Transfer news LIVE: Chelsea to bid €80m for Man United target Frenkie de Jong as Barcelona chase Bernardo Silva

Chelsea have been extremely busy already this week, announcing the surprise signing of midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka - while they are also still negotiating for Brighton defender Marc Cucurella and Chicago Fire goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina. In addition, the Blues are trying to land Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong, who has been linked all summer with Manchester United. Should the Catalan outfit manage to finally offload the Dutchman, the latest reports suggest they will be ready to pounce for Bernardo Silva, with the Man City playmaker keen to join.

Outside of the Champions League sides, Leicester City have informed Newcastle United that it’ll take at least £60m to sign James Maddison - double the Magpies’ original bid and still well above their second offer for the attacking midfielder. Brendan Rodgers has not yet been able to sign anyone for the Foxes this summer but it appears the Englishman is not one he’s willing to part with easily to raise funds for incoming deals.

Elsewhere, Liverpool’s transfer business might be done but they have announced a new contract for forward Diogo Jota, while Fulham have landed goalkeeper Bernd Leno from Arsenal as they look to boost the numbers available to manager Marco Silva, who is unhappy at the lack of transfers this summer. Everton are hoping to conclude a deal to bring back Idrissa Gueye from PSG, meanwhile.

Fulham sign Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno on three-year deal

09:45 , Karl Matchett

German international keeper Bernd Leno has completed his move to promoted Fulham from Arsenal after signing a three-year contract.

The Cottagers, who have the option of a further 12 months, have agreed a deal reportedly worth up to £8million for the 30-year-old, for whom the Gunners paid around £20million when they signed him from Bayer Leverkusen in June 2018.

Leno, who lost his place to Aaron Ramsdale last season, told FFCtv: “It feels amazing to finally be here. I can’t wait to join the team, to train and play with the team.

“I’m relieved that everything is done. I’m just happy to be here. It took a little bit of time, but in the end we made it and that’s the most important thing.”

Carney Chukwuemeka: Chelsea agree deal with Aston Villa to sign 18-year-old midfielder

09:35 , Karl Matchett

Chelsea have agreed a deal for Aston Villa teenager Carney Chukwuemeka.

The 18-year-old midfielder had been frozen out by manager Steven Gerrard after refusing to sign an extension to his contract which expires next summer.

Gerrard left the midfielder out of the club’s pre-season tour of Australia and he has been training with the under-23s. Gerard was understood to have put a £20million price tag on the player.

He turns 19 in October and has made two Premier League starts. Full details on the move:

Frenkie de Jong’s deferred wages explained: Why Barcelona stand-off is part of growing trend

09:20 , Karl Matchett

If the long and protracted Frenkie de Jong transfer saga has not already been messy enough, there is one way of making it a whole lot messier. “De Jong should consider legal action v Barcelona and all players should be behind him,” Gary Neville tweeted last week. “A club spending fortunes on new players whilst not paying the ones they have under contract their full money is immoral and a breach. @FIFPRO should be all over bullying like this and stop it.”

Predictably, Neville’s tweet did not go down well among Barcelona’s support – with some even going as far as to pretend his infamous spell in charge of Valencia went even worse than it actually did – but you do not have to be a former Manchester United right-back to sympathise with the sentiment behind it. For a financially-challenged club like Barça to push a player out so that they can fund a summer of extravagant spending is one thing. To do so while refusing to pay him wages that he is owed is another entirely.

Mark Critchley delves into the financial matters of Frenkie de Jong’s potential transfer:

