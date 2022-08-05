Transfer news LIVE! Fofana wants £70m Chelsea move; Cucurella medical; Arsenal in Tielemans plan; Spurs latest

(ES Composite)

Transfer news – LIVE!

The Premier League season might be about to begin but Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham remain some of the busiest clubs in Europe. At Stamford Bridge, two new defenders could soon arrive with Wesley Fofana keen on a move to Thomas Tuchel’s side, who are said to be plotting an improved £70m offer after having seen a deal rejected. Marc Cucurella, meanwhile, is believed to have passed a medical ahead of a big-money transfer of his own.

Tottenham could be about to add to their defensive ranks too in the form of Udinese left-back Destiny Udogie, who is thought to have been personally recommended by one Antonio Conte. A £21m switch to north London is reportedly close, although the Italy U21 international could be loaned back to the Serie A side.

Finally, Arsenal are thought to have a plan when it comes to their chase of Youri Tielemans in mind. A target this summer, Edu is said to be running down the clock to weaken Leicester’s bargaining position. Follow all the latest news, gossip and rumours below!

Latest transfer news and rumours

Wesley Fofana wants Chelsea move

Arsenal hatch Youri Tielemans transfer plan

Tottenham close in on £21m swoop

Marc Cucurella passes Chelsea medical

Tony Cottee: Declan Rice is good enough to play for Real Madrid

07:21 , Jonathan Gorrie

Given the Premier League season is about to start, it seems reasonable to assume that Declan Rice will be staying at West Ham barring a crazy bid from elsewhere.

That might change next summer, however, and Hammers legend Tony Cottee has backed the England star for a move to the likes of Real Madrid.

“West Ham have done well to keep Declan this season,” Cottee told BETDAQ. “It was important that they stamped their authority and put a ridiculous price tag on his head - £150 million. If you don’t pay £120 million for Harry Kane, you’re not going to pay £150 million for Declan. But the further into his contract he is, the cheaper he will be, and this time next year, you might be able to pick him up for £90 million or £100 million, which is more realistic for the big boys.

Story continues

“I can honestly say Declan is good enough to play for any of the top six clubs in this country, as well as Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Municn, PSG... Name any club in Europe, he is good enough to play there. I hope West Ham can keep him, but I fear the worst, as all West Ham fans do. The only way they can potentially keep him is for West Ham to get into the Champions League for next season. And I think that could be a step too far for them this year. I wouldn’t be surprised if in a year’s time he’ll be lining up for his new club.”

(Getty Images)

Marc Cucurella passes Chelsea medical

07:18 , Jonathan Gorrie

Brighton might be denying reports that Marc Cucurella is close to joining Chelsea, although everything would appear to be pointing in that direction as things stand.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Spanish international has passed his medical and there is a hope a contract will be signed on Friday.

Chelsea and Brighton have been preparing contracts in the night in order to get Marc Cucurella deal signed on Friday. Medical was perfect and Thomas Tuchel is now waiting for him. 🔵📑 #CFC



Fee confirmed as advanced earlier: £55m guaranteed plus £7m in add-ons to Brighton. pic.twitter.com/Q9evTxD01m — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 5, 2022

Arsenal have Youri Tielemans plan

07:16 , Jonathan Gorrie

Youri Tielemans is a target for Arsenal, though it’s probably somewhat safe to assume the Belgian is not exactly a priority given the fact the club are yet to make a move for him.

Out of contract next year and with Leicester needing to sell players before they can buy, however, that could soon change.

Indeed, according to Football.London, sporting director Edu is merely running down the clock and hoping to lower Leicester’s bargaining position when it comes to the Belgian international, potentially getting him for a much lower fee towards the end of the window.

(Getty Images)

Tottenham close in on Destiny Udogie

07:11 , Jonathan Gorrie

Antonio Conte is said to have personally recommended the signing of Udinese left-back Destiny Udogie at Tottenham, although the defender will most likely be loaned back to the Serie A side.

According to the Daily Telegraph, Spurs are set to wrap up a £21m deal for the player to make it seven signings this summer.

(Getty Images)

Wesley Fofana wants Chelsea move

07:07 , Jonathan Gorrie

Given how Chelsea’s transfer window has gone at times, its reasonable for fans to expect bad news when it comes to their pursuit.

Wesley Fofana, however, could provide a boost on that front.

According to CBS Sports, the defender is “intent” on leaving Leicester, with Chelsea preparing a £70m bid to sign him.

(Getty Images)

Barcelona trio offered to Chelsea

06:45 , Marc Mayo

Chelsea have been offered the chance to sign Barcelona trio Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Frenkie de Jong and Memphis Depay during transfer talks between the clubs.

It remains to be seen whether Chelsea will move for any of the three players but new co-owner Todd Boehly has built a positive relationship with Barcelona, despite the LaLiga giants hijacking their deals to sign Jules Kounde and Raphinha this summer.

Aubameyang only joined Barcelona from Arsenal in January but is considering his future following the arrival of Robert Lewandowski at the Camp Nou.

Read the full story!

(Getty Images)

De Ketelaere: One that got away for Gunners?

03:30 , Marc Mayo

Arsenal failed to make good on their interest in Belgian winger Charles De Ketelaere before missing out on his signature.

The new AC Milan signing’s agent has claimed that the Gunners and West Ham were among the teams who tracked the 21-year-old before he completed a £29million move from Club Brugge.

“West Ham, Newcastle, Arsenal have all followed Charles but they never pushed through. Even Barcelona followed him for a long time, but I didn’t think that was the right step,” representative Tom De Mul told HLN.

Read the full story!

(AP)

Friday 5 August 2022 00:00 , Marc Mayo

Mikel Arteta has praised William Saliba for his pre-season form and believes Arsenal were right to loan the defender out last year

Saliba joined Arsenal in the summer of 2019 from Saint-Etienne for around £28million but is still yet to make his competitive debut.

The centre-back has instead been loaned out repeatedly by the Gunners, with the latest of those spells coming last season when he was sent to Marseille.

Read the full story!

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Cucurella fee could top £62m

Thursday 4 August 2022 22:56 , Marc Mayo

The fee for Marc Cucurella has been named as £55million up front.

Multiple reports claiming that a £7m fee will also feature in the deal as add-ons, with a medical now complete for the Spanish defender to move from Brighton.

(Getty Images/Evening Standard)

Barcelona still in for Marcos Alonso

Thursday 4 August 2022 22:32 , Marc Mayo

Marcos Alonso wants to complete a move away from Chelsea this summer.

Fabrizio Romano reports of Barcelona holding talks with the Blues over a permanent transfer.

Personal terms were agreed between the player and LaLiga giants months ago.

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Hasenhuttl speak out over Walker-Peters rumours

Thursday 4 August 2022 22:23 , Marc Mayo

Ralph Hasenhuttl has insisted his focus is not on selling players as talk of a Chelsea bid for Kyle Walker-Peters continues.

A right wing-back is on the Blues’ agenda in the final month of the transfer window with Southampton reportedly wanting £40million for the England international.

The manager said on Thursday: “Before we go now through every player who maybe has interest from someone else, we should maybe concentrate on the games ahead.”

Read the full story!

(Getty Images)

Time to ditch Pepe, says Smith

Thursday 4 August 2022 21:50 , Marc Mayo

Former Arsenal striker Alan Smith has told the Gunners to ditch Nicolas Pepe - whatever the cost.

He is quoted by the Express as saying: “Pepe is the big one because they bought him for over £70million. They’re not going to get anything like that back. Nothing like it.

“It was one of the worst transfer amounts, not as bad as Romelu Lukaku but it was up there.

“He doesn’t appear to be [Mikel] Arteta’s cup of tea. He’s not consistent and not many coaches like that. So if they could get Pepe out of the door then that would be a bonus.”

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Cucurella announcement TOMORROW!

Thursday 4 August 2022 21:23 , Marc Mayo

The Athletic are now reporting that Chelsea will announce the signing of Marc Cucurella tomorrow.

The fee is actually said to be “considerably more” than the reported £52.5m. And Levi Colwill will head to Brighton only on loan in return...

(Getty Images)

Cucurella to Chelsea latest

Thursday 4 August 2022 20:55 , Marc Mayo

Chelsea are moving in on a £52.5m deal for Marc Cucurella.

Brighton have gone as far as telling the Spaniard not to turn up for training ahead of their Premier League opener against Manchester United, so say The Athletic.

A medical has been booked and contract running to 2028 set up for Cucurella’s move.

Levi Colwill will head to Brighton at the same time, in a deal reportedly featuring a buy-back clause.

(Getty Images)

Tuchel keen on Aubameyang reunion

Thursday 4 August 2022 20:29 , Marc Mayo

Chelsea DO want to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Thomas Tuchel is keen for a reunion with his former Borussia Dortmund star, according to The Times.

Barcelona have offered the Blues Aubameyang as they look to cut their wage bill, despite only signing him six months ago.

(Getty Images)

Arsenal lost out in De Keteleare race

Thursday 4 August 2022 20:08 , Marc Mayo

Arsenal were interested in a deal for AC Milan-bound winger Charles De Ketelaere.

That is according to his agents, Tom De Mul and Yama Sharifi, who told HLN: “There were West Ham, Newcastle and Arsenal.

“But with them the conversation never progressed. Barcelona had been following him for some time too, but we thought that was not the right move.”

(Getty Images)

Chelsea to up Fofana bid

Thursday 4 August 2022 19:42 , Marc Mayo

Chelsea are preparing to increase their transfer off for Wesley Fofana to £70m.

The Times report on Leicester planning to sell the defender next summer having rejected an initial £60m approach from the Blues.

The Foxes want a world-record fee for Fofana, it is claimed, beating the £80m they cashed in for Harry Maguire.

(Getty Images)

Arsenal in Tielemans boost

Thursday 4 August 2022 19:31 , Marc Mayo

Arsenal have reportedly been unable to make their move on Youri Tielemans while their overseas squad quota is full.

But, after Bernd Leno’s exit to Fulham, Lucas Torreira has tonight agreed to join Galatasaray.

Fabrizio Romano tweets that the Uruguayan will soon fly to Istanbul to seal his personal terms for a £6m transfer.

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Spurs in Milenkovic battle

Thursday 4 August 2022 19:18 , Marc Mayo

Tottenham are in the running for Nikola Milenkovic.

The Fiorentina centre-back has long been a target for Juventus, who are pushing hard for a £12m deal.

However, Italian outlet Corriere Fiorentino name Spurs as keen on Milenkovic ahead of a crucial 48 hours in his future being determined.

(Getty Images)

Done deal! PSG sign Renato Sanches for £12.5m

Thursday 4 August 2022 18:56 , Marc Mayo

Barkley future in doubt after Chelsea snub

Thursday 4 August 2022 18:49 , Marc Mayo

Chelsea have provided a clear indication over the future of six senior players after failing to include them in the 2022-23 list of squad numbers.

With the likes of Conor Gallagher and Armando Broja given shirts for the new campaign, plus even Kepa Arrizabalaga despite talk of a loan move to Napoli, the Blues released their official list on Thursday.

Absentees include Ross Barkley, Billy Gilmour, Kenedy, Michy Batshuayi, Ethan Ampadu and Levi Colwill.

Read the full story!

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

All the details on Cornet’s West Ham move

Thursday 4 August 2022 18:22 , Marc Mayo

West Ham are closing in on the signing of Maxwel Cornet after triggering the Burnley star’s £17.5million release clause, writes Standard Sport’s Malik Ouzia.

The club are close to agreeing personal terms with the Ivory Coast winger and it is hoped he will complete a medical on Friday morning, with his signing potentially confirmed before the weekend.

Read the full story!

(Getty Images)

Done deal! Tottenham youngster heads to Cardiff

Thursday 4 August 2022 18:14 , Marc Mayo

We have reached agreement with Cardiff City for the transfer of Kion Etete.



We wish Kion all the best for the future. — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) August 4, 2022

Gomez is City’s Cucurella alternative

Thursday 4 August 2022 17:46 , Marc Mayo

Manchester City will move onto Anderlecht defender Sergio Gomez after missing out on Marc Cucurella.

A fee of £12.5m should be enough to land the 21-year-old, report HLN.

Tottenham starlet wanted by Milan

Thursday 4 August 2022 17:23 , Marc Mayo

AC Milan want to sign Tottenham midfielder Pape Matar Sarr.

The midfielder would be available for a loan move away, according to Corriere della Sera.

Spurs are said to have refused Milan’s request to add a purchase option in the deal, though.

(Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images)

Azpilicueta stays!

Thursday 4 August 2022 17:07 , Marc Mayo

Cesar Azpilicueta will remain at Chelsea after signing a two-year contract extension, ending speculation over a move to Barcelona, writes Standard Sport’s Nizaar Kinsella.

The Blues captain had been hoping to move to the LaLiga giants with a lucrative two-year contract on the table and having felt that he had accomplished all he could at Stamford Bridge.

Read the full story!

(Getty Images)

Inter eye defensive duo closure

Thursday 4 August 2022 16:39 , Marc Mayo

Inter Milan are hoping to resolve Milan Skriniar and Denzel Dumfries’ futures by the weekend.

A £59m fee is being demand for the centre-back while Dutchman Dumfries is available for £42m.

Chelsea and Manchester United are said to be the frontrunners for his services with PSG the most interested in Skriniar.

(Getty Images)

Azpilicueta set to stay at Chelsea

Thursday 4 August 2022 16:20 , Marc Mayo

Cesar Azpilicueta will sign a new two-year contract at Chelsea after a move to Barcelona was rejected.

Marca report on the decision after the Blues requested a fee, of around £7m, way above the Blaugrana’s ability this summer.

It is claimed that Chelsea’s previous regime had agreed to let him leave this summer for free - something the Boehly-Clearlake team was not keen on.

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Done deal! Alex Telles heads to Sevilla

Thursday 4 August 2022 16:09 , Marc Mayo

🚨 We have reached an agreement with @ManUtd to sign @AT13Oficial on a season-long loan! 🇧🇷 — Sevilla FC (@SevillaFC_ENG) August 4, 2022

Fulham set to sign Kluivert

Thursday 4 August 2022 15:48 , Marc Mayo

Roma winger Justin Kluivert is nearing a move to Fulham.

TMW report of a £7m bid from the Cottagers being accepted, as they look to make up for lost time in the transfer market.

Torino were also interested in the Dutchman.

(Getty Images)

West Ham agree Cornet fee

Thursday 4 August 2022 15:25 , Marc Mayo

Maxwel Cornet is heading to east London after a £17.5million fee was agreed between West Ham and Burnley.

The Athletic report on negotiations over a five-year contract progressing with a medical pencilled in for this evening.

Everton have also been linked with the winger.

(Action Images via Reuters)

Leicester set record-breaking price for Chelsea target Wesley Fofana

Thursday 4 August 2022 14:22 , Jonathan Gorrie

Leicester’s Wesley Fofana is the only centre-back option currently being explored by Chelsea, who have an urgent need to strengthen their defence after Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen left on free transfers for Real Madrid and Barcelona, writes Nizaar Kinsella.

But Leicester are asking for over £80m for Fofana. Any move at that price would make the 21-year-old the world’s most expensive central defender, surpassing the £80m paid by Manchester United to sign Harry Maguire from Leicester in 2019.

Read the full story here!

(Getty Images)

Arteta hints at more Arsenal signings before deadline

Thursday 4 August 2022 13:33 , George Flood

Mikel Arteta says Arsenal remain “really active” in the transfer window and are “open” to doing more business before it shuts on September 1, writes Simon Collings.

The Gunners have already splashed out over £100million on new recruits this summer, bringing in the likes of Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko.

Arsenal have sold players too, with Bernd Leno joining Fulham for around £8m, but more could leave in the coming weeks. Hector Bellerin, Lucas Torreira and Pablo Mari are among those likely to go and Arteta says Arsenal are not done in the market yet.

“We are really active as you can see with incomings and outgoings,” he told reporters before Friday night’s Premier League curtain-raiser against Crystal Palace. “Everything is still open, it’s a long window, a lot has happened.

“It’s incredible how much business the clubs have done across the Premier League and it shows how competitive it is and this season is not going to stop that.

Click here to read the full story

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Miazga close to Chelsea exit

Thursday 4 August 2022 13:08 , George Flood

Chelsea defender Matt Miazga is in advanced talks to join FC Cincinnati in a transfer that would end his six-year stay in west London, writes Nizaar Kinsella.

The 27-year-old has played just two senior games over his career at Stamford Bridge, which consisted of five loan spells away from the club at Vitesse, Reading, Nantes, Anderlecht and Alaves.

A return to Major League Soccer (MLS) is thought to be close for the United States international, with the pressure of an August 5 transfer deadline looming across the Atlantic.

Miazga will return home in a bid to play regular first-team football and make the US men’s national team squad for the winter World Cup in Qatar. The USMNT are in a group with England, Wales and Iran.

There remains a huge need for Chelsea to resolve the futures of many of their fringe players including Baba Rahman, Billy Gilmour, Emerson Palmieri, Michy Batshuayi and Ross Barkley.

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Nicolo Zaniolo: Tottenham players urge Roma star to join

Thursday 4 August 2022 12:42 , Jonathan Gorrie

Nicolo Zaniolo is consistently linked with a move to Tottenham at the moment and is the one real name mentioned in gossip columns at this stage.

Indeed, the Roma star appears to have made the quite impression on some of his potential future teammates too.

According to Gazetta dello Sport, a number of Spurs players were urging Zaniolo to join them this summer during the club’s friendly defeat to Roma.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Chelsea make £60m Wesley Fofana bid

Thursday 4 August 2022 12:18 , Jonathan Gorrie

It continues to be busy at Chelsea!

While the club have largely been frustrated in their pursuits of multiple transfer targets, there has been a fresh development surrounding a certain Wesley Fofana.

Brendan Rodgers might have publicly ruled out the Frenchman’s sale but L’Equipe claim Chelsea have seen a £60m bid for the defender rejected.

The report also claims the Stamford Bridge giants are plotting another move.

(Getty Images)

Lucas Torreira to make Arsenal decision soon

Thursday 4 August 2022 11:58 , Jonathan Gorrie

Linked with a move to Galatasaray, Lucas Torreira has had a difficult time of things in trying to leave Arsenal this summer.

Having seen a move to Fiorentina break down, the player himself has even admitted it would be difficult for Boca Juniors - the team he wants to join - to pay Arsenal’s asking price.

Still, a resolution looks to be on the way.

Speaking to Haberturk TV in Turkey, Torreira’s agent Oscar Bentancourt said: “We haven’t signed with a team yet, but the best offer came from Galatasaray. We will make our decision in a short time,”

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Fulham in talks with Bayern Munich

Thursday 4 August 2022 11:26 , Jonathan Gorrie

Fulham are in talks to sign versatile Bayern Munich forward Joshua Zirkzee, writes Nizaar Kinsella.

Bournemouth and Southampton have also shown an interest in the Holland Under-21 international but he favours a move to Craven Cottage.

Fulham manager Marco Silva wants new signings after admitting last weekend that his side are not ready for their opening game of the season against Liverpool on Saturday.

Zirkzee spent last season on loan at Anderlecht, where he scored 16 goals in 41 games.

Read the full story here!

(BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)

Tottenham in talks for seventh summer signing

Thursday 4 August 2022 11:03 , Jonathan Gorrie

Tottenham are in talks to sign Udinese left-back Destiny Udogie, writes Dan Kilpatrick.

Antonio Conte is said to have personally recommended the Italy Under-21 international to Spurs, who would loan him back to Udinese next season.

Udogie is being tipped for a first call-up to the Italy squad following an impressive breakthrough season in Serie A.

Read the full story here!

(Getty Images)

Done deal! Chelsea sign Chukwuemeka

Thursday 4 August 2022 10:57 , George Flood

Chelsea have completed the signing of Carney Chukwuemeka from Aston Villa.

The 18-year-old has signed a six-year contract at Stamford Bridge running until 2028 and joins for an initial fee of £15million, with a further £5m potentially due in add-ons.

Chukwuemeka is regarded as among the best young midfield prospects in Europe, impressing as the standout player in England’s Under-19 European Championship triumph in Slovakia this summer.

A Villa academy graduate who went on to make 16 senior appearances for the club, he had no interest in extending his previous contract that was due to expire next summer and Steven Gerrard became resigned to losing him, leaving Chukwuemeka out of their pre-season squad to tour Australia.

Click here to read the full story

Monza in talks with Arsenal over loan move for Pablo Mari

Thursday 4 August 2022 10:17 , Jonathan Gorrie

Arsenal defender Pablo Mari is a loan target for Italian club Monza, wries Simon Collings.

The Serie A side, who won promotion to the Italian top-flight last season, want to sign a centre-back this summer and have identified Mari as an option.

Talks with Arsenal are at an early stage but Monza hope an agreement can be struck with a view to making the move permanent next summer.

Read the full story here!

(Getty Images)

Chelsea offered STUNNING triple raid on Barcelona

Thursday 4 August 2022 10:03 , Jonathan Gorrie

Chelsea have been offered the chance to sign Barcelona trio Pierre Emerick Aubameyang, Frenkie De Jong and Memphis Depay during transfer talks between the clubs, writes Nizaar Kinsella.

It remains to be seen whether Chelsea will move for any of the three players but new co-owner Todd Boehly has built a positive relationship with Barcelona, despite the La Liga giants hijacking their deals to sign Jules Kounde and Raphinha this summer.

Aubameyang only joined Barcelona from Arsenal in January but is considering his future following the arrival of Robert Lewandowski at the Camp Nou.

Read the full story here!

(Getty Images)

Jamie Carragher: Chelsea are panic buying

Thursday 4 August 2022 09:36 , Jonathan Gorrie

Jamie Carragher believes Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly is “panic” buying this summer.

It has been a frustrating transfer window for the club even despite the big-name arrivals of Raheem Sterling and Kalidou Koulibaly, with a number of targets moving elsewhere.

The departures of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen deprive Thomas Tuchel of two of his key players last season and the German has already admitted he is worried about the commitment of some of his squad.

Read Carragher’s quotes in full here!

Chelsea co-owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali watched a training session in Los Angeles (Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

West Ham dealt major transfer blow as Maxwel Cornet talks continue

Thursday 4 August 2022 09:19 , Jonathan Gorrie

West Ham’s move for Lille midfielder Amadou Onana is in major doubt, with the club unwilling to match the player’s wage demands, writes Malik Ouzia.

The Hammers agreed a deal with the French side worth an initial £29million plus £4m in add-ons earlier this week, but have yet to agree personal terms with the player and Standard Sport understands the two parties remain a long way apart in their expectations over salary and bonuses.

Read the full story here!

(BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)

Petr Cech’s parting Chelsea gift

Thursday 4 August 2022 08:45 , Jonathan Gorrie

The Chelsea legend might have moved on, but Cech offered one last gift to the club it seems...

As reported, Gabriel Slonina mentions Petr Cech's involvement here. It is the last transfer he helped out on before leaving (along with Christophe Lollichon). #cfc https://t.co/70oohSB2A4 — Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) August 4, 2022

Jamie Carragher slams Cristiano Ronaldo

Thursday 4 August 2022 08:28 , Jonathan Gorrie

Cristiano Ronaldo’s really rather public attempts to leave Manchester United this summer have not gone down well with Jamie Carragher.

The forward, slammed by Erik Ten Hag for leaving United’s final preseason game early, is struggling to find a landing spot despite his desire to leave Old Trafford after only one season back.

Speaking on Sky Sports’ The Overlap, Carragher said: “It doesn’t look like United can get him out, so at the moment other clubs don’t want him. And I think if you asked Ten Hag, I don’t think he wants him. And I’m not quite sure the dressing room at Manchester United would want Cristiano Ronaldo right now.”

(Manchester United via Getty Imag)

Manchester United eye Chelsea outcast Hakim Ziyech

Thursday 4 August 2022 08:09 , Jonathan Gorrie

The Ajax spree continues!

Erik Ten Hag has brought in three players with experience of Dutch football already this summer and Frenkie De Jong remains of interest.

Now, the Dutchman is reportedly eyeing another of his former players.

According to French reporter Nabil Djelit, United are eyeing a shock move for Chelsea’s Hakim Ziyech.

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Frenkie De Jong prefers Chelsea move to Manchester United switch

Thursday 4 August 2022 07:53 , Jonathan Gorrie

Hard luck, Manchester United fans.

Despite a two-month long pursuit of Frenkie De Jong, Erik Ten Hag looks set for disappointment in his chase.

The Barcelona star, who is reportedly happy to stay at the Camp Nou, is now said to have eyes on another team should he leave the Catalan giants. Indeed, according to The Metro, the Dutchman would prefer to move to Chelsea.

(Getty Images)

West Ham transfer blow

Thursday 4 August 2022 07:43 , Jonathan Gorrie

While West Ham have certainly spent a fair bit of cash this summer, few would doubt it’s been a frustrating period for David Moyes.

Jesse Lingard, after all, chose to move to Nottingham Forest instead, while the club have so been blocked in their attempts to land Eintracht Frankfurt star Filip Kostic.

Now, another blow could emerge.

Despite the fact West Ham have agreed a deal with Lille over a move for midfielder Amadou Onana, the player himself is said to prefer a move to Everton.

Kostic, meanwhile, now has interest from Juventus....

Amadou Onana wants to join Everton over West Ham as proposal has been submitted to Lille, while Filip Kostić has still not accepted West Ham proposal on personal terms. 🚨 #WHUFC #EFC



Juventus in the race, as they want Kostić as new winger and Leandro Paredes as new midfielder. pic.twitter.com/ptt8MF5DPs — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 4, 2022

Marc Cucurella to Chelsea: The latest as Brighton deny transfer agreement

Thursday 4 August 2022 07:27 , Jonathan Gorrie

There was a fresh twist in the ongoing Marc Cucurella transfer saga on Wednesday night after Brighton publicly dismissed claims that a deal had been agreed with Chelsea.

It was widely reported earlier in the evening that Chelsea had wrapped up the signing of Cucurella pending a medical, with the two clubs settling on a £52.5million fee after further negotiations.

The Spanish international is expected to sign a six-year contract at Stamford Bridge until 2028 and travel to west London on Thursday in order to complete the formalities behind the high-profile switch.

Read the full story here!

(Getty Images)

Arsenal working on ‘many names’ with Mikel Arteta keen on more signings

Thursday 4 August 2022 07:25 , Jonathan Gorrie

It’s been a busy one at Arsenal this summer, raising expectations of another Champions League challenge.

Having already spent big on the likes of Gabriel Jesus, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Fabio Vieira, Mikel Arteta has already confirmed the club remain active even with their Premier League opener against Crystal Palace a matter of hours away.

Fabrizio Romano shared further insight into the matter when speaking to GiveMeSport.

“At the moment, it is not something close and more than a mystery,” said Romano.

“I will say that they are working on many names but at the same point now, for Arsenal, it is really important to complete the outgoings.”

(Action Images via Reuters)

Nicolo Zaniolo: Tottenham willing to offer players in swap deal

Thursday 4 August 2022 07:21 , Jonathan Gorrie

Things have slowed down at Tottenham of late after a busy opening month or so to the transfer window.

Six players have been signed ahead of Antonio Conte’s first full season in charge of the club, although the Italian is believed to remain open to the idea of signing a creative player.

That could well be Nicolo Zaniolo of AS Roma, a player continually linked with Spurs.

Now, Gazetta dello Sport claim the north London club are willing to offer players (namely any of Giovani Lo Celso, Tanguy Ndombele or Japhet Tanganga) in order to push a deal over the line.

(Getty Images)

Chelsea open shock talks with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Thursday 4 August 2022 07:18 , Jonathan Gorrie

Good morning and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE transfer centre.

The first rumour of the day is a big one, provided by noted transfer insider Fabrizio Romano.

Indeed, he claims Chelsea have launched shock talks with former Arsenal captian Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang over a potential move to Stamford Bridge this summer, as a replacement for Romelu Lukaku.

The forward worked with Thomas Tuchel at Borussia Dortmund and has seen his chances of starting weakened by the summer arrival of Robert Lewandowski at the Camp Nou.

With Barca needing to raise cash, it’s certainly one to keep an eye on...

(Getty Images)

Thursday 4 August 2022 22:57 , Marc Mayo

Mikel Arteta has praised William Saliba for his pre-season form and believes Arsenal were right to loan the defender out last year.

Saliba joined Arsenal in the summer of 2019 from Saint-Etienne for around £28million but is still yet to make his competitive debut.

The centre-back has instead been loaned out repeatedly by the Gunners, with the latest of those spells coming last season when he was sent to Marseille.

Read the full story!