach from the German giants for the Senegal striker, who is out of contract at the end of next season.

The first bid for the 30-year-old was worth up to £25million, with £21million guaranteed.

Liverpool are understood have been unhappy with these figures given that Bayern themselves are reportedly seeking 50million euros (£42.8million) for their wantaway forward Robert Lewandowski, who is 33.

READ THE FULL STORY HERE.

(Getty Images)

Rasmus Kristensen: Leeds close in on new signing

Wednesday 8 June 2022 14:03 , Jonathan Gorrie

According to Fabrizio Romano, Rasmus Kristensen of RB Leipzig is set to become Leeds’ second summer signing.

The Danish international has undergone a medical at Thorp Arch ahead of a £10m to move to the Yorkshire giants.

(Getty Images)

West Ham in no rush to make Jesse Lingard decision

Wednesday 8 June 2022 13:58 , Jonathan Gorrie

The Sun claim that, although West Ham are keen on signing Jesse Lingard, they are not in a rush to make a decision on that front.

Lingard will leave Manchester United on a free contract at the end of the month and enjoyed a productive loan spell in east London at the start of 2021.

Likely to be in-demand, West Ham still aren’t keen to rush into anything with Lingard, despite his previous success.

Luka Modric “happy and proud” to extend Real Madrid stay

Wednesday 8 June 2022 13:44 , Jonathan Gorrie

Luka Modric has signed a one-year contract extension to keep him with Real Madrid until June 2023, the LaLiga club have announced.

Veteran Croatia midfielder Modric has scored 31 goals in 436 appearances for European champions Real since joining from Tottenham for a reported £31.5million in 2012.

Following last month’s 1-0 victory over Liverpool in Paris, the 36-year-old has won the Champions League five times during his decade at the Santiago Bernabeu.

He has also won the LaLiga title on three occasions, including in the season just finished, in addition to three UEFA Super Cups, four FIFA Club World Cups and one Copa del Rey.

"I’m very happy and proud to continue at least one more year in Real Madrid," he said in a video posted on the club’s Twitter account.

"I want to continue to give everything for the club - I am proud to continue wearing this shirt."

(Getty Images)

West Ham increasingly confident of landing first summer signing

Wednesday 8 June 2022 13:32 , Jonathan Gorrie

It’s been a slow summer for West Ham so far, though that could all be about to change.

Indeed, the club are increasingly confident of making Rennes centre-back Nayef Aguerd their first major signing of the summer.

READ THE FULL STORY HERE.

(Getty Images)

Modric signs new Madrid contract

Wednesday 8 June 2022 13:16 , Alex Young

This one was reported pretty much on the pitch after full-time of the Champions League final.

Now Real Madrid and Luka Modric have confirmed the one-year contract extension.

Liverpool reject second Mane bid

Wednesday 8 June 2022 12:58 , Alex Young

Liverpool have rejected a second bid from Bayern Munich for Sadio Mane, according to reports.

Mane is keen to leave Liverpool this summer and Bayern want the Senegal star to replace Roberto Lewandowski, who has made no secret of his desire to leave the club.

After seeing an opening bid of £21m, rising to £25m, rejected last week, a fresh offer worth £23.5m rising to £30m has also now been dismissed.

The add-ons included Bayern winning the Champions League and Mane winning the Ballon d'Or inside three years, which Liverpool reportedly found "laughable".

(AFP via Getty Images)

More from Charlton

Wednesday 8 June 2022 12:44 , Jonathan Gorrie

Charlton have appointed Ben Garner as their new manager.

Garner joins from Swindon Town and has signed a three-year contract at the Valley to replace Johnnie Jackson after he was sacked by owner Thomas Sandgaard.

His appointment comes three days after Charlton released a statement to deny reports that they had agreed a deal for Garner to take over, and claiming reports were “providing inaccurate information to fans”.

Garner, who guided Swindon to the League Two play-offs this season and is a highly-respected coach who started out at Crystal Palace, said: “It feels fantastic to be here.

READ THE FULL STORY HERE.

(CAFC)

CONFIRMED: Charlton appoint Ben Garner

Wednesday 8 June 2022 12:41 , Jonathan Gorrie

Former Swindon manager Ben Garner has been appointed Charlton manager.

Emerson Palmieri’s Chelsea FC future still unclear

Wednesday 8 June 2022 12:29 , Jonathan Gorrie

Emerson Palmieri admits he is yet to speak to Thomas Tuchel in regard to his future at Chelsea.

The Italian international joined Lyon on loan last summer with Ben Chilwell and Marcos Alonso competing at left wing-back in Thomas Tuchel’s squad.

Following an injury to Chilwell, an attempt was made to bring the 27-year-old back to Stamford Bridge, although that proved unsuccessful.

Palmieri made 36 appearances for the French side last season, playing in their Europa League quarter-final loss against West Ham.

Signed from Roma in the summer of 2018, the defender has another year to run on his contract at Stamford Bridge and has rarely threatened to nail down a starting berth. Across his three season before moving to Ligue 1 on loan, Palmieri made only 71 appearances.

You can read his comments in full here.

(Getty Images)

Fraser Forster: I couldn’t wait to sign for Tottenham

Wednesday 8 June 2022 12:19 , Jonathan Gorrie

New Tottenham signing Fraser Forster says he “couldn’t get here fast enough” once aware of Spurs’ interest.

The goalkeeper becomes Spurs’ second summer signing, and second free transfer, after the arrival of Ivan Perisic, though the deal is understood to have been agreed before the Croatian’s arrival.

Forster will serve as back-up to Hugo Lloris after loanee Pierluigi Gollini failed to earn a permanent transfer, signing a two-year deal. Foster joins Spurs after eight years with Southampton.

You can read his full comments here.

Could Gareth Bale sign for...GETAFE?

Wednesday 8 June 2022 12:17 , Jonathan Gorrie

Getafe president Angel Torres claims the club have been offered Gareth Bale on a free transfer.

The 32-year-old will leave Real Madrid at the end of the month after a trophy-laden nine-year stint in the Spanish capital, a period in which he has won the Champions League 5 times.

With Wales having qualified for the 2022 World Cup, Bale admitted he had lots of offers and joked participation in Qatar would delay his retirement.

Standard Sport reported in March that Bale could agree a short-term six-month deal, before retiring immediately after the World Cup.

You can read his quotes in full here.

(AFP via Getty Images)

James Tarkowski: Everton medical today

Wednesday 8 June 2022 12:11 , Jonathan Gorrie

Football Insider claim Everton are set to put James Tarkowski through a medical today after agreeing personal terms with the defender.

Out of contract at Burnley, the former England international was linked with West Ham but is expected to join Frank Lampard at Goodison Park.

Chris Waddle: Allan Saint-Maximin would ‘annoy’ Antonio Conte

Wednesday 8 June 2022 12:09 , Jonathan Gorrie

While Tottenham are expected to be busy this summer, links with a move for Allan Saint-Maximin seemed somewhat strange.

Spurs already boast one of the most prolific frontlines in Europe and the Frenchman, despite his ability, doesn’t exactly scream end product.

According to former Tottenham and Newcastle midfielder Chris Waddle, Saint-Maximin would just not fit under Conte.

“They’re linked with Allan Saint-Maximin and the Spurs fans would be very excited to get him, but I think he’d be a very frustrating player for Antonio Conte and he needs to be consistent and provide more of an end product if he wants to be a starter for Spurs every week,” he told Boyle Sports.

(Action Images via Reuters)

Takumi Minamino closing in on Liverpool exit

Wednesday 8 June 2022 12:08 , Jonathan Gorrie

This is Anfield claim Takumi Minamino’s agent has flown to the UK to resolve his client’s future.

Barely in the first-team when everyone is fit, the Japanese forward has admitted he would like more regular game time.

Now, his agent is reportedly ready to discuss his future with Leeds United, Wolves, Fulham and Southampton all said to be keen.

Lyon expected to confirm Lacazettte signing tomorrow

Wednesday 8 June 2022 12:05 , Alex Young

Lyon have called a press conference for Thursday morning at 9am, in which they are reportedly expected to announce the return of Alexandre Lacazette.

A product of their famed academy, the striker left for Arsenal in 2017 and won the FA Cup in 2019.

The 31-year-old, however, will leave the Emirates at the end of the month and is widely tipped to move back to his former club.

Tottenham transfer news: Swap deal considered to sign Pau Torres

Wednesday 8 June 2022 12:04 , Alex Young

Sky Sports Italia claim Tottenham are willing to include Giovani Lo Celso in a deal to sign Villarreal defender Pau Torres this summer.

While he flopped at Spurs, Lo Celso has impressed in Spain and played a major part in helping Unai Emery’s side progress into the Champions League semi-finals.

Torres, meanwhile, continues to be linked with the likes of Spurs and United. emerging as one of the most in-demand defenders in Europe.

Spurs, however, could hold the advantage.

(Getty Images)

Ibrahim Sangare: Manchester United and Chelsea keen on PSV star

Wednesday 8 June 2022 12:02 , Alex Young

Sky Sports claim Chelsea and Manchester United are both keen on a move for Ivory Coast star Ibrahim Sangare.

The PSV holding midfielder is believed to have a release clause of around £29m in his contract, with sources close to the player claiming a move to the Premier League is his desire.

Liverpool and Newcastle have also been credited with an interest, although it is Chelsea and United said to be most keen.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Spurs in talks over Rashford

Wednesday 8 June 2022 11:56 , Alex Young

This is a surprise.

Italian super-agent Roberto De Fanti has claimed Tottenham have shown in Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford.

De Fanti told Caught Offside: “It seems there have been some discussions very recently between the player’s camp and Tottenham Hotspur. The London club feel negotiating a deal for Rashford is virtually impossible though – so that transfer no longer seems an option.”

He added: “United are confident a club is unlikely to pay [their £80m valuation], especially off the back of a poor season, so they’re almost certain he will stay. They are happy for Rashford to stay too, also because they know that if they did sell him, they would need to replace him and that is not a priority, definitely not this summer anyway.”

(Getty Images)

Chelsea weigh up Inter swap for Lukaku

Wednesday 8 June 2022 11:56 , Alex Young

Chelsea could ask Inter to include Lautaro Martinez, Alessandro Bastoni or Milan Skriniar as part of any loan deal for Romelu Lukaku, writes Malik Ouzia.Inter want to re-sign Lukaku on loan this summer and the £97.5million club-record signing is pushing to leave Chelsea following a miserable first season back at Stamford Bridge.

You can read the full story here.

Done deal! Spurs sign Forster

Wednesday 8 June 2022 11:55 , Alex Young

Tottenham have confirmed the signing of Fraser Forster on a free transfer in a second deal of what is expected to be a busy summer.

The England international joins after leaving Southampton upon the expiration of his contract, calling an end to an eight-year stay on the south coast.

You can read the full story here.

(Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images)

Premier League move for Jesus

Wednesday 8 June 2022 11:54 , Alex Young

According to Fabrizio Romano, Manchester City expect striker Gabriel Jesus to move to another Premier League club.

Fabrizio Romano claims Real Madrid held talks over a move for the forward, although nothing is advanced on that front.

Arsenal and Chelsea both admire the Brazil international, who is expected to make his decision after the international break.

(ES)

Arsenal hope over Saka contract

Wednesday 8 June 2022 11:53 , Alex Young

Arsenal remain hopeful they will tie Bukayo Saka down to a new contract and will hold further talks with him when he returns from England duty, writes Simon Collings.

Saka is into the final two years of his contract at Arsenal and getting him to agree to fresh terms is a priority for the club this summer.

They have held initial talks with him and more will take place after this round of Nations League fixtures, with Saka given time to focus on performing for England.

The 20-year-old has been linked with a move to Manchester City in the future, but local reports up north have cooled that talk.

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Liverpool ready to make club-record bid for Nunez

Wednesday 8 June 2022 11:52 , Alex Young

According to The Daily Mail, Liverpool are prepared to SMASH their club record to Darwin Nunez this summer.

The Benfica forward has been linked with pretty much every top club going this summer after a breakthrough campaign with the Lisbon giants.

With Manchester City signing Erling Haaland, Liverpood need to respond.

Benfica are believed to want £85m for the 22-year-old, a figure Liverpool are willing to match.