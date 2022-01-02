Transfer news LIVE! Aubameyang to Newcastle; Man United’s Rice boost; Arsenal want Douglas Luiz; latest gossip

Transfer news LIVE!

The transfer window has officially re-opened for business as clubs in the Premier League and beyond scramble to complete deals to bolster their squads and ambitions for the second half of a chaotic season.

Teams across Europe have until 11pm GMT on Monday, January 31 to get business done otherwise face waiting until the summer to make any necessary improvements.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s future will be one of the key storylines of this window, with fresh reports suggesting that Newcastle - on the verge of sealing Kieran Trippier’s arrival - want to loan the Arsenal striker with a view to completing a £20million summer deal.

In terms of potential incomings at the Emirates, Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz is seemingly on Mikel Arteta’s list of targets.

Chelsea playmaker Conor Gallagher - currently starring on loan at Crystal Palace - has been linked with a big-money move to Paris Saint-Germain, while the Blues have been offered a boost in pursuit of Lucas Digne after Everton signed Vitaliy Mykolenko from Dynamo Kyiv.

Hakim Ziyech, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Ross Barkley could all depart Stamford Bridge this month, meanwhile.

Manchester United seem to have fresh hope in their quest to sign West Ham star Declan Rice, while they may also battle Liverpool for Leeds defender Charlie Cresswell with Axel Tuanzebe on his way to Napoli.

However, Borussia Dortmund goal machine Erling Haaland has supposedly made it clear that he wants to play in Spain next in a major boost to top suitors Real Madrid.

Tottenham are eyeing Franck Kessie, Adama Traore and perhaps even Philippe Coutinho, while West Ham are pondering a swoop for Aston Villa’s Anwar El Ghazi.

Chelsea clear to sign Digne?

10:04 , George Flood

Chelsea appear to have been offered fresh hope in their quest to sign Lucas Digne.

The Blues have targeted the Everton and France left-back after losing Ben Chilwell for the rest of the season following knee surgery.

Newcastle have also been linked with Digne, who multiple outlets report will now be allowed to depart Goodison Park following the £17m arrival of Ukraine defender Vitaliy Mykolenko from Dynamo Kyiv.

(Getty Images)

Arsenal target ‘underrated’ Douglas Luiz

10:01 , George Flood

Arsenal are said to be keeping an eye on Douglas Luiz as Mikel Arteta ponders new recruits in January.

A new holding midfielder is on the transfer wishlist at the Emirates and the Brazilian appears to be a target after impressing since his move from Manchester City to Aston Villa in 2019, per The Sun.

And a bid would have the backing of Arsenal legend Ian Wright, who said: “Someone like Douglas Luiz, he is ready to be one of the best midfield players in the Premier League.

“He is so underrated.”

(PA)

Tottenham and Everton battle for £16m Coutinho

09:56 , George Flood

Is Philippe Coutinho set for a high-profile return to the Premier League this month?

The former Liverpool playmaker has flattered to deceive since his massive £147m switch to Barcelona in 2018 and needs to move on in order to kickstart his career.

Tottenham and Everton look set to battle it out for the Brazilian’s signature, with El Nacional reporting that Spurs have now joined the race.

Barcelona - whose financial strife has been well-documented - want Coutinho’s £370,000-a-week wages off the books and are reportedly willing to let him go for just £16m.

Arsenal have also been linked in the past.

(Getty Images)

PSG eye shock £50m Gallagher swoop

09:51 , George Flood

One of today’s most surprising transfer rumours concerns Conor Gallagher.

The Chelsea playmaker is currently shining during a season-long loan stint at Crystal Palace, with his form attracting admiring glances from overseas.

The Sun suggest that Paris Saint-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino is a big admirer of Gallagher, with the French giants willing to spend £50m on his signature.

However, a January deal is not on the cards with Chelsea unable to recall the 21-year-old from Selhurst Park given that he has played in more than 50 per cent of Palace’s matches so far this term.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Manchester United offered fresh Rice hope

09:45 , George Flood

Yesterday, Declan Rice returned from suspension and became the youngest West Ham player ever to reach 150 Premier League appearances as David Moyes’ side hung on to beat Crystal Palace in a five-goal London derby.

West Ham have bounced back from a dispiriting December to record back-to-back wins to reignite their top-four chase, though The Sun now claim that damaging run has given Manchester United new hope in their bid to sign Rice.

Interim boss Ralf Rangnick is said to have given the green light as to a detailed assessment of the England midfielder ahead of a likely big bid in the summer that will surely have to clock in at over £100m to stand a chance.

Rice is under contract at West Ham until 2024 and Moyes recently insisted there was no panic over his future.

(Getty Images)

Aubameyang to... Newcastle?!

09:36 , George Flood

Let’s start with today’s biggest rumour... and it concerns the future of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The Gabon striker has been stripped of the captaincy and frozen out of the first-team picture at Arsenal following a disciplinary breach and could surely leave the Emirates this month.

According to The Mirror, now-minted Newcastle have contacted the Gunners over an initial loan move for Aubameyang with a view to completing a permanent £20m deal in the summer.

Saudi-backed Newcastle are likely to spend big in this window in a bid to avoid a disastrous relegation, with fresh links emerging seemingly every hour of the day.

They are reportedly on the verge of bringing England full-back Kieran Trippier back to the Premier League from Atlético Madrid, while there are new rumours concerning Benfica frontman Darwin Nunez and Lille defender Sven Botman.

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Antonio Conte offers Hugo Lloris update

Saturday 1 January 2022 21:48 , Jonathan Gorrie

After beating Watford on New Year’s Day, Tottenham manager offered another update on Hugo Lloris’ future at the club.

“For us, he’s very important and I’m sure that in a short time they can find a solution with the club [over his contract], because he loves Tottenham and Tottenham loves him.”

Chelsea could be set for fire sale

Saturday 1 January 2022 19:56 , Jonathan Gorrie

In an effort to refresh his team, football.london claim Thomas Tuchel is looking to sell THREE Chelsea midfielders in January.

Indeed, Hakim Ziyech, Ross Barkley and Ruben Loftus-Cheek could all be axed as the Blues boss looks to stop the rot this season.

(PA)

Carlo Ancelotti on Kylian Mbappe

Saturday 1 January 2022 19:37 , Jonathan Gorrie

“Mbappé? It’s too early to think about June 30th”.

Cryptic...

(AFP via Getty Images)

Man United agree loan exit

Saturday 1 January 2022 19:34 , Jonathan Gorrie

Transfer insider Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Manchester United have agreed a loan deal to send Axel Tuanzebe to Napoli for the rest of the season.

The defender was on loan at Aston Villa but has rarely featured there and seems set to move to Italy.

Erling Haaland tells fans he’s moving to Spain

Saturday 1 January 2022 19:32 , Jonathan Gorrie

According to reports, Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland has told fans he met while on holiday in Marbella that he WILL move to Spain.

The forward has been linked with pretty much every top team in the world but it seems one of Real Madrid or Barcelona is poised to welcome him in the near future.

(Getty Images)

Napoli seal Tuanzebe loan

Saturday 1 January 2022 13:17 , George Flood

Axel Tuanzebe is leaving Manchester United for another loan stint.

According to transfer specialist Gianluca Di Marzio, the versatile defender is joining Serie A side Napoli on loan until June.

Napoli are reportedly paying €500k for the deal, which does not include an option to buy the former Aston Villa loanee in the summer.

Newcastle submit Trippier bid

Saturday 1 January 2022 11:57 , Matt Verri

The English right-back has been linked with what feels like half the Premier League in recent weeks, but it is Newcastle that look set to sign Kieran Trippier.

Sky Sports report that an official bid has now been made, and talks are underway between Newcastle and Atletico Madrid.

Eddie Howe worked with Trippier when the pair were at Burnley and it looks likely they will be reunited very soon.

(The FA via Getty Images)

Morata to Barcelona?

Saturday 1 January 2022 11:05 , Matt Verri

They’ve already signed Ferran Torres this winter, but it doesn’t sound like Barcelona are done with their transfer business.

Alvaro Morata is on loan at Juventus from Atletico, but the Italian club have decided they will not be making the move a permanent one.

That has left the door open for Barcelona, and Fabrizio Romano reports that Xavi is very keen on the striker. Juventus won’t sell unless they can find a replacement, but if they can Morata could be on his way to the Nou Camp.

(POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Maitland-Niles to Roma not a done deal...

Saturday 1 January 2022 10:47 , Matt Verri

It’s looked likely for some time that Maitland-Niles would be leaving Arsenal in January, with a loan move to Roma seeming to be the most likely outcome.

But Calciomercato report that the move has been slowed down by a disagreement over a future fee.

The Gunners want an obligation to buy at the end of the loan deal in the region of £13m, with Roma only willing to pay around £8m. Time will tell whether an agreement can be reached...

(Getty Images)

Mykolenko on Everton move

Saturday 1 January 2022 10:23 , Matt Verri

The left-back has given his thoughts on joining the Toffees, and his excitement at getting the chance to play in the Premier League.

“Moving to Everton is a big and important step in my life,” Mykolenko told evertontv.

“I have always dreamed of playing in the Premier League. English football is where the game was born and I think that it will suit my game very well.

“I am 22 but I don’t feel like a youngster. I have experience of playing at European level and hope I will continue to improve as a player.

“I am excited about the opportunity of playing in front of our supporters at Everton. I have seen the last few games at Goodison Park and they were unbelievable. They are incredible fans to whom I feel great responsibility.”

(AFP via Getty Images)

Everton announce Vitaliy Mykolenko

Saturday 1 January 2022 10:08 , Matt Verri

The Toffees have wasted no time in getting their January transfer business up and running!

Vitaliy Mykolenko arrives at Goodison Park, with the 22-year-old left-back joining from Dynamo Kyiv. Lucas Digne is believed to have fallen out with Rafa Benitez in recent weeks... could this mean a move away is likely for the Frenchman in the coming weeks?

We shall see, but for now the focus is on Everton’s new arrival.

Ralf Rangnick to make first United signing?

Saturday 1 January 2022 09:42 , Matt Verri

With Anthony Martial and Edinson Cavani both linked with moves away from Old Trafford this month, it’s not surprise to see rumours of attacking arrivals at Man United.

River Plate’s Argentina striker Julian Alvarez is attracting a lot of attention around Europe, but Sport report that it is United who have edged ahead in the race to sign the 21-year-old.

It’s believed they are willing to pay his £16.8m release clause in January, to fend off interest from the likes of Bayern Munich and Real Madrid.

(Getty Images)

Antoine Griezmann to Spurs?

Saturday 1 January 2022 09:17 , Matt Verri

Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid... Tottenham?

Antoine Griezmann is back at Atletico on loan this season, another Barcelona signing that has not had an enjoyable time of things at the Nou Camp.

Fichajes report that the Frenchman could be open to a move to Tottenham in January, with Antonio Conte and the impressive start he has made at the club an appealing factor.

Barcelona are believed to want about £40m for Griezmann, who is on extremely high wages and that could prove to be a potential stumbling block.

(REUTERS)

Barcelona pushing for Philippe Coutinho exit

Saturday 1 January 2022 09:01 , Matt Verri

Philippe Coutinho’s big-money move to Barcelona in 2018 has certainly not worked out, and the Spanish club appear very keen to get the Brazilian’s wages off their books.

Tottenham are one Premier League club interested in signing Coutinho, according to El Nacional, but would want to do so on a free transfer. Barcelona want a fee in the region of £17m.

The Catalans believe both Arsenal and Everton are also keen on the player and will hope that one of them makes a bid in the next few weeks.

(Getty Images)

Antonio Rudiger wants big pay-day

Saturday 1 January 2022 08:49 , Matt Verri

It’s been a story that has run for many weeks now - Antonio Rudiger’s contract at Chelsea is up in the summer, and he looks likely to leave Stamford Bridge.

A move to Real Madrid looks almost inevitable, but ABC report that the centre-back wants the Spanish side to pay him a signing-on fee of more than £16m if he is to run down his Chelsea contract and join them.

The Spanish publication suggest Real are not too impressed with the demands.... could Rudiger end up signing a new deal at Chelsea?

(Getty Images)

Good morning!

Saturday 1 January 2022 08:43 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE updates as the January transfer window opens!

Let’s get straight into all the latest news and gossip that’s out there...