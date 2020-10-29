Transfer news LIVE! Calhanoglu to Man United; Liverpool's Alaba boost; Son contract latest; Arsenal gossip

Welcome back to the Evening Standard’s LIVE coverage of all the latest transfer news as the fallout continues from last week's deadline day.

The domestic window finally slammed shut for Premier League clubs in its entirety on Friday, 16 October, with the international window having already closed on October 5.

Top flight clubs utilised the initial eleven days of negotiation with EFL clubs to good effect, as West Ham sealed a potential £30million deal for Brentford's Said Benrahma, while Tottenham nabbed Jose Rodon from Swansea and Crystal Palace brought in Jack Butland to strengthen their goalkeeping options.

As for deals during the main window, Chelsea spent over £200m on the likes of Kai Havertz and Timo Werner, Manchester United missed out on Jadon Sancho but signed Edinson Cavani, and Arsenal recruited £45m Thomas Partey among others.

When does the ‘winter window’ open?

The January transfer window opens on Friday January 1, 2021, and will run until Sunday January 31.