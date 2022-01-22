Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal Vlahovic blow; Chelsea, Tottenham want David; Haaland latest, Man United rumours

Transfer news - LIVE!

The January transfer window is now more than two thirds of the way through but several of the most talked-about potential moves are still yet to materialise.

Chief among them is Arsenal’s pursuit of Dusan Vlahovic. Fiorentina are willing to sell the striker this month but reports today suggest the Gunners’ hopes may well be dwindling, while they are also struggling to get a loan move for Juventus’ Arthur Melo over the line as their midfield crisis deepens.

Meanwhile, Antonio Conte is still waiting to make his first signing as Tottenham boss but reports suggest it might not be far away, with Spurs closing on a deal to sign Adama Traore from Wolves.

Thomas Tuchel is hoping that the window may yet see Chelsea make the kind of signing that could revitalise their ailing season and both the Blues and Spurs are this morning linked with Lille striker Jonathan David.

Manchester United have reportedly ended their interest in Erling Haaland after the striker decided he wants to join Real Madrid from Borussia Dortmund at the end of the season.

Across Manchester at the Etihad, City are set to sign River Plate forward Julain Alvarez.

Arsenal’s Vlahovic hopes fading?

Spurs confident over Traore deal

Chelsea and Spurs in David race

United end Haaland interest

Sterling’s Barca switch?

10:33 , Malik Ouzia

The Athletic say that Raheem Sterling was open to the idea of joining Barcelona on loan this month, prior to their move for Manchester City teammate Ferran Torres.

Sterling has struggled to nail down a place in Pep Guardiola’s regular starting XI this season and has spoken publicly in the past about his desire to play abroad.

Ultimately, however, the prospect of a loan switch was a non-starter after Barca paid £46m to sign Spain international Torres on a permanent deal.

Haaland makes Real decision

10:13 , Malik Ouzia

Manchester United have reportedly ended their interest in striker Erling Haaland after the Norwegian decided he wants to join Real Madrid at the end of the season.

The Borussia Dortmund striker was a major target for United last summer, when they were still managed by his countryman Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

ESPN say that Real Madrid will still, however, face tough competition from Man City to sign the 21-year-old in the summer.

(REUTERS)

Spurs and Chelsea in David race

10:02 , Malik Ouzia

Chelsea, Tottenham and Barcelona have all made enquiries over Lille forward Jonathan David.

That’s according to TSN in his native Canada, who say that the striker is unlikely to leave the French club this month but may well do so come the end of the season.

David, who has scored 12 times in Ligue 1 this season, has previously been linked with Arsenal as an alternative should they fail to sign Dusan Vlahovic.

Spurs confident over Traore deal

09:51 , Malik Ouzia

Tottenham are said to be increasingly confident of securing a deal to sign Wolves winger Adama Traore before the window closes at the end of the month.

The Guardian say the two clubs held positive talks on Friday after Spurs had an initial offer of £15m rejected, while personal terms are not expected to be an issue.

Antonio Conte sees the Spain international as a potential option at right-wing-back, where Emerson Royal has struggled since his summer arrival.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Vlahovic hopes fading?

09:45 , Malik Ouzia

There are various reports around this morning suggesting that Arsenal’s hopes of signing Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic this month are fading.

The Italian club have said this week that they are open to selling the Serbian before the window shuts but Juventus are thought to have tabled a formal offer, while the striker is apparently keen to wait until the summer to decide on his future.

Throw in The Times’ report that the deal would cost Arsenal a whopping £15m in agent fees, on top of a transfer fee of around £60m and astronomical wages and the signs aren’t great for Mikel Arteta.

(Getty Images)

Good morning!

09:39 , Malik Ouzia

January transfer window

Let’s start the day with a round-up of all the day’s latest news and rumours...