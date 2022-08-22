Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal want Pedro Neto, Mudryk latest; Toney to Chelsea; Gordon to Tottenham

George Flood and Marc Mayo
·14 min read
(ES Composite)
(ES Composite)

Transfer news LIVE!

Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham all remain active as we enter the final 10 days of the summer transfer window. The Gunners have made Wolves winger Pedro Neto their top priority amid talks involving Jorge Mendes and are readying a second bid for Youri Tielemans as they also target the ‘Ukrainian Neymar’ Mykhaylo Mudryk before the September 1 deadline.

Chelsea are still hoping to get a number of deals over the line, including for Barcelona striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Tielemans’ Leicester team-mate Wesley Fofana. The Blues are also believed to have launched enquiries for Ivan Toney and Harry Maguire.

Blues target Anthony Gordon is eyeing a switch to work under Antonio Conte at Tottenham, who could still sign Ruslan Malinovskyi and Nicolo Zaniolo. Manchester United are targeting Antony and Cody Gakpo and could make one last push for Frenkie de Jong, while West Ham are poised to sign Emerson Palmieri and Hans Vanaken as they also consider Ainsley-Maitland Niles. Follow the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip LIVE with Standard Sport’s blog below!

Latest transfer news and rumours

  • Arsenal push back on Pedro Neto fee

  • Chelsea join Toney race

  • Blues target Gordon wants Tottenham switch

  • Mudryk could answer Arteta’s ‘firepower’ call

  • West Ham strike Emerson deal

Arsenal outline Pedro Neto stance

15:45 , Marc Mayo

A gap of £15m exists between Arsenal and Wolves’ valuations of Pedro Neto.

The Sun report on the Gunners wanting to offer £35m for the Portuguese winger, some way short of the £50m being demanded.

Arsenal will not be held to ransom, it is said, and were stung by a failed bid to sign Ruben Neves from Wolves earlier in the transfer window.

Neto signed a new five-year contract in March and is seen as integral to the future at Molineux.

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Sarr saga takes fresh turn

15:23 , Marc Mayo

Watford winger Ismaila Sarr’s proposed move to Aston Villa has stalled and is now on the verge of collapsing, writes Standard Sport’s Simon Collings...

There had been optimism over the weekend that the Senegalese international would secure a move to Villa Park as part of a transfer worth an initial £25million plus add-ons.

However, that switch is stalling, which could allow Crystal Palace to swoop for Sarr before the summer transfer window shuts on September 1. The Eagles have a long-standing interest in the player and tried to sign him in both 2019 and 2020.

Read the full story!

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

West Ham on verge of Emerson signing

14:59 , Marc Mayo

A £15m deal has been struck by West Ham to sign Chelsea left-back Emerson Palmieri.

Fabrizio Romano claims a medical will begin today for the Italy international after a five-year contract was agreed.

The Hammers will pay an intial £13m to sign Emerson before £2m in add-ons.

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Barcelona make Marcos Alonso wait

14:53 , Marc Mayo

Marcos Alonso is still waiting to sign for Barcelona after Chelsea agreed a fee to sell the defender.

Personal terms are also completed, according to Sport, yet the deal is still not yet finalised.

That is because the Camp Nou giants must first sell players to create financial space for incomings, amid talks to move on Memphis Depay and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

In fact, even new signings Jules Kounde has not been registered for LaLiga yet due to these issues.

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)
(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Bellingham wanted by Real Madrid

14:35 , Marc Mayo

Real Madrid will target Jude Bellingham next year after selling Casemiro to Manchester United.

Despite signing Aurelien Tchouameni from Monaco this summer - the Frenchman now set to replace Casemiro in the squad - Los Blancos’ long-term planning continues.

Bellingham is already tipped to be a target for Chelsea and Liverpool next summer.

But Marca report on Madrid preparing a big bid for the Borussia Dortmund star with plenty of cash in the bank.

Read our latest Chelsea gossip round-up here!

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Sassuolo enter Ampadu race

14:15 , Marc Mayo

Sassuolo have become the latest Italian team to move in on Ethan Ampadu.

Chelsea are ready to move on the Wales international after a loan spell at Venezia last season.

A return to Serie A is on the cards with Empoli and Spezia recently linked, as reported by Sky Sport Italia.

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)
(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

De Jong back on Man United agenda

13:56 , Marc Mayo

Manchester United officials are to fly into Barcelona this week for fresh talks over Frenkie de Jong.

The midfielder started for his current club last night but De Telegraaf report on fresh hope for Erik ten Hag after talks with the player and a promise from United to throw more cash at the deal.

Barcelona remain keen to sell as De Jong’s wages are unaffordable for a club in their financial predicament.

Chelsea are said to have dropped back in their interest in the Dutchman.

(AFP via Getty Images)
(AFP via Getty Images)

Arsenal gossip round-up

13:37 , Marc Mayo

Get the latest on Pedro Neto, Mykhaylo Murdyk and more in our lunchtime gossip column for the Gunners.

Read the full story!

Tottenham not short of Reguilon options

13:19 , Marc Mayo

Lazio want Tottenham to subsidise a portion of Sergio Reguilon’s wages to sign the defender on loan.

Cast out by Antonio Conte, the Spaniard is wanted by a number of clubs for a summer switch but his salary is a stumbling block in negotiations.

Corriere dello Sport report on Lazio eyeing a loan deal including a £17m purchase option.

Nottingham Forest are also named as keen on Reguilon.

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Done deal!

13:04 , Marc Mayo

Arsenal youngster Brooke Norton-Cuffy heads on loan to Championship side Rotherham.

Evra slams Man United deals

12:52 , Marc Mayo

Manchester United’s late transfer market moves are coming out of “desperation” after a torrid start to the season, according to Patrice Evra.

Casemiro is set to be officially confirmed as a new signing ahead of Monday night’s game with Liverpool while Ajax attacker Antony is subject of interest, in deals costing £70million and £85m respectively.

For former United star Evra, any players happy to arrive at Old Trafford now will have been passed up by better performing clubs as the likes of Frenkie de Jong have already rejected the Red Devils.

“If you buy any players now it's desperation and it won't be good,” he told Betfair.

Read the full story!

(Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for A)
(Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for A)

Malinovskyi path opens up for Tottenham

12:29 , Marc Mayo

Ruslan Malinovskyi’s proposed move to Marseille is on the verge of collapse - in a boost to Tottenham.

The Ukrainian winger, who scored for Atalanta last night, was said to have been in talks with the French side before being unconvinced over their sales pitch.

Spurs are described by Corriere dello Sport as keen on Malinovskyi and the club hold a good relationship with Atalanta as speculation mounts over the player’s future.

(AP)
(AP)

Chelsea push for triple signings

12:10 , Marc Mayo

Chelsea are pushing to take their summer spending to £300million after lodging a bid for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, writes Standard Sport’s Nizaar Kinsella...

The Blues have made an offer of £15m plus Marcos Alonso for Aubameyang, while they remain intent on signing Wesley Fofana and Anthony Gordon.

Read the full story!

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Arsenal discover Pedro Neto fee

11:52 , Marc Mayo

Wolves want £50million for Pedro Neto.

Arsenal are thougt to be the frontrunners for the Portuguese winger, who is also said to have been offered to Manchester United.

Mikel Arteta has spoken openly about bringing in more signings ahead of the transfer deadline but players may have to be sold first.

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Ziyech nears Ajax return

11:36 , Marc Mayo

Hakim Ziyech is set to hold talks with Ajax over a return to the club from Chelsea.

Dutch journalist Gerjan Hamstelaar reports on the Moroccan winger wanting to hear out the Amsterdam giants’ offer as he looks to leave Stamford Bridge.

A move to AC Milan earlier in the summer failed to come off for Ziyech as he looks for first-team football.

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)
(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Negotiations continue for Pepe exit

11:22 , Marc Mayo

Nice and Arsenal remain in talks over Nicolas Pepe.

The Ivory Coast winger has been told to find a new club, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Reports of Sevilla entering the running for a loan deal are now described as wide of the mark.

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)
(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Chelsea join Toney race

11:00 , Marc Mayo

Ivan Toney has emerged on Chelsea’s radar as the Blues’ striker hunt continues.

The Mirror claim the Brentford ace is wanted by Thomas Tuchel as an alternative to his bid for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Everton and Manchester United are also reportedly tracking Toney.

(PA)
(PA)

Mudryk could answer Arteta’s call

10:35 , Marc Mayo

Mykhaylo Mudryk is reportedly a bargain option for Arsenal as Mikel Arteta looks to round off his summer spending spree.

The Gunners boss spoke of the need to add more “firepower” to his team after the 3-0 win over Bournemouth on the weekend.

Media Foot name Ukrainian winger Mudryk, 21, as an option with Shakhtar Donetsk wanting a fee north of £17m.

(AFP via Getty Images)
(AFP via Getty Images)

Man United in contact over Antony deal

10:01 , George Flood

Manchester United are now in contact with the agents of Ajax forward Antony.

As we stated earlier, both the Brazilian and fellow Eredivisie star Cody Gakpo are firmly on Erik ten Hag’s transfer radar with the deadline inching closer and closer.

Fabrizio Romano states there is now direct contact between United and Antony’s camp, with such talks over Gakpo having been ongoing for two weeks as he shares agents with Ten Hag.

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Nottingham Forest ponder Reguilon loan swoop

09:38 , George Flood

Nottingham Forest seem prepared to offer Sergio Reguilon an escape route from Tottenham.

Along with Tanguy Ndombele, who joined Napoli last week, Harry Winks and Giovani Lo Celso, now back at Villarreal, the Spanish left-back has been transfer-listed and training away from Spurs’ first team over recent weeks after being deemed surplus to requirements under Antonio Conte.

According to The Athletic, newly-promoted Forest are pondering a potential loan swoop for Reguilon as cover for another summer signing in Omar Richards, with talks ongoing as Tottenham look for his wages to be covered in full.

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Sarr to Aston Villa transfer in ‘serious danger of collapse'

09:26 , George Flood

Speaking of Ismaila Sarr, it seems that a switch to Aston Villa is very far from a foregone conclusion.

A medical was set to have been booked for the Senegalese winger over the weekend after a £25m deal was agreed with Watford.

However, Villa have evidently struggled to agree personal terms with Sarr and Fabrizio Romano warns that the transfer is in serious danger of collapse.

Hope yet for rivals suitors Crystal Palace?

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

£30m Joao Pedro to Newcastle deal ‘potentially imminent'

09:10 , George Flood

Newcastle are intent on wrapping up a deal for Joao Pedro.

The Magpies saw an opening offer for the Watford forward rejected last week as Eddie Howe looks to further bolster his squad after an impressive start to the new campaign.

Watford have already lost Emmanuel Dennis to Nottingham Forest in this window and Aston Villa are pressing to land Ismaila Sarr ahead of Crystal Palace.

According to the Northern Echo, Newcastle are hoping for a breakthrough regarding Pedro this week and plan further negotiations in the next 24 hours, with belief that an agreement worth £30m could potentially be “imminent”.

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Arsenal in Pedro Neto talks as transfer priority

08:48 , George Flood

Amid those latest Tielemans rumours, Arsenal are said to be focused on signing Pedro Neto.

David Ornstein of The Athletic insists this morning that the Wolves winger, 22, is now their transfer priority before the deadline if Nicolas Pepe leaves the Emirates amid interest from Nice.

He adds that discussions have been ongoing for over a month now, with super-agent Jorge Mendes acting as the go-between.

Ornstein describes Arsenal’s desire for Neto as “concrete and unanimous”, but it’s complicated by financial matters and Wolves not planning to sell the Portuguese international this summer.

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Arsenal ready second Tielemans bid

08:42 , George Flood

It’s all heating up again on the Youri Tielemans to Arsenal front.

The Belgian midfielder is a long-term target for the Gunners and Mikel Arteta, but a move has yet to materialise with the clock ticking down towards the transfer deadline.

However, Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri claims that Arsenal are ready to submit a second bid to Leicester for Tielemans this week.

AC Milan’s Sandro Tonali and Brighton star Moises Caicedo are said to remain among Arteta’s other midfield targets.

Meanwhile, Fabrizio Romano has had this to say about Tielemans:

“I expect Tielemans is one to watch until the end of the market. Leicester know that proposals could come, and Arsenal have been interested since May.”

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Man United to make final De Jong push

08:27 , George Flood

Stop me if you’ve heard this one before, but Manchester United are seemingly not willing to admit defeat in their long-running pursuit of Frenkie de Jong.

A fee was agreed with Barcelona for the versatile Dutch midfielder weeks ago now, but a transfer has never been completed amid a row with his current club over deferred salary payments and strong rival interest from Chelsea, plus a reluctance on the player’s part to reunite with Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford.

United’s £59.5m deal for Casemiro was believed to spell the end of their De Jong pursuit, yet Dutch journalist Marcel van der Kraan now suggests they will make one last-ditch move to finally sign him before the deadline.

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

West Ham consider Maitland-Niles move

08:14 , George Flood

West Ham are also nice and busy, with deals for Chelsea left-back Emerson Palmieri and Club Brugge midfielder Hans Vanaken expected to be sealed soon.

But David Moyes also has his eye on further reinforcements in the middle of the park after a dismal start to the new season that sees his side sit bottom of the Premier League with three defeats from as many matches, including the 2-0 home loss against Brighton yesterday.

The Daily Mail claim that Ainsley Maitland-Niles is another midfield option being considered by West Ham, with the former Roma loanee now surplus to requirements under Mikel Arteta at high-flying Arsenal.

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)
(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Man United chasing Gakpo and Antony

08:10 , George Flood

Manchester United are set to be very busy indeed during the final 10 days of the window.

The Red Devils have already clinched the signing of Casemiro from Real Madrid as they attempt to strongly bolster Erik ten Hag’s flagging squad for a tough season ahead.

Now a new attacker is firmly on their radar, with the Daily Telegraph reporting that they remain in the hunt for Eredivisie stars Cody Gakpo and Antony, of PSV Eindhoven and Ajax respectively.

However, it seems that only of those players can be signed before the deadline. Which will it be?

(ANP/AFP via Getty Images)
(ANP/AFP via Getty Images)

Anthony Gordon wants Tottenham move

08:05 , George Flood

Tottenham have not given up on potentially signing Anthony Gordon this summer.

Spurs were previously linked with the Everton winger as part of a potential splashy double deal also involving Richarlison.

However, Chelsea have moved to the front of the queue for Gordon since then, having seen two bids worth up to around £45m rejected.

But football.london now claim that Tottenham - along with Manchester United and Newcastle - are still monitoring the England Under-21 international, who is said to be interested in playing under Antonio Conte and in the Champions League.

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Chelsea’s shock Maguire enquiry rebuffed

08:00 , George Flood

Chelsea’s need for further defensive reinforcements was clearly underlined by a dismal 3-0 defeat at Leeds in the Premier League yesterday.

But is the much-maligned Harry Maguire the answer to their ills?

Reports emerged on Saturday that Chelsea held a shock interest in the England centre-back as they attempt to compensate for the losses of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen, having only signed Kalidou Koulibaly so far this summer.

It was thought that the Blues could move for Maguire as part of a potential swap deal involving Christian Pulisic, but The Sun reports that United are unwilling to part with their captain.

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Arsenal eye ‘new Neymar’ Mudryk

07:54 , George Flood

Arsenal are on the trail of Mykhaylo Mudryk, according to recent reports.

The talented Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder, 21, is better known as the ‘Ukrainian Neymar’ and has emerged on Mikel Arteta’s transfer radar late in the window, per Foot Media.

Mudryk is apparently seen as a cheaper alternative to Lucas Paqueta, with the Gunners having baulked at Lyon’s £55m asking price for the Brazilian.

Arsenal could have to pay just £17m for the Ukrainian international.

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)
