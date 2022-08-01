Transfer news LIVE! Chelsea in talks for Cucurella; Arsenal have Tielemans dilemma; Spurs target Maddison

(ES Composite)

Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham are all out to bag major deals in the final month of the transfer window. Having all secured some big-name players already, the likes of Youri Tielemans, Denzel Dumfries and James Maddison remain hot on the tongues of the capital clubs’ fans.

All three teams are looking at Leicester for potential market inspiration with Wesley Fofana a Chelsea target as Thomas Tuchel looks to sort his defence after a number of setbacks. He is likely to cost in the region of £80m, while the Blues are also reportedly preparing an “imminent” £71m bid for Frenkie de Jong. The Blues are also in talks with Brighton over a surprise move for Marc Cucurella.

In north London, Foxes playmaker Tielemans remains a target, though the Gunners must decide whether to move now or risk waiting to sell players first. Lucas Paqueta and young PSV Eindhoven forward Cody Gakpo also remain of interest to Mikel Arteta. Tottenham, meanwhile, are linked to Maddison and Roma star Nicolo Zaniolo. Stay tuned with Standard Sport for all the latest transfer news and rumours!

Chelsea in talks for Cucurella

Tielemans to Arsenal latest

Blues prepared to match Man United’s De Jong bid

£40m bid for Tottenham-linked Maddison

Napoli set to sign Kepa

Chelsea push for Cucurella

13:24 , Matt Verri

Chelsea are interested in making a surprise move for Marc Cucurella.

The Brighton left-back has been linked with Manchester City all summer, but they are refusing to improve their last offer of £40m for the Spaniard.

The Athletic report that Chelsea are now in discussions with Brighton and are pushing to bring Cucurella to Stamford Bridge. It’s claimed the Seagulls do not intend on dropping the asking price below £50m.

Eriksen discusses United move

13:07 , Matt Verri

Christian Eriksen insists that a return to Tottenham was never truly on the cards this summer, before he signed for Manchester United.

Antonio Conte’s Spurs were strongly linked with the Dane after he left Brentford but he has now revealed that the Red Devils were the frontrunners for his signature from an early stage.

“It was only talk,” he told MEN of the potential move back to Tottenham.

“They never really came with anything so it wasn’t really a thing for me to go back to Tottenham at the time and Man United were very early on, very positive and I had good conversations.

Newcastle in for Harrison

12:48 , Matt Verri

Newcastle continue in their apparent quest to bid for every player in the Premier League.

They’ve been linked with Timo Werner, James Maddison and Harvey Barnes so far to name a few - you can add Jack Harrison to that list now.

Leeds have rejected a €40m bid for their winger, according to Footmercato, as they want closer to €50m.

Man United give up on Antony

12:32 , Matt Verri

Manchester United are reportedly giving up on signing Ajax forward Antony.

Sky Sports claim that United are not willing to match the valuation of close to €100m and, unless Antony hands in a transfer request, the club admit they have been forced to look elsewhere.

The 22-year-old Brazilian still has three years left on his current contract, and Ajax have no desire to let him leave.

Laporta: Xavi wants more signings

12:21 , Matt Verri

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has been discussing the club’s transfer plans.

It’s already been a busy window for Barcelona and they are linked with a big-money move for Bernardo Silva. Laporta did not rule out more signings, but confirmed the priority for now is registering those who have already come in.

“Now we are focused on registering players we have signed and resolve the futures of the players not in the plans,” Laporta said.

“After this, we will see what we can do. Xavi wants more reinforcements.”

Carragher backs Firmino to stay

12:06 , Matt Verri

Jamie Carragher hopes Liverpool will keep Roberto Firmino this summer, believing the Brazilian has an important role to play at the club.

Juventus have been linked with a move for Firmino, with reports of a £20m bid, but it looks increasingly likely that he will stay in England for the final 12 months of his contract.

Carragher told Sky Sports: “I don’t think it’s a risk losing him for nothing. I have felt for a couple of years now that Firmino would see this contract out and move on for nothing.

“I think getting £19 million or keeping Firmino next season, I would probably keep him. The situation Liverpool find themselves in, they don’t want to be caught short.

“I think Firmino will have a big role. Listen, (Darwin) Nunez might take time to settle and he is playing in the Premier League. And that’s not just about his ability, it’s about coming to a different league.

“So, I think Firmino could be really important this season and I think he might actually start the first few games of the season and I can imagine Nunez coming off the bench.“

Chelsea given Fofana valuation

11:50 , Matt Verri

Chelsea continue to push to sign Wesley Fofana.

While Leicester insist their centre-back is not for sale, talkSPORT claim that a fee of £80m could be enough to persuade the Foxes to let Fofana leave.

Chelsea are desperate to sign a centre-back before the end of the window - that valuation will certainly test their interest in Fofana.

Gueye back to Everton?

11:43 , Matt Verri

Everton are continuing talks with PSG as they look to bring Idrissa Gana Gueye back to the club.

Frank Lampard is keen to bolster his midfield options and The Times report that Gueye, who has one year left on his contract, is not part of PSG’s plans.

Gueye joined the Ligue 1 side for £30million from Everton in 2019.

Leno set for Fulham medical

11:28 , Matt Verri

Fulham have reached an agreement with Arsenal to sign goalkeeper Bernd Leno for around £8million.

Talks have been ongoing between the two London clubs for weeks with the Gunners ready to let their reserve shot-stopper go having signed Matt Turner.

A breakthrough over the transfer fee will allow Leno to undergo a medical this week with personal terms already in place.

The Cottagers have made four summer signings so far; Manor Solomon arriving on loan to join permanent additions Joao Palhinha, Andreas Pereira and Kevin Mbabu.

Newcastle turn to Barnes

11:15 , Matt Verri

Newcastle are considering turning their attentions to Harvey Barnes.

The Magpies have had a £40m bid for James Maddison dismissed by Leicester and according to the Daily Mail have now submitted an enquiry into the availability of Barnes.

Brendan Rodgers has made it clear Leicester won’t be selling players on the cheap, laughing off that Maddison bid.

“It’s not for me to put valuations on the players, it’s not my side, but [£40m] might just cover three-quarters of his left leg, that price,” Rodgers said after Leicester’s victory over Sevilla.

Kounde unveiled!

11:02 , Matt Verri

Kepa nears Napoli switch

10:48 , Matt Verri

Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga is in advanced talks over a loan transfer to Napoli, writes Nizaar Kinsella.

The world’s most expensive goalkeeper, who Chelsea paid £71.6million for in 2018, is unhappy with his status as back-up to Edouard Mendy at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are ready to allow Kepa to leave as they close in on the £12m signing of USA Under-20s goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina from Chicago Fire.

Should Kepa join Napoli, Chelsea would cover a large chunk of his £190,000-a-week wages.

Chelsea to submit official offer for De Jong

10:35 , Matt Verri

Chelsea and Barcelona continue to play a crucial role in each other’s transfer windows.

Barcelona have already brought in Blues targets Raphinha and Jules Kounde this summer, but Chelsea could get the last laugh.

Sport claim that the Blues are expected to imminently submit a former offer for Frenkie de Jong, who has been linked with Manchester United all summer. It’s believed they will match United’s agreed fee of £71million.

Reports in Spain suggest De Jong is more open to a move to Chelsea, while the Blues are willing to let Marcos Alonso and Cesar Azpilicueta go to Barcelona should they get the Dutch midfielder.

Balogun set for Reims move

10:18 , Matt Verri

Folarin Balogun is on the verge of completing a move to Ligue 1 side Reims.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano, who reports that the Arsenal strike is set to join Reims on a season-long loan deal.

Balogun spent the second-half of last season on loan at Middlesbrough, scoring three times.

Chelsea block Sarr exit

10:10 , Matt Verri

Fulham have made bids for Chelsea’s Malang Sarr and West Ham’s Issa Diop as they bid to strengthen their defence before the start of the new season, writes Nizaar Kinsella.

But Chelsea have blocked a move for Sarr until they sign a new centre-back themselves, and West Ham are reluctant to lose Diop because summer signing Nayef Aguerd is injured.

Fabregas set for Como unveiling

09:59 , Marc Mayo

Cesc Fabregas is today set to be unveiled as a Como player.

The Serie B team, located on the idyllic Italian lake that shares its name, have reportedly agreed a two-year deal with the 35-year-old.

Ampadu still wanted in Italy

09:47 , Marc Mayo

Spezia are awaiting a response to their offer of a loan deal for Ethan Ampadu.

Chelsea are battling to sign new defenders this summer after Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen left on free transfers, which has opened up the path to game time for Ampadu.

The Wales international has not been given a squad number by the Blues, however.

Kepa set for Napoli loan spell

09:31 , Marc Mayo

Napoli want to sign Kepa Arrizabalaga by Tuesday, according to reports in Italy.

La Repubblica report on the final details of the Spanish goalkeeper’s loan switch to the Partenopei being sorted as we speak.

Kepa is said to have already greeted his new teammates ahead of his journey to Campania.

Pavard snubs Chelsea

09:22 , Marc Mayo

Chelsea have missed out on the signing of Benjamin Pavard.

According to L’Equipe, the French defender has decided to stay at Bayern Munich while under contract in Germany to 2024.

Bayern were reportedly ready to sell Pavard for around £30m.

Arsenal touted for David bid

09:02 , Marc Mayo

In “sure-thing” transfer news, Jonathan David has sparked intrigue among Arsenal fans by liking a pair of official club Instagram posts.

Fabrizio Romano claims the Canadian striker will cost £42m from Lille this summer.

Liverpool have also previously been linked with David.

Slonina nears Chelsea switch

08:42 , Marc Mayo

Chelsea are set to complete the £12million signing of wonderkid goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina from Chicago Fire, writes Standard Sport’s Nizaar Kinsella.

The 18-year-old was given the go-ahead to fly to London, complete a medical and sign the paperwork over the weekend.

The Blues fended off rival approaches from Real Madrid and Wolves, and will send then goalkeeper back to Chicago on loan to complete a sensational breakthrough season in the MLS.

Gunners must sell before they can buy

08:23 , Marc Mayo

Arsenal will need to sell two of Bernd Leno, Lucas Torreira and Pablo Mari before they can sign Youri Tielemans.

Football.London note that the Gunners squad quota of overseas players is currently oversubscribed, and thus Mikel Arteta must thin out his playing staff before making signings.

Leno is wanted by Fulham with Serie A clubs chasing both Torreira and Mari.

CBS Sports claim Arsenal have agreed personal terms with Tielemans, who is out of contract next summer at Leicester.

Fofana wanted by Chelsea

08:16 , Marc Mayo

A price tag of £85m has been slapped on Wesley Fofana by Leicester.

Chelsea have identified the Frenchman as their next big transfer market hope after missing out on Jules Kounde, according to the Mail.

But, having recently signed a new five-year deal upon his return from a long-term injury, Fofana is very highly-rated at the King Power Stadium.

A player-plus-cash offer from Chelsea has also been reported.

Maddison subject of £40m bid

08:09 , Marc Mayo

Tottenham and Newcastle are fighting over James Maddison after the Magpies made a reported £40million bid for the England midfielder.

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers said of his player last night: “He's still very much a player here. You see his performance, you see how happy he is and he's not a player we want to sell.

“It's not for me to put valuations on the players, it's not my side, but that might just cover three-quarters of his left leg, that price. He's a top player.”

08:03 , Marc Mayo

Hello and welcome to the first day of August and therefore the final month of the summer transfer window!

There is still so much to come from an already-busy market for the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham... so join us for all the latest updates.