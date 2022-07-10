Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal plot Kante bid; Lewandowski wants Chelsea, Raphinha latest; Spurs in Spence talks

(ES Composite)

Transfer news - LIVE!

Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham continue to be major players in the summer window. All three London giants are working on strengthening their squads before the start of the new season and can boast new forward lines and defences.

Chelsea have agreed a £50m deal to Raheem Sterling, and Nathan Ake is close to joining him at Stamford Bridge. The Blues could follow their Manchester City raid with a similar ransacking of Bayern Munich with both Robert Lewandowksi and Dayot Upamecano linked. Raphinha and Matthijs de Ligt continue to be linked.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has confirmed he wants more signings after the £45m arrival of Gabriel Jesus. A surprise move for N’Golo Kane has been suggested, while talks over Lisandro Martinez are ongoing. Tottenham continue to chase a move for Midddlesbrough star Djed Spence. Follow all of the latest transfer news, gossip and rumours below!

Latest transfer news and rumours

Arsenal plot shock Kante bid

Lewandowski wants Chelsea move

Blues turn to Upamecano

Djed Spence to Tottenham latest

Barcelona match Raphinha offer

Spurs remain in Spence talks

08:57 , Alex Young

Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder has stressed he wants little to do with the Djed Spence deal as Tottenham continue to discuss a potential move for the full-back.

Spurs are keen on Spence but are yet to agree a deal despite weeks of negotiations.

Wilder told Teeside LIVE: “I’ve got to say, I’ve taken myself away from it. It’s not my job now, it’s gone beyond me and it’s not up to me to do the negotiating and agree a deal.

“That’s with the club and the owner and the chief executive.”

Lewandowski keen on Chelsea move

08:54 , Alex Young

Chelsea are set to raid Manchester City for two players and could do similar to Bayern Munich.

Amid links with Dayot Upamecano, the Blues are also weighing up a move for Robert Lewandowski.

Barcelona are closing in on Chelsea target Raphinha and Sport Bild claim the Blues could take Barca target Lewandowski to England as the striker favouring a Premier League move.

Arsenal plot Kante bid

08:49 , Alex Young

Arsenal are weighing up a surprise bid for Chelsea's N'Golo Kante.

According to the Star, Chelsea are open to cashing in on the 31-year-old who has just a year to run on his current deal.

Mikel Arteta believes Kante, one of the club's top earners who has struggled for fitness over the past 12 months, would fit the bill as the defensive midfielder he craves.

Chelsea look to Upamecano

08:41 , Alex Young

Chelsea have been alerted to the possible availability of Dayot Upamecano as Bayern Munich target Matthijs de Ligt.

The Blues see centre-back as a priority position this summer, with Nathan Ake set to arrive and that is unlikely to be the end of the defensive reinforcements.

90min reports that Upamecano could emerge as an option as fellow target De Ligt prefers Bayern.

Sterling to join USA pre-season tour

08:38 , Alex Young

Chelsea have agreed a £50million deal with Manchester City to sign Raheem Sterling, with the forward now set to undergo a medical.

The Blues will pay a guaranteed £47.5m, with £2.5m made up of performance-related add-ons.

Sterling has already agreed a five-year deal with Chelsea, with the option of a further year, which will see him become the club's highest-paid player on over £300,000 a week.

Chelsea hope Sterling will complete a medical early next week and then join his new team-mates on the pre-season tour of the United States. The squad flew out on Saturday

ICYMI - New numbers for Tottenham players

07:00 , Jonathan Gorrie

Tottenham have handed new shirt numbers to Oliver Skipp and Cristian Romero ahead of the new season.

Skipp moves from no.29 to no.4, previously worn by Romero in his first season at the club, as the centre-back takes the vacant no.17.

Sissoko last wore the no.17 for Spurs but left the club, for Watford, with the 2021-22 season already underway so Romero, signed two weeks prior, was unable to take that number at the time.

The Spurs squad will later on Saturday fly out to South Korea for their pre-season tour, with a K-League XI first up on Wednesday.

ICYMI - Arsenal want more signings

06:30 , Jonathan Gorrie

Arsenal are targeting further signings in the transfer window, manager Mikel Arteta has confirmed, but would not be drawn on interest in Youri Tielemans.

The Gunners have been one of the busier teams of the summer thus far, spending close to £100million on Gabriel Jesus, Fabio Vieira, Matt Turner and Marquinhos.

Raphinha remains a target, though the player is understood to prefer a move to Barcelona or Chelsea over the Gunners, and are competing with Manchester United for Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez.

Raheem Sterling to Chelsea: Deal is closer than ever

06:00 , Jonathan Gorrie

The ever-reliable Fabrizio Romano has the latest...

Raheem Sterling to Chelsea, here we go! Final approval arrived from Man City. £45m fee plus £10m add-ons. Personal terms agreed days ago, it was never an issue. It's done



Contract until 2027 plus option for further year. Tuchel already had direct conversation with him.

ICYMI - Chelsea without N’Golo Kante and Ruben Loftus-Cheek for pre-season tour

05:30 , Jonathan Gorrie

Chelsea will be without both N’Golo Kante and Ruben Loftus-Cheek for their pre-season tour of the United States.

The Blues confirmed on Saturday that neither midfielder had made the trip across the Atlantic due to their current Covid-19 vaccination status.

Under current regulations, all non-citizens over the age of 18 visiting the USA must be fully vaccinated against coronavirus.

Chelsea did not expand any further on the individual vaccine status of either Kante or Loftus-Cheek, simply confirming they were unable to make the journey.

ICYMI - Antonio Conte makes ruthless Tottenham decision

05:00 , Jonathan Gorrie

Antonio Conte has excluded four big-name first-team players from Tottenham’s pre-season tour of South Korea.

Giovani Lo Celso, Tanguy Ndombele, Sergio Reguilon and Harry Winks will all remain at the club’s Hotspur Way training base as the rest of the squad jet out to Asia.

Ndombele, the club’s record signing until the £60m arrival of Richarlison, spent the latter half of last season on loan at Lyon, departing north London under a cloud after being booed off while leaving the pitch at walking pace during an FA Cup win over Morecambe in January.

Read the full story here!

Barcelona improve offer for Raphinha

Saturday 9 July 2022 18:23 , Jonathan Gorrie

The Leeds United star is one of the most in-demand players in Europe this summer.

Fabrizio Romano has the latest...

Raphinha update. Leeds United now officislly confirm that Raphinha is not in the team for the tour of Australia. ⚠️ #LUFC



Raphinha will train in England while Leeds are in talks to sell him.



Barcelona have improved their verbal bid - Chelsea had proposal accepted 10 days ago.

Djed Spence: Chris Wilder breaks silence on Tottenham target

Saturday 9 July 2022 18:09 , Jonathan Gorrie

Speaking to Teeside LIVE, Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder has stressed he wants little to do with the Djed Spence deal as Tottenham continue to discuss a potential move for the full-back.

Spurs are keen on Spence but have not yet agreed a fee, with Wilder saying: “I’ve got to say, I’ve taken myself away from it. It’s not my job now, it’s gone beyond me and it’s not up to me to do the negotiating and agree a deal.

“That’s with the clu and the owner and the chief executive.”

Robert Lewandowski keen on Chelsea move

Saturday 9 July 2022 17:59 , Jonathan Gorrie

While Bayern Munich’s great Polish striker has been strongly linked with a move to Barcelona this summer, it’s difficult to see a way in which the Spanish giants actually afford Robert Lewandowski.

Still, the striker is reportedly keen to leave Germany either way and would consider a move to Chelsea, according to Sport Bild.

Done deal! Tottenham confirm Clarke sale

Saturday 9 July 2022 15:21 , George Flood

Confirmation from Tottenham that they have completed the permanent sale of Jack Clarke to Championship newcomers Sunderland.

The former Leeds starlet returns to Wearside having excelled on loan at the Stadium of Light last season.

He has now returned on a full-time basis for an undisclosed fee, signing a four-year contract until 2026.

Clarke only made four first-team appearances during a disappointing stint at Tottenham after moving to north London for £9m in the summer of 2019.

We have reached agreement with Sunderland for the permanent transfer of Jack Clarke.



Lampard keen on Broja and Walker-Peters

Saturday 9 July 2022 14:10 , Matt Verri

Frank Lampard is eyeing a couple of Premier League players to bring to Goodison Park this summer.

According to the Mirror, the Everton boss is keen to sign Armando Broja and Kyle Walker-Peters in the weeks ahead.

With Richarlison already gone and Anthony Gordon also linked with a move away, it could be a busy window for the Toffees.

Arteta hints at more signings

Saturday 9 July 2022 13:47 , Matt Verri

Arsenal are targeting further signings in the transfer window, manager Mikel Arteta has confirmed, but would not be drawn on interest in Youri Tielemans.

“There are more things that we would like to do if we can,” Arteta told reporters after Friday’s 5-3 win over Nurnberg.

“Obviously the market will dictate what we can do. So far we are happy with what we have done.

Asked specifically about Tielemans, Arteta replied: “We can improve the team still in the market and we are going to try and do it, but we are not going to go into any specific names.”

At last...

Saturday 9 July 2022 13:27 , Matt Verri

It’s seemingly been dragging on for months, but Paul Pogba’s free transfer to Juventus is at last nearing completion.

He arrived earlier today for his medical.

Zaha to Roma?

Saturday 9 July 2022 13:16 , Matt Verri

Jose Mourinho is interested in bringing Wilfried Zaha to Roma.

That’s according to Sky Sports Italy - it’s claimed that although no discussions have yet taken place, Roma are open to the idea of making a move for Zaha.

The 29-year-old is entering the final year of his contract at Selhurst Park, so there is a big decision to be made this summer.

Upamecano a potential Chelsea target

Saturday 9 July 2022 12:59 , Matt Verri

Chelsea are reportedly keeping tabs on Dayot Upamecano and his situation at Bayern Munich.

The Blues see centre-back as a priority position this summer, with Nathan Ake set to arrive and that is unlikely to be the end of the defensive reinforcements.

90min reports that Upamecano could emerge as a potential option, particularly if Matthijs de Ligt moves to Bayern.

Cucurella in line for new Brighton deal

Saturday 9 July 2022 12:39 , Matt Verri

Brighton are believed to be in discussions with Marc Cucurella over a new contract.

The defender has been strongly linked with a move to Manchester City this summer, though Brighton have demanded a big fee and are reluctant to sell.

The Athletic reports that the Seagulls are keen to tie down Cucurella beyond his current deal, though it’s not a direct response to City’s interest in the player.

Richarlison discusses ‘dream’ Tottenham move

Saturday 9 July 2022 12:24 , Matt Verri

Richarlison has revealed how much playing in the Champions League will mean for him after signing for Tottenham.

The Brazilian joined Spurs for a deal worth up to £60million, joining Fraser Forster, Yves Bissouma and Ivan Perisic in making the move to north London. Clement Lenglet has since become the fifth summer arrival.

Tottenham’s late run to finish in the top four last season has proved crucial, giving them Champions League football to offer as Antonio Conte makes big changes to his squad, and the chance to test himself against Europe’s elite was a crucial factor in Richarlison’s decision.

“I was even commenting with my friends that the TV gave is goosebumps, just listening to the theme song,” Richarlison said in his first Tottenham interview.

Danjuma intends to stay in Spain

Saturday 9 July 2022 12:11 , Matt Verri

Arnaut Danjuma has reportedly turned down a move to the Premier League.

West Ham were among the English clubs interested in the Villarreal winger, after the 25-year-old impressed last season for the La Liga side.

But according to Goal, Danjuma has turned down the Hammers and has instead opted to stay with Villarreal this summer.

Klopp: Nunez impressed when playing against us

Saturday 9 July 2022 11:59 , Matt Verri

Jurgen Klopp has revealed Darwin Nunez’s impressive display against Liverpool earlier this season encouraged the club to sign the striker.

Nunez signed in a big-money move earlier this summer, after starring for Benfica last campaign, as Klopp became very familiar with the threat he offers.

“It was massively impressive when he played in front of us,” Klopp said.

“When you prepare Benfica, you know up to the size of shoes – we know absolutely everything about an opponent, so we know exactly about the quality of Darwin.

“The power and the mix-up with technique, the desire, smart moves, the problems he caused us. We fell all in love in these two games. A very aggressive South American, it’s a good thing!”

Richarlison ready for ‘emotional’ Champions League bow

Saturday 9 July 2022 11:43 , Matt Verri

🎙 “I always said it was my dream to play in the Champions League, now this dream will come true”



Richarlison's first interview as a Spurs player!

Ten Hag: Malacia suits United profile

Saturday 9 July 2022 11:32 , Matt Verri

Erik ten Hag has been discussing the signing of Tyrell Malacia and what he’ll bring to Manchester United.

The 22-year-old was unveiled earlier this week, making him the first signing of the Ten Hag reign, and the new United boss is confident he will quickly make an impact.

“I think he’s [Malacia] the modern left-back or full-back,” Ten Hag told the club’s official website.

“He suits the profile and most important is, from every full-back, that he closes the right area, but he can also take part in the offensive side of our game, and he can do that really well.”

Chelsea plot defensive reinforcements

Saturday 9 July 2022 11:16 , Matt Verri

Chelsea are believed to be close to bringing Manchester City duo Raheem Sterling and Nathan Ake to Stamford Bridge.

But there is still a real need to strengthen at the back, with Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger already gone and both Marcos Alonso and Cesar Azpilicueta facing uncertain future.

The Telegraph reports that the Blues have drawn up a shortlist of Jules Kounde, Matthijs de Ligt, Presnel Kimpembe and Kalidou Koulibaly, as they plan their next defensive signing.

ICYMI: Spurs ‘confident’ over Pau Torres

Saturday 9 July 2022 11:02 , Alex Young

Could Tottenham be set to add another defender to their ranks in the form of Pau Torres?

Journalist Pete O’Rourke believes Spurs have the edge over fellow linked side Manchester United.

Hetold GiveMeSport: “I think it would be fair to say that Spurs will be the frontrunners if it came down to the two clubs to sign Pau Torres. Champions League football will be a big carrot for the Spain international to bring him to England.

“Also, if Manchester United were to sign Lisandro Martinez, that means maybe Pau Torres is not at the top of their agenda right now either. If Tottenham were to move for Pau Torres, I think they would be pretty confident that they might be able to get a deal done.”

Frank: More to come from Hickey

Saturday 9 July 2022 10:56 , Alex Young

Brentford manager Thomas Frank has been discussing the club’s signing of Aaron Hickey.

"I am very pleased that we have managed to sign Aaron," Frank told the club's official website. "What he has already achieved in his career is very impressive. He is only 20 and has played a full season in Scotland as well as almost two seasons in Serie A.

He added: "Aaron is a rare thing in modern football in that he is equally good with both feet. He is technically very sound and is good when he has the ball in tight areas.

"He is an attacking full back that has good creativity, he is a great crosser of the ball, and scored goals in Serie A last year.

"There are areas to improve and we are looking forward to having him with us so we can be part of his development as a player."

Raphinha to fly into Barcelona

Saturday 9 July 2022 10:44 , Alex Young

Raphinha is being lined up to arrive in Barcelona on Monday to finalise a move from Leeds.

According to Sport, the cash-strapped Spanish giants have finally secured an agreement for the Brazilian which would see both Chelsea and Arsenal miss out on the winger.

Chelsea's £55million bid was accepted last week and Barca have offered £46.5m but would make up the rest in add-ons.

A final agreement is likely to be reached over the weekend.

Done deal! Brentford sign Hickey

Saturday 9 July 2022 10:33 , Alex Young

From Glasgow to London, via Bologna, Aaron Hickey has joined Brentford.

Jesus on Arsenal role

Saturday 9 July 2022 10:26 , Alex Young

More from Arsenal now as Gabriel Jesus has discussed his plans at the club after a two-goal debut against Nurnberg.

The new £45m no9 scored two goals in 18 second-half minutes on Friday, but after the game told reporters: 'I don't want to be the superstar.

'I just want to play football and help my team-mates. We have to do it together. I am not here to be ‘the man’.

“I am here to help and learn with the guys and win together.'

Bale presented to fans

Saturday 9 July 2022 10:08 , Alex Young

Gareth Bale was presented to LAFC fans ahead of last night’s derby win over LA Galaxy.

He was signed a one-year contract

Arteta confirms more signings to come

Saturday 9 July 2022 09:48 , Alex Young

Arsenal have been one of the busier teams in the transfer window thus far, and will not be slowing down according to their manager.

"There are more things that we would like to do if we can," Mikel Arteta said. "Obviously the market will dictate what we can do. So far we are happy with what we have done."

"We can improve the team still in the market and we are going to try and do it, but we are not going to go into any specific names."

Spurs agree Clarke sale

Saturday 9 July 2022 09:28 , Alex Young

Sunderland are closing in on a permanent deal to sign Jack Clarke, with the Tottenham midfielder having enjoyed a fruitful loan spell last season.

A deal, according to Football.London, is expected to be worth up to £10million should add-ons be it, meaning Spurs would recoup the fee paid three years ago.

Arsenal eye Diaby as Raphinha alternative

Saturday 9 July 2022 09:14 , George Flood

Staying in north London for a moment, it seems Arsenal also have their eye on bolstering their widemen.

The Gunners are known to be keen on exits for the likes of club-record signing Nicolas Pepe as they attempt to freshen up their options to support new striker Gabriel Jesus.

Journalist Pete O’Rourke suggests that Arsenal could now move for Bayer Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby as a potential alternative for Raphinha, who looks set to join Barcelona from Leeds.

However, much like Paqueta, Diaby is believed to be a player firmly on the radar of Premier League rivals Newcastle.

Arsenal poised to launch Bennacer bid

Saturday 9 July 2022 09:09 , George Flood

Arsenal have several more transfer irons in the fire, if the latest speculation is to be believed.

Another name seemingly on Mikel Arteta’s radar is former Gunners midfielder Ismael Bennacer.

Calcio Mercato in Italy report that Arsenal are ready to test AC Milan’s resolve over the Algerian international with a bid worth in the region of £34m.

Has Bennacer now replaced the likes of Youri Tielemans and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic in the pecking order as Arteta hunts more midfield recruits?

Spence to Tottenham latest

Saturday 9 July 2022 08:48 , George Flood

Tottenham are continuing negotiations with Middlesbrough over Djed Spence, with no prospect of a deal being finalised in time for the defender to join up with the Spurs squad when they fly out for their pre-season tour of South Korea.

Spurs have been in talks with Middlesbrough but are understood to not have had a bid accepted, reports Dan Kilpatrick.

The clubs are discussing the finer details of the deal as Spurs hope to find a breakthrough.

Antonio Conte has made a right wing-back a transfer priority this summer.

Spence is one of the most promising homegrown talents on the market and the 21-year-old is valued at between £15-£20million.

Arsenal pushing for Paqueta signing

Saturday 9 July 2022 08:45 , George Flood

Arsenal are pushing to sign Lyon playmaker Lucas Paqueta.

The Brazilian attacking midfielder is the latest transfer target in Mikel Arteta’s sights after deals for Gabriel Jesus, Fabio Vieira, Matt Turner and Marquinhos.

French outlet Media Foot reports that Arsenal are making moves behind the scenes to try to push a deal forward, but face rival interest from Newcastle.

The Magpies are seeking a reunion between former Lyon team-mates Bruno Guimaraes and Paqueta on Tyneside this season.

Chelsea close on Sterling and Ake double deal

Saturday 9 July 2022 08:35 , George Flood

Chelsea are closing in on a huge double deal as their transfer window finally kicks into life.

The Blues are known to be on the verge of completing the marquee signing of England forward Raheem Sterling in a transfer worth an initial £45m.

But Sterling is not the only player set to swap Manchester City for Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have also been trying to re-sign centre-back Nathan Ake and according to the Daily Mail, have now reached an agreement over personal terms with the Dutch international.

City are said to be seeking around £50m for Ake.

Tanganga attracting interest

Friday 8 July 2022 22:30 , Alex Young

Bournemouth are discussing a deal with Tottenham for Japhet Tanganga, according to The Athletic.

Both a loan move and a permanent transfer are on the table as the newly promoted side look to bolster their defensive options.

Cherries boss Scott Parker has a great relationship with Spurs, having both played and coached at the club.

AC Milan and Napoli are also monitoring the player's situation.

Chelsea boost

Friday 8 July 2022 22:07 , Alex Young

The path has opened for Chelsea to bid for Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly.

Corriere della Sera report on the Partenopei refusing Juventus’ bid at all costs, with the Senegal star eyed as a replacement for Matthijs de Ligt.

That may scupper the Blues’ move for De Ligt, conversely, however plenty of other targets are being eyed as alternatives by Juve.

Corriere dello Sport name Arsenal’s Gabriel, Borussia Dortmund’s Manuel Akanji and Manchester City’s Aymeric Laporte as on their radar.

Barca to hand Chelsea double blow

Friday 8 July 2022 21:45 , Alex Young

Barcelona are set to beat Chelsea to both Ousmane Dembele and Raphinha.

Dembele is finally set to agree a new contract at Camp Nou in a sharp U-turn on his decision to leave, according to Mundo Deportivo. He has agreed a two-year deal with a 40 per cent wage cut.

The same report adds that Leeds are now expected to accept Barca's offer for Raphinha, which is worth around €50million.

Spurs tipped to sign Torres

Friday 8 July 2022 21:27 , Alex Young

Could Tottenham be set to add another defender to their ranks in the form of Pau Torres?

Journalist Pete O’Rourke believes Spurs have the edge over fellow linked side Manchester United.

Hetold GiveMeSport: “I think it would be fair to say that Spurs will be the frontrunners if it came down to the two clubs to sign Pau Torres. Champions League football will be a big carrot for the Spain international to bring him to England.

“Also, if Manchester United were to sign Lisandro Martinez, that means maybe Pau Torres is not at the top of their agenda right now either. If Tottenham were to move for Pau Torres, I think they would be pretty confident that they might be able to get a deal done.”

Lenglet’s first words as a Spurs player

Friday 8 July 2022 21:04 , Alex Young

Clement Lenglet has had his first interview as a Tottenham player, speaking about Antonio Conte, Hugo Lloris and trophies.

“I want to be a good team-mate, to be a defender who can be aggressive and help the group win the ball,” he told the club’s official website.

“It's a beautiful moment to work [with Antonio Conte] and learn all he knows about football.

"Hugo is a Tottenham legend. I spoke a lot with Hugo to know about the city and everything to ensure I am good with my family in London.”

He added: "When you speak to a player who plays in the Premier League, they say it is a beautiful league where you fight every week and it's very hard to win.

"I want to play a lot of games and win to fight at the top of the table. It would be a dream to win a trophy with Tottenham."

What Jesus did

Friday 8 July 2022 20:49 , Alex Young

Arsenal fans will like how Gabriel Jesus reacted to his two-goal debut.

‘Final’ offer submitted for Raphinha

Friday 8 July 2022 20:28 , Alex Young

A final offer of £46.5m plus add-ons has been launched by Barcelona for Raphinha.

Leeds must now decide whether to accept the bid, which is lower than Chelsea’s for the Brazilian, to fulfil their star player’s ambition of signing for the Camp Nou giants.

Barcelona are said by Sport to be cautiously optimistic of their chances.

Pogba is almost back (again)

Friday 8 July 2022 20:09 , Alex Young

Paul Pogba has arrived in Turin ahead of his imminent return to Juventus and insisted he "can't wait to get started".

The midfielder, who left Manchester United at the end of his contract this summer, is making a Juve comeback six years after leaving.

Pogba, 29, told the club's Twitter account: "Well, I am back, I'm here, I'm very, very happy. I can't wait to get started and wear this Juventus jersey again."

Spurs with Spence frustrations

Friday 8 July 2022 19:41 , Alex Young

One down, one more?

Tottenham are continuing negotiations with Middlesbrough over Djed Spence, with no prospect of a deal being finalised in time for the defender to join up with the Spurs squad when they fly out for their pre-season tour of South Korea, writes Dan Kilpatrick.

Spurs have been in talks with Middlesbrough but are understood to not have had a bid accepted.

The clubs are discussing the finer details of the deal as Spurs hope to find a breakthrough.

ICYMI: Arsenal launch move for Paqueta

Friday 8 July 2022 19:29 , Alex Young

Having tried to sign Raphinha already this summer, it seems reasonable to assume Arsenal are prepared to make yet more attacking signings despite the arrivals of Fabio Vieira and Gabriel Jesus.

According to Media Foot, the Gunners have now made an approach for Lyon star Lucas Paqueta, with Mikel Arteta said to be confident of landing the Brazilian forward.

He has previously been linked with both Tottenham and Newcastle.

Chelsea odds-on to sign Ronaldo

Friday 8 July 2022 19:10 , Alex Young

Chelsea are now odds-on favourites to sign Manchester United forward this summer, according to oddschecker.

The forward is 4/6 with one bookmaker to move to Stamford Bridge this summer as it is confirmed he will miss Manchester United’s pre-season tour.

Chelsea was 28/1 this time last week to sign the Portuguese superstar and that price has come down to as short as 4/6 (best price available 6/4).

Despite the reported unrest from Man United’s top scorer last season, Ronaldo is 6/4 generally to be playing his football at Old Trafford next season.

Done deal! Lenglet joins Spurs on loan

Friday 8 July 2022 19:02 , Alex Young

It’s July 8 and Tottenham have made five summer signings.

Clement Lenglet joins on loan from Barcelona.

Wélcome to Spurs, Clément Lenglet!

Two goals for Jesus

Friday 8 July 2022 18:41 , Alex Young

Transfer-related match action as Gabriel Jesus has scored twice on his unofficial debut as Arsenal beat Nurnberg 5-3 in a very entertaining pre-season friendly.

Dembele could still stay at Barcelona

Friday 8 July 2022 18:00 , Alex Young

Barcelona have not given up hope of tying Ousmane Dembele down to a new contract.

Mundo Deportivo report on the club offering a 40 per-cent pay cut for the Frenchman, who has only tentatively been linked with Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea.

Raphinha remains the other key target to reinforce Barcelona’s flanks.

Ten Hag makes play for Ajax target

Friday 8 July 2022 17:30 , Alex Young

Erik ten Hag is looking to hijack old club Ajax’s move for RB Leipzig forward Brian Brobbey.

The striker struggled in Germany and had been expected to return to Amsterdam, who he left 12 months ago before re-signing on loan in January.

The Times report Manchester United’s talks over a £13million move.

Drinkwater details Chelsea treatment

Friday 8 July 2022 17:00 , Alex Young

Former Chelsea man Danny Drinkwater has revealed Maurizio Sarri tried to send him out on loan from Chelsea with only an hour left of the transfer window.

He told Sky Sports: “It got to the last hour of the transfer window and [I] got pulled into the office, not expected at all, ‘Don't think you're going to be in our plans’. This is Sarri, being translated by Gianfranco [Zola]. And I was like, ‘What?’.

“Sarri and I got on like a house on fire off the pitch. On the pitch, we were like chalk and cheese. I was like, 'Why are you telling me now? An hour before the window closes? I need time’. He replied, ‘No, no, we've got clubs abroad you can look at...’.

“My reaction was - ‘No, I've got my young son. He is my priority’. So I decided to stay until January.”

Mari Arsenal exit update

Friday 8 July 2022 16:30 , Alex Young

Pablo Mari continues to attract interest from Serie A.

Hellas Verona are the latest to make their attention known, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

However, Mari is reportedly more keen on rival bids from Fiorentina and Napoli. Spezia have also been linked.

The defender starts in Arsenal’s game against Nurnberg today - which you can follow live here!

‘Final’ offer submitted for Raphinha

Friday 8 July 2022 15:49 , Marc Mayo

A final offer of £46.5m plus add-ons has been launched by Barcelona for Raphinha.

Leeds must now decide whether to accept the bid, which is lower than Chelsea’s for the Brazilian, to fulfil their star player’s ambition of signing for the Camp Nou giants.

Barcelona are said by Sport to be cautiously optimistic of their chances.

Juventus miss out on Koulibaly as Chelsea race opens up

Friday 8 July 2022 15:25 , Marc Mayo

The path has opened for Chelsea to bid for Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly.

Corriere della Sera report on the Partenopei refusing Juventus’ bid at all costs, with the Senegal star eyed as a replacement for Matthijs de Ligt.

That may scupper the Blues’ move for De Ligt, conversely, however plenty of other targets are being eyed as alternatives by Juve.

Corriere dello Sport name Arsenal’s Gabriel, Borussia Dortmund’s Manuel Akanji and Manchester City’s Aymeric Laporte as on their radar.

Paul Pogba on his way to complete Juventus return

Friday 8 July 2022 15:05 , Marc Mayo

Cristiano Ronaldo left OUT of Manchester United’s pre-season tour

Friday 8 July 2022 14:39 , Jonathan Gorrie

Well then, it seems like Cristiano Ronaldo is not in a rush to get back to Manchester United.

The forward has been left OUT of the club’s pre-season tour of Australia.

🚨 #MUTOUR22 SQUAD 🚨



Erik has named a 3️⃣1️⃣-man squad to travel to Thailand and Australia this pre-season...

Roma eye Wilfried Zaha

Friday 8 July 2022 14:28 , Jonathan Gorrie

Wilfried Zaha is no stranger the transfer rumour mill, although the forward seems happier than ever at Crystal Palace.

Still, that has not stopped the Ivorian forward being touted as a potential target for another European heavweight.

Indeed, according to the Daily Express, Jose Mourinho is lining up a bid to bring him to Roma.

Lucas Paqueta: Arsenal launch move for Lyon star

Friday 8 July 2022 14:11 , Jonathan Gorrie

Having tried to sign Raphinha already this summer, it seems reasonable to assume Arsenal are prepared to make yet more attacking signings despite the arrivals of Fabio Vieira and Gabriel Jesus.

According to Media Foot, the Gunners have now made an approach for Lyon star Lucas Paqueta, with Mikel Arteta said to be confident of landing the Brazilian forward.

Barcelona encourage Chelsea bid for Frenkie De Jong

Friday 8 July 2022 13:51 , Jonathan Gorrie

Chelsea are in advanced talks to sign Nathan Ake after talks with Manchester City accelerated this week.

Thomas Tuchel is hopeful of wrapping up a deal for the Dutchman, a player Chelsea sold to Bournemouth for £20m in the summer of 2017, with City’s valuation of around £41m not expected to be an issue.

Raheem Sterling is also close to sealing a move to Stamford Bridge and will soon become the first marquee men’s addition of the club’s new era.

The England forward has agreed a small increase on his £300,000-a-week wages and is expected to join the club for their pre-season tour of the US.

Chelsea co-owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali met Barcelona representatives in the Catalan city on Thursday night, where it is believed the La Liga club encouraged a bid for midfielder Frenkie De Jong.

Jack Wilshere retires from football ahead of potential Arsenal coaching return

Friday 8 July 2022 13:10 , Jonathan Gorrie

Jack Wilshere has announced his retirement football.

The 30-year-old made 14 appearances for Danish side AGF and has previously revealed the idea of moving into a coaching role after his playing career is over.

One of the most highly-rated talents in European football upon his initial breakthrough at Arsenal, Wilshere made his Premier League debut in 2008 and won two FA Cup in north London.

Injuries, however, would prove a consistent part of his career and Arsenal took the decision to release him in the summer of 2018.

Read the full story and Wilshere’s potential Arsenal return here!

Brentford close in on Aaron Hickey

Friday 8 July 2022 12:37 , Jonathan Gorrie

Fabrizio Romano has revealed Brentford are closing in on a deal for reported target Aaron Hickey...

Deal confirmed, official soon. Aaron Hickey has completed medical tests this week and so he’s now set to be announced as new Brentford player. ⚪️🔴🐝 #BrentfordFC



Deal confirmed, official soon. Aaron Hickey has completed medical tests this week and so he's now set to be announced as new Brentford player.

Hickey signs until June 2027 - €22m add ons included to Bologna.

William Gallas: Cristiano Ronaldo does NOT suit Chelsea

Friday 8 July 2022 12:18 , Jonathan Gorrie

Former Chelsea defender William Gallas has urged the club NOT to move for Cristiano Ronaldo as links between the two continue.

“Cristiano Ronaldo is a world class player and everybody knows that he wants to play Champions League football,” he told Genting Casino.

“I don’t think he would suit Chelsea. Cristiano and Thomas Tuchel should have a good conversation because if Chelsea really want to sign him then they will have to speak about everything.”

Arsenal tipped for more signings

Friday 8 July 2022 11:58 , Jonathan Gorrie

Arsenal “don’t feel they have finished just yet” as Mikel Arteta and Edu continue to try and improve their squad ahead of next season.

Four players have already joined the club this summer, with a £45m deal to bring Gabriel Jesus to north London from Manchester City the headline arrival thus far.

The Brazilian international follows Marquinhos, Matt Turner and Fabio Vieira into the Emirates Stadium, while Arteta is keen on bolstering his defence.

Djed Spence: Tottenham in transfer frustration

Friday 8 July 2022 11:29 , Jonathan Gorrie

Tottenham are continuing negotiations with Middlesbrough over Djed Spence, with no prospect of a deal being finalised in time for the defender to join up with the Spurs squad when they fly out for their pre-season tour of South Korea, writes Dan Kilpatrick.

Spurs have been in talks with Middlesbrough but are understood to not have had a bid accepted.

The clubs are discussing the finer details of the deal as Spurs hope to find a breakthrough.

Matthijs de Ligt: Fresh Chelsea insight

Friday 8 July 2022 10:57 , Jonathan Gorrie

Chelsea’s pursuit of Juventus star Matthijs de Ligt appears to have gone cold in recent weeks, with the club now linked with a move for Manchester City’s Nathan Ake.

Still, according to transfer insider Gianluca Di Marzio, there’s every chance the Dutchman could still be of interest at Stamford Bridge.

"I know that (Thomas) Tuchel has put him (Matthijs de Ligt) at the top of his list and the Premier League is perfect for a player like Matthijs,” he told wettfreunde.

"Bayern Munich want him, as you said. These are two top clubs. It obviously depends on what Matthijs wants.

"Chelsea of course, the Premier League is the best league in the world. And they lost Christensen, they lost Rudiger, so they need a top defender."

"So it’s hard to say whether it’s better to go to Chelsea or Bayern because at Chelsea Matthijs can become one of the best defenders in the Premier League.”

Hakim Ziyech: AC Milan working on Chelsea star’s exit

Friday 8 July 2022 10:41 , Jonathan Gorrie

Fabrizio Romano has the latest...

AC Milan are working on both Hakim Ziyech & Charles de Ketelaere deals. 🔴 #ACMilan



▫️ New official bid coming soon for de Ketelaere after meeting with agent and opening proposal;



Talks on with Chelsea for Ziyech, player keen on the move - club open to let him go.

Clement Lenglet: Tottenham face nervy VISA wait

Friday 8 July 2022 10:27 , Jonathan Gorrie

Clement Lenglet continued to undertake his medical on Friday ahead of joining Tottenham on a season-long loan deal from Barcelona, writes Dan Kilpatrick.

The centre-half stayed overnight at Hotspur Way, with a deal set to be finalised today, pending the formalities of a work permit and international clearance.

It is unclear if the France international will be granted a visa in time to join Spurs’ pre-season tour of South Korea, with a squad of up to 30 players leaving for Seoul on Saturday following a round of Covid testing at the training ground today.

Read the full story here!

Lisandro Martinez: Big blow for Arsenal

Friday 8 July 2022 09:44 , Jonathan Gorrie

Not the news fans would have wanted this summer.

talkSPORT now claim Manchester United are now confident their latest £42m offer for Ajax star Lisandro Martinez WILL be accepted.

The Argentine international had been strongly linked with both Arsenal and United this summer, though now could reunite with Erik Ten Hag at Old Trafford.

Arsenal have not finished yet, says Alan Smith

Friday 8 July 2022 09:28 , Jonathan Gorrie

Former Arsenal hero and Sky Sports pundit Alan Smith believes Arsenal are far from finished in this summer’s transfer window.

Four players have already joined the club this summer while Mikel Arteta continues to track Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez.

“You need your technical director and manager to be working closely together,” Smith told 888 Sport.

“They have done some business early but I am sure they still want to do some more.

“You want as many in as possible for pre-season but they don’t feel they have finished just yet. They need a bigger and better squad.”

Done deal! Steven Bergwijn leaves Tottenham for Ajax

Friday 8 July 2022 09:05 , Jonathan Gorrie

Tottenham have confirmed the departure of Steven Bergwijn.

The forward has returned to Ajax and is expected to be the first of many players to be sold this summer as Antonio Conte continues his rebuild.

We have reached agreement with Ajax for the transfer of Steven Bergwijn.



Wishing you the very best, Stevie!

Antonio Conte tells Matt Doherty he can LEAVE Tottenham

Friday 8 July 2022 08:43 , Jonathan Gorrie

Ah.

For those hoping Matt Doherty could continue his impressive turnaround in form at Tottenham under Antonio Conte, a new report might come as a blow.

Widely derided as a flop, the Irishman enjoyed an impressive run of form prior to an injury that ruled him out of the end of the season, with Conte praising his improvement in performance.

Still, talkSPORT claim the former Wolves defender has been told he can leave north London as Spurs continue to chase a deal for Djed Spence.

Raphinha: Leeds United break silence on Chelsea target

Friday 8 July 2022 08:21 , Jonathan Gorrie

Standard Sport understand Chelsea are now the favourites to land Leeds United star Raphinha, despite a late attempt from Arsenal to scupper the deal.

Barcelona were believed to have stolen a march on both Premier League giants, although their financial problems will likely make any attempt too difficult to pull off.

Now, Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch has broken his silence on the matter...

Leeds manager Marsch on Raphinha deal: “There's urgency from his end to come up with a solution. I know he has hopes and dreams... we’ll see in the next few days”. 🚨🇧🇷 #LUFC



Leeds manager Marsch on Raphinha deal: "There's urgency from his end to come up with a solution. I know he has hopes and dreams... we'll see in the next few days".

"We'll see how things progress day by day for Raphinha", Marsch added

Man United will listen to offers for Cristiano Ronaldo

Friday 8 July 2022 07:59 , Jonathan Gorrie

In recent days, there seems to be an acceptance that Cristiano Ronaldo will leave Manchester United for the second time in his career.

While United aren’t exactly keen on the idea of selling the superstar forward to a Premier League rival, Sky Sports claim the club are willing to listen to offers for the 37-year-old.

Napoli, Bayern Munich and Barcelona are all said to have been engaged by agent Jorge Mendes.

Chelsea to launch huge Frenkie De Jong bid

Friday 8 July 2022 07:57 , Jonathan Gorrie

Frenkie de Jong has been linked with a move to Manchester United so often, you might be forgiven for thinking it was only a matter of time before he joined former manager Erik Ten Hag at Old Trafford.

Still, Spanish outlet Sport claim Chelsea are prepared to offer BOTH Marcos Alonso and Cesar Azipilicueta plus £51m to bring the Dutchman to Stamford Bridge.

What a story this is turning into!

Tottenham could make another bid for Alessandro Bastoni

Friday 8 July 2022 07:54 , Jonathan Gorrie

Clement Lenglet is expected to complete his loan move to Tottenham imminently, with Antonio Conte’s squad set to travel out to South Korea on a pre-season tour tomorrow.

The signing of a new central defender was believed to have been a priority for Conte and the Spurs chief had originally eyed a move for Inter Milan’s Alessandro Bastoni.

While that appears to have hit a stumbling block given Inter want to keep the defender, The Daily Mail claim Spurs could return next year with a fresh offer.

Arsenal ‘think they can sign’ Lisandro Martinez

Friday 8 July 2022 07:50 , Jonathan Gorrie

Although Arsenal are currently away in Germany, Edu is still working away behind the scenes as Arsenal look to further improve their squad.

While there is hope of signing another attack, CBS Sports claim the Gunners believe they can sign Lisandro Martinez from Ajax.

The Argentine has been linked with both Arsenal and Manchester United in recent weeks, with their bid said to be more “advanced”.

Chelsea in ‘advanced talks’ to land Nathan Ake

Friday 8 July 2022 07:36 , Jonathan Gorrie

Chelsea really do appear to be stepping up their business now players are returning to pre-season duty.

Indeed, with a deal for Raheem Sterling close, The Times now claim the club are in advanced talks with Manchester City over a potential deal for Nathan Ake.

A former Chelsea player of course, Thomas Tuchel needs to strengthen his options in defence after having lost Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen and there is a hope a £45m deal can be done.

ICYMI: Sterling to Chelsea analysis

Friday 8 July 2022 06:00 , Marc Mayo

In Raheem Sterling, Chelsea are signing a leader, a devastating attacker who weighs in with both goals and assists and a player who will transform their attack.

They are also getting one of the finest English players of his generation entering his peak years and someone with a burning desire to turn them into champions again.

Sterling is closing in on a stunning £55million move from Manchester City to become the first marquee signing under the new ownership at Stamford Bridge.

ICYMI: Lenglet set to be announced

Friday 8 July 2022 04:00 , Marc Mayo

Tottenham are close to completing the signing of Barcelona centre-back Clement Lenglet on a season-long loan deal.

Spurs hope Lenglet will complete a medical in the next 24 hours and sign in time to join the squad on the pre-season tour of South Korea, for which they leave on Saturday evening.

Head coach Antonio Conte made signing a left-sided centre-back a priority at the start of the summer but they were frustrated in their attempts to sign Inter Milan's Alessandro Bastoni, who was reluctant to leave the Serie A club.

ICYMI: Raphinha to Chelsea latest

Friday 8 July 2022 02:00 , Marc Mayo

Chelsea remain favourites to sign Raphinha with Leeds still waiting on an offer from Barcelona.

The Blues have seen a £55million bid accepted for the 25-year-old, but the player prefers a move to Barcelona and has told the Spanish giants he will wait for a move there, having already snubbed Arsenal and Tottenham.

However, with a suitable offer yet to materialise from Barcelona, Standard Sport understands a decision on Raphinha's future is expected within 24 hours.

Gabriel Jesus discusses Arsenal move

Thursday 7 July 2022 22:57 , Marc Mayo

Gabriel Jesus signed for Arsenal to play an integral role in the “project” of rebuilding the club as a force that can challenge for trophies.

The Brazilian striker left Premier League champions Manchester City for the Gunners in a deal confirmed earlier this week, after being persuaded by conversations with technical director Edu and manager Mikel Arteta.

He told Goal: “In my life, I’ve always liked projects. When Edu came to talk to me, I was so happy with the ideas of the club. The way they want to go, the things they want to do.”

Ndombele set for Conte chance

Thursday 7 July 2022 22:44 , Marc Mayo

PSG continue to keep an eye on Tanguy Ndombele.

The Tottenham midfielder is back at the club after a loan spell with former side Lyon.

Yet Media Foot claim Spurs will keep Ndombele through pre-season with a view to Antonio Conte giving him a chance in the team - although a loan later in the window is not ruled out.

Chelsea look at Kimpembe

Thursday 7 July 2022 22:29 , Marc Mayo

Chelsea could make a bid for Paris Saint-Germain defender Presnel Kimpembe.

L’Equipe name the Blues as interested in the French international in their pursuit of new defenders, following the exits of Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger.

PSG would demand £51m after reported troubles between Kimpembe and new coach Christope Galtier.

Remember the name!

Thursday 7 July 2022 22:06 , Marc Mayo

Edon Zhegrova may not be a name too familiar to Arsenal fans, for now…

Kosovan journalist Arlind Sadiku claims the Gunners have made a £6m bid for the Lille winger.

However, that would only match the fee Lille paid Basel for the player in January.

Spurs miss out on defender

Thursday 7 July 2022 21:48 , Marc Mayo

Tottenham have missed out on Torino defender Gleison Bremer.

The Brazilian was tipped to be a major target for the club earlier in the summer, as Antonio Conte sought a new centre-back.

Now, with Clement Lenglet arriving, Bremer is reported by Corriere dello Sport to only have eyes for Inter Milan.

Chelsea-Barcelona talks come to an end

Thursday 7 July 2022 21:34 , Marc Mayo

“Great meal, great food,” says Todd Boehly as he leaves talks with Barcelona officials.

Reports in Spain claim he answered “yes” when asked if Chelsea had reached an agreement with the LaLiga giants on their discussions.

As of yet, we don’t know exactly what those talks were over...

‼️ Se marcha el presidente del Chelsea del Vía Veneto



“Great food”



Fin a la cumbre Barça - Chelsea

Leeds sign potential Raphinha replacement

Thursday 7 July 2022 21:28 , Marc Mayo

Leeds have signed Colombian winger Luis Sinisterra, who could be a replacement for Raphinha.

The Brazilian is set to leave Elland Road but Chelsea’s bid remains in a battle with Barcelona as the Spanish giants scrabble around to find the cash for the deal.

In the meantime, 23-year-old Sinisterra has arrived at Leeds for £25m.

Paqueta emerges as Arsenal target

Thursday 7 July 2022 21:04 , Marc Mayo

Arsenal want to convince Lucas Paqueta to join the club before approaching Lyon with an official bid.

Media Foot detail Mikel Arteta’s interest in the Brazilian attacking midfielder.

And Paqueta, who is said to be happy at Lyon, will hear out Arsenal’s pitch before a potential £45m bid.

James set for new Chelsea deal

Thursday 7 July 2022 20:46 , Marc Mayo

Chelsea will offer Reece James a new contract to ward off interest from Manchester City and Real Madrid.

According to iNews, talks with the 22-year-old are scheduled for the coming weeks.

James has three years left to run on his existing £80,000-a-week contract.

Wright backs Arsenal for more big business

Thursday 7 July 2022 20:27 , Marc Mayo

Agents are “banging on the door” to get Arsenal interested in their players due to the club’s turnaround under Mikel Arteta and Edu.

That is the view of club legend Ian Wright, who has detailed conversations with the Gunners bosses that underlined his enthusiasm for the direction Arsenal are travelling in.

He told Wrighty’s House Podcast: “I remember going to the training ground. I had a meeting with Edu and Mikel. We were just talking about the way Arsenal are now building with the young players and the excitement of what’s going on with a young manager.

“Remember how much [criticism] Edu was taking because he has come from Brazil, and doesn’t even know this job, then you look at the windows they have been involved in and the players they have brought in.”

Done deal!

Thursday 7 July 2022 20:03 , Marc Mayo

Towering Arsenal youngster Jamie Kirk heads to Ayr United on loan.

All the best this season, Alex

Chelsea or bust for Ronaldo?

Thursday 7 July 2022 19:53 , Marc Mayo

Portuguese journalist Pedro Sepulveda has claimed Real Madrid and Sporting CP are not options for Cristiano Ronaldo.

Manchester United are fighting to keep their star striker amid reports of his discontent at Old Trafford.

Chelsea remain the most serious contenders for his signature.

Boehly lands in Barca...

Thursday 7 July 2022 19:32 , Marc Mayo

Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly was pictured arriving in Barcelona tonight amid reports of crunch transfer talks with the LaLiga club.

Potential deals for Frenkie de Jong, Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso are all being touted as the Blues look to rebuild Thomas Tuchel’s squad.

Spanish outlet Jijantes filmed Boehly, 48, leaving the airport in Barcelona and chuckling as he was quizzed on potential deals, in particular for Dutch midfielder De Jong.

A later clip by COPE showed Boehly walking into a restaurant and, when asked about transfer discussions, he innocently replied: “We’re here to have a meal.”

Read the full story.

Done deal!

Thursday 7 July 2022 19:01 , Marc Mayo

West Ham have signed Flynn Downes for £9m from Swansea.

Claret & Blue born and bred.



Welcome to West Ham United, Flynn Downes!

Martinez fight continues

Thursday 7 July 2022 18:52 , Marc Mayo

Erik ten Hag has pushed his personal relationship with Lisandro Martinez as a reason for the Ajax defender to join Manchester United over Arsenal.

The Dutch club have set a price of £106m for the Red Devils to sign both Martinez and winger Antony, according to Daily Record.

The two players have reportedly told Ajax they want to leave.

(Getty Images)

Breaking news!

Thursday 7 July 2022 18:33 , Marc Mayo

Cristiano Ronaldo will NOT be joining Manchester United on their pre-season tour tomorrow.

The squad leaves for Bangkok amid his links with Chelsea and discontent at Old Trafford.

It is being widely reported that Ronaldo has been granted extra time to deal with an unspecified family issue - which is said to be unrelated to his transfer future.

(Manchester United via Getty Imag)

Click here to read the full blog on The Evening Standard's website