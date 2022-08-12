Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal want Diaby; Chelsea confident over Fofana deal; Rabiot to Man United; Spurs latest

(AFP via Getty Images)

Transfer news LIVE!

Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham remain heavily involved in the transfer window as the clock ticks down towards the summer deadline. Arsenal want to sign Moussa Diaby from Bayer Leverkusen as they target a new winger before September 1, while a late push for Leicester midfielder Youri Tielemans is still expected to materialise as Manchester City chase Kieran Tierney.

Chelsea are confident of signing Wesley Fofana at the third attempt, while they are also trying to seal a deal for Frenkie de Jong. Thomas Tuchel is also said to be pressing the case to bring in another Barcelona player in Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, while the Blues are also interested in known Tottenham target Nicolo Zaniolo as well as the likes of Denzel Dumfries and Kyle Walker-Peters.

Spurs are set to sign Udinese’s Destiny Udogie next week and have also held talks over Memphis Depay, though offloading several unwanted players is now Antonio Conte’s top priority. Manchester United, meanwhile, are set for crucial negotiations with Adrien Rabiot today and insist Marcus Rashford is not for sale amid interest from PSG, who could sell them Mauro Icardi. Follow the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip below!

Latest transfer news and rumours

Arsenal to make Diaby move

Chelsea confident over Fofana deal

PSG target Rashford ‘not for sale’, say Man United

Man City plot late Tierney swoop

Man United set for Rabiot negotiations today

Tottenham hold Depay talks

Man City target Renan Lodi

11:44 , George Flood

Joining Arsenal’s Kieran Tierney on Manchester City’s left-back shortlist is Renan Lodi.

As mentioned earlier, Pep Guardiola is believed to be desperate to strengthen that area of his defence before the September 1 deadline after allowing Oleksandr Zinchenko to join Arsenal last month.

While Tierney has been linked, The Telegraph report that City are interested in signing Lodi from Atletico Madrid.

The Brazilian is a key player under Diego Simeone and has three years left on his contract in the Spanish capital, so likely won’t come cheap.

Story continues

(Getty Images)

Man United interested in Icardi deal

10:50 , George Flood

Another Manchester United transfer rumour that seems to be going down like a lead balloon among the fanbase.

Argentine outlets TNT Sports and TyC Sports both report that the club are interested in signing Mauro Icardi.

The striker has been told he can leave PSG, where he has only two years left to run on his current contract.

Erik ten Hag also wants to bolster his attack as talks continue over the likes of midfield duou Adrien Rabiot and Frenkie de Jong.

Could this factor into PSG’s reported interest in Marcus Rashford, one wonders?

(AFP via Getty Images)

Real Madrid chief shuts down Ronaldo return talk

10:32 , George Flood

Florentino Perez looks to have mockingly ruled out a sensational return to Real Madrid for Cristiano Ronaldo.

For the second successive summer transfer window, the Portuguese superstar’s club future has turned into a major saga as he attempts to leave Manchester United.

However, Ronaldo’s transfer options have dwindled fast and he can now cross off a return to the Bernabeu as any sort of possibility.

“Sign Cristiano? Again? He’s 38 years old!” joked Madrid president Perez as he was asked by a fan about re-signing the five-time Ballon d’Or winner.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Klopp doubts Liverpool will make further signings

10:04 , George Flood

Jurgen Klopp has cast doubt upon Liverpool conducting any more transfer business this summer.

The Reds have brought in Darwin Nunez, Fabio Carvalho and Calvin Ramsay so far in the current window, with the German insisting he is happy with the make-up of his squad.

Injuries to the likes of Thiago Alcantara, Ibrahima Konate, Diogo Jota, Curtis Jones, Kostas Tsimikas, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have significantly harmed Liverpool’s depth during the early stages of the new campaign, but Klopp does not believe an effective solution lies in the transfer market.

“If there would be the right player, we would have done it, we would do it, but we have had a lot of conversations already and it doesn’t look like it will happen,” he told reporters ahead of Monday night’s clash with Crystal Palace.

“I’m happy with the strength, size, and quality of my squad – but we have injuries.

“There are different solutions for it – one of them is the transfer market, but it only makes sense if you can bring in the right player.

“If there is the right solution for us, we would have done it already. We are not stubborn, it’s just about the right thing to do.”

(Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Watford eye Davis as Dennis replacement

09:37 , George Flood

Watford are set to swoop for Aston Villa striker Keinan Davis after agreeing to sell Emmanuel Dennis to Nottingham Forest, writes Simon Collings.

Dennis has been attracting interest from clubs all summer, including Everton and Villarreal, but Forest made a concrete offer earlier this week.

They are set to pay Watford £20m for the Nigerian, who moved to Vicarage Road from Club Brugge for £3m only a year ago, and there is optimism on all sides that a deal will be completed.

Watford are now looking to bring in a striker before the transfer window shuts on September 1 and they have set their sights on Davis.

(Getty Images)

It is thought Villa would be open to loaning the 24-year-old, who impressed in the Championship at Forest last season and is a target for West Brom.

Watford are also fans of Davis’ Villa team-mate Cameron Archer, but it is unclear if he will be allowed to leave on loan this summer.

No Willian as Fulham press for Kluivert and Zirkzee

09:29 , George Flood

Here’s more on Fulham’s quest for a trio of new attacking signings from Standard Sport’s Nizaar Kinsella...

As well as moving for Hwang, Fulham are also in advanced negotiations with Roma winger Justin Kluivert and are also in talks with Bayern Munich’s Joshua Zirkzee.

German side Stuttgart have recently emerged as competitors for the signature of Zirkzee. Several sources have also moved to deny rumours of advanced talks between Fulham and former Chelsea and Arsenal winger Willian, who has cancelled his contract at Corinthians in order to return to European football.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Fulham join battle for Bordeaux striker Hwang

09:09 , George Flood

Fulham have joined the race to sign Bordeaux striker Hwang Ui-Jo with the French club asking just £4million for their South Korea international, writes Nizaar Kinsella.

The 29-year-old is in the final year of his contract and is keen to move to the Premier League with Wolves and Nottingham Forest competing against the Cottagers for his signature.

Marco Silva has tasked Fulham with adding attackers to his squad before the transfer window closes on September 1 and is interested in Hwang as he can also play in wide areas.

After seeing the club add several central defenders in the last week, the Portuguese manager has now instructed the likes of Tony Khan and Alistair Macintosh, who work on transfers, to conduct further business.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Man City plot late Tierney swoop

08:51 , George Flood

Manchester City are reportedly planning a late push to sign Arsenal’s Kieran Tierney.

Pep Guardiola is on the hunt for a new left-back in the final weeks of the window having allowed Oleksandr Zinchenko to join the Gunners in a £32m deal last month.

The Mirror report that City are now plotting to go back to Arsenal in a bid to sign Tierney, who was on the bench at Crystal Palace on the opening weekend of the season as he returns to fitness following his latest bout of injury.

However, the Scotland international remains a crucial part of Mikel Arteta’s first-team squad and it would surely be hugely difficult to prise him away from the Emirates at this time.

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Tottenham hold Depay talks

08:26 , George Flood

Conflicting reports over Memphis Depay and a potential move to Tottenham.

Many expect the Dutch forward to complete a switch to Juventus in the coming days, with Barcelona under pressure to offload players in order to register new signings and improve their difficult financial situation.

However, La Gazzetta dello Sport in Italy report that Spurs football director Fabio Paratici approached Barca earlier this week regarding Depay and could now be offered his services on a free transfer, having initially been willing to pay a fee of around £15m.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Arsenal to make Diaby move

08:17 , George Flood

Arsenal want to sign Bayer Leverkusen star Moussa Diaby, according to reports.

A new winger remains firmly on the wishlist of Gunners boss Mikel Arteta before next month’s deadline as he looks to finish off an impressive summer transfer haul.

Arsenal have tried to strengthen that position already in this window, though, along with Chelsea, lost out to Barcelona in the battle to sign Brazil’s Raphinha from Leeds.

Now according to But Football, they will move for Diaby, with Arteta said to be a big fan of the French international. However, they are set to try and secure a deal for under Leverkusen’s £59.2m asking price.

(Getty Images)

Man United set for Rabiot talks today

07:51 , George Flood

Speaking of Manchester United, today is set to be a crucial day in their quest to sign Adrien Rabiot.

The Red Devils agreed a deal with Juventus for the wantaway French midfielder last week, but have yet to negotiate personal terms.

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, United’s football director John Murtough is poised to meet with Rabiot’s agent and mother Veronique in Turin today in order to discuss salary.

Rabiot is already said to have held talks with United boss Erik ten Hag earlier this week.

(Getty Images)

PSG target Rashford ‘not for sale’, say Man United

07:45 , George Flood

Manchester United appear to have poured cold water on a shock move to Paris Saint-Germain for Marcus Rashford.

Surprise reports emerged last night that PSG had made contact with the England forward, amid a prolonged run of disappointing form at Old Trafford.

Rashford has only a year left on his current United contract - though that is effectively two years with the club holding the option to trigger a 12-month extension - and is said to be ready for a new challenge as he looks to revive his stalling career.

However, according to ESPN, United have adamantly insisted that Rashford is not for sale at this time.

(Getty Images)

Chelsea confident over Fofana deal

07:38 , George Flood

Chelsea are confident of finally sealing a deal for Wesley Fofana at the third attempt.

The Blues are focused on completing the signing of Leicester’s highly-rated centre-back before the September 1 deadline in a transfer that could end up being worth a world-record fee for a defender.

Addressing Chelsea’s ongoing interest in Fofana, Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers reiterated again yesterday that the club’s key players were not for sale this summer and insisted two bids for the 21-year-old had been “nowhere near” high enough to consider changing that stance.

However, a third bid is now imminent, with football.london reporting it is a strong offer that Chelsea believe Leicester will accept.

(Getty Images)

ICYMI - Frenkie De Jong STILL wants to stay at Barcelona

07:00 , Jonathan Gorrie

Frenkie de Jong remains keen to remain at Barcelona this summer, ESPN report.

Both Chelsea and Manchester United want to sign the midfielder and the player’s agents have advised all clubs involved that any talks must come through them.

Barcelona have reportedly tried to involved super-agent Pini Zahavi in a bid to move discussions along, but De Jong’s camp insist that will only hamper progress.

(AFP via Getty Images)

ICYMI - Nottingham Forest in £20m Emmanuel Dennis talks

06:30 , Jonathan Gorrie

Watford are set to bank £20million by selling forward Emmanuel Dennis to Nottingham Forest, writes Simon Collings.

The two clubs are in advanced talks over a deal for Dennis and there is optimism from all involved it will get completed.

Forest are prepared to pay £20m for the Nigeria international, who has only been at Vicarage Road for one season.

Watford signed Dennis last summer from Club Brugge for around £3m and he was a hit during his first season in England.

Read the full story here!

(Getty Images)

ICYMI - Fulham closing in on Willian

06:00 , Jonathan Gorrie

Fulham are closing on a deal to bring former Chelsea and Arsenal winger Willian back to London.

According to Brazilian outlet El Globo, Willian will terminate his Corinthians contract and then head back to the Premier League.

Willian won almost everything during seven year with Chelsea, but moving to the Gunners and proving an expensive flop.

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

ICYMI - Barcelona yet to bid for Bernardo Silva

05:30 , Jonathan Gorrie

This one was always a long shot but it appears very likely that Bernardo Silva will not be joining Barcelona.

Manchester City are prepared to sell but cash-strapped Barca - who have spent more than most clubs across Europe this summer - cannot afford the £65m price tag, according to CBS.

Who knows, they may find it down the back of the sofa.

(Manchester City FC via Getty Ima)

ICYMI - Tottenham plot new Nicolo Zaniolo bid

05:00 , Jonathan Gorrie

Tottenham are not ready to give up on Nicolo Zaniolo.

According to Calciomercato, Spurs have offered what is essentially a hail-mary pass with a bid of Tanguy Ndombele plus cash to sign the Roma player.

The offer is not expected to be successful.

(REUTERS)

Granit Xhaka hints at new Arsenal contract

Thursday 11 August 2022 22:48 , Jonathan Gorrie

In a recent episode of the All or Nothing series, Granit Xhaka has hinted he would be open to signing a new Arsenal contract.

“It’s a shame I only have two years more on my contract. Let’s see what happens after two years, but I am seeing a big, big future for this club.”

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Adrien Rabiot set for Manchester United meeting

Thursday 11 August 2022 22:33 , Jonathan Gorrie

While the Adrien Rabiot to Manchester United saga has not dragged on for quite as long as the Frenkie De Jong affair, the club are seemingly struggling to get a deal over the line.

According to Fabrizio Romano, however, a meeting between the two parties is being lined up...

Adrien Rabiot deal. Manchester Utd director John Murtough has meeting scheduled with player’s mother and agent Veronique in Turin. Key days for the negotiation. 🚨🔴 #MUFC



Full agreement with Juve for €17m but it’s not time for Man Utd to meet with Rabiot’s camp. pic.twitter.com/rXuu1ucCQL — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 11, 2022

PSG unlikely to follow up Marcus Rashford interest

Thursday 11 August 2022 21:55 , Jonathan Gorrie

Marcus Rashford to PSG is OFF already it seems...

BREAKING: PSG are unlikely to follow up their initial interest in Marcus Rashford. The club declined to comment on the reports in France this evening linking them with a move for the Manchester United forward. 📰 pic.twitter.com/ydi0AnMKBg — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) August 11, 2022

Gabriel plays down Juventus transfer links

Thursday 11 August 2022 21:11 , Jonathan Gorrie

Gabriel Magalhaes has played down transfer links with Italian giants Juventus.

Despite his standing as one of Arsenal’s key players, the Brazilian was strongly touted as a target for the Serie A side earlier this summer, with William Saliba’s arrival intensifying the competition for places in Mikel Arteta’s first-team.

It was Ben White, however, who was moved to right-back for the Premier League opener win against Crystal Palace in order to accommodate Saliba.

Read the full story here!

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Arsenal consider £70m Moussa Diaby move

Thursday 11 August 2022 20:19 , Jonathan Gorrie

Given the fact Arsenal were keen on signing Raphinha before his move to Barcelona, it seems fair to assume Mikel Arteta remains keen on strengthening his frontline.

Yeremy Pino is consistently linked, although reports in France name another target.

But! Football Club claim Arsenal could push ahead in a big-money attempt to sign Bayer Leverkusen forward Moussa Diaby.

(Getty Images)

Wesley Fofana to Chelsea FC update

Thursday 11 August 2022 19:52 , Jonathan Gorrie

Chelsea aren’t said to be likely to be held to ransom this summer...

🗣️ "I don't think they're gonna get taken to the cleaners and pay crazy money"



Kaveh Solhekol and Dharmesh Sheth discuss the likelihood of Chelsea putting in another bid for Wesley Fofana 🔵 pic.twitter.com/K7ovNqP4J4 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 11, 2022

Burnley sign Nathan Tella

Thursday 11 August 2022 19:42 , Jonathan Gorrie

Vincent Kompany has further strengthened his side with the season-long loan signing of Southampton winger Nathan Tella 📝



The 23-year-old has joined the Clarets and is eligible to play at Vicarage Road on Friday evening against Watford 💪 — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) August 11, 2022

Marcus Rashford keen on PSG move

Thursday 11 August 2022 19:17 , Jonathan Gorrie

Marcus Rashford has hardly enjoyed the last few years at Manchester United, with the forward dropping out of the England set-up of late.

Still, the striker could have a big move on the cards.

According to L’Equipe, PSG have opened talks with Rashford over a potential move, with the player reportedly keen.

(Manchester United via Getty Images)

Pablo Mari leaves Arsenal

Thursday 11 August 2022 18:56 , Jonathan Gorrie

Arsenal have continued to clear out their fringe players with Pablo Mari joining Italian club Monza on loan.

The loan has an obligation clause to be made permanent next summer based around Monza avoid relegation from Serie A and the number of appearances Mari makes for them.

Should the move go through then, Arsenal will bank around €7million (£5.9m), with that figure including the loan fee the club received this summer.

Read the full story here!

(Getty Images)

Tottenham not in talks with Memphis Depay

Thursday 11 August 2022 18:31 , Jonathan Gorrie

Antonio Conte is believed to be keen on another attacking signing during what remains of the summer window.

Still, Fabrizio Romano has revealed that player is not expected to be Memphis Depay despite links...

Memphis Depay will not join any Turkish club and there are no talks with Tottenham, as things stand. Talks are ongoing with Juventus on a two year deal, if he will find an agreement with Barcelona to terminate the contract. 🔵🔴 #FCB



Negotiations will continue also today. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 11, 2022

Charlton swoop for Crystal Palace youngster

Thursday 11 August 2022 18:09 , Jonathan Gorrie

As reported by Standard Sport earlier...

✍️ Charlton Athletic are delighted to confirm the signing of forward Jesurun Rak-Sakyi on a season-long loan.



Welcome to SE7, Jes!



🔴⚪ #cafc — Charlton Athletic FC (@CAFCofficial) August 11, 2022

No Barca move for Bernardo

Thursday 11 August 2022 17:57 , Alex Young

This one was always a long shot but it appears very likely that Bernardo Silva will not be joining Barcelona.

Manchester City are prepared to sell but cash-strapped Barca - who have spent more than most clubs across Europe this summer - cannot afford the £65m price tag, according to CBS.

Who knows, they may find it down the back of the sofa.

(Manchester City FC via Getty Images)

Fulham close in on Willian

Thursday 11 August 2022 17:48 , Alex Young

Fulham are closing on a deal to bring former Chelsea and Arsenal winger Willian back to London.

According to Brazilian outlet El Globo, Willian will terminate his Corinthians contract and then head back to the Premier League.

Willian won almost everything during seven year with Chelsea, but moving to the Gunners and proving an expensive flop.

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Watford set to Dennis windfall

Thursday 11 August 2022 17:34 , Alex Young

Watford are set to bank £20million by selling forward Emmanuel Dennis to Nottingham Forest, writes Simon Collings.

The two clubs are in advanced talks over a deal for Dennis and there is optimism from all involved it will get completed.

Forest are prepared to pay £20m for the Nigeria international, who has only been at Vicarage Road for one season.

Watford signed Dennis last summer from Club Brugge for around £3m and he was a hit during his first season in England.

Read more here!

(Getty Images)

De Jong still set on staying

Thursday 11 August 2022 17:20 , Alex Young

Frenkie de Jong remains keen to remain at Barcelona this summer, ESPN report.

Both Chelsea and Manchester United want to sign the midfielder and the player's agents have advised all clubs involved that any talks must come through them.

Barcelona have reportedly tried to involved super-agent Pini Zahavi in a bid to move discussions along, but De Jong's camp insist that will only hamper progress.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Rabiot ready to reject United

Thursday 11 August 2022 17:07 , Alex Young

Adrien Rabiot's move to Manchester United has hit the buffers.

The Juventus midfielder is reluctant to job the club due to the fact that they cannot offer him Champions League football.

A fee has been agreed and Rabiot was initially open to the move as talks over personal terms begun, but he is now having second thoughts.

(Getty Images)

Dennis heading to Forest

Thursday 11 August 2022 16:42 , Alex Young

Talking of Watford, Nottingham Forest are closing in on the signing of Dennis, Standard Sport can confirm.

The deal will be worth around £20million.

More to come.

(Getty Images)

Man United linked with Sarr

Thursday 11 August 2022 16:34 , Alex Young

Manchester United have been linked with a move for Watford forward Ismaila Sarr.

The club's technical director, Darren Fletcher, was Sarr enjoyed and endured an entertaining 1-1 draw with West Brom.

Sarr scored from behind the halfway line and then missed a penalty.

Leeds have also been credited with interest.

(Getty Images)

Spurs plot new Zaniolo bid

Thursday 11 August 2022 16:07 , Alex Young

Tottenham are not ready to give up on Nicolo Zaniolo.

According to Calciomercato, Spurs have offered what is essentially a hail-mary pass with a bid of Tanguy Ndombele plus cash to sign the Roma player.

The offer is not expected to be successful.

(Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I)

West Ham want Keane or Bailly

Thursday 11 August 2022 15:49 , Alex Young

West Ham want another new centre-back this summer, with Everton’s Michael Keane and Manchester United’s Eric Bailly of interest.

According to reports, both players are available and on David Moyes’ shortlist as the transfer window enters its final weeks.

(Manchester United via Getty Imag)

Arsenal bid for Pino will be accepted

Thursday 11 August 2022 15:41 , Alex Young

Arsenal have made progress in their bid to sign Yeremy Pino.

The 19-year-old is a target for Mikel Arteta after the club failed to sign Raphinha.

Villarreal have put a £67.5million release clause in the midfielder's contract, but AS report that a bid worth £33m will be accepted.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Chelsea join Zaniolo race

Thursday 11 August 2022 15:29 , Alex Young

Chelsea have launched a bid to sign Tottenham target Nicolo Zaniolo.

Italian outlet CMW have offered Christian Pulisic in exchange for the midfielder.

Spurs have already failed in a bid to take Zaniolo on loan, with an obligation to sign him for around £40m, after Jose Mourinho vetoed the move.

It remains to be seen what Mourinho will make of another of his former teams coming in for a Roma player.

(Getty Images)

Done deal! Vlasic loaned to Torino

Thursday 11 August 2022 15:11 , Alex Young

West Ham’s Nikola Vlasic has joined Torino on a season-long loan deal, which includes an option to make it permanent for around €15million.

We can confirm that Nikola Vlasic has joined Torino on loan.



Everyone at the Club would like to wish Nikola the best for his loan spell in Turin. — West Ham United (@WestHam) August 11, 2022

Bernardo Silva speaks out on future

Thursday 11 August 2022 14:57 , Marc Mayo

Bernardo Silva has spoken out on his future amid talk of fresh interest from Barcelona.

The Manchester City star told ESPN: “I’ve always said that I’m happy here, but I have no idea what’s going to happen. We’ll see, honestly. My relationship with the club is very honest. I’ve been open with them and they know what I want.

“If I stay, I’m very happy, and I will always respect this club and give all my best. If not, it’s football and we’ll just see what happens.”

(AFP via Getty Images)

Chelsea set for Casadei auction

Thursday 11 August 2022 14:41 , Marc Mayo

Inter Milan are ready to spark a bidding war for Cesare Casadei.

The Italian teenager is wanted by both Nice and Chelsea this summer amid talk of a £17m deal.

According to Quotidiano Sportivo, Inter will be happy to sell to the highest bidder.

(Getty Images)

Rabiot to Man United at risk

Thursday 11 August 2022 14:30 , Marc Mayo

Manchester United’s lack of Champions League football has raised doubts over Adrien Rabiot’s move to Old Trafford.

The French midfielder is the subject of talks following a £15m agreement between the Red Devils and Juventus.

However, Gazzetta dello Sport report of hesitancy from the player.

(Getty Images)

Chelsea target has already revealed ideal destination

Thursday 11 August 2022 14:19 , Marc Mayo

Josip Juranovic admitted his excitement at the possibility of a move to Atletico Madrid this summer - as talk of a move to Chelsea emerges.

Thomas Tuchel is keen on a new right wing-back and the Celtic defender has been linked with a switch for around £15million.

Atletico and Manchester United are also said by 90min to be in the running and it appears to be the Spanish giants who Juranovic has most interest in signing for.

“I hoped there was something, but honestly I didn't ask the manager or anything,” he told RTL last month. “I didn't care one bit, but again, I have to stay firmly on the ground. It was Atletico Madrid after all, but I'm at the great Celtic.”

Read the full story.

(Getty Images)

Rodgers issues Fofana update

Thursday 11 August 2022 14:03 , Marc Mayo

Brendan Rodgers has claimed Chelsea were “nowehere near” Leicster’s valuation of Wesley Fofana after two bids were launched for the defender.

The Foxes are seeking upwards of £80million for the Frenchman as Chelsea look to seal their summer business with another centre-back, to add to the acquisition Kalidou Koulibaly.

“There were two [bids], but nowhere near what the club would consider,” Rodgers told reporters on Thursday.

“We’re not looking to sell. Naturally if there’s interest from other clubs, that is looked at by the club. He’s a top young defender and there are not too many around his age.”

Read the full story.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Forest close in on Aouar

Thursday 11 August 2022 13:52 , Marc Mayo

Former Arsenal target Houssem Aouar could complete a cut-price move to Nottingham Forest.

The newly-promoted club have made a bid for the midfielder, rated at £12.6m according to L’Equipe.

Aouar’s contract at Lyon expires next summer.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Merson: Arsenal need more signings

Thursday 11 August 2022 13:38 , Marc Mayo

A lack of squad depth could be the issue that holds back Arsenal this season, fears Paul Merson.

Mikel Arteta could still solve the issue in the final weeks of the transfer window as Youri Tielemans, Lucas Paqueta and Yeremy Pino have all emerged as targets.

“The front four look lively for Arsenal,” Merson wrote for Sportskeeda.

“They've got everything between them and if they stay fit, Arsenal are going to have a good Premier League season. If one of them gets injured, however, they're in trouble.”

Read the full story.

(Getty Images)

Lokonga wanted in Italy

Thursday 11 August 2022 13:19 , Marc Mayo

AC Milan will attempt to tempt Albert Sambi Lokonga into joining through one of his international teammates.

Alexis Saelemaekers, a pal of Lokonga’s, will talk up life at the San Siro to the Arsenal squad player.

TMW report of the Rossoneri’s interest in the midfielder.

Fabrizio Romano adds that Milan have tracked Lokonga for as long as three years.

(Getty Images)

Skriniar path opens up for Chelsea

Thursday 11 August 2022 12:50 , Marc Mayo

A replacement for Chelsea target Milan Skriniar has been found.

Inter Milan will move for Nice’s ex-Barcelona defender Jean-Clair Todibo, worth around £20m, if the Slovakian departs this summer.

That is according to FootMercato, with it previously said that Skriniar would cost the Blues or PSG £50m.

(Getty Images)

Udogie set for Spurs medical

Thursday 11 August 2022 12:30 , Marc Mayo

Spurs are expected to complete the signing of Italian left-back Destiny Udogie from Udinese next week, with the 21-year-old due in London to sign a long-term deal on Monday, writes Standard Sport’s Dan Kilpatrick.

Udogie will return to Udinese on loan for the season and was expected to complete the move in Italy, but he is now due at Hotspur Way following the first round of Serie A fixtures.

Meanwhile, Spurs Women have continued their summer recruitment drive with the signing of Norway international Celin Bizet Ildhusøy from Paris Saint-Germain.

(Getty Images)

Gakpo going nowhere

Thursday 11 August 2022 12:09 , Marc Mayo

PSV Eindhoven will not sell Cody Gakpo this summer.

Manchester United and Arsenal have both strongly been linked with the £35m talent.

But Daily Record report on his club’s refusal to do a deal, with the player also keen to maintain his first-team spot to reach the World Cup with Netherlands.

(Getty Images)

Fofana’s head turned in Chelsea talks

Thursday 11 August 2022 11:41 , Marc Mayo

Wesley Fofana remains Chelsea’s primary target, with Tuchel keen to add a young and fast defender to his squad at almost any cost.

Standard Sport’s Nizaar Kinsella reports that Leicester are holding out for a world-record fee for a defender, but Chelsea hope to complete a deal for less than the £80m paid by United for Harry Maguire in 2019.

Two bids up to £70m have been rejected so far, with co-owners Boehly and Behdad Eghbali still locked in talks with the Foxes.

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers will expect his defender to line up against Arsenal at the weekend, despite knowing that Fofana’s head has been turned.

(Getty Images)

Chelsea continue push for De Jong

Thursday 11 August 2022 11:25 , Marc Mayo

Chelsea are trying to sign Barcelona midfielder Frenkie De Jong for less than the £71million fee agreed with Manchester United, writes Standard Sport’s Nizaar Kinsella.

The Netherlands international is thought to prefer to stay in Spain and has so far rejected the move to Manchester, but it is hoped he could be more open to a move to London to play Champions League football.

However, the Blues have so far focused mainly on leveraging their relationship with Barcelona, who want their midfielder to leave to finance a move for Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva.

Blues co-owner Todd Boehly has negotiated directly with Barcelona president Joan Laporta, so far cutting out De Jong’s representatives from talks.

Read the full story.

(Getty Images)

Latest on Arsenal’s Pino talks

Thursday 11 August 2022 11:20 , Marc Mayo

Arsenal are thought to be one of several clubs negotiating a deal for Yeremy Pino.

With Villarreal reportedly ready to sell for as little as £33m, the Spain international has caught the attention of several teams.

El Periodico Mediterraneo note, however, that a £67m release clause could spark a bidding war with Liverpool also said to be keen.

(ANP/AFP via Getty Images)

Roma knock back Spurs’ Zaniolo bid

Thursday 11 August 2022 11:17 , Marc Mayo

Roma have cooled their interest in selling Tottenham target Nicolo Zaniolo, writes Standard Sport’s Dan Kilpatrick.

Spurs were interested in the 23-year-old after being offered a deal reportedly worth around £46.5million earlier in the summer, with Zaniolo out of contract in 2024.

But a change of heart has all-but ended their hopes of landing the attacking midfielder.

Read the full story.