Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal want Lavia and Rice; Chelsea book medical, Caicedo latest; Kane to PSG; Man United

The summer window is just a week old and Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham are all busy strengthening their squads. The Gunners have seen bids for both Declan Rice and Kai Havertz rejected as they have been quoted £100m and £70m for the pair. Ajax defender Jurrien Timber is also a target, along with Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia.

Long-term Gunners target Moises Caicedo is keen on a move to Chelsea, with Brighton holding out for at least £80m. The Blues have confirmed the signing of Christopher Nkunku and will soon add Nicolas Jackson as another forward signing with a medical booked for this week ahead of a £30million move from Villarreal. Mauricio Pochettino also needs to trim his squad, with Hakim Ziyech among the Chelsea players set to move to Saudi Arabia.

Tottenham have been told James Maddison will cost a minimum of £50m, while their pursuit of Brentford goalkeeper David Raya is at risk of breaking down over a fee. Manchester United have ended their interest in Harry Kane, but now Paris Saint-Germain have made contact over a summer move. United, meanwhile, remain interested in both Victor Osimhen and Rasmus Hojlund, along with ongoing negotiations to sign Mason Mount. Follow all the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip below!

Arsenal to lodge third Declan Rice bid

Chelsea book Nicolas Jackson medical

Arsenal pushing to sign Romeo Lavia

PSG make first Harry Kane move

Chelsea delay Moises Caicedo deal

Tottenham to walk away from David Raya move

Talks over Hudson-Odoi future

10:21 , Matt Verri

Callum Hudson-Odoi is the latest Chelsea player to attract interest from Saudi Arabia.

Hakim Ziyech, Edouard Mendy and Kalidou Koulibaly are all expected to join Saudi clubs this summer, and Sky Sports report that Hudson-Odoi is now set to also be approached.

The winger, who spent the season on loan at Bayer Leverkusen, is set to hold talks with the Blues over his future next week, as he enters the final year of his contract at Stamford Bridge.

(Getty Images)

Balogun likely to leave Arsenal

10:01 , Matt Verri

It looks increasingly likely that Folarin Balogun will leave Arsenal this summer.

The Athletic report that the striker still has no intention of signing a new contract with the Gunners and will not go out on loan again, with Balogun wanting to be first-choice.

That will probably happen at Arsenal, who may decide to cash in on the 21-year-old this summer as he enters the final two years of his current deal.

(AP)

Fulham slap massive price tag on Palhinha

09:44 , Matt Verri

Fulham are demanding a staggering £90million for Joao Palhinha, in a bid to price West Ham out of a move for the midfielder.

West Ham have identified Palhinha as a potential replacement for Arsenal target Declan Rice but Fulham do not want to sell 27-year-old after his outstanding first season in the Premier League.

Palhinha has impressed since his £20million move from Sporting CP last summer and Fulham hope their valuation will discourage West Ham from bidding for him.

West Ham are also weighing up a move for Bristol City star Alex Scott as they plot a midfield rebuild ahead of the expected departure of Rice.

The Hammers are also interested in Ajax midfielder Edson Alvarez, but he will cost £40m and could be deemed too expensive.

(Getty Images)

Ziyech closes in on Al-Nassr move

09:31 , Matt Verri

Al-Nassr are confident of sealing an £8million deal to sign Hakim Ziyech from Chelsea, writes Nizaar Kinsella.

The 30-year-old has agreed personal terms on a lucrative three-year contract to become the latest high-profile player to move to Saudi Arabia.

Ziyech saw a proposed move to Paris Saint-Germain collapse at the 11th hour on deadline day in January and has grown increasingly disillusioned at Stamford Bridge.

(Getty Images)

Man United consider Pickford

09:18 , Matt Verri

Erik ten Hag sees Jordan Pickford as a potential replacement for David de Gea.

The Man United goalkeeper is out of contract later this month, with no agreement yet reached on extending his time at Old Trafford.

The Sun report Pickford could be the man United turn to this summer, with Everton already eyeing Crystal Palace’s Sam Johnstone to replace him.

(Getty Images)

Possible Partey exit

09:06 , Matt Verri

Arsenal and Thomas Partey’s camp are working on a possible sale of the midfielder this summer.

The Gunners are pushing to sign Declan Rice and are open to selling Partey according to The Athletic, with clubs in Saudi Arabia interested in signing the 30-year-old.

It would require Arsenal to make another midfield signing though, in addition to Rice, and while Romeo Lavia has been strongly linked with a move to north London, it’s claimed no progress has been made.

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Barcelona lead Arsenal in Cancelo race

08:52 , Matt Verri

Barcelona are favourites to sign Joao Cancelo, despite interest from Arsenal.

The full-back is set to leave Man City and Bayern Munich have not exercised their option to sign Cancelo, leaving Barcelona and Arsenal as the two most likely options.

Sport report that the Spanish side are in talks with the 29-year-old and want to bring him to the Nou Camp, but will not pay the €60m that has been put forward as a valuation.

(Manchester City FC via Getty Ima)

Chelsea eye shock Tchouameni move

08:41 , Matt Verri

Chelsea are keen on signing Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni.

The Frenchman arrived in Spain last summer, and faces further competition for his place now that Jude Bellingham has been signed for a fee that could rise to £115m.

Spanish publication Sport claim that Chelsea hope to take advantage of this and have tabled a €60m bid for Tchouameni, which has been turned down. The Blues could return with an improved offer of €80m, one that could be enough to persuade Real to sell.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Chelsea duo near exit

08:28 , Matt Verri

Pulisic doesn’t want the move to Saudi Arabia, but Hakim Ziyech and Edouard Mendy do.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea have reached a verbal agreement to sell the pair, who will both sign three-year deals.

Mendy is on the verge of completing his move to Al-Ahli, while Ziyech will join Cristiano Ronalo at Al-Nassr.

(Getty Images)

Pulisic wants move to European side

08:18 , Matt Verri

Christian Pulisic is expected to turn down any interest from Saudi Arabian clubs.

Football Insider report that a number of Saudi sides are ready to move for the Chelsea winger, who has a year left on his contract at Stamford Bridge and is likely to move this summer.

However, it’s claimed that Pulisic wants to stay in Europe - a return to the Bundesliga on the cards?

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Man Utd boost in Andre Onana bid

07:56 , Marc Mayo

Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport report on Inter Milan being willing to sell Andre Onana to Manchester United for just £42m.

Chelsea have pulled out of the race for the goalkeeper with Kepa Arrizabalaga set to be Mauricio Pochettino’s No1 next season.

And Inter already have their replacement lined up, in Empoli’s Guglielmo Vicario.

The Italian club are also targeting a new defender this summer, with Chelsea duo Trevoh Chalobah and Cesar Azpilicueta eyed along with Joel Matip of Liverpool - as reported by La Gazzetta.

(PA)

Amadou Onana has eyes on Chelsea

07:27 , Marc Mayo

Everton midfielder Amadou Onana is reportedly desperately unhappy on Merseyside and wants to join Chelsea or Arsenal.

According to Belgian outlet Het Nieuwsblad, the 21-year-old wants to try his luck elsewhere having opted for Everton when moving in January, amid interest from the likes of Chelsea and West Ham.

The Toffees paid £33m for Onana and will expect to make a decent profit, although both the Blues and Gunners are currently focused on other midfield targets such as Declan Rice and Moises Caicedo.

(Getty Images)

Arsenal optimistic over Kai Havertz deal

07:04 , Marc Mayo

It has not exactly been a successful start to the transfer window for Arsenal, with what feels like a bid rejected every day so far.

However, there is genuine optimism that a deal can be reached with Chelsea over Kai Havertz.

Standard Sport understand talks are accelerating over a £60m fee, after a £50m opening offer was rejected last week. Such a price would split the difference with Chelsea wanting £70m.

The Blues are in a race to sell players by June 30 to add the takings to their accounts for 2022-23, which are being monitored by UEFA over potential FFP breaches.

(Getty Images)

Man Utd put Fred up for sale

06:45 , Marc Mayo

Fred is available for just £20million this summer.

Manchester United are ready to let the Brazilian go amid interest from Fulham, according to the Telegraph.

In fact, Marco Silva was spotted speaking to Fred after the last Premier League game of the season and is a known admirer of the midfielder - who once cost United a whopping £52m.

(Getty Images)

Chelsea competition for Gabri Veiga

06:35 , Marc Mayo

Napoli are preparing to make a bid for young Spanish midfielder Gabri Veiga.

Chelsea have been heavily linked with the Celta Vigo starlet, who has a release clause of £34m.

According to SportItalia, Napoli have tracked Veiga since April and are Chelsea’s latest rivals for the 21-year-old amid Liverpool’s interest.

(Getty Images)

Done deal!

06:23 , Marc Mayo

Al-Ittihad have confirmed the signing of N’Golo Kante from Chelsea.

The midfielder’s free transfer has long been mooted but is now a done deal, with an announcement by the Saudi Arabian club overnight.

Frenchman Kante joins Karim Benzema at Ittihad and is the first major first-team player to depart Chelsea this summer.

(@ittihad)

Arsenal threat in Declan Rice bid

06:12 , Marc Mayo

West Ham expect Manchester City to formally enter the race to sign Declan Rice imminently, in a huge threat to Arsenal’s bid for the midfielder.

Arsenal’s £75million bid was rejected yesterday, which included an extra £15m of add-ons.

Fabrizio Romano has reported on the Hammers wanting more achievable bonuses as part of the deal while hoping for City to come in and improve the state of the auction.

It is also said that Arsenal won’t make a bid for Romeo Lavia until the Rice deal is done, one way or another.

(ES Composite)

ICYMI: West Ham weigh up Scott move

06:00 , Marc Mayo

West Ham are weighing up a move for Bristol City star Alex Scott, with the Championship club hoping to command a £25million fee.

Scott is one of the most highly-rated young talents in the country and is expected to earn a Premier League move this summer.

The 19-year-old was named the Championship’s Young Player of the Season this term and has just come back from representing England at the Under-20 World Cup.

It is understood that West Ham have held initial talks with the player’s representatives and are now deciding whether to make a move.

(Getty Images)

Tottenham to walk away from Raya deal

05:40 , Alex Young

Tottenham appear to be growing frustrated in negotiations with Brentford for goalkeeper David Raya.

Spurs have agreed personal terms with their first-choice target to replace Hugo Lloris.

But the Bees are holding firm on a £40million for the player, who has one year left on his deal.

Spurs had hopes to pay closer to £30m, according to reports, and are now looking at alternatives.

(Evening Standard)

Chelsea medical booked

05:20 , Alex Young

Chelsea will wrap up another summer signing this week with Nicolas Jackson flying in for a medical.

The Blues has agreed a £30million fee with Villarreal for a player who was also of interest to Everton, AC Milan and an unnamed German club to his signature.

Spanish outlet Diario AS, claim that Jackson will be in London this week for wrap up a deal and sign a five-year contract with an option for another year.

(ES Composite)

Arsenal close in on Lavia

05:00 , Alex Young

Arsenal continue to make progress in their attempts to sign Romeo Lavia.

Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri claims that the Gunners are close to agreeing personal terms for the midfielder and will “soon” make an official offer to Southampton, who are set to demand a big fee despite their relegation.

Arsenal are believed to now be in pole position, with Chelsea’s inability to offer European football to Lavia counting against them.

(Getty Images)

Chelsea delay Caicedo deal

04:40 , Alex Young

Chelsea want to offload some of their unwanted players before making a move for Moises Caicedo.

The Mail report that while the Blues still have the Brighton midfielder as their top target, the deal will cost them at least £100m and there is a reluctance to spend that much before funds have been raised.

Edouard Mendy, Kalidou Koulibaly and Hakim Ziyech are among those to be linked with moves away from Stamford Bridge, with the trio attracting interest from Saudi Arabia.

(Getty Images)

PSG make first Kane move

04:20 , Alex Young

Paris Saint-Germain have made contact with Harry Kane’s representatives over signing the Tottenham striker.

Spurs have already fended off interest from Manchester United and links with Real Madrid have gone cold since Kylian Mbappe announced his desire to leave the club.

Relevo claim that there remains nothing concrete between the clubs, so it sounds like PSG are just sounding out the player.

Spurs have always insisted Kane, who has one year left on his contract, is not for sale.

(REUTERS)

Arsenal plot third Rice bid

04:00 , Alex Young

West Ham have rejected Arsenal’s second offer for Declan Rice with a third anticipated.

The Gunners saw an initial offer worth £80million rejected last week and on Tuesday a second, worth £75m plus £15m in add-ons, also dismissed by the Hammers.

Rice is Arsenal’s priority summer signing and are expected to return with an improved offer as they look to secure the midfielder’s signature quickly.

West Ham have set an asking price of £100m for their captain and are prepared to stand firm with Manchester City weighing up a rival offer.

