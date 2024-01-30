Transfer news LIVE! Benzema to Arsenal; Chelsea eye David; Man Utd in Branthwaite bid; Spurs want Gallagher

Transfer news LIVE!

We are into the final days of the January window as clubs look to finalise late moves to bolster their squads for the final months of the season. Arsenal clearly need more spark in attack and have been given a free run at a loan move for Karim Benzema after Chelsea decided against a deal for the aging frontman. Meanwhile, the Blues are hoping to rustle up interest in Armando Broja before the window closes, and would accept a loan-to-buy bid.

Chelsea reportedly want to replace Broja with Lille's Jonathan David who continues to impress in Ligue 1 and has 11 goals to his name this season. Manchester United are also yet to make a signing this window but are said to be plotting a £40million bid for Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite to beat the Blues and Real Madrid to the young centre-back.

Tottenham are seriously considering a new bid for Conor Gallagher in the final days of the transfer window, while Brentford had thought they had beaten Spurs to Antonio Nusa but that deal has now stalled over a failed medical to leave the door open for a hijacking. A lot could happen in the final days of the window so follow all the latest news, gossip and rumours below!

Latest transfer news and rumours

Arsenal handed Karim Benzema chance

Chelsea turn attentions to Jonathan David

Man Utd plot £40m Jarrad Branthwaite bid

Spurs seriously consider new Conor Gallagher bid

Antonio Nusa fails Brentford medical

West Ham close in on Jota loan deal

Unai Emery responds to Jacob Ramsey exit talk

08:19 , Alex Young

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery insists he wants to keep hold of "very important" Jacob Ramsey amid speculation over the midfielder's future.

It has been reported that Villa need to sell before strengthening their squad due to the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules, prompting Newcastle, Tottenham and Bayern Munich to explore a deal for Ramsey.

Emery told a press conference: "Jacob Ramsey is a very important player. He grew up in the academy and his progression is getting better.

Story continues

"His level is increasing a lot and I want to keep him here with us. Of course, there are movements (speculation) around him.

"Maybe there are teams involved in the possibility to sign him because he has a big, big potential at Villa and in England. I want to keep him here, 100 per cent."

(REUTERS)

Antonio Conte agrees to become AC Milan boss

08:06 , Alex Young

Talking of Tottenham, former manager Antonio Conte has agreed a deal to become AC Milan head coach next season.

According to TeleLombardia, talks between Conte and the club's senior advisor Zlatan Ibrahimovic have proved successful.

Conte has recently rejected advances from Napoli after promising his family a year out of work, having left Spurs in March last year.

It is a return to San Siro for Conte, who won Serie A with rivals Inter in 2021.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Tottenham line up Willian Pacho

07:51 , Alex Young

Eintracht Frankfurt defender Willian Pacho is set to become a big target for Premier League clubs.

Tottenham are the primary name interested in the Ecuadorian centre-back, according to Sacha Tavolieri.

Still early days in this one with the 22-year-old previously linked with Liverpool.

(Getty Images)

Former Chelsea target Jonathan Clauss put on the market

07:38 , Alex Young

France international defender Jonathan Clauss could leave Marseille in January for as little as £8.5million, writes Nizaar Kinsella.

The 31-year-old right-back previously attracted interest from Manchester United, Chelsea and Wolves in 2022 and Spanish giants Atletico Madrid last January.

He remains a regular starter for the French giants and is an active international despite the possibility of a move before deadline day on Thursday.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg rules out Tottenham exit

07:23 , Alex Young

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has no intention of leaving Tottenham during the January transfer window, according to his lawyer.

Lars Halgreen has spoken out against rumours linking the Dane with a move to Lyon.

"Despite the rumours and noise, the player has always kept focus on helping the team, coaches and Tottenham," he told Sky in Germany.

"The player never asked to leave now."

Read the full story!

(PA)

Roy Hodgson unsure over Michael Olise future

07:08 , Alex Young

Roy Hodgson hopes Michael Olise remains at Crystal Palace beyond the summer but could not guarantee that would be the case.

Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester United and Tottenham are all reportedly keen on the young French attacker. The Blues failed in a bid last summer.

Hodgson told reporters: "My thoughts are [it] would be a sad day for the club. I am certain the club would like him to honour [his long-term deal] and to improve the team around players like him.

“We need to make the team stronger and not lose them to other Premier League clubs who are putting some money on the table."

(Getty Images)

West Ham close in on Jota loan deal

06:54 , Alex Young

West Ham are confident of securing a loan for Jota before the transfer window closes.

According to journalist Santi Aouna, there is already an agreement between Jota and the Hammers and talks with Al-Ittihad have been positive.=

Jota is waiting for the green light to travel for his medical.

The 24-year-old moved to Saudi from Celtic last summer in a deal worth £25million, but has barely featured after being ineligible to play in the league due to rule limiting clubs to just eight foreign players.

(Getty Images)

Antonio Nusa fails Brentford medical

06:40 , Alex Young

Brentford looked to have secured a deal to sign Antonio Nusa ahead of Tottenham and Chelsea, but the move is now in doubt.

The Athletic report on "complications" pushing the Club Brugge teenager's transfer back, with journalist Sacha Tavolieri claiming the youngster failed the medical.

Brentford discovered a piece of loose cartilage in the player's knee along with persistent back issues that need managing.

Club Brugge were aware of the problems, did not expect them to be a problem and remain confident the deal will go through as the relevant paperwork has already been signed between clubs.

Nusa could well end up going nowhere this month, paving the way for a fresh auction in the summer with Spurs and others still interested.

(BELGA/AFP via Getty Images)

Tottenham seriously consider new Conor Gallagher bid

06:28 , Alex Young

Tottenham are ready to reignite their interest in Conor Gallagher in the final days of the January transfer window.

According to The Times, Spurs are seriously considering another attempt at luring the midfielder across London with the Blues ready to cash in. A £50million price tag was too much for Spurs in the summer, so it remains to be seen what they are prepared to spend five months later.

Gallagher has captained Chelsea many times so far this term with the likes of Reece James and Ben Chilwell sidelined for weeks on end, but Fabrizio Romano believes Spurs have a "very good chance" of signing the England international.

He told GiveMeSport: "If Tottenham go there and put big money on the table, they still have a very good chance to sign Gallagher. It’s not about the timing, but it is about the money. At the moment, Tottenham are not at that stage.

"Even if we had rumours at the end of December about negotiations between Chelsea and Tottenham for Gallagher, from what I heard, the last contact between the two clubs was in August 2023, when Tottenham tried to make it happen in the final days of the summer window. The two clubs have never spoken again about Gallagher. So, I still think this is not easy for the final days."

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Man Utd plot £40m Jarrad Branthwaite bid

06:17 , Alex Young

Manchester United are working on a £40million deal to sign Jarrad Branthwaite from Everton.

According to Corriere dello Sport, the Premier League giants are keen to beat the likes of Chelsea and Real Madrid to the young centre-back.

Everton are resigned to losing the 21-year-old and hope to delay any departure until the summer.

(Getty Images)

Chelsea turn attentions to Jonathan David

06:13 , Alex Young

Chelsea continue to be linked with all manner of strikers.

Victor Osimhen and Callum Wilson have been linked and now a new name has emerged.

According to Telefoot, Lille's Canada international Jonathan David is of interest.

The striker continues to impress in Ligue 1 and is reportedly ready to take a step up with the Blues keen.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Arsenal handed Karim Benzema chance

06:08 , Alex Young

Chelsea have turned down the chance to sign Karim Benzema before the end of the January transfer window, leaving Arsenal with a free run at the striker.

Benzema is desperate to leave Al-Ittihad just months after completing s lucrative move to the Saudi Pro League, and has been offered to several clubs in the Premier League and across Europe including the Gunners and Manchester United.

The Athletic report that Chelsea will ‘prioritise emerging elite talent’ in the transfer market, leaving an Arsenal team in need of more up top with few rivals should they decide to make a move.