Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal want Caicedo; Mbappe agrees Chelsea move; Van de ven in Spurs medical; Liverpool

Transfer news LIVE!

The summer transfer window is rolling towards a major turning point with the start of the new season nearly upon us. Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham, Liverpool and Manchester United are all still key players in the market despite each splashing some pretty considerable cash already.

Arsenal remain locked in talks over David Raya while looking to offload some deadwood, and a surprise move for Moises Caicedo is on thei radar. Over the other side of north London, Harry Kane’s transfer saga has reached a head with Tottenham facing pressure to sell up to Bayern Munich. Spurs are also looking to bring in Micky van de Ven and Argentine striker Alejo Veliz.

Chelsea have been linked with Kylian Mbappe amid their own pursuit of Caicedo and Manchester United should today unveil Rasmus Hojlund as their new signing. Liverpool, meanwhile, want to bolster their midfield. Follow all the latest news, rumours and gossip LIVE via Standard Sport’s transfer blog.

Latest transfer news and rumours

Arsenal ready to move for Moises Caicedo

Kylian Mbappe agrees to Chelsea move on one condition

Tottenham book Micky van de Ven medical

Man United plot Sofyan Amrabat talks

Man Utd announcement TODAY

08:34 , Marc Mayo

Manchester United take on French club Lens at Old Trafford this lunchtime - and a special guest is expected to pop up at the game.

Reports strongly indicate that Rasmus Hojlund will be officially unveiled on the pitch to seal his £72m transfer.

The Danish youngster underwent a medical on Thursday after Atalanta gave the go-ahead for him to become Erik ten Hag’s prized striker signing.

(PA)

Manchester United plot Sofyan Amrabat talks

Friday 4 August 2023 22:47 , Marc Mayo

Fiorentina did not name Sofyan Amrabat in their squad for friendlies against Newcastle and Nice at St James’ Park this weekend.

As such, links with a move to Manchester United are increasing.

Fabrizio Romano claims United will soon open talks to sign the midfielder but first need to sell both Fred and Donny van de Beek.

Story continues

(Getty Images)

Micky van de Ven set for Tottenham medical

Friday 4 August 2023 22:43 , Marc Mayo

Tottenham finally appear to be closing in on a move for Wolfsburg defender Micky van de Ven.

The Wolfsburg defender has been a target all summer as Spurs look to rebuild their defensive.

Now, a move is close.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Dutchman is heading to England for a medical in the coming hours.

(Getty Images)

Kylian Mbappe agrees terms on Chelsea move

Friday 4 August 2023 22:35 , Marc Mayo

It is no secret that Paris Saint-Germain want to sell Kylian Mbappe this summer.

The forward has rejected the chance to extend his contract in the French capital amid long-standing links with a move to Real Madrid.

Naturally, a host of top European clubs are keen on the striker, as well as Al Hilal in Saudi Arabia.

Spanish outlet Sport provide a new update.

They claim Mbappe has agreed terms on a move to Chelsea to link up with Mauricio Pochettino once again, albeit if they allow him to move to Madrid after only one year.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Arsenal ready to make move for Moises Caicedo

Friday 4 August 2023 22:32 , Marc Mayo

Despite spending big this summer, Arsenal look ready to try and hijack Chelsea’s move for Moises Caicedo.

Brighton have so far rejected any attempts to sign the midfielder this summer as they hold out for £100m.

It remains unclear as to whether the Blues will bid again but fresh reports claim the Gunners could enter the race once more.

The Independent suggest Arsenal remain interested in the player after trying to sign him in January.