Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal want Lavia; Chelsea eye Cherki, Vlahovic latest; Onana to Man United; Kane update

Transfer news LIVE!

The summer transfer window continues to kick into a higher gear as Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham and Manchester United all look to push ahead with more major high-profile deals. Arsenal could now step up their interest in Romeo Lavia at Southampton after finally completing the signings of Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber.

Chelsea are reportedly pushing hard to sign Lyon starlet Rayan Cherki as speculation persists over a swap deal involving Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic and Romelu Lukaku. Talks are also ongoing with Brighton over Moises Caicedo as Mauricio Pochettino looks to bolster his depleted midfield unit at Stamford Bridge.

Manchester United are on the verge of signing Andre Onana and are said to lead the race for Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund. Bayern Munich continue to chase Harry Kane, while Tottenham are after the likes of Micky van de Ven and Edmond Tapsoba as Liverpool prepare to agree the sales of both Fabinho and Jordan Henderson to Saudi Arabia. Follow all the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip live below!

Latest transfer news and rumours

Arsenal want Lavia after Rice deal

Chelsea ‘really pushing’ for Cherki

Chelsea not interested in Vlahovic swap

Man United on verge of signing Onana

Tuchel quizzed over Kane to Bayern links

17:33 , George Flood

Thomas Tuchel has hinted that Bayern Munich will go “all in” for Harry Kane this summer.

The reigning Bundesliga champions have seen multiple bids for the England captain rejected by Tottenham as they seek a new high-profile striker signing in this window.

Bayern boss Tuchel refused to address the Kane saga at a press conference held earlier on Saturday, though insisted the club would leave no stone unturned in their pursuit of a world-class No9.

“I have a very boring answer: I do not comment on players who are not with us,” he told reporters.

“It’s well known that we are looking for a number 9. If we find someone that fits in, then we’ll go all in.

“If we don’t find anyone, we’re happy with our squad. But we need more patience.”

(REUTERS)

Man United on verge of signing Onana

17:28 , George Flood

Manchester United fans are waiting with bated breath for the club to announce a deal for Andre Onana.

The Red Devils have long since been in talks over Erik ten Hag’s top option to succeed the departed David de Gea as his new long-term first-choice goalkeeper at Old Trafford.

Progress in talks with losing Champions League finalists Inter Milan has generally seemed slow, though the Manchester Evening News have since reported that United are now finally edging close to a deal worth in the region of £50m.

Watch this space!

(Getty Images)

Chelsea not interested in Vlahovic for Lukaku swap

17:23 , George Flood

One player it seems won’t be arriving at Chelsea this summer after all is Dusan Vlahovic.

Reports linking the Juventus striker with a high-profile switch to Stamford Bridge have been swirling this week as the Serie A giants pursue a deal for Romelu Lukaku.

It has been said that the two clubs could pursue some sort of swap arrangement, though that has now been firmly ruled out by transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

He reports that Chelsea have no interest in Vlahovic, whom he says Juventus must sell by August 4 in order to complete any deal for Lukaku having made an offer for the Belgian worth €37.5m plus €2.5m in add-ons.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Chelsea ‘really pushing’ for Cherki deal

17:18 , George Flood

Chelsea are said to be pushing hard to sign Rayan Cherki this summer.

The Lyon and France starlet has emerged as a supposedly key target for new Blues boss Mauricio Pochettino over recent days.

Reports have gone as far as to suggest that Chelsea have held talks over Cherki, who has already racked up more than 100 club appearances for Lyon aged only 19.

Transfer specialist Graeme Bailey insists it is a deal that Chelsea’s coaches and scouts alike want to pull off in this window.

“My understanding is that Chelsea’s backroom staff and scouts are really pushing for this, they like him an awful lot,” he told the Talking Transfers podcast.

“It will be interesting to see where we go here, but Chelsea are pushing forward.”

(AFP via Getty Images)

Arsenal want Lavia after Rice signing

17:13 , George Flood

Arsenal could reportedly now step up their interest in Romeo Lavia.

The Gunners finally announced the blockbuster £105m signing of Declan Rice earlier this afternoon, to go along with yesterday’s confirmation of the arrival of Jurrien Timber from Ajax.

Rice and fellow new signing Kai Havertz will both boost Arsenal’s midfield options for next season with Granit Xhaka now departed, though Mikel Arteta seems to want more in that area of the pitch.

Ben Jacobs of CBS Sports reports that Arsenal could enter the battle for Lavia if Thomas Partey follows Xhaka out of the club in this window.

Liverpool and Chelsea are also said to want Lavia, who is expected to leave Southampton after their relegation from the Premier League last term. The Saints value him at around £50million though, a price tag that seems likely to cause issues.