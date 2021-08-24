Transfer news LIVE: Saul Niguez to Manchester United ‘imminent’ as Arsenal target Kieran Trippier

Arsenal appear eager to back Mikel Arteta’s revolution at the Emirates, despite back-to-back defeats to start the new Premier League season.

Manchester City are next, but the club remain active in the transfer market with right-back an area they are targeting next for an upgrade.

The biggest lingering transfer saga is Harry Kane, with Manchester City still tentatively active in the hunt to sign the Tottenham striker, who came off the bench in Sunday’s victory against Wolves. Will £150m be enough to make Daniel Levy blink late in the window or will he remain calm and refuse to sell the England forward?

West Ham are top of the league, but Declan Rice is seemingly unwilling to pen a new contract as he eyes a move down the road, the 22-year-old was one of England’s star performers at Euro 2020, but the Hammers have all the negotiating power, making any rumoured move to Chelsea or Manchester United unlikely.

United continue to rival PSG for Rennes sensation Eduardo Camavinga, with the 18-year-old one year away from a free transfer and a likely candidate to make a late move in the window as his club salvage some value. Staying in France, the Hammers have been linked with Lille midfielder Jonathan Bamba, with the 25-year-old now seen as an alternative to Jesse Lingard, who has returned to Old Trafford following his incredible loan spell at the London Stadium.

You can follow all the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip as Premier League clubs make moves to strengthen ahead of transfer deadline day.

Read More

Martin Odegaard: Arsenal complete signing of midfielder from Real Madrid

Lyon’s Maxwel Cornet reported to be on Burnley’s transfer radar

Romelu Lukaku: ‘Let people talk, winning trophies sets you apart’

Transfer news and rumours

Chelsea linked with loan move for Atletico’s Saul Niguez

Eduardo Camavinga move to Manchester United ‘unlikely'

Kylian Mbappe alerts Real Madrid by reportedly rejecting latest PSG offer

Man City ‘prepare final push to sign Harry Kane' from Tottenham after £125m bid rejected

Tottenham target Adama Traore as Nuno eyes reunion with Wolves winger

Arsenal open to offers for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Story continues

13:30 , Jamie Braidwood

Arsenal are prepared to let captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang leave the club before the end of the window if a suitable offer is forthcoming.

The striker signed a new three year contract last summer and while he remains an important player for manager Mikel Arteta, the 32-year-old is no longer considered to be crucial to the club’s plans, according to the Telegraph.

It is unlikely that another club will match the striker’s wages, however, should Arsenal receive an offer.

(Getty Images)

Real Madrid's Federico Valverde signs new contract

13:07 , Jamie Braidwood

Federico Valverde has followed Karim Benzema and Thibaut Courtois is signing a new long-term contract with Real Madrid, with the midfielder extending his stay at the club until 2027.

Valverde, who had an injury-hit campaign last season, is considered to be the future of Madrid’s midfield once the likes of Luka Modric and Toni Kroos move on, but the 23-year-old Uruguay international is already an integral part of their first team.

Newcastle manager Steve Bruce not expecting further arrivals

12:31 , Jamie Braidwood

Newcastle manager Steve Bruce has ruled out further permanent signings with one week to go until the end of the transfer window. The club have signed Joe Willock from Arsenal for £25 million but Bruce believes that will be the extent of Newcastle’s business.

“If there is a loan deal who can help us that is what we will try and do but, as for bringing in somebody permanently, I can say that is probably not going to happen,” Bruce said.

“There is still a little bit of work to do but it has been difficult for all the clubs all summer. I have never known it so quiet and difficult for a lot of clubs with finances.”

Manchester United remain in the chase for Saul

12:00 , Jamie Braidwood

It seems that Manchester United remain at the front of the queue for Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez, with Chelsea also interested in securing a loan deal before the end of the window.

AS report that Saul’s departure is imminent following the arrival of Matheus Cunha from Hertha Berlin. The Spanish club are looking for a loan deal with an option to buy in order to clear the Spain international’s wages off their books.

United are said to be long-term admirers of the 26-year-old and have been tipped with strengthening their central midfield options all window.

Chelsea look to extend Andreas Christensen, Antonio Rudiger deals

11:45 , Jamie Braidwood

Chelsea are looking to solidify the future of their defence by offering new contracts to Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger, reports Matt Law of the Telegraph.

Both players have played important roles for the club under Thomas Tuchel and appeared in the Champions League final win last season.

And while the club remain interested in singing Jules Kounde from Seville, securing the futures of Christensen, 25, and Rudiger, 28, are also seen as priorities for the Blues.

Chelsea’s Ike Ugbo closing in on Genk transfer

11:30 , Jamie Braidwood

Chelsea striker Ike Ugbo is set to undergo a medical today ahead of a proposed move to Genk, reports Belgian football expert Kristof Terreur.

The Chelsea academy produce has spent the last three seasons out on loan but is the club are close to agreeing a permanent move for the 22-year-old.

He is set to cost the Belgian side €3.5m, according to reports, and was one of a number of players Chelsea were looking to move on ahead of the end of the window.

Southampton sign Thierry Small from Everton

11:15 , Jamie Braidwood

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl said the club’s commitment to developing young talent was key in signing Thierry Small and beating the competition from the rest of the Premier League.

“I am very pleased we have been able to bring in another talented young player, especially when there were again a number of clubs who were interested,” he said.

“I think our philosophy of how we develop these young players and give them their opportunities has been an important factor in this, and we are looking forward to working with Thierry and helping him make the most of his potential.

“We have already signed a player this summer with good experience at left-back in Romain Perraud, and Thierry’s arrival now gives us a very good balance and a strong additional option in that position, and this is encouraging that we now have this on both sides of our defence.”

Southampton sign Thierry Small from Everton

11:08 , Jamie Braidwood

Thierry Small, 17, has signed a three-year deal with Southampton and become the club’s latest defensive signing following the arrivals of Romain Perraud and Tino Livramento.

“It’s an unbelievable feeling,” he told the club’s website. “A big moment for me and my family, especially to join such a family-orientated club. It’s an honour to be here and I can’t wait to get started.

“It’s a real great honour to play here and play under [manager] Ralph [Hasenhuttl] and I’m grateful to be here.

“The people when I came to visit the club, everyone was so friendly and so nice. It’s such a big place and a great city when I came to visit, and I thought this is the best place for me to develop as a player and reach new levels to my game.”

Southampton sign Thierry Small from Everton

11:03 , Jamie Braidwood

Southampton have beaten interest from Aston Villa, Chelsea and Leeds in signing Everton defender Thierry Small.

Small became Everton’s youngest ever player last season when he made his debut in the FA Cup at age 16 but the academy product cancelled his contract at the club earlier this summer, according to the Athletic.

The transfer fee for the full-back is set to be decided by a tribunal after the clubs failed to agree a compensation package, according to reports.

Brighton to sign Getafe’s Marc Cucurella in the ‘next few hours'

11:00 , Jamie Braidwood

Yesterday we brought you news that Brighton had triggered the release clause of Getafe’s Marc Cucurella and had agreed to pay €18 million for the left-sided Spain youth international.

Marca have confirmed the reports and say that the deal will be completed in the next few hours.

Cucurella, who can play left back, left midfield and left wing, was a graduate of the Barcelona academy and represented Spain at the Olympics this summer.

Atletico Madrid agree fee for Matheus Cunha

10:45 , Jamie Braidwood

Atletico Madrid are close to signing Hertha Berlin striker Matheus Cunha on a €30m deal.

Sky Germany report that negotiations have been swift for the 22-year-old Brazil striker, who won a gold medal with the country at the Tokyo Olympics.

Cunha was said to be a long-term target of Leeds United.

Atletico have been in the market for a second striker this summer to play as back-up to Luis Suarez.

Tottenham target Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie

10:30 , Jamie Braidwood

Tottenham have made an enquiry to Juventus over the availability of midfielder Weston McKennie, according to Calciomercato.

The United States international was one of Juventus’ best performers last season but new manager Max Allegri is open to letting the 22-year-old leave the club this summer.

Tottenham sporting director Fabio Paratici is familiar with the player following his time at Juventus and is said to be driving the club’s interest.

Sours have enquired over the possibility of taking McKennie on loan for the season but Juventus will reportedly only listen to offers of a permanent transfer.

Real Madrid given boost as Kylian Mbappe rejects latest PSG contract offer

10:15 , Jamie Braidwood

Kylian Mbappe is once again on the back pages of the Madrid newspapers, with Marca reporting that the star forward has rejected Paris Saint-Germain’s latest contract offer.

Mbappe, who is out of contract next summer, has been a long-term target of Real Madrid, who are the favourites to sign the France international should he become a free agent next summer.

French outlet RMC report that PSG are also bracing themselves for offers before the end of the window next week, however, although they add that Real Madrid have yet to submit a bid for the 22-year-old.

#LaPortada El PSG ya abre la puerta a Mbappé 🗞️ pic.twitter.com/1ghYOJhwMn — MARCA (@marca) August 23, 2021

Chelsea’s Tiemoue Bakayoko close to AC Milan loan

10:00 , Jamie Braidwood

Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko is close to re-signing with AC Milan on loan, according to reports in Italy.

Bakayoko is surplus to requirements at Stamford Bridge and has spent the past three seasons out on loan.

The 27-year-old spent the 2018/19 season on loan at the San Siro club and talks are said to be at an advanced stage.

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is keen to trim his squad, with full-back Davide Zappacosta also close to joining Fiorentina on another loan deal.

Burnley make club-record bid for Lyon’s Maxwel Cornet

09:45 , Jamie Braidwood

Burnley have made a club-record bid of £15 million for Lyon’s Maxwel Cornet, according to Sky Sports.

The Premier League club have been linked with a move for the player, who can play across the left side of the pitch, for several weeks but this is understood to be the first time Sean Dyche’s side have officially approached the French club.

Lyon completed the signing of Liverpool’s Xherdan Shaqiri yesterday and also agreed to sign Chelsea left back Emerson Palmieri on a season-long loan deal last week.

Gary Neville urges Manchester United to move for Harry Kane

09:30 , Jamie Braidwood

Tottenham striker Harry Kane appears to be no closer to sealing his move to Manchester City and with just one week of the window remaining, Gary Neville has urged his former team to make a late move for the England captain.

Kane has reportedly pushed for a move away from Spurs this summer in order to contend for trophies and Neville believes Manchester United should sign the striker in order to compete for the Premier League title.

The former United defender said Chelsea, Manchester City and Liverpool are too far ahead of United for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side to challenge, but he says the signing of Kane could change that.

“Chelsea, you see what they have done with Romelu Lukaku. You see that Virgil van Dijk has come back for Liverpool. You can see that City have come in for Jack Grealish and Harry Kane. If they get Kane there is a massive problem for United,” Neville said on Sky Sports.

“I am struggling to understand why Manchester United are not going that extra step in this transfer window. They have always gone after the best player in the Premier League, the best English or British player in the Premier League, historically. Why are they not going for Harry Kane this week? Because I believe that if Harry Kane entered Manchester United you could get up to 90 to 95 points.”

Will West Ham land transfer targets?

09:15 , Jamie Braidwood

West Ham continue to be linked with Jesse Lingard and Kurt Zouma but the Hammers will require a significant breakthrough in their talks in order to land either of their transfer targets.

Lingard enjoyed a successful loan spell at West Ham over the second half of last season but has returned to Manchester United determined to be involved in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s plans.

After missing the opening game of the season due to Covid-19, Lingard was a substitute in United’s 1-1 draw at Southampton on Sunday. The midfielder wants regular first team football, however, in order to get back into the England squad, but West Ham have yet to make an offer that matches United’s valuation.

Chelsea are keen to sell Kurt Zouma in order to raise funds for Jules Kounde, according to reports, and West Ham are said to have matched the Blues’ asking price. A deal is being held up by the defender’s personal terms, according to the Athletic, and West Ham are hesitant to make the Frenchman their best-paid player.

The mood in east London is high following their strong start to the Premier League season - but you get the feeling that West Ham need get one of those deals over the line in order to boost their squad ahead of their Europa League campaign.

Granit Xhaka confirms new Arsenal contact

09:00 , Jamie Braidwood

Granit Xhaka has signed a new contract with Arsenal, the midfielder has confirmed on Instagram.

The Switzerland international was linked with a move to Roma earlier in the window and reportedly agreed personal terms with the Italian club.

But the move broke down after the clubs failed to agree a fee, and the 28-year-old remains in manager Mikel Arteta’s plans and has started the club’s first two matches of the season.

“[Home] is where the [heart] is,” Xhaka said. “Really proud to extend my stay at Arsenal.”

After a night in dreamland, West Ham must invest to reinforce its new reality

08:45 , Jamie Braidwood

West Ham surged to the top of the Premier League table, albeit after just two games, following their 4-1 thrashing of Leicester last night, on a delirious night for the club’s supporters at the London Stadium.

But, as Tom Kershaw writes, the time has come for West Ham to build upon the promise of its strong spine and invest in upgrading their squad. The Hammers are yet sign an first team outfield players so far this window and time is running out for David Moyes’ side to make a move.

More here:

After a night in dreamland, West Ham must reinforce its new reality

Eduardo Camavinga move to Manchester United ‘unlikely'

08:30 , Jamie Braidwood

Time is running out for French club Rennes to cash in on teenage sensation Eduardo Camavinga, who has one year left on his contract and is said to have turned down efforts by the club to extend his deal.

The Ligue 1 are said to be open to selling Camavinga this summer if the right offer is made, rather than lose the 18-year-old star on a free next summer.

Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain have been linked with the France midfielder but neither side look close to tabling a bid before the end of the window.

ESPN report that a move to United is “unlikely” at this stage, however, unless significant funds are raised by next week. Camavinga is said to prefer a move to PSG, who would be favourites to land Camavinga when his contract expires next summer, unless another team comes in with a firm offer.

Chelsea offered Saul by Atletico Madrid

08:15 , Jamie Braidwood

Spanish midfielder Saul Niguez has been linked with a move to several English clubs this summer and the rumours are not slowing down with one week of the window to go.

Chelsea have reportedly been offered the 26-year-old on a season-long loan, according to the Telegraph, and Thomas Tuchel’s side are considering the move.

Saul has been deemed surplus to requirements by the La Liga champions due to the arrival of Rodrigo De Paul and is said to be one of the top earners at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Willian set to leave Arsenal and return to Corinthians

08:00 , Jack Rathborn

Willian appears set to leave Arsenal and return to Corinthians on a free transfer.

The Brazilian, who is one of Arsenal’s top earners after arriving on a free transfer last year, has failed to earn a place in Mikel Arteta’s side.

But the Mail claim his time could be up in north London with a second spell with the Sao Paulo club on the cards.

West Ham target Jonathan Bamba as Jesse Lingard alternative

07:48 , Jack Rathborn

West Ham have been linked with Lille midfielder Jonathan Bamba, with the 25-year-old now seen as an alternative to Jesse Lingard, who has returned to Old Trafford following his incredible loan spell at the London Stadium.

The Express report that Bamba could strengthen David Moyes’ side.

With the Scot now in a great position to demand more funds after the side’s excellent start to the season.

Arsenal reignite interest in Atletico Madrid’s Kieran Trippier

07:37 , Jack Rathborn

Arsenal have reignited their interest in Atletico Madrid’s Kieran Trippier, report the Sun.

The La Liga side’s valuation at £34m is too high for the Gunners currently.

The Gunners are willing to negotiate for the player, who has less than a year remaining on his contract after two years in the Spanish capital.

Harvey Elliott: A star is born as Liverpool starlet looks at home in Jurgen Klopp’s midfield

Monday 23 August 2021 17:00 , Jamie Braidwood

To look completely at home in a Jurgen Klopp midfield is a sizeable task, underwritten by some immense graft.

To manage to not just belong but be significantly influential there when it is not even your position deservedly earns respect and credit.

To achieve this at 18, on your first Premier League start against a Burnley side with orders to aggressively pressure the centre of the pitch – and target you in particular – signals the brewing of something quite special.

Melissa Reddy examines Elliott’s star appearance for Liverpool on Saturday and his work in pre-season to get to this point.

A star is born as Harvey Elliott looks at home in Liverpool’s midfield

Joshua Kimmich signs new Bayern Munich contract

Monday 23 August 2021 16:40 , Jamie Braidwood

In case you missed it earlier, Joshua Kimmich has signed a new contract with Bayern Munich and his extended his deal at the club until 2025.

The 26-year-old has already won six Bundesliga titles and the Champions League since joining the club in 2015 from RB Leipzig.

“The most important reason for my contract extension is that I can pursue my passion with joy every day here at FC Bayern,” Kimmich said.

“I have a team where I can achieve everything, and a lot of teammates have become real friends. That’s why I started playing football in the first place, because it should be fun.

“I still don’t think I’m at the end of my development and I’m convinced there’s a lot possible at FC Bayern in the next years. On top of that, my family feels at home here. Munich has become a second home. The combination we have here isn’t found all over the world.”

Bayern director Hasan SalihamidÅ¾iÄ added: “With this contract extension, FC Bayern is sending a strong signal, both internally and externally. We want our best players on long-term contracts.”

Leon Goretzka will reportedly sign his new deal with the club in the coming days.

(Bongarts/Getty Images)

Manchester City reveal ‘no Harry Kane’ blueprint in Norwich rout as transfer saga drags on

Monday 23 August 2021 16:20 , Jamie Braidwood

Pep Guardiola has been about as clear as you can expect any manager to be in public when it comes to Harry Kane. If Tottenham Hotspur are willing to negotiate, Manchester City are at the front of the queue. “Harry Kane is an exceptional, extraordinary striker,” he said earlier this month, “no doubts about that. Of course we are interested.”

If an agreement is not reached in the next nine days, however, Guardiola is happy with what he has already got. “I’m more than pleased with the team. I know them really well, they know me really well,” he said after the 5-0 rout of Norwich City on Saturday, which delivered City’s first points of the new Premier League season at the second attempt.

That scoreline and City’s predictably dominant performance display led one of the radio commentators in the Etihad’s press box to round off his full-time report by asking: “Do they really need Harry Kane?” If he had asked the same question after last weekend’s defeat away to a Kane-less Tottenham, the answer would have been a furious, resounding “yes”.

Step back from hot takes forged moments after the final whistle, though, and the truth lies somewhere in between, Mark Critchley writes.

Manchester City reveal ‘no Harry Kane’ blueprint as transfer saga drags on

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy braced for final Harry Kane bid

Monday 23 August 2021 16:00 , Jamie Braidwood

With Manchester City preparing one last bid for Tottenham striker Harry Kane, Spurs chairman Daniel Levy’s position is said to be unchanged with the England captain not for sale at any price.

The Telegraph’s Matt Law is reporting that Levy is prepared to even turn down a transfer fee of £150 million for the 28-year-old, which would smash the British transfer record already set by Manchester City in signing Jack Grealish this summer.

City have just one week to go until the end of the window and Levy has turned down their previous offers for Kane, who returned to action off the bench in Tottenham’s 1-0 win over Wolves on Sunday.

Tottenham interested in Adama Traore but yet to make a move

Monday 23 August 2021 15:45 , Jamie Braidwood

Tottenham Hotspur are keen on signing Wolves winger Adama Traore but they are yet to make a formal bid.

Spurs boss Nuno Espirito Santo is an admirer of the 25-year-old, having worked with him during his spell at Molineux and would like to add him to his new squad in north London.

Traore showcased his talents during the Premier League game between the two sides on Sunday, where he caused Spurs’ defence untold problems with his pace and power, though he did miss a great chance to equalise in the second half.

Nuno said after Sunday’s game, which his new side won 1-0 thanks to Dele Alli’s early penalty: “I think Wolves have a very good team and created us enormous problems, big big problems.

“One of those was Adama. Everyone knows Adama is unique and he’s very hard to stop.”

Spurs are said to have explored the possibility of signing Traore, who is under contract until 2023, on loan with the obligation to buy for £40million.

More here:

Tottenham interested in Wolves winger Adama Traore

West Ham remain interested in Kurt Zouma but personal terms blocking deal

Monday 23 August 2021 15:26 , Jamie Braidwood

West Ham are still leading the race to sign Chelsea’s Kurt Zouma but the defender’s wage demands are delaying the transfer from taking place, according to the Athletic.

The clubs have reached an agreement of around £25m, according to reports, but West Ham are hesitant to make Zouma the club’s best-paid player.

Zouma made 36 appearances last season but Chelsea appear keen to move him on in order to boost their pursuit of Sevilla’s Jules Kounde, who is rated at around £68m.

Arsenal’s Lucas Torreira close to exit

Monday 23 August 2021 15:12 , Jamie Braidwood

Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira is close to leaving the club and is set to join Italian side Fiorentina on a season-long loan, according to football.london.

The Uruguayan spent last season on loan at Atletico Madrid and has been allowed to leave the Premier League side again after being told that he was not in Mikel Arteta’s plans for the campaign.

The 25-year-old spent four seasons in Italy before signing for Arsenal in 2018 and is said to favour a move back to Serie A.

Sky Sports Italy are reporting that German side Eintracht Frankfurt have made an offer, however, while Lazio are also said to be interested.

Norwich City complete loan signing of Manchester United full-back Brandon Williams

Monday 23 August 2021 14:58 , Jamie Braidwood

Norwich City have confirmed the signing of Brandon Williams on a season-long loan from Manchester United.

The full-back, who has represented England at U21 level, broke into the United first team set-up in the 2019/20 campaign, though his outings were rather more limited last season.

He has played 50 times for the Red Devils in all competitions so far, but moves now to the Canaries for the 21/22 season in search of more regular game time to aid his development.

Carrow Road boss Daniel Farke hinted at his ability to play both sides of defence being an important factor:

“We wanted to bring someone in who was capable of playing in the full-back positions to strengthen our squad. Brandon has played a lot at left-back for Manchester United, but we know he is also capable of playing on the right side, too,” he told Norwich’s website.

More details here:

Norwich complete loan signing of Man United full-back Brandon Williams

Norwich sign Brandon Williams on loan from Manchester United

Monday 23 August 2021 14:30 , Jamie Braidwood

Williams could make his Norwich debut in the club’s Carabao Cup tie against Bournemouth on Tuesday night, if they are granted permission by the Premier League and the FA.

The England youth international will wear the number 21 shirt at Carrow Road and joins Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour in signing for the club on loan this season.

Delighted to have joined @NorwichCityFC on loan for the season. Looking forward to getting started! 🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/L2eeAJlzbL — Brandon Williams (@branwilliams) August 23, 2021

Norwich sign Brandon Williams on loan from Manchester United

Monday 23 August 2021 14:15 , Jamie Braidwood

Williams, who made 14 appearances for Manchester United in all competitions last season, will compete with Dimitris Giannoulis for the first-choice left back role at Carrow Road.

Norwich head coach Daniel Farke said: “We’re really happy that we have been able to bring Brandon in. This is an exciting deal for all parties, and we thank Manchester United for allowing us the opportunity to work with Brandon.

“Brandon is a young player full of potential. He has already proven that he can perform on the top level and that he is capable of playing for Manchester United. He has many good skills and qualities.

“We wanted to bring someone in who was capable of playing in the full-back positions to strengthen our squad. Brandon has played a lot at left-back for Manchester United, but we know he is also capable of playing on the right side, too.

“With Dimitris Giannoulis we have had only one natural left-back. For that, it’s good to have Brandon in the building and hopefully he can help us achieve our targets.”

📝 Norwich City are delighted to confirm the season-long loan signing of Manchester United full-back, Brandon Williams!



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #WelcomeWilliams 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 — Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) August 23, 2021

BREAKING: Norwich sign Brandon Williams on loan from Manchester United

Monday 23 August 2021 14:01 , Jamie Braidwood

Norwich have completed the loan signing of Brandon Williams from Manchester United. The 20-year-old left back arrives on a season-long loan deal.

Williams said: “It feels very different. It’s the first time I’ve ever played for a different club before but I’m just really excited to get started, meet everybody and get my season going.

“It’s a massive club and I like the way they play. I’ve watched them over the years and seen how they play.

“The club like to play out from the back and play football. That really inspired me to come here, and I think that the head coach can really improve me as a player.

“Everyone has been so welcoming. I’ve really enjoyed my time here already and I can’t wait to meet everybody. I’ve just got a feeling it’ll be a good year.”

Brighton ‘trigger release clause’ of Getafe’s Marc Cucurella

Monday 23 August 2021 13:55 , Jamie Braidwood

Brighton are close to signing Getafe winger Marc Cucurella after paying the 23-year-old’s release clause, according to reports in Spain.

The Premier Legaue side will pay €18 million for the former Barcelona academy player, who can play either in defence or attack on the left side of the pitch.

Cucurella, who represented Spain at the Tokyo Olympics, had been linked with a move to Brighton earlier this summer but it seems as if Graham Potter’s side have now pulled the trigger on activating his release clause.

Jurgen Klopp discusses ‘extraordinary talent’ Erling Haaland

Monday 23 August 2021 13:40 , Jamie Braidwood

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has hailed Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland as an “extraordinary talent” but says he has not spoken to the Norwegian international over a potential transfer to Anfield.

Haaland release clause at Dortmund becomes active next summer and the German manager said that his former team will face a battle to keep the 21-year-old forward.

“Of course there is danger with such extraordinary talent that he has,” Klopp said in an interview with Bild. “The boy is a force of nature when he celebrates a goal, when he hits the ball.

“Sooner or later he will be in discussions with the big clubs. I don’t know if that will be the case next year, but then Dortmund will have to face it.”

When asked if he had ever spoken to Haaland, Klopp replied: “I don’t have his phone number! He is just a very interesting player. I like the energy he brings to the pitch.”

(AFP via Getty Images)

Xherdan Shaqiri deal offers Burnley hope in Maxwel Cornet pursuit

Monday 23 August 2021 13:13 , Jamie Braidwood

Lyon’s move for Liverpool forward Xherdan Shaqiri is expected to be completed this afternoon, which should be good news for another Premier League club.

Burnley are closing in on a club-record transfer of £15 for Lyon winger Maxwel Cornet and the completion of Shaqiri’s move to the Ligue 1 club could allow the Clarets to finally get their man.

Lyon and Liverpool have reached an agreement for the transfer of the Switzerland international, who has been at the Reds for three seasons, and Shaqiri is set to undergo a medical in France today.

Cornet can play at both wing and full-back and the 24-year-old has been a regular for Lyon over the past six seasons.

Tottenham stepping up interest in Wolves’ Adama Traore

Monday 23 August 2021 12:45 , Jamie Braidwood

Tottenham want to sign Wolves winger Adama Traore before the end of the transfer window, according to multiple reports, with Nuno Espirito Santo keen to capture the Spain international from his former club.

Spurs are eyeing a £40m deal that would see Traore arrive on loan for the rest of the season, according to Matt Law of the Telegraph.

Manager Nuno faced Traore when he returned to his former team on Sunday, with Spurs recording a 1-0 win at the Molineux Stadium.

Traore, 25, had an outstanding 2019/20 season working under Nuno at Wolves in which he scored four times and assisted nine further goals, which was a vast improvement on his previous best return in the Premier League.

Bayern Munich ‘happy’ with Robert Lewandowski, but no talks on new deal

Monday 23 August 2021 12:28 , Jamie Braidwood

Bayern Munich chairman Herbert Hainer has said it is too “early” to discuss renewing Robert Lewandowski’s contract amid reports that the striker is unhappy at the club.

Reports surfaced last week suggesting that Lewandowski wants a new challenge and has been looking to leave the Bundesliga champions.

Bayern Munich have been linked with a move for Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland when his release clauses becomes active next year, which in turn has seen Lewandowski tipped to join Manchester United or Manchester City in 2022, when he will have one year remaining on his Bayern contract.

“We're happy with Robert. But we don't have to extend the contract now, we still have 2 years,” Hainer told Bild TV.

“As I said, I can imagine Robert staying beyond 2023. We're in permanent talks with all our players, including Lewy. But now is still early.”

Barcelona’s Miralem Pjanic offered to clubs in Italy

Monday 23 August 2021 12:10 , Jamie Braidwood

Barcelona midfielder Miralem Pjanic continues to be linked with a return to Serie A, with Napoli the latest club said to be interested in a move for the 31-year-old, according to Corriere dello Sport.

Pjanic has also been linked with a return to Juventus, as well as moves to Fiorentina and Roma, with Barcelona keen to offload his salary after failing to establish himself as a regular start at the Spanish club.

Arsenal owner confirms Granit Xhaka’s new contract

Monday 23 August 2021 11:40 , Jamie Braidwood

Arsenal owner Stan Kroenke has confirmed that Granit Xhaka has signed a new contract at the club.

Xhaka was linked with a move to Roma early in the window and although personal terms were agreed, talks broke down over the transfer fee.

Although there has yet to be official confirmation from the club, Kroenke appeared to let the news slip in his programme notes ahead of the club’s home match against Chelsea.

“We are building a squad, rich in young talent, much of it developed through our wonderful academy,” Kroenke said. “It is clear looking across Europe that we are dealing with a difficult transfer market due to the impacts of the pandemic but at the time of writing, are delighted to have signed Nuno Tavares, Sambi Lokonga and Ben White.

“We have also renewed the deals of Kieran Tierney and Emile Smith Rowe, both on a long-term basis. These are all young players that we are convinced can develop further and have a bright future with us.

“They are supported by a strong group of more experienced players including Granit Xhaka, who has signed an extended contract. This is an important step in terms of maintaining balance and stability in the squad.”

Crystal Palace target Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah

Monday 23 August 2021 11:12 , Jamie Braidwood

After his side failed to score in their opening two games of the season, Crystal Palace manager Patrick Viera has identified Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah as he attempts to strengthen his attacking options, according to the Athletic.

Arsenal would like to extend Nketiah’s contract, according to the report, but would listen to offers of around £20 million for the 22-year-old.

Palace are weighing up a £10m bid for the former England youth international, who scored six goals for Arsenal in 30 appearances for the club last season, with half of those appearances coming from the bench.

Spurs have ‘verbal agreement’ on Pape Matar Sarr transfer

Monday 23 August 2021 10:53 , Jamie Braidwood

Tottenham appear close to signing Metz midfielder Pape Matar Sarr after the French club’s president said there was a verbal agreement in place over a transfer for the 18-year-old.

“Nothing is signed, but I have a verbal agreement with the president of Tottenham,” Metz president Bernard Serin said on Sunday, as quoted by Le Republicain Lorrain.

If the transfer, which is said to be in the region of £10m, goes ahead then Sarr is expected to return to Metz on loan for the season.

Manchester United’s Brandon Williams set for Norwich loan

Monday 23 August 2021 10:30 , Jamie Braidwood

Brandon Williams is set to completed his loan move to Norwich City today after undergoing a medical at the club over the weekend, according to Sky Sports.

The Manchester United left back has not been involved in his side’s first two matches of the Premier League season with the two clubs said to have been in advanced talks since last week.

Norwich manager Daniel Farke said following his team’s defeat at Manchester City that he was looking for reinforcements at left back and Williams, 20, will join the club on a season-long loan.

(Getty Images)

West Ham’s Declan Rice to reject new contract offers

Monday 23 August 2021 10:15 , Jamie Braidwood

Declan Rice is set to turn down further attempts from West Ham in their bid to offer the midfielder a new contract, the Times are reporting, with the England international set on moving to a Champions League club.

West Ham have not received any bids for their captain this summer but the Times report that Rice has grown frustrated at the club pricing him out of a move with their valuation of £100m.

Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester City have all been linked with the 22-year-old, who has a further three years on his current deal.

Rennes ‘open’ to selling star Eduardo Camavinga

Monday 23 August 2021 10:00 , Jamie Braidwood

Eduardo Camavinga has put some of the biggest clubs in Europe on red alert after the 18-year-old walked away from contract negotiations with French side Rennes over a long-term deal, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Camavinga has one year left on this current deal and Rennes are now said to be ‘open’ to selling the midfielder rather than risk losing him on a free transfer next summer.

The France international has attracted interest from Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United and Real Madrid this summer and Rennes would listen to offers of around £30 million for the midfielder, according to the report.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Liverpool and Lyon agree fee for Xherdan Shaqiri

Monday 23 August 2021 09:45 , Jamie Braidwood

In case you missed it last night, Lyon have reached an agreement with Liverpool to sign Xherdan Shaqiri, the French club have confirmed.

Shaqiri arrived in France last night and will undergo a medical today ahead of the move. The Switzerland forward asked to leave the club this summer after three seasons at Liverpool, in which he won the Premier League and Champions League, due to a lack of game time.

“After intense negotiations with Liverpool, OL thanks the general manager, Billy Hogan, and the sporting director, Michael Edwards, for their availability and for listening to the joint requests of Xherdan Shaqiri and Olympique Lyonnais,” the Ligue 1 club said.

(POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Steven Gerrard reacts to ‘joke’ Everton bid

Monday 23 August 2021 09:30 , Jamie Braidwood

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has branded Everton’s attempts to sign right back Nathan Patterson for £5 million as a “joke”.

The Premier League side are looking for cover at right back and a long-term successor for captain Seamus Coleman and reportedly put in a bid for the defender over the weekend.

Patterson, 19, was on the bench for Rangers as they won 4-2 at Ross County and has only played 17 times at club level despite becoming a Scotland international this summer.

When asked about the reports of Everton’s bid, Gerrard said: ““Look, I’ve only just been told about this. It hasn’t been brought to my attention by anyone above me at the club.

“I’ll ask the question when I go back on the bus but if you’re going to talk about Nathan Patterson you need to get real. £5m is, I don’t know, that’s definitely come out of a joke book surely.

“We want to keep all our best players, especially our homegrown and local ones. There’s a big future here for Nathan. He’s got to be patient and he’ll get game time and minutes.

“We’re delighted with him, he’s not someone we’re looking to move on but every single person has got a number. But let me tell you now, £5m is so far away it’s unreal.”

Harry Kane praised after making Tottenham return

Monday 23 August 2021 09:15 , Jamie Braidwood

Nuno Espirito Santo praised Harry Kane after the striker made his first appearance of the season off the bench in Tottenham’s 1-0 win at Wolves on Sunday.

Kane continues to be linked with a move to Manchester City but time is running out for the Premier League champions to meet Tottenham’s valuation for the England captain.

“He did well, he helped the team, Nuno said. “He is still in the process of improving his fitness. But he is one of the best players in the world. You can see he helped the team in possession.”

Kane is working his way back to full fitness after his delayed return to Spurs training due to his involvement in the Euros.

“He’s better today and he’ll be better tomorrow,” Nuno added. “He can still improve, we cannot put a bar on that.”

(Getty Images)

Chelsea return to Jules Kounde and reopen talks with Sevilla

Monday 23 August 2021 09:00 , Jamie Braidwood

Chelsea have reopened talks with Sevilla over defender Jules Kounde, according to the Mail, as Thomas Tuchel’s looks to also trim his squad ahead of the transfer deadline next week.

The Blues have been linked with a move for the French international all summer and the 22-year-old is seen as a long-term option for the European champions in defence.

Chelsea are attempting to offload several first team players before the deadline, including Davide Zappacosta, Ike Ugbo, Malang Sarr and Tiemoue Bakayoko.

West Ham and Tottenham are also interested in signing Kurt Zouma, which would create space for the £68m-rated Kounde.

Cristiano Ronaldo left on the bench amid Juventus exit reports

Monday 23 August 2021 08:45 , Jamie Braidwood

Juventus manager Max Allegri has said it was his decision to start Cristiano Ronaldo on the bench for his side’s match against Udinese on Sunday, despite reports in Italy claiming that the star forward had asked not to start in the Serie A opener.

Sky Sports Italy reported before the match that Ronaldo is open to leaving Juventus this summer and had asked not to start against Udinese, which ended 2-2. Ronaldo is out of contract next summer and has been linked with Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester City and Real Madrid over the course of the window.

Ronaldo was brought on in the 60th minute and looked to have scored the winner in injury time only for his header to be ruled out for offside.

“Ronaldo is feeling well, I had talked to him before the game, telling him he would start on the bench,” Allegri said afterwards. “He made himself available, he did well when he entered the pitch.”

(Getty Images)

Tottenham want Aouar with Juventus also keen

Monday 23 August 2021 08:30 , Jack Rathborn

Tottenham appear to have built a long list of targets, which may hint at the possibility of a compromise over Harry Kane’s future and the potential for a late dash before the deadline to inject fresh talent into this squad after a fine start to the season under Nuno.

Spurs are reportedly after Lyon’s France midfielder Houssem Aouar, 23, with Juventus also keen, according to Calcio Mercato.

Arsenal were heavily linked to the 23-year-old last year but now appear to have ended that interest after their heavy spending this summer.

Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich signs new contract

Monday 23 August 2021 08:16 , Jamie Braidwood

Joshua Kimmich has signed a new contract with German champions Bayern Munich, extending his stay at the Bundesliga club until 2025.

The 26-year-old has played a significant role in Bayern’s last six Bundesliga titles, as well as their Champions League win in 2020.

Midfield partner Leon Goretzka, who is out of contract next summer, is expected to follow Kimmich and sign a new deal with the club in the coming days.

Goretzka has been linked with Manchester United and Real Madrid so far this summer.

Rodgers says star players opting to stay is sign of Leicester progress

Monday 23 August 2021 08:14 , Jack Rathborn

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers believes keeping hold of his star players this summer indicates that they share the club’s ambitions.

The Foxes have consistently sold players to “bigger” clubs in recent years, with N’Golo Kante, Danny Drinkwater and Ben Chilwell all joining Chelsea, Riyad Mahrez moving to Manchester City and Harry Maguire signed by Manchester United.

A similar move for James Maddison to Arsenal was a source of speculation until the Gunners signed Martin Odegaard, while Harvey Barnes committed his future to the club by signing a new four-year contract this week.

Rodgers is also hopeful that Youri Tielemans who scored a stunning winner as Leicester won the FA Cup for the first time in their history in May, will also follow suit as he prepared for Monday’s Premier League game at West Ham.

“Players have felt the need to move on and further their careers, which is fine, and that’s the nature of the game,” Rodgers said. “It will always happen and some of the biggest clubs in the world will lose their players.

“You’ve always got to be preparing this pipeline of players going forward so if you do lose them you get the next ones coming in. That’s something we are very clear on as a club.

Brendan Rodgers says star players opting to stay is sign of Leicester’s progress

Guardiola still unsure whether Manchester City will buy striker this summer

Monday 23 August 2021 08:02 , Jack Rathborn

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola still does not know whether he will buy a striker this summer.

City’s pursuit of Tottenham striker Harry Kane has dominated the transfer window, but Spurs insist their star man is not for sale and City have yet to make an offer that might tempt them to change their mind.

With Sergio Aguero leaving for Barcelona at the end of his contract, City are light on options up front, though that did not stop them from hammering Norwich 5-0.

“When we decide to not sign a contract for Aguero and people say what we’re going to do, I said many times: it’ll depend on the market, the options,” he said.

“Maybe we buy or maybe we’ll not. We still have 10 days in the transfer market, we’re going to see what happens, and it depends on that what decision we are going to take...

Pep Guardiola still unsure whether Manchester City will buy striker this summer

Conor Gallagher chose Palace loan for chance to learn from Patrick Vieira

Monday 23 August 2021 07:52 , Jack Rathborn

Conor Gallagher has admitted the prospect of learning from Patrick Vieira convinced him to join Crystal Palace ahead of Leeds this season.

The Chelsea loanee made his Eagles debut in Saturday’s stalemate with Brentford after he was ineligible to feature in his new team’s Premier League opener against his parent club last weekend.

Gallagher impressed during the 0-0 draw and believes working under one of the division’s all-time best midfielders will be a positive during his season-long loan at Selhurst Park.

Asked why he picked Palace over Leeds, the 21-year-old explained: “I liked what the manager Patrick Vieira was saying. I feel like it suited me very nicely and like I could express myself the best here.

“He wants me to do what I do best, which is basically all I want to hear. He knows the type of player I am. He knows that I want to get up and down the pitch and just play with freedom. That definitely helped persuade me.

Conor Gallagher chose Palace loan for chance to learn from Patrick Vieira

Arsenal and Spurs 'battle for Bayern’s Corentin Tolisso’

Monday 23 August 2021 07:41 , Jack Rathborn

Corentin Tolisso is a name worth monitoring, with the Bayern Munich midfielder on Arsenal’s radar.

The France international is also wanted by the Gunners’ north London rivals Tottenham, write the Daily Mirror.

Transfer news round-up as Arsenal target Bayern’s Corentin Tolisso

Tottenham ‘target Adama Traore’ as Nuno eyes reunion with Wolves winger

Monday 23 August 2021 07:33 , Jack Rathborn

Whether it’s connected to potential funds incoming from a Harry Kane sale or not, Tottenham have been linked with Wolves’ Adama Traore.

Negotiations over a new deal for the Spain star at Molineux have not advanced, with Spurs now pondering a £40m offer, according to the Telegraph.

A £42.5m deal for Cristian Romero is in place, with the Argentine initially joining on loan, while Bryan Gil arrives for £22.5m - a fee that included Erik Lamela leaving in the opposite direction to Sevilla.

So a move for Traore would take Spurs’ spending effectively past £100m this summer, should it materalise.

Man City prepare final push to sign Harry Kane from Tottenham after £125m bid rejected

Monday 23 August 2021 07:27 , Jack Rathborn

Man City are preparing a final push to sign Harry Kane from Tottenham after their initial £125m bid was rejected.

The Telegraph report Spurs chairman Daniel Levy is determined to hold on to the 28-year-old.

But Pep Guardiola may eventually end up with the England star, with the newspaper claiming this week will see the champions step up efforts to convince Levy to soften his stance.