Transfer News LIVE! Liverpool hold Mbappe interest, cash windfall for Arsenal and Man United striker latest

(Getty Images)

Transfer News - LIVE!

We are edging closer and closer to the opening of the January sales.

Post-Christmas, the proverbial rumour mill is likely to go into overdrive as teams desperately attempt to plug gaps in their squads heading towards the business end of the season.

Granted, the winter market is generally considered to be a harder one to navigate and perhaps a heavy involvement would suggest all is not right at a particular club but, as ever, there are some big names making headlines.

As the world awaits updates as to the futures of Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe, Barcelona look to be one of the bigger names already plotting moves as they reportedly close in on a deal for Ferran Torres of Manchester City. In turn, Arsenal are understood to be chasing Philippe Coutinho after his difficult time of things at the Camp Nou.

Liverpool reportedly hold an interest in Mbappe albeit he looks set for a move to Real Madrid while Bayern Munich supremo Oliver Khan has distanced his club from Haaland.

Elsewhere, Newcastle United are expected to be one of the main players of the window given their bleak Premier League position in juxtaposition to their newfound wealth off of the pitch. Indeed, an offer for Kieran Trippier is reportedly expected from those in the Spanish capital.

Follow all of the latest gossip and rumours with Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage.

Latest transfer news and rumours

Ferran Torres contract agreed

Hakim Ziyech update

Erling Haaland latest

Liverpool DO hold interest in Kylian Mbappe

Arsenal track new striker

Anthony Martial loses Prem loan interest

Man United, Tottenham and Liverpool fight over Milan star

Arsenal set to sell midfielder

Extra pocket money for Mikel Arteta

18:00 , Marc Mayo

Arsenal’s coffers are set to be swelled to the tune of £12.5million.

According to FirenzeViola, Fiorentina are set to take up their purchase option on the loan of midfielder Lucas Torreira after he impressed in Italy.

It is said that conversations between the clubs have been ongoing for weeks to close the deal.

Story continues

(AFP/Getty Images)

Prem trio in free agent push

17:21 , Marc Mayo

Tottenham, Liverpool and Manchester United are interested in AC Milan star Franck Kessie.

The Express, via TMW, claim the trio could make a move in January ahead of his contract expiring at the San Siro, with talks over a renewal at a standstill.

A big fee would still be required by Milan - making a free agent move in the summer more likely.

(Getty Images)

Dembele set to sign new Barca deal

16:11 , Malik Ouzia

Spanish outlet Sport say that Ousmane Dembele will sign a new five-year contract with Barcelona next week.

The French winger, whose time in Spain since signing from Borussia Dortmund in 2017 has been plagued by injury, has again been linked with a move in recent weeks, including to Arsenal as part of an exchange for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

However, the report claims Dembele will extend his stay at the Nou Camp and, crucially, accept a significant wage cut to do so.

(AFP via Getty Images)

14:45 , Malik Ouzia

ESPN say that Arsenal have scouted Sevilla forward Youssef En-Nesyri as an alternative centre-forward option.

The Gunners are in the market for a striker, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang out of favour and both Eddie Nketiah and Alexandre Lacazette about to enter the final six months of their contracts.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Dusan Vlahovic have both been heavily linked with the Gunners, but the Moroccan would represent a cheaper signing.

Newcastle cold on Martial loan

13:53 , Malik Ouzia

Football Insider claim that Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has decided against a January moved for Manchester United forward Anthony Martial.

The Frenchman may be allowed to leave Old Trafford next month and had reportedly been offered to the Toon club on a six-month loan deal, which would have cost the Magpies £6m.

The report claims that Howe is focused on strengthening his defence and central midfield first.

(Manchester United via Getty Imag)

Brentford transfer guide

13:14 , Malik Ouzia

And what about the Bees?

Thomas Frank’s men have made a terrific start to life in the top flight but their resources have been stretched thin by injuries to some key players.

Here’s our guide to their January transfer window.

(Getty Images)

Crystal Palace transfer guide

12:32 , Jonathan Gorrie

Everything you need to know about Palace’s January plans here.

West Ham transfer window guide

12:30 , Jonathan Gorrie

Keep up to date with everything you need to know about West Ham’s plans this January here.

Antonio Conte cannot offer assurances on Lloris

12:05 , Jonathan Gorrie

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte cannot offer assurances on Hugo Lloris’ future despite his excellent form this season.

"Hugo is our captain, he is a player that played for Tottenham for many years and we are all happy to have him in our team, in the squad and in the dressing room.

"For sure he is a point of reference for the other players and Hugo knows very well what I think about him and what the club thinks about him.

"Now we’ll see but I think Hugo won’t be ever a problem for Tottenham."

(Getty Images)

Kieran Trippier offer expected

11:52 , Jonathan Gorrie

ESPN claim Spanish champions Atletico Madrid are expecting an offer from Newcastle United for England defender, Kieran Trippier.

Whether or not he wants to get involved in a relegation battle is up for debate of course but this already looks like one of the major stories heading into the window.

Arsenal eye up Coutinho

11:09 , Jonathan Gorrie

Mundo Deportivo, meanwhile, suggest Arsenal are once again keen to bring Philippe Coutinho back to England.

With Barcelona looking to move the Brazilian on, the north London giants are said to once again hold an interest.

(Getty Images)

Chelsea chase Tchouameni

11:08 , Jonathan Gorrie

According to EuroSport, Chelsea are trying to strike a deal with Monaco to bring French international midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni to the club in January.

Saul Niguez’s loan move has not worked out and the Blues are reportedly eager to bring the all-action Frenchman to Stamford Bridge as soon as they can.

If a deal cannot be reached, he’s thought to be a priority target for the summer of 2022.

Man United won’t sell Paul Pogba in January

09:49 , Jonathan Gorrie

Romano also reveals that, despite his contract being up in the summer, Manchester United simply won’t entertain the idea of selling Paul Pogba this January.

Manchester United are not negotiating with any club to sell Paul Pogba in January, as things stand. No proposal, no swap deals or similar. Contract extension bid still on the table since last July. 🔴 #MUFC



No decision made by Paul on his future yet - Man Utd are still waiting. pic.twitter.com/hLuGtYqFPh — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 24, 2021

Liverpool hold Mbappe interest

09:47 , Jonathan Gorrie

ESPN claim that Liverpool have held a long-term interest in Kylian Mbappe.

Still, the club are reportedly saving money in an attempt to pin Mo Salah down to a longer contract. Mbappe, meanwhile is expected to move to Real Madrid in the summer on a free transfer.

Erling Haaland latest

09:41 , Jonathan Gorrie

Bayern Munich chief executive Oliver Khan has played down suggestions the Bundesliga champions could move for Erling Haaland.

The former Germany ‘keeper waxed lyrical about Robert Lewandowski, hinting that Bayern had no need for the Borussia Dortmund striker.

(REUTERS)

Hakim Ziyech update

09:39 , Jonathan Gorrie

Romano also reveals that, due to Torres’ move, Barcelona won’t look to sign Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech in January.

The forward, however, continues to be linked with AC Milan.

Ferran Torres all but done

09:36 , Jonathan Gorrie

According to Fabrizio Romano, the “paperwork” has been complete in regards to Ferran Torres’ move to Barcelona.

An agreement has reportedly been reached on a five-year deal.