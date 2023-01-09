Transfer news LIVE: Arsenal told Joao Felix price as Man Utd given Wout Weghorst hope

Arsenal and Manchester United have been provided with the price to secure Joao Felix, as the Portuguese superstar looks set to move club in the January transfer window.

Atletico Madrid have set a £9.5million loan fee and a commitment to buy at £70.5m, according to the Mirror, with the Premier League duo said to be vying for the 23-year-old forward.

Man Utd are aiming to replace Cristiano Ronaldo and while their pursuit of Felix is rumbling away in the background, they are also targeting Netherlands international Wout Weghorst. The striker is currently on loan at Besiktas from Burnley until the end of the season and the Turkish side have said they are willing to negotiate compensation for the cancellation of his loan if he secures a permanent transfer this month. “There could be a reward for us if we give our consent to the cancellation [of the loan],” said Besiktas sporting director Ceyhun Kazanci. “For example, if Burnley told us: ‘Weghorst is moving to this team and we are giving you half of the fee’ we would sit down and talk to them.”

Elsewhere, Zinedine Zidane has reportedly knocked back offers to manage three separate men’s national teams. The Mail, which cites French outlet L’Equipe, has the ex-Real Madrid boss turning down the Brazil, Portugal and USA dugouts because the only nation he wants to manage is his native France. Tottenham are targeting Brentford’s David Raya or Everton’s Jordan Pickford as a long-term replacement for Hugo Lloris, according to The Telegraph, while Aston Villa striker Danny Ings is wanted by Crystal Palace and Everton.

Follow all the latest January transfer rumours and confirmed news below:

Transfer news LIVE

Arsenal and Man Utd given Joao Felix price by Atletico Madrid

Wout Weghorst’s move to Old Trafford hangs on Besiktas compromise

Zinedine Zidane turns down three international management jobs

Tottenham targeting David Raya or Jordan Pickford as long-term Hugo Lloris replacement

Danny Ings wanted by Crystal Palace and Everton

Story continues

Wout Weghorst’s Manchester United transfer hangs on Besiktas compromise

09:27 , Luke Baker

Besiktas have said they might allow Wout Weghorst to join Manchester United if Burnley compensate them for cancelling his loan spell in Turkey.

The Netherlands striker has emerged as a surprise target for United as Erik ten Hag looks to bolster his forward options after Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure.

United’s budget may only stretch to loan signings after they spent more than £200 million in the summer and Besiktas borrowed Weghorst from Burnley for the season after their relegation from the Premier League.

Weghorst appeared to wave farewell to Besiktas supporters after Saturday’s 2-1 victory over Kasimpasa.

Wout Weghorst’s Manchester United transfer hangs on Besiktas compromise

Football rumours: Atletico Madrid name price for Joao Felix

09:15 , Luke Baker

Manchester United have been provided with the price to secure Joao Felix as Cristiano Ronaldo’s replacement up front.

Atletico Madrid have set a £9.5million loan fee and a commitment to buy at £70.5m, according to the Mirror, which says Arsenal are also interested in the 23-year-old Portugal international.

Man Utd ‘handed Joao Felix price tag’ by Atletico Madrid

January transfer news

09:13 , Luke Baker

Follow all the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip on The Independent.