Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal WILL bid for Tielemans; Chelsea want Pino; Garner to Tottenham; rumours, gossip

While the Premier League is now in full swing, Arsenal, Tottenham and Chelsea all remain active in this summer’s transfer market. At Arsenal, Mikel Arteta has hinted he is not done yet in the window with a Youri Tielemans bid in the works.

Yeremy Pino is another target but Chelsea have been named as keen on the winger. Thomas Tuchel is understood to be desperate to add to his squad, with a £45m bid Everton’s Anthony Gordon rejected. Frenkie de Jong and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang remain options as a move for Cesare Casadei nears completion.

Spurs, meanwhile, have been frustrated in their attempts to sign Roma’s Nicolo Zaniolo and could turn to James Garner as a surprise alternative, while Destiny Udogie is now officially a Tottenham player. Elsewhere, Antonio Conte’s clear-out also continues at a pace. Follow all the latest transfer news, gossip and rumours below!

08:05 , Marc Mayo

Arsenal’s move for Youri Tielemans will take place this month, despite reports of the club being ready to wait for his contract to expire.

Transfer journalist Dean Jones has claimed that a bid is in the works and will be launched when two “outstanding issues” are dealt with.

Those are likely to be player sales with Hector Bellerin, Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Nicolas Pepe all linked with moves away.

Leicester will expect around £32m for Tielemans should Arsenal finally make an official offer.

Chelsea want Pino

07:54 , Marc Mayo

We knew that Arsenal target Yeremy Pino was also wanted by Liverpool and at least one other Premier League club.

That team has been revealed by Fabrizio Romano as Chelsea.

An offer of around £42million is thought to be enough for a prospective bidder to land the Spain international.

Garner catches Paratici’s eye

07:50 , Marc Mayo

Fabio Paratici noticed new Tottenham target James Garner while scouting Djed Spence.

Football.London report on Spurs chasing the midfielder after he was put up for sale by Manchester United for £15million.

An immediate loan move to a fellow Premier League club has been mooted for Garner, if he arrives at Tottenham this summer.

Chelsea plan future Aubameyang talks

Tuesday 16 August 2022 22:29 , Alex Young

Chelsea will step up talks to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang this weel, reports Fabrizio Romano.

The Barcelona striker is opening to returning to the Premier League, but will not push for a move.

Barca want £25m to sell the player they signed for nothing eight months ago.

Palace want Sarr

Tuesday 16 August 2022 22:16 , Alex Young

Crystal Palace are in talks with Watford over signing Ismaila Sarr from Watford, The Athletic reports.

Discussions have been ongoing for a few weeks but no official offer has been submitted by Palace, who failed in a bid to sign the player two years ago.

Palace are determined to sign Sarr before the window closes on September 1, and could face rival interest.

United told Caicedo is not for sale

Tuesday 16 August 2022 21:58 , Alex Young

Manchester United have been told that Moises Caicedo is not for sale.

The Brighton midfielder is one of a number of players being targeted by United boss Erik ten Hag.

But talkSPORT claim that the Seagull will not entertain a sale having already lost Yves Bissouma this summer.

Chelsea rival Arsenal for Pino

Tuesday 16 August 2022 21:50 , Alex Young

Chelsea are ready to rival Arsenal for Villarreal winger Yeremi Pino, claims Fabrizio Romano.

The Gunners have reportedly identified Pino as their latest attacking target after missing out on Raphinha.

Raphinha snubbed Arsenal for Chelsea, and then snubbed Chelsea for Barcelona.

The 19-year-old is attracting plenty of interest but it is the two London clubs reportedly leading the race.

Spurs lead race to sign Malinovskyi

Tuesday 16 August 2022 21:41 , Alex Young

Tottenham are now leading the race to sign Ruslan Malinovskyi from Atalanta.

TuttoAtalanta claims Spurs are looking into a loan deal for the Ukraine international, which may including an obligation to make the move permanent at the end of the season.

Malinvoskyi would be open to the move, should Spurs make an offer, while the club would prefer to raise funds with a sale.

Gordon wants Chelsea move

Tuesday 16 August 2022 21:31 , Alex Young

Anthony Gordon wants to leave Everton to join Chelsea, claims the Telegraph.

Chelsea have failed with a £45million bid for the 21-year-old, who is also wanted by Tottenham and Newcastle.

A fresh offer is expected, with the Toffees looking for more than £50m to even consider a sale.

Udogie’s first words

Tuesday 16 August 2022 20:21 , Alex Young

Destiny Udogie has told Tottenham fans what they can expect from him next season.

"It's a big honour for me to be here, with this big team, a big club with a big history,” he told the club’s in-house medal.

"I can attack and defend. I like to show my quality to attack one v one, dribble... It's an honour to play under a big coach like Antonio Conte. He knows football very well and I'm going to grow a lot.

"I think the Premier League is the biggest league in the world, the most difficult and I like challenges. I'm excited to start and, for me, to play for a big team like Tottenham is a big dream come true.

"I want to grow as much as I can, to understand the game a little bit more and obviously play my best season I can in Serie A."

Done deal! Seventh heaven for Spurs

Tuesday 16 August 2022 19:12 , Alex Young

Tottenham have confirmed the signing of Destiny Odogie on a five-year deal, their seventh summer arrival.

The defender will spend the season back at Udinese on loan.

✍️ We are delighted to announce the permanent signing of Destiny Udogie from Udinese.



— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) August 16, 2022

Pepe in loan talks

Tuesday 16 August 2022 18:35 , Alex Young

Arsenal are ready to ship out record signing Nicolas Pepe on loan as talks have started with Nice.

That's according to Foot Mercato, who report that the £72million winger could be heading back to France after three underwhelming seasons in England.

Nice have already signed Kasper Schmeichel and Aaron Ramsey this summer.

No Rabiot agreement

Tuesday 16 August 2022 18:09 , Alex Young

Manchester United are seemingly unable to secure even their fifth-choice targets.

Fabrizio Romano says Adrien Rabiot’s wage demands are too high so the deal is stalling.

There's still no agreement between Manchester United and Rabiot's camp on personal terms. Deal now stalling, as salary request's still considered too high.



— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 16, 2022

Besiktas confident over Dele loan

Tuesday 16 August 2022 17:58 , Matt Verri

More on that Dele Alli to Besiktas news, which appears to be moving quickly.

NTV Spor claim that an agreement has been reached between the Turkish side and Everton for a season-long loan deal.

Dele would earn around €45k-a-week at Besiktas, who hope the midfielder will arrive in Istanbul on Friday.

Palace push for Sarr

Tuesday 16 August 2022 17:36 , Matt Verri

Crystal Palace are believed to be interested in Watford winger Ismaila Sarr.

Foot Mercato report that the Eagles are pushing hard for Sarr, with Patrick Vieira holding conversations with the player, though they face competition from Palace.

It’s claimed Sarr is keen on a move, as he looks to make a return to the Premier League.

Morata: I’m happy at Atletico

Tuesday 16 August 2022 17:08 , Matt Verri

Alvaro Morata has been discussing his Atletico Madrid future.

Manchester United are among the clubs linked with the 29-year-old, who has spent the last few years switching between Atletico and Juventus, but it does not sound like he’s in a rush to leave Diego Simeone’s side.

Morata said: “I really want to play here, work and play in many competitions. I’m excited to be here, as always, I can only work and run for the team in every game.

“Speculation over my future? It’s what comes out in the press, I just wanted to work and work, Atletico are one of the best clubs in the world, if there’s a market I can’t do anything, just work, I’m happy here and I want to continue working.”

Besiktas want Dele

Tuesday 16 August 2022 16:46 , Matt Verri

Besiktas are believed to be very keen on signing Dele Alli.

Fabrizio Romano reports that the Turkish side would be open to making a move for Dele either on loan or permanently, and Everton are leaving it up to the midfielder to decide his future.

It’s suggested that the 26-year-old’s top priority is regular football.

Chelsea close in on Casadei

Tuesday 16 August 2022 16:23 , Matt Verri

Chelsea have submitted a final £13million bid for Cesare Casadei, with a further £4.2m payable in add-ons, which Inter Milan are expected to accept, writes Nizaar Kinsella.

The 19-year-old has long been a target for the Blues and have met the Italian side’s asking price having previously had two offers under £10m turned down.

The Blues are set to beat late competition from French side Nice, who had hoped to hijack the transfer.

Chelsea are now discussing the fine details for the transfer and hope to arrange a medical for the box-to-box midfielder in the next 48 hours.

Read the full story!

United in for Ziyech

Tuesday 16 August 2022 15:57 , Matt Verri

Manchester United are considering a move for Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech.

French football journalist Nabil Djellit claims that United are interested in Ziyech, who does not appear to be in Thomas Tuchel’s plans, and would be interested in bringing him to Ziyech.

That interest is led by Erik ten Hag, who is a big fan of the 29-year-old after they worked together at Ajax.

Monreal announces retirement

Tuesday 16 August 2022 15:30 , Matt Verri

One man who won’t be on the move this summer? Nacho Monreal.

The popular former Arsenal defender, has announced his retirement from football at the age of 36.

Monreal has officially hung up his boots and called time on a 16-year professional career, having been released by Real Sociedad following the expiry of his contract at Anoeta earlier this summer.

Click here for more!

Arsenal look to move duo on

Tuesday 16 August 2022 14:56 , Matt Verri

Arsenal are looking to resolve the futures of Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Hector Bellerin in the final two weeks of the transfer window, writes Simon Collings.

The pair are both in the final 12 months of their current contracts and Arsenal are looking to secure them permanent moves away from Emirates Stadium.

Real Betis is currently Bellerin’s most likely destination, with the right-back enjoying a successful loan spell there last season.

Arsenal want a fee for Bellerin but Betis are hoping they can land him for free, leading to a major sticking point in negotiations between the clubs.

Read the full story!

Dembele an option for United

Tuesday 16 August 2022 14:27 , Matt Verri

Manchester United’s search for a new striker continues.

With the club reportedly increasingly willing to sell Cristiano Ronaldo before the window shuts, a replacement is considered a priority.

The MEN claim that Moussa Dembele is a potential option, and that United have held talks with the Lyon striker’s representatives.

City confirm Gomez arrival

Tuesday 16 August 2022 13:58 , Matt Verri

Manchester City have announced the signing of Sergio Gomez from Anderlecht.

The Spanish left-back, 21, joins the reigning Premier League champions in a deal thought to be worth an initial £11million, before add-ons.

Gomez is City’s fourth signing of the summer after Erling Haaland, Stefan Ortega and Kalvin Phillips arrived to bolster Pep Guardiola’s squad.

A new left-back had long been sought by the club, who missed out on a deal for Marc Cucurella earlier in the summer before the Spaniard signed for Chelsea.

Read more on that here

— Manchester City (@ManCity) August 16, 2022

Man United interested in Casemiro

Tuesday 16 August 2022 13:32 , Matt Verri

Manchester United are considering a move for Casemiro.

That’s according to Marca, who claim that United are now turning their attention away from Frenkie de Jong after a summer of failing to bring the Dutchman to Old Trafford.

Carlo Ancelotti is keen to keep Casemiro at Real, and no offer has yet been received.

Boehly pleads with Hudson-Odoi

Tuesday 16 August 2022 13:05 , Matt Verri

Callum Hudson-Odoi will only be allowed to leave Chelsea on loan this summer, with co-owner Todd Boehly personally pleading with the winger not to force a permanent exit, writes Nizaar Kinsella.

Newcastle have entered the race for his signature - joining Borussia Dortmund, Leicester and Southampton - and are ready to offer a temporary switch.

Chelsea are not entertaining any options to buy but will help out with wage contributions should Hudson-Odoi desire a move to a club with limited scope to cover his £150,000-a-week salary.

The academy graduate pulled out of a Chelsea development side’s shock 3-0 home defeat by Fulham in the Premier League 2 on Monday night, with his transfer talks progressing to a more advanced stage.

Read the full story!

Newcastle keeping tabs on Chelsea quartet

Tuesday 16 August 2022 12:42 , Matt Verri

All transfer rumours currently must involved Chelsea in some way, it would appear.

The Telegraph report that Newcastle are interested in four (yes, four) Chelsea players as they look to improve on what has been a relatively quiet window so far.

Christian Pulisic, Conor Gallagher, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Armando Broja are the four they are keen on, and the Magpies have asked to be informed if any become available.

Chelsea turned down by Everton again

Tuesday 16 August 2022 12:26 , Matt Verri

Chelsea have had another bid for Anthony Gordon worth £45million rejected by Everton, writes Nizaar Kinsella.

The 21-year-old has emerged as one of Thomas Tuchel‘s primary targets to strengthen his attack at Stamford Bridge, but Chelsea have now seen offers rebuffed on consecutive days.

Everton insist that Gordon is not for sale but others close to the situation believe a further bid of £50m could provide the basis for a breakthrough in talks.

Click here for more on that!

Napoli nears Ndombele switch

Tuesday 16 August 2022 12:03 , Matt Verri

Napoli are close to agreeing a deal to sign Tottenham midfielder Tanguy Ndombele on a season-long loan.

Ndombele is not part of Antonio Conte’s plans and talks are progressing over a deal which would include an option for the Italian side to make the move permanent next summer for around £25million.

The Frenchman is understood to be keen on the switch, with Napoli expected to compete for the title in Serie A having finished third last term and also able to offer Champions League football.

Read the full story!

West Ham close in on Kehrer

Tuesday 16 August 2022 11:24 , Matt Verri

West Ham are close to signing Thilo Kehrer from Paris Saint-Germain as their transfer push ramps up in the final two weeks of the summer window.

Talks over the German defender have been ongoing, with an improved bid worth €12m (£10.1m) plus add-ons being tabled on Monday. PSG rejected West Ham’s opening offer last week.

While an agreement is yet to be finalised between the clubs, Kehrer has been given permission to travel to London on Tuesday ahead of a potential medical.

West Ham hope that the 25-year-old, who has 20 senior international caps for Germany, can be signed and registered in time to play in their next Premier League fixture against Brighton at the London Stadium on Sunday.

Read the full story!

Fulham’s Kluivert frustrations

Tuesday 16 August 2022 10:56 , Matt Verri

Fulham have still not been able to find an agreement amid protracted talks to sign Justin Kluivert on loan from Roma, writes Nizaar Kinsella.

The 23-year-old is seen as a key Marco Silva target with a desire at Craven Cottage to sign a new winger after Israel international Manor Solomon suffered a serious knee injury in training.

Portuguese giants Benfica and Sporting CP are now seeking to hijack Fulham’s move, with clubs in Germany and Italy also interested in signing the son of legendary Netherlands striker Patrick Kluivert.

The problem has arisen over Roma’s insistence on including an obligation to buy in the deal that would see them earn a guaranteed £8million, with a percentage of a future sale also requested.

A straight sale would be simpler for Roma, who face losing their winger for free at the end of his contract next summer.

Read the full story!

Man United open to Ronaldo sale

Tuesday 16 August 2022 10:28 , Matt Verri

Erik ten Hag and Manchester United are now willing to listen to offers for Cristiano Ronaldo.

That’s according to talkSPORT, with those at United increasingly frustrated with Ronaldo’s attitude since he returned ahead of the new season.

Ronaldo wants to leave - the issue now is who wants Ronaldo.

Consequences of Casadei deal

Tuesday 16 August 2022 10:03 , Marc Mayo

Chelsea signing Cesare Casadei will be a blow to any teams hoping to sign Milan Skriniar.

TMW report on Inter Milan’s hope that cashing in on the £17m prospect will end their need to balance the books by selling Skriniar, who is worth around £50m.

PSG, Chelsea and Tottenham had been linked with a deal.

Bellerin seeks quick Arsenal exit

Tuesday 16 August 2022 09:54 , Marc Mayo

Hector Bellerin has asked to terminate his Arsenal contract.

A transfer to Real Betis or Barcelona has been mooted this summer but the Spaniard’s £100,000 weekly wages have obstructed a departure.

The Mail report on Bellerin looking to force the move by ending his 11-year term with Arsenal a year before his contract expires.

Man United shock contenders for Aubameyang

Tuesday 16 August 2022 09:44 , Marc Mayo

Manchester United have emerged as shock candidates to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The Sun report on the striker being a target at Old Trafford when he left Arsenal for Barcelona earlier this year.

But they face a big task convincing him to sign for them over Chelsea, if he is to leave the Camp Nou.

Arsenal target midfield signings

Tuesday 16 August 2022 09:34 , Marc Mayo

Mikel Arteta wants to add more quality to his central midfield.

Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridges has claimed that squad depth has been identified as the key issue at Emirates Stadium.

Youri Tielemans has been linked all summer as a potential new arrival in that department.

Man United pull out of De Jong race

Tuesday 16 August 2022 09:25 , Marc Mayo

Chelsea have a clear path ahead to land Frenkie de Jong.

Manchester United have pulled out of the running for the Barcelona star, with De Telegraaf claiming their £70m offer has expired.

Barcelona had accepted the bid but De Jong was reportedly not keen on dropping a £17m packet in deferred wages to leave the Blaugrana - or to lose out on Champions League football.

WSL gossip

Tuesday 16 August 2022 09:09 , Marc Mayo

Some WSL transfer gossip here as Arsenal chase Juventus striker Lina Hurtig.

The Swedish player will cost the Gunners around £105,000, according to Gazzetta.

Arsenal will also double her wages with talks over finalising the deal expected this week.

Chelsea man wanted across Europe

Tuesday 16 August 2022 09:01 , Marc Mayo

Competition is growing for West Ham target Emerson Palmieri.

Reports in France claim Nice will try and sign the Chelsea wing-back, amid rival interest from Serie A.

Standard Sport reported yesterday that the Hammers had submitted a £13m bid for the player.

Chelsea set for renewed Dumfries push

Tuesday 16 August 2022 08:41 , Marc Mayo

Inter Milan expect Chelsea to make a fresh approach for Denzel Dumfries.

A price tag of £42m is being stuck to by the Italians, according to Tuttosport.

Dumfries is a key player but nonetheless reportedly seen by Inter as one of their ideal candidates to cash in on this summer.

West Ham eye Vanaken in triple bid

Tuesday 16 August 2022 08:21 , Marc Mayo

West Ham are looking to sign Club Brugge midfielder Hans Vanaken, with the player keen on a move to the London Stadium, writes Standard Sport’s Malik Ouzia.

The Hammers are also pushing to tie up deals for Paris Saint-Germain defender Thilo Kehrer and Chelsea’s Emerson Palmieri.

But they are yet to make a formal bid for Vanaken but have held initial discussions with the Belgian side and are confident of agreeing a fee.

Read the full story.

Another Arsenal deal at risk

Tuesday 16 August 2022 08:07 , Marc Mayo

Arsenal could be priced out of a summer move for Youri Tielemans.

Transfer journalist Dean Jones has stated that a bid in the coming days will be the Gunners’ only hope of completing the deal before the deadline.

That is because Leicester will soon “close the door” on cashing in on the Belgian despite being open to a £32m exit.

It has previously been reported that Arsenal will wait until next year to sign Tielemans for free.

Arsenal set for tricky Pino talks

Tuesday 16 August 2022 07:46 , Marc Mayo

Arsenal will have to pay £42m for Yeremy Pino but face competition from at least two other Premier League clubs.

Fabrizio Romano reports on a difficult negotiation for the Villarreal talent, following claims Edu was travelling to Spain to meet his agents.

In fact, Pino’s representatives are based in the UK anyway.

Chelsea targets prefer staying put

Tuesday 16 August 2022 07:33 , Marc Mayo

Frenkie de Jong and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang both want to stay at Barcelona.

The Chelsea targets have been offered around by the Spanish giants to raise funds for fresh signings, including Bernardo Silva.

But Mundo Deportivo report on neither being too keen on an exit.

Manchester City would expect around £80m for Bernardo Silva, it is claimed.

Ndombele nears Napoli deal

Tuesday 16 August 2022 07:21 , Marc Mayo

Tottenham will pay 70 per cent of Tanguy Ndombele’s wages during his loan spell at Napoli.

Repubblica.it report on the Frenchman earning £130,000-a-week at Spurs, the majority of which will still be stumped up by the capital club in order to get him out the door.

Standard Sport understands a fee of £25m has also been agreed as a purchase option for Napoli at the end of his loan.

Nunes near Wolves move

Monday 15 August 2022 23:17 , Matt Verri

Wolves have reportedly agreed a fee for Sporting Lisbon midfielder Matheus Nunes.

The Athletic claim a deal in the region of €45million plus €5million in add-ons is nearing completion, as Wolves close in on a big-money signing.

He would not be the first Portuguese player to join the club in recent seasons, it’s fair to say...

Tottenham continue busy summer

Monday 15 August 2022 20:21 , Matt Verri

Tottenham have appointed Leonardo Gabbanini, formerly of Watford, as their new chief scout, writes Dan Kilpatrick.

The Italian left his dual role with the Hornets and Udinese, who are both owned by the Pozzo family, in May and has been in post with Spurs since the start of July.

Spurs are poised to announce the signing of Udinese’s Destiny Udogie after the Italian left-back completed a medical and signed a long-term contract at Hotspur Way on Monday. The 19-year-old set to return to the Serie A club on loan for the rest of the season as part of a deal worth an initial £15million.

The appointment of Gabbanini is part of a major revamping of Spurs’ scouting and recruitment departments being undertaken by managing director Fabio Paratici.

Read the full story!

Man United players demand signings

Monday 15 August 2022 19:25 , Matt Verri

Well then.

The Daily Mirror claim that a number of senior Manchester United players have told the club’s hierarchy that new signings are desperately needed.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Harry Maguire, Marcus Rashford, Luke Shaw and Bruno Fernandes are reportedly not happy with the state of the squad after a disastrous start to the season.

Man United push for Rabiot

Monday 15 August 2022 18:56 , Matt Verri

Manchester United remain in talks with Juventus over a move for Adrien Rabiot.

Sky Sports report that the clubs have an agreement over a deal for a fee of £15m, with United continuing discussions with Rabiot’s representative over personal terms.

It’s suggested that the player is keen on the move, with United confident of reaching a deal.

Emery gives Arsenal Pino hope

Monday 15 August 2022 18:19 , Matt Verri

Unai Emery has admitted Villarreal could be forced to sell winger Yeremy Pino if a big enough offer is submitted.

Arsenal have been linked with a move for the 19-year-old, who is reportedly available for £42m. Emery has refused to rule out selling the teenager.

He said: “If an offer arrives for players like Yeremy Pino, then he will have to leave. We have a responsibility with the club. It is what it is.”

Spurs consider Garner move

Monday 15 August 2022 18:02 , Matt Verri

Tottenham could opt for a cheaper alternative for Nicolo Zaniolo.

Spurs have been unable to make progress for the Roma star, making it increasingly likely that they turn their attentions elsewhere.

The Athletic report that Manchester United would accept a fee in the region of £15million for James Garner, with Spurs one of the clubs keeping tabs on the 21-year-old.

Newcastle have Pedro bid rejected

Monday 15 August 2022 17:42 , Matt Verri

Watford have rejected a £20million approach from Newcastle for striker Joao Pedro, writes Simon Collings.

Newcastle are in the market for a forward this summer and they are attracted to Pedro, given his versatility.

Watford, however, have rejected their £20m offer this afternoon as they do not want to sell.

Runarsson close to completing loan move

Monday 15 August 2022 17:23 , Matt Verri

Arsenal goalkeeper Alex Runarsson is hoping to wrap up his loan move to Turkish side Alanyaspor in the next 24 hours, writes Simon Collings.

Runarsson, who joined Arsenal in 2020 from Dijon for around £1million, has slipped down the pecking order under Mikel Arteta.

The goalkeeper spent last season on loan at Oud-Heverlee Leuven and was told this summer he could go out again.

The strongest interest in Runarsson has always been from Turkey this summer, with Antalyaspor also keen on signing him too.

Read the full story!

West Ham in for Emerson

Monday 15 August 2022 17:04 , Matt Verri

West Ham have submitted a bid for Chelsea left-back Emerson Palmieri as David Moyes looks to strengthen his defensive options.

Bringing in competition for Aaron Cresswell has been a priority for the club this window, with interest in Filip Kostic ultimately amounting to nothing earlier in the summer.

However, a move for Emerson appears more realistic, with Chelsea keen to offload the 28-year-old and they would prefer it was a permanent move rather than another loan switch for the Italian, who spent last season at Lyon.

It’s believed a deal would likely cost in the region of £13m, with Emerson having two years remaining on his current Chelsea contract.

Read the full story!

Klopp: Liverpool must sign right type of midfielder

Monday 15 August 2022 16:38 , Matt Verri

Jurgen Klopp has insisted Liverpool will not be forced into buying a midfielder that does not suit his plans.

“It’s easy for us to bring a midfielder in, it’s not so easy to bring the right midfielder in - for money reasons and contractual reasons,” Klopp told Sky Sports. “Most of the time they go hand in hand.

“It’s not that we deny signing a player if they have a problem with injuries. It’s a different season to the beginning of the pre-season, when everybody told me we needed a new midfielder - it was about the kind of midfielder. And it’s a completely different discussion - we didn’t need a new kind of midfielder.

“But if the right midfielder would have been available, we would have gone there as well. Now the situation changed slightly, that’s true. But it can only be about the right midfielder, that’s not easy.”

West Ham make bid for Chelsea’s Emerson Palmieri

Monday 15 August 2022 15:50 , Jonathan Gorrie

With Marc Cucurella offering competition to Ben Chilwell, Emerson Palmieri’s future looks in doubt.

The Italian spent last season on loan at Lyon and has not been involved in the Premier League thus far.

According to The Guardian, West Ham have now made an attempt to bring the defender to east London.

James Garner: Tottenham ‘unlikely’ to move for Manchester United

Monday 15 August 2022 15:38 , Jonathan Gorrie

James Garner impressed on loan at Nottingham Forest last season, though doesn’t seem likely to break into the Manchester United team.

Even despite the problems at Old Trafford, the academy graduate has been tipped for an exit, with plenty of Premier League clubs reportedly keen.

Tottenham were touted as an option, though Fabrizio Romano has claimed a move to north London is ‘unlikely’.

Manchester United enter race for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Monday 15 August 2022 15:22 , Jonathan Gorrie

Bad news for Chelsea.

Having seen their bids for Jules Kounde and Raphinha hijacked by Barcelona, it is now one of the Spanish giants’ players the club could miss out on.

According to The Sun, Manchester United are ready to their attention Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, having ended their pursuit of Marko Arnautovic.

Barca, shockingly, would be open to selling to balance the books...

Chelsea close in on Cesar Casadei

Monday 15 August 2022 14:57 , Jonathan Gorrie

Inter Milan’s Cesar Casadei has been targeted by Chelsea as they plan for life without N’Golo Kante and Jorginho.

While neither current star is expected to leave this summer, both see their contracts expire next year and Thomas Tuchel wants succession plans sorted.

Casadei has already been the subject of two bids from the Stamford Bridge club, although a third as high as £12m could be accepted.

West Ham transfer boost

Monday 15 August 2022 14:33 , Jonathan Gorrie

David Moyes has been a frustrated across a number of fronts in the transfer market this summer.

Targets have gone elsewhere all summer and not even two reasonably big signings can make up for the feelings of frustration.

Still, Fabrizio Romano has offered something in the way of relief.

He’s revealed PSG hope to sell West Ham target Thilo Kehrer this week as talks continue between the two clubs.

Callum Hudson-Odoi could be closing on Chelsea exit

Monday 15 August 2022 14:04 , Jonathan Gorrie

Callum Hudson-Odoi was also set play in an U23 game this evening, but that is no longer expected to be the case after loan interest in his signature intensified over the past 24 hours.

The winger is now ready to leave Stamford Bridge before the September 1 transfer deadline amid pursuits from Borussia Dortmund, Leicester and Southampton. He was an unused substitute for the fiery 2-2 derby draw against Tottenham on Sunday.

Chelsea told Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang price

Monday 15 August 2022 13:34 , Jonathan Gorrie

The idea of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang returning to the Premier League is an interesting idea.

While things ended poorly in north London, the former Arsenal captain was certainly prolific during his time in the Premier League and has scored goals at every club for whom he’s played.

A target for Chelsea, Fabrizio Romano claims Barcelona are looking for 30m euros for their forward.

Inter Milan convinced Chelsea would move for Denzel Dumfries

Monday 15 August 2022 13:12 , Jonathan Gorrie

With Marc Cucurella signed to strengthen Chelsea’s left-hand side, attention has now turned to targets on the opposite flank.

Kyle Walker-Peters of Southampton is admired, along with Inter Milan’s Denzel Dumfries.

According to TuttoSport, the Serie A giants are convinced Thomas Tuchel’s side will soon make a move, with a sale possible.

Ethan Laird: QPR confirm loan signing of Manchester United defender

Monday 15 August 2022 12:45 , Jonathan Gorrie

QPR have signed Ethan Laird on loan from Manchester United.

The 21-year-old has moved to west London for the entirety of the campaign having previously been linked with Watford.

Capped by England at under-17, 18 and 19 levels, Laird had loan spells last term with Swansea and Bournemouth.

Read the full story here!

Cristiano Ronaldo still open to Atletico Madrid move

Monday 15 August 2022 12:17 , Jonathan Gorrie

Swathes of the Atletico Madrid fanbase have made their feelings towards signing Cristiano Ronaldo clear, such is his history with the club.

Still, Manchester United look increasingly open to his exit, with the forwar’s future just one of many problems this summer.

Accoridng to Guillem Balague, Ronaldo is still open to moving back to Madrid, with Diego Simeone also keen on working with him.

Tottenham ready £38m offer for Sergej Milinkovic-Savic

Monday 15 August 2022 11:53 , Jonathan Gorrie

Incomings may be few and far between at Tottenham right now after a busy start to the transfer window, though that has not stopped them featuring heavily in various gossip columns around Europe.

Roma’s Nicolo Zaniolo is understood to have been a leading target, although Jose Mourinho could yet keep the Italian star.

As a result, Spurs could move elsewhere.

According to CMW, Lazio’s Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is of interest and a £38m could be launched.

Chelsea plot fresh £50m Anthony Gordon bid

Monday 15 August 2022 11:49 , Jonathan Gorrie

Chelsea, fresh from a fiery 2-2 draw with bitter rivals Tottenham on Sunday, remain active in the transfer market.

Keen on strengthening in both defence and attack, Thomas Tuchel wants more options to go alongside new signing Raheem Sterling.

Everton’s Anthony Gordon is a target, with a £43m bid having already been rejected by Frank Lampard’s side.

According to The Times, however, Chelsea have not been put off.

Indeed, they claim the Blues are now lining up a £50m offer for the England U21 international.

Giovani Lo Celso says the ‘wait was worth it’ after sealing Tottenham exit to return to Villarreal

Monday 15 August 2022 11:22 , Jonathan Gorrie

Giovani Lo Celso says he is “where I wanted to be” after sealing a loan return to Villarreal.

The Argentine was left out of Tottenham’s pre-season tour of Korea and has since been training individually in north London.

A £55m signing from Real Betis in 2019, Spurs do have an option to cut the loan deal short in January, although that would appear unlikely at this stage unless they wish to sell him to another club.

Read the full story here!

Newcastle could make move for Chelsea’s Christian Pulisic

Monday 15 August 2022 10:52 , Jonathan Gorrie

Newcastle United are still searching for attacking additions this summer, with Chelsea a potential port of call.

The Toon Army are already understood to have seen a loan bid for Armando Broja rejected, while Timo Werner was seen as a potential target.

Director Amanda Staveley was spotted in the Chelsea box during Sunday’s draw with Tottenham and perhaps Christian Pulisic’s name came up in conversation.

The Athletic suggest the American international is a target for the club this summer as he struggles to bank regular game time ahead of the World Cup.

Anthony Gordon: Graeme Souness hints Chelsea could be overpaying for transfer target after £43m offer

Monday 15 August 2022 10:28 , Jonathan Gorrie

Graeme Souness believes Chelsea could be overpaying for Everton’s Anthony Gordon after the club made a £43m bid for the forward.

In the wake of Sunday’s fiery 2-2 draw with Tottenham at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea submitted an offer for the England U21 international, a player Newcastle United have also scouted.

Despite the signing of Raheem Sterling, Thomas Tuchel is still keen on adding more attacking options to this squad, with Barcelona’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang another key target.

Read the full story here!

West Ham keen on Brighton’s Moises Caicedo

Monday 15 August 2022 10:10 , Jonathan Gorrie

Despite having made some pretty big-money signings this summer, West Ham are still doing all they can to add to their squad ahead of a busy season of European football.

Having failed to land Amadou Onana, David Moyes is eager to pad out his options.

According to the Sunday Mirror, the Scot is eyeing a move for Moises Caicedo.

Man United ‘open negotiations’ over De Tomas

Monday 15 August 2022 09:50 , George Flood

Manchester United have been linked with a surprise move for Raul de Tomas.

Sport Witness cite COPE journalist Pedro Morata, who says that “negotiations are open” with the Espanyol striker’s camp over a summer switch to Old Trafford.

A deal could apparently be sealed at around the €25m-€30m mark, with Erik ten Hag desperate for attacking reinforcements before the September 1 deadline.

Spain international De Tomas, 27, is said to share an agent with United players including Luke Shaw and Anthony Elanga.

West Ham in contact over Bailly deal

Monday 15 August 2022 09:42 , George Flood

West Ham have made contact with Manchester United over a deal for Eric Bailly, reports suggest.

As mentioned in this space a little earlier, the Hammers are currently short on defenders with Craig Dawson, Angelo Ogbonna and Nayef Aguerd all out and full-back Ben Johnson deputising at centre-half alongside Kurt Zouma.

While links to the likes of Thilo Kehrer and Jakub Kiwior continue, The Athletic now report that West Ham are in talks over Bailly.

However, a loan deal is being sought by the Irons plus the likes of Ligue 1 duo Monaco and Marseille, while United want a permanent transfer or at least the Ivorian’s wages to be subsidised.

Tottenham eye Garner as Man United decide to sell

Monday 15 August 2022 09:32 , George Flood

Tottenham are reportedly among the clubs interested in a deal for James Garner.

MEN claim that Manchester United have now decided to sell the midfielder, who had been hoping to make an impression under Erik ten Hag after impressing on loan at Nottingham Forest last term.

However, his Old Trafford exit is now imminent, with Spurs apparently among an army of suitors that also includes Everton, Southampton, Forest and Leeds.

United are believed to value Garner at between £15m-£20m, with that fee covering the arrival of Adrien Rabiot from Juventus.

Edwards turns down Chelsea sporting director job

Monday 15 August 2022 09:09 , George Flood

Michael Edwards will not be heading to Chelsea, according to reports this morning.

The Blues had hoped to appoint the ex-Liverpool transfer guru as their new sporting director after the summer departure of Marina Granovskaia.

However, The Athletic now report that Edwards has turned down the job and is continuing to take time out of the game after a remarkable decade of success at Anfield.

Manchester United had also been keen on Edwards to improve their recruitment department.

Udogie set for Tottenham medical today

Monday 15 August 2022 08:50 , George Flood

Summer signing number seven could well be confirmed by Tottenham later today.

Standard Sport understands that left-back Destiny Udogie, 19, arrived in London last night in order to complete a medical and pen a long-term contract with Spurs.

Tottenham will pay Udinese an initial £15m for the Italian Under-21 international, who will return to Dacia Arena on loan for the remainder of the 2022-23 Serie A campaign.

That fee could eventually rise to £20m with add-ons.

West Ham table £8.5m Kiwior bid

Monday 15 August 2022 08:42 , George Flood

Back-to-back defeats to begin the new Premier League season have further underlined West Ham’s need for more new signings.

While putting the ball in the net was the problem on a frustrating day at Nottingham Forest yesterday, they are also very short on defenders with the likes of Craig Dawson and Angelo Ogbonna still out along with summer recruit Nayef Aguerd, leaving full-back Ben Johnson to operate at centre-half alongside Kurt Zouma.

According to Calcio Mercato in Italy, West Ham have now tabled an £8.5m bid for Poland defender Jakub Kiwior, who plays his club football for Spezia in Serie A.

Chelsea step up Aubameyang chase

Monday 15 August 2022 08:29 , George Flood

Chelsea are also still battling for the signatures of Barcelona duo Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Frenkie de Jong.

Ex-Arsenal captain Aubameyang has been targeted for a shock return to the Premier League just six months after heading to Barcelona, who wouldn’t mind getting him off the wage bill as they continue to navigate tricky financial waters.

The Daily Mail say Chelsea held more talks with Barca over the weekend, while Mundo Deportivo claim that a £12m bid was rebuffed by the LaLiga giants.

Per Gerard Romero, a £23m fee will be required for the deal to get done, with Thomas Tuchel keen on a reunion with a player with whom he shares a close bond following their time spent together at Borussia Dortmund.

Chelsea launch £43m Gordon move

Monday 15 August 2022 08:23 , George Flood

Chelsea have made a surprise move for Anthony Gordon.

Standard Sport understands that the Blues have lodged a £43m bid with Everton for their winger-turned-striker.

The cash-strapped Toffees could be content to sell Gordon as they try to raise funds for further incomings this month, with his valuation set at around £45m

Tottenham also tried to sign the England Under-21 international earlier in the window as part of a double raid involving Richarlison.

Read the full story on Chelsea’s swoop for Gordon here

Arsenal to battle Man United for Caicedo

Monday 15 August 2022 08:17 , George Flood

A new midfielder is also still a priority for Arsenal it would appear, amid their long-standing pursuit of Leicester’s Youri Tielemans.

A newer name on Mikel Arteta’s transfer radar is that of Moises Caicedo.

The Ecuador midfielder has shone of late for Brighton, winning his place in Graham Potter’s side after a loan spell at Belgian outfit Beerschot.

Caicedo has gone from strength to strength, enjoying a starring role in the 2-1 win at Manchester United - who previously scouted him extensively - on the opening weekend in the Premier League.

According to the Daily Mirror, Arsenal, United, West Ham, Juventus, Atletico Madrid and Bayer Leverkusen are all tracking the 20-year-old, for whom Brighton paid just £4.5m to sign from Ecuadorian side Independiente del Valle last January.

Edu flies to Spain amid Arsenal Pino chase

Monday 15 August 2022 08:10 , George Flood

Arsenal are still being strongly linked with Villarreal star Yeremy Pino.

Mikel Arteta is known to want to further add to his squad before the September 1 transfer deadline, with a new winger foremost in his thoughts.

According to the Daily Mirror, Arsenal technical director Edu has been spotted boarding a flight to Valencia, which many excited fans have taken to mean the Brazilian is set to conduct negotiations with Villarreal over their highly-rated 19-year-old.