Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal want Mbappe; Chelsea in Olise bid, Wahi deal; Hojlund to Man United; Kane update

After a brief period of quiet, the summer transfer window is really kicking into high gear again with Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham among the clubs hunting more major signings. Arsenal are said to have entered the race for Kylian Mbappe, with some reports even suggesting that they could offer Gabriel Martinelli in part-exchange for the PSG superstar, who is subject of a £259million world-record bid from Al-Hilal.

Things are very busy over at Chelsea, who are said to have launched a move for Crystal Palace star Michael Olise as they also close in on a deal for Montpellier striker Elye Wahi. The Blues are also rumoured to have their eye on a number of other targets including Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins, while they could hijack Arsenal’s pursuit of Mohammed Kudus in echoes of the Mykhailo Mudryk saga. Moises Caicedo talks are ongoing with Brighton.

Manchester United are poised to bid for Rasmus Hojlund at Atalanta and could test Tottenham’s resolve over Harry Kane once again, amid claims that Spurs have been told to sell the England captain if he does not agree a lucrative new contract. Bayern Munich are plotting a third bid for Kane, while Liverpool want Joshua Kimmich. Follow all the latest transfer news, gossip and rumours live below!

11:51 , George Flood

Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham have all apparently shown an interest in Kylian Mbappe in recent days.

That is according to the Press Association, who add that Barcelona and Inter Milan have also been keen on a deal, per sources close to PSG.

However, it is Al-Hilal that have tried to win the race early with that world-record £259m bid, though who knows if Mbappe would be willing to move to Saudi Arabia at still such an early stage of his already illustrious career.

He’s always seemed to have his heart set on Real Madrid, so we’ll see what transpires in the coming days.

New reports claim he could earn as much as €700m a year in the Gulf state, which translates to €13m per week. Good grief!

(PA)

Gallagher set for Chelsea exit as Spurs and West Ham push for deal

11:38 , George Flood

Conor Gallagher is ready to leave Chelsea after being deemed surplus to requirements, with ­Tottenham and West Ham leading the fight for his signature.

The 23-year-old, who scored in a 4-3 friendly win over Brighton in Philadelphia on Saturday and also in the 5-0 thrashing of Wrexham last week, is being offered to clubs.

West Ham are ready to push ahead of Spurs after banking £105million when selling Declan Rice to Arsenal. The Hammers want two midfielders to replace their former captain and have Joao Palhinha, Denis Zakaria and James Ward-Prowse on their shortlist.

David Moyes tried to sign Gallagher last summer but former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel blocked his exit. Spurs need homegrown players and a potential replacement for Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, who has asked the club to let him join Atletico Madrid.

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Al-Hilal make world-record bid for Kylian Mbappe

11:27 , George Flood

The Kylian Mbappe saga has just stepped up a few more notches.

Fabrizio Romano claims that Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal have now made a world-record bid of an eye-watering €300m for the wantaway France superstar.

However, they have yet to hold any talks with Mbappe, with PSG said to be convinced that he has already agreed a contract with long-term suitors Real Madrid.

(Getty Images)

Chelsea could hijack Arsenal move for Kudus

10:56 , George Flood

Chelsea are interested in Mohammed Kudus, new reports suggest.

It had been claimed over the weekend that the Blues could hijack Arsenal’s intended move for the Ghana midfielder, who has shone at Ajax.

Now transfer guru Fabrizio Romano claims that there is indeed interest from Chelsea in Kudus, but that Brighton’s Moises Caicedo remains their top midfield target for now.

Arsenal are said to want Kudus as part of their midfield overhaul following the signings of Declan Rice and Kai Havertz.

(Getty Images)

Liverpool eye move for Joshua Kimmich

09:53 , George Flood

Liverpool are being linked with a high-profile move for Joshua Kimmich.

Reports from Germany claim that the Reds are on alert over the versatile German international midfielder, who, along with rumoured Manchester United target Leon Goretzka, could leave Bayern Munich this summer.

Both Manchester clubs have also been linked with Kimmich, with suggestions that Bayern would be “willing to talk” over a pair no longer seen as “untouchable” or “unsellable” at the Allianz Arena, per the Liverpool Echo.

(REUTERS)

Rasmus Hojlund ‘desperate’ to join Man United this month

08:59 , George Flood

Rasmus Hojlund apparently wants to make this proposed move to Manchester United happen fast.

United are expected to launch a first bid this week for their No1 summer striker target, who enjoyed a breakout season in Serie A with Atalanta.

According to journalist Teamtalk, Hojlund is desperate to make the switch to Old Trafford and is hopeful of doing so by the end of this month having already agreed personal terms.

The 20-year-old is said to only want United amid rumoured interest from PSG, with Atalanta holding out for a £60m fee.

(REUTERS)

Bayern Munich set to table third Harry Kane bid

08:28 , George Flood

Bayern Munich are said to be ready to table a third bid for Harry Kane.

The reigning Bundesliga champions have already seen two offers for the England captain snubbed by Tottenham so far this summer.

Journalist Ben Jacobs says that Bayern are now poised to present a third proposal that will be worth close to €100m as a total package.

PSG also want Kane, though he says that reports of Manchester United returning for his signature are wide of the mark.

(REUTERS)

Arsenal and Man City rival Chelsea for Michael Olise

08:03 , George Flood

Chelsea are not alone with their interest in Michael Olise, reports claim.

It was rumoured in France yesterday that the Blues had tabled an offer for the Crystal Palace winger worth £39m as they seek to bring him back to Stamford Bridge.

But according to 90min.com, Arsenal and Manchester City - as well as PSG - have also registered an interest in Olise, who has shone in the Premier League since a bargain £8m switch from Reading last summer.

However, it is Chelsea who are said to be most confident of getting a transfer completed at this stage.

Not at all what Palace fans want to hear with Wilfried Zaha now definitely not coming back...

(Action Images via Reuters)

Wilfried Zaha bids emotional farewell to Crystal Palace fans

07:24 , George Flood

Wilfried Zaha has now said an emotional farewell to Crystal Palace fans after agreeing to join Galatasaray as a free agent.

Zaha headed to Istanbul on Sunday to complete his move to the Turkish giants, with whom he is expected to pen a three-year contract after rejecting fresh terms at Selhurst Park and rival interest from the likes of Lazio, Al-Nassr and Galatasaray’s biggest rivals, Fenerbahce.

Taking to Instagram, the former Eagles talisman wrote: “A message to Palace fans. As I start a new chapter I want to speak to you Palace fans who mean so much to me.

“We have been through so much together, including 10 years in the Prem. There are loads of amazing memories that will stay in my head forever and also some really tough times along the way, but I’m so proud to have played my part in getting us to the Prem and helping to keep us there.

“I’ve been wearing the Palace shirt since I was 8 years old, it’s literally been my second skin and I always gave EVERYTHING when I wore it.

“You have all seen me angry and frustrated, but you’ve also seen my hunger and passion and the joy that I take from winning, and I hope that is the memory that lives on in the minds of Palace fans.

(PA)

“I grew up two roads away from the bright lights and loud crowds of Selhurst Park, having no idea that I would be at the centre of it all one day, and have the amazing journey I’ve had with this amazing club.

“So I would say to my 8 year old self, dream BIG and only you can kill your dream.

“I want to thank Steve Parish, all of my teammates, coaches and the entire Palace fanbase for always believing in me and encouraging me to get to where I am today. I have been blessed to play in front of you and call you family from the day you accepted me. From the bottom of my heart, I’m forever grateful. Wilf.”

Tottenham ‘told to sell Harry Kane’ if new deal not signed

06:59 , George Flood

Another apparent update in the Harry Kane saga this morning.

The Telegraph report that Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy has been told by owner Joe Lewis to sell the England captain this summer if he does not agree a lucrative new contract in north London.

Spurs have already presented Kane with a huge proposal said to be worth an eye-watering £400,000 a week, with the player having now entered the final 12 months of his current deal.

It is suggested this latest reported twist could place Manchester United back on alert over Kane, while it also potentially boosts Bayern Munich, who have so far seen two bids for the 29-year-old rejected in this window.

(Getty Images)

Chelsea close to signing Elye Wahi

06:53 , George Flood

Michael Olise is not the only player currently in Chelsea’s sights it would appear.

The Blues have also been heavily linked in recent days with Montpellier’s talented young striker Elye Wahi.

Fabrizio Romano now claims that a deal for the 20-year-old is in its advanced stages, with fresh talks to be held this week.

Chelsea are apparently pushing hard to get the move over the line amid new unspecified rival interest and plan to loan out Wahi initially, likely to new partner club Strasbourg.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Man United set to make Rasmus Hojlund bid

06:49 , George Flood

Manchester United are finally set to make their move for Rasmus Hojlund it seems.

The Denmark striker, 20, has long been linked with a move to Old Trafford after a breakout season in Serie A with Atalanta that saw him earn favourable early comparisons to a certain Erling Haaland.

United have turned their attentions to a new striker after signing Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana from Inter Milan to replace the departed David de Gea, with Hojlund top of their wishlist.

According to transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano, United will submit their opening bid for the player this week after agreeing personal terms.

PSG are also believed to be trying to agree a deal for Hojlund, who wants to move to Manchester at this stage.

(Getty Images)

Chelsea launch bid to sign Michael Olise

06:44 , George Flood

Chelsea have launched a bid to sign Michael Olise from Crystal Palace, reports claim.

The former Reading winger, who began his football career in the Chelsea academy, is currently sidelined with a hamstring tear sustained while playing for the France Under-21s last month.

However, that issue is clearly not putting off Chelsea, with French outlet RMC Sport claiming that they have tabled a proposal worth £39m to sign Olise.

It is reported that the 21-year-old has a release clause in his current Palace contract worth around £35m and has been “seduced” by the project that Mauricio Pochettino is building at Stamford Bridge.

(Getty Images)

Arsenal ‘ponder Kylian Mbappe swap deal’

06:39 , George Flood

Arsenal may have entered the race to sign Kylian Mbappe.

The France superstar is currently engaged in a bitter feud with Paris Saint-Germain, whom will try to sell him this summer in a bid to avoid losing one of football’s brightest stars for nothing when his contract expires next year.

Long-term suitors Real Madrid and Liverpool have been linked with Mbappe along with clubs in Saudi Arabia, though Football Transfers claim that Arsenal are also considering a possible move.

They say that the Gunners are keeping a close eye on the situation and could even use Gabriel Martinelli as a makeweight to sign the 24-year-old, potentially in January.