Transfer news LIVE: Arsenal submit new Mykhailo Mudryk bid as Wout Weghorst to seal Man Utd move

Arsenal continue to push to seal the signing of Shakhtar Donetsk star Mykhailo Mudryk and have reportedly lodged a new bid with the Ukrainian club. The offer is said to be close to a €70m fee, as negotiations continue over the add-ons package.

There will be no issues on personal terms, with Mudryk keen on the move but negotiating the right price with Shakhtar will prove to be the real challenge for the Gunners. Chelsea are also said to be interested in the 22-year-old but are not thought to have made an official bid just year.

Elsewhere, Manchester United are closing in on finally sealing the deal for Netherlands striker Wout Weghorst. The previous obstacles with Besiktas have been overcome and Weghorst was undergoing a medical at Old Trafford before finalising the loan deal from Burnley until June.

Newcastle have put an ‘offer on the table’ for Memphis Depay, according to Sport. Depay has struggled for game-time at Barcelona behind Robert Lewandowski this season and

In other news, Man Utd and Chelsea are both considering a move for Southampton right-back Kyle Walker-Peters. The 25-year-old right-back has refused to sign a new deal at the Premier League’s basement club and, according to TalkSport, he is being talked about at Old Trafford as a possible replacement for Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who could be allowed to leave during the January window. Chelsea also need cover in the position after Reece James’ latest injury. Follow all the latest January transfer rumours and confirmed news below:

Transfer news LIVE

Arsenal submit new bid for Mykhailo Mudryk

Wout Weghorst on brink of finally completing Man Utd loan

Memphis Depay interesting Newcastle

Chelsea moving for Brighton's Moises Caicedo

Kyle Walker-Peters being eyed by Man Utd and Chelsea

Wolves agree deal for Mario Lemina of Nice

Women’s Super League talking points as Arsenal vs Chelsea headlines return

14:20 , Michael Jones

The Women’s Super League returns this weekend after a month-long winter break.

Story continues

Here we look at some of the key talking points as the action resumes.

Women’s Super League talking points as Arsenal vs Chelsea headlines return

Liverpool’s problems cannot be solved in transfer window, Jurgen Klopp insists

14:10 , Michael Jones

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists their current problems cannot be solved in this transfer window.

After back-to-back wins upon the Premier League’s resumption, the club slipped up with a 3-1 defeat at Brentford and then were held to a 2-2 draw at home to Wolves in the FA Cup.

Klopp is currently missing forwards Roberto Firmino, Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez, who faces a race to be fit to face Brighton on Saturday, but his midfield has also suffered with injury problems this season.

The club have already signed forward Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven for an initial £38million but the Reds boss admits that is likely to be their only purchase this month as there are not the resources available to deepen the squad.

Liverpool’s problems cannot be solved in transfer window, Jurgen Klopp insists

Mayling signs extension with Aston Villa

14:00 , Michael Jones

Sarah Mayling has signed a contract extension with the Aston Villa Women, pending league approval.

The full-back re-joined the club 2021 and is now contracted until 2025. Mayling has made 38 appearances since the beginning of last season.

Manager Carla Ward said: “I’ve worked with Sarah for three seasons now. She is a top professional who gives everything day in and day out.”

“She’s growing into one of the league’s most consistent players and we believe she can go on to be anything she wants to be.”

“We are all looking forward to continuing our journey together.”

Pep Guardiola reveals fears for Man City against Manchester United

13:50 , Michael Jones

Pep Guardiola admits Manchester City have “no chance” of derby glory against Manchester United if they repeat the dismal display which led to Carabao Cup elimination at the hands of struggling Southampton.

City failed to produce an attempt on target on Wednesday evening at St Mary’s as they slipped to a shock 2-0 quarter-final exit.

The Premier League champions return to action at Old Trafford on Saturday lunchtime and manager Guardiola knows a major improvement is required.

Pep Guardiola reveals fears for Man City against Man Utd

Man City respond to Mendy verdict

13:45 , Michael Jones

Manchester City have posted a statement on the club website with a response following the news that Benjamin Mendy has been found not guilty of six counts of rape and one count of sexual assault during his trial at Chester Crown Court.

City’s statement reads:

“Manchester City FC notes the verdict from Chester Crown Court today, where a jury has found Benjamin Mendy not guilty of seven charges. The jury is hung on two charges and the trial is now over.

“Given there are open matters related to this case, the Club is not in a position to comment further at this time.”

Benjamin Mendy: Footballer found not guilty of rape and sexual assault

13:40 , Michael Jones

Footballer Benjamin Mendy has been found not guilty of raping women at his gated Cheshire Mansion.

The 28-year-old French international defender had been called a “predator” who “turned the pursuit of women for sex into a game” in court.

However, a jury found that Mendy was not guilty of six counts of rape and one count of sexual assault while jurors could not reach verdicts on one count of rape and one of attempted rape, following a six-month trial at Chester Crown Court.

In the trial, Mendy’s defence lawyer had called on the jury to doubt the testimony of the women who accused the footballer of rape, saying: “These accusations, he will never escape... men who have been falsely accused, they never escape them.”

Benjamin Mendy found not guilty of rape and sexual assault

Erik ten Hag starts to shift balance of power ahead of Manchester derby

13:30 , Michael Jones

It was the day when Erik ten Hag’s definition of respect was questioned, along with his tactics. Four-one down in a Manchester derby, he chose not to introduce the record scorer in footballing history. “I wouldn’t bring him in out of respect for Cristiano,” he said and, as Manchester City’s advantage extended to 6-1 before Anthony Martial, the striker substitute he did call upon, scored twice, few credited him with a successful switch.

If it was one of a series of controversies around Cristiano Ronaldo that Ten Hag had to navigate with a blend of diplomacy, toughness and principle, it came at a precarious point in his reign at Old Trafford.

Manchester United had won their previous four league games but his first Manchester derby ended in a 6-3 humiliation. Ten Hag was asked why Christian Eriksen was marking Erling Haaland and, while he wasn’t, with Raphael Varane off the pitch when a corner was taken, the midfielder was the nearest man to the giant striker when he scored.

The more relevant criticism may have concerned a midfield that was dragged everywhere by an attempt to man-mark in the centre of the pitch. Meanwhile Casemiro, who arrived with a reputation as perhaps the world’s best defensive midfielder, began on the bench. In his absence, Scott McTominay was outmanoeuvred and outclassed.

It was only the second day of October, but City were already eight points ahead of United. As the duelling halves of Manchester reconvene, it is with the knowledge a victory for the red side will put them a mere point behind the blue and the sense it is a growing possibility. In the intervening 104 days, United have only lost one game in all competitions, to Aston Villa. They have assumed City’s usual position as favourites to win the Carabao Cup.

Ten Hag has started to shift the balance of power in Manchester

Man Utd interested in Ndicka

13:20 , Michael Jones

Manchester United haveapparently joined the race to sign Eintracht Frankfurt centre-back Evan Ndicka, according to a report by journalist Ben Jacobs.

Ndicka has been at Frankfurt since 2018 and established himself as one of the most highly-rated defenders in Europe.

Arsenal, Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain are also keeping a close eye on the 23-yeard-old though it seems unlikely that United will make any offers until they’ve cleared some players off their books.

Bellingham an ‘exciting, incredible talent’ says Alexander-Arnold

13:10 , Michael Jones

Trent Alexander-Arnold gave an interview to Sky Sports where he touched on England teammate and Liverpool transfer target Jude Bellingham.

“I’ve probably got the same opinion as anyone who has watched him play,” Alexander-Arnold told Sky Sports.

“He’s someone who is exciting. He’s an incredible talent for such a young age, who helps teams win games and scores and assists goals.

“He’s an all-round midfielder and I think he’s someone who has got a very, very bright future. He’s level-headed on and off the pitch. The professionalism, everything is there.

“He is an outstanding player.”

Chelsea sign Hamano

13:00 , Michael Jones

Chelsea Women have completed a deal for 18-year-old Japanese forward Maika Hamano, with the teenager heading out on loan to Swedish side Hammarby IFahead of their 2023 campaign.

Hamano joins the Blues from INAC Kobe Leonessa of the WE League in Japan and has signed a contract which runs until the summer of 2027.

Manager Emma Hayes said: “Maika is a fantastic talent, she is a Golden Ball and Silver Boot winner having shone at the Under-20 World Cup last year.

“We are really looking forward to seeing how Maika develops during her time out on loan with Hammarby IF in Sweden.”

The nine days that could decide the Premier League title

12:49 , Michael Jones

At the top of Arsenal, the hierarchy share a view that has been discussed by supporters, and even within the squad. They believe that, if the club are to really maximise an opportunity at the Premier League title at this early stage of the team’s development, they probably need at least one significant signing in this window. They need the depth.

Manchester City’s 1-0 win at Chelsea was a warning. It wasn’t that Arsenal couldn’t manage such a victory, given they’ve already won at Stamford Bridge. It was the manner that City did it in.

Just when it looked like they might be wavering following a 1-1 draw against Everton and an intense Christmas period after the World Cup, where Arsenal had initially stretched the gap, the champions again cut it by emphasising the financial gap. Over £160m worth of talent came off the bench in Jack Grealish and Riyad Mahrez and the two combined to win the game. The feeling within the buoyant City squad immediately afterwards was of one of those victories that means much more than the three points; that it can be the start of one of those title-winning streaks.

There’s that continuing sense City could just up it.

The nine days that could decide the Premier League title

Graham Potter’s Chelsea are ‘suffering’. How long will the owners tolerate it?

12:39 , Michael Jones

Even in disaster, Graham Potter maintained the same demeanour.

Some would call it measured. Others might say boring. Whatever the perception, it is perhaps to his credit, and might well be how he gets out of this. It’s just difficult to see that happening right now.

If Potter again cut the same figure, he has given even a club with as colourful a history as Chelsea something new.

His team now have a mere six points from nine games, and not even the notorious 2015-16 season got that bad. It is actually the worst extended run since 1994-95, when December-February saw Chelsea get a mere six points from 10 games. They’ve had bad runs since, but never for so long. That’s the kind of time we’re talking, in what is looking the ultimate test of patience.

Graham Potter’s Chelsea are ‘suffering’. How long will the owners tolerate it?

Tottenham face competition for Porro

12:29 , Michael Jones

Tottenham have been linked with signing Pedro Porro for a while but now seem to be in a battle with Chelsea to land the Sporting Club wing-back accorinding to Mundo Deportivo.

Porro had been thought to be on his way to Spurs with Antonio Conte insisting on a right-wing back during this window however, Chelsea’s struggles and expected January shopping spree may see them nick Porro away from their Pemier League rivals.

Watford interested in Pellestri

12:21 , Michael Jones

Watford boss Slaven Bilic confirmed that he would like to sign Manchester United winger Facundo Pellestri.

The Uruguayan international has been linked with a loan move to the Hornets, while Valencia are also keen in a move.

Bilic was asked if he wanted to sign the winger and he replied: “Yes. He is (a player of interest) but there is no point talking about players that are not our players but we are looking to strengthen.

“He fits so hopefully we are going to do something there.”

Gordon joins Carlisle United

12:13 , Michael Jones

Crystal Palace forward John-Kymani Gordon has joined Carlisle United on loan until the end of the season.

The 19-year-old signed a long-term contract extension in December with the Eagles and joined the first team on their winter tour of Turkey.

Gordon said: “I’m really excited to get started on loan at Carlisle.

“I’ve learned a lot training and playing the first-team and U21s this season, and now I look forward to improving my game even more with senior football.”

Eddie Howe has decision to make about ‘very remorseful’ Joelinton

12:05 , Michael Jones

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe could drop Brazilian midfielder Joelinton after his arrest for drink driving.

The 26-year-old who has become a key member of Howe’s in-form side in the last year, was stopped by police during the early hours of Thursday morning and later charged with driving whilst above the prescribed limit for alcohol.

He will appear before magistrates in the city later this month, but it is his availability for Sunday’s Premier League clash which was the major talking point as the Magpies boss conducted his pre-match press conference on Friday morning.

Eddie Howe has decision to make about ‘very remorseful’ Joelinton

Unai Emery looking to offload players as he moulds Aston Villa squad

11:55 , Michael Jones

Alex Moreno’s arrival could pave the way for departures at Aston Villa, boss Unai Emery has admitted.

The full-back arrived from Real Betis on Wednesday and Villa are still waiting to see if paperwork is finalised in time for him to face Leeds on Friday.

But Emery confirmed Ludwig Augustinsson is likely to return to Sevilla as he looks to shape his squad having replaced Steven Gerrard in October.

Unai Emery looking to offload players as he moulds Aston Villa squad

Mudryk odds on to join Arsenal

11:47 , Michael Jones

Mykhailo Mudryk is the odds on favourite with the bookmakers to sign for Arsenal before the end of the January transfer window.

It is claimed that the Gunners have increased their offer and are prepared to go as high as £80million to land the 21-year-old, whose preference is to come to the Emirates despite interest from Chelsea as well.

Betfair believe the deal is an almost certainty and are offering odds of 1/10 that the forward links up with Arsenal whilst the likelihood he moves to Chelsea is 7/1.

Everton interested in Elanga

11:40 , Michael Jones

Everton have stepped up their interest in signing Manchester United winger Anthony Elanga, according to a report by the Daily Mail.

It is claimed that the Toffees have made it clear that they want to sign the winger on loan however the report also says that Everton need to offload members of their squad before attempting to wrap up the deal.

Evans signs Preston extension

11:31 , Michael Jones

Ched Evans has signed a contract extension with Preston which keeps him at Deepdale until the summer of 2024.

The striker joined the club in 2021 and has scored six goals in 10 Championship starts.

“I’m over the moon; To get the extra year is amazing.” Evans said, “I’m happy here, really happy. I’m friends with all the lads, I get on with everybody, so it was an easy decision.

“I feel good, I feel strong at the moment and it’s probably the best position I’ve been in for the past few years and I’m just really pleased with how it’s going.”

Why Wout Weghorst is the anti-Ronaldo Manchester United need

11:23 , Michael Jones

Erik ten Hag is not the first Dutch manager to turn to Wout Weghorst as an unfashionable Plan B recently. If Lionel Messi finally winning the World Cup, at the fifth attempt and in such extraordinary circumstances, ranked as one of the great footballing stories, it was almost ended by a rather less celebrated figure.

Weghorst had already been booked before Louis van Gaal brought him on as Netherlands trailed 2-0 to Argentina in the quarter-final. The 6ft 6in striker made a mark five minutes later, heading in Steven Berghuis’ cross. His 101st-minute equaliser, courtesy of a brilliantly worked free-kick by Teun Koopmeiners, was an indication that this particular big man has rather good feet. When Weghorst converted his penalty in the eventual shootout, it completed a hat-trick of sorts.

It amounted to a heroic effort in vain, but it suggested that improbable comebacks are a theme for Weghorst. He departed the Premier League by the backdoor, relegated with Burnley, a scorer of only two goals in 20 games, the supposed upgrade for Chris Wood who ended up getting dropped for Ashley Barnes and whose miss at Villa Park helped seal the Clarets’ fate. He returns to it as Cristiano Ronaldo’s replacement at Manchester United.

Why Wout Weghorst is the anti-Ronaldo Manchester United need

Rutter having medical with Leeds

11:16 , Michael Jones

Hoffenheim striker Georginio Rutter is undergoing a medical at Leeds today.

Sky Germany reported that a deal between the two clubs had reached a ‘total agreement’ for a Leeds club-record £35.5m fee.

If that is the case the France U21 international would surpass the club’s current transfer record fee of £27m paid for Rodrigo from Valencia in August 2020.

It is believed that Rutter’s contract will keep him at Elland Road until 2028.

Moukoko to stay at Dortmund

11:09 , Michael Jones

18-year-old Youssoufa Moukoko is the latest starlet to come through Borussia Dortmund’s ranks and generate interest from the big clubs in Europe.

The forward’s current deal expires in June and Moukoko has been linked to a few Premier League clubs including Manchetser United, unsurprisingly.

Despite this, Sky Germany report that the teenager is set to extend his time at Dortmund after a series of tough negotiations with the club.

No doubt the Bundesliga outfit will look to sell him at a premium later down the line too.

Chelsea respond to homophobic chant decision

11:01 , Michael Jones

Chelsea have issued a statement about the FA’s decision to class the ‘Chelsea Rent Boy’ chant directed at Blues supporters as a breach of the FA rules following the Crown Prosecution Service’s decision to class the singing of it as a hate crime.

On their club website Chelsea wrote:

“Chelsea Football Club welcomes the FA’s decision to class the homophobic chant directed at our supporters as a breach of FA rules which could lead to disciplinary action being taken. This follows the decision of the Crown Prosecution Service to class this hugely offensive chant as a hate crime.

“The ‘Rent Boy’ chant is intolerable and has no place in football or anywhere else. That opposition clubs can now face disciplinary action if their supporters engage in this discriminatory and offensive behaviour is a step in the right direction. Everyone who chooses to participate in this chant must know their actions have consequences.

“Alongside our No To Hate campaign, we will continue to work with the FA, the CPS, opposition clubs, and our own LGBTQI+ supporter group Chelsea Pride in the pursuit of positive change. There is plenty more work to be done, but we won’t rest until football is a game where everyone feels welcome.”

Kick It Out welcomes move to charge clubs over ‘Chelsea rent boy’ chants

10:55 , Michael Jones

Kick It Out says the Football Association being able to charge clubs over ‘Chelsea rent boy’ chants is a “necessary measure” and looks forward to the governing body applying the rules “appropriately and consistently” to future cases.

The FA announced on Thursday it had written to clubs to say it could now take formal disciplinary action against them where their fans used that term.

The Crown Prosecution Service defined the term as a hate crime last year, but the FA had felt unable to charge a club without being certain that someone had been convicted for using it.

Kick It Out welcomes move to charge clubs over ‘Chelsea rent boy’ chants

Jones moves to Coventry

10:48 , Michael Jones

Leicester’s Ellen Jones has joined Coventry United on loan until the end of the Women’s Championship campaign, subject to FA clearance.

The 20-year-old - who joined the club from Colorado Buffaloes in September 2022 - joins Convetry having featured twice for the Foxes during her first four months with the Club.

NEW SIGNING 🔥



Welcome Ellen Jones 👊🏼



The Forward joins on loan from @LCFC_Women until the end of the season ⚽️#CUWFC pic.twitter.com/kiMxnIFZAE — Coventry United FC - Barclays Women’s Championship (@CovUtdWomen) January 13, 2023

Leicester submit offer for Gonzalez

10:41 , Michael Jones

Leicester City have made a £30million offer for Fiorentina forward and Nicolas Gonzalez, reports Sky Italy.

The report claims the Foxes already have a personal agreement in place with the 24-year-old, who has scored five goals in 12 appearances for the Serie A club this term.

The fee is not yet agreed on and Fiorentina may look to increase the bid but they have already drawn up a list of potential replacements for Gonzalez so it seems likely that this transfer could go through.

Wolves want Sarabia

10:34 , Michael Jones

Wolves have certainly got the engine running today. There are rumours emerging that the midlands club are also in talks with Paris Saint-Germain to sign winger Pablo Sarabia.

The club are hopeful of landing a permanent deal to sign the forward. Sarabia (30) has made 19 appearances in all competitions for PSG so far this season but most have come from off the bench.

Joao Felix sent-off on debut as Carlos Vinicius sends Fulham sixth with win over Chelsea

10:27 , Michael Jones

As Graham Potter so badly struggles to find solutions, or even goals, Chelsea somehow find new ways to lose.

This was really the ultimate test of patience, and credulity, even as everyone insists the manager will be given time. New loan signing Joao Felix had added a sharpness to Chelsea’s attack on his debut, only to then display blunt force and astoundingly get himself sent off to see a 1-1 draw spiral into a deserved 2-1 defeat to buoyant Fulham.

The Portuguese will now miss matches against Crystal Palace, Liverpool and Fulham again if his suspension stands, and questions will only increase as to whether Potter will even last that long.

Those at the club will of course keep repeating the same words about a long-term project but the numbers are currently speaking much louder. It was Chelsea’s first defeat to Fulham since 2006, which made it seven losses from 11 in all competitions and just six points from the last nine Premier League games.

It can’t keep going like this but it is somehow getting worse - as so neatly illustrated by Felix’s wild challenge.

Joao Felix sent-off on debut as Vinicius sends Fulham sixth with win over Chelsea

United to offload quartet this summer

10:19 , Michael Jones

According to a report by The Telegraph, Manchester United are readying to offload four players that are deemed surplus to requirements this summer.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Harry Maguire, Donny van de Beek and Fred are said to be facing the axe with the club looking to cash-in on the players in the upcming summer transfer window.

United are said to be prioritising the signings of a new central-midfielder and an elite-level striker at the end of this season, meaning they will be forced to offload some of the big-name players in order to raise funds.

Arsenal sign goalkeeper D’Angleo

10:12 , Michael Jones

Arsenal Women have completed the signing of Sabrina D’Angelo on a permanent transfer.

The 29-year-old goalkeeper joins the WSL club following a four-year spell with Swedish side Vittsjo GIK in the Damallsvenskan. She has previously played in her home country of Canada and the National Women’s Soccer League in the USA.

D’Angelo made 70 appearances for Vittsjo GIK, as well as earning 24 international caps.

Head coach Jonas Eidevall added: “We’re delighted to have signed Sabrina. She is a top goalkeeper with plenty of experience in both Europe and North America and we’re confident that she will be a strong addition to our squad.”

Welcome to The Arsenal, @SabsDAngelo ❤️ — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) January 13, 2023

Wolves nearing deal for Joao Gomes

10:05 , Michael Jones

Wolves are closing in on an agreement to bring Flamengo’s Joao Gomes to the club.

Talks are said to be in the advanced stages with Gomes set to arrives in the UK next week once the final details have been agreed on.

The 21-year-old midfielder is an emerging talent who has already made more than 100 appearances for his club at a young age.

Tottenham face latest chance to buck Antonio Conte’s most damaging trait

09:58 , Michael Jones

He came, he saw, he immediately made clear changes were required and, after nearly £200million worth of upgrades, Antonio Conte still hasn’t really fixed much of anything at Tottenham Hotspur at all. Spurs host Premier League leaders Arsenal on Sunday knowing that as difficult as it is at any time to win the derby, this year will be even more so - and their manager has thus far proven incapable of setting up his side to win the biggest encounters on a regular basis. The stakes have rarely been higher when white meets red, making it all the more important the Italian breaks his wretched streak.

We’ve had Premier League clashes where both sides are fighting for the same European spot, of course. North London’s two finest have more than once battled for the fourth and final Champions League spot - lasagnagate, and all that - but the only vaguely recent time they met when either was hoping for a title fight was 15/16, when Spurs were challenging Leicester and yet ended up behind Arsenal anyway.

That year, their second meeting of the campaign came at the start of March; in typical fashion Tottenham went into the game hoping to leapfrog the Foxes into top spot on goal difference - but ended the day five points off the pace instead.

Tottenham face latest chance to buck Conte’s most damaging trait

Chelsea closing in on Thuram?

09:50 , Michael Jones

Gianluca Di Marzio claims that Chelsea have submitted an offer to sign Borussia Monchengladbach forward Marcus Thuram.

The Blues are said to be facing stiff competition from other London clubs for the striker whose deal witht he German side runs out in the summer.

A cut-price move this month seems feasible because of this and Di Marzio claims that Thuram has received a tempting offer to move to Stamford Bridge in January.

Thuram has bagged 10 goals in 15 Bundesliga games so far this campaign which could suit the Blues who are in desperate need of a goal scorer.

Juranovic to Old Trafford?

09:43 , Michael Jones

Celtic right-back Josip Juranovic flew onto the radars of a lot of clubs around Europe following his impressive displays for Croatia at the World Cup and now it seems he’s off interest to Manchester United too.

According to the Daily Record, the Scottish giants are aware that both Monza and Espanyol want to sign him the 27-year-old on loan with an option to buy at the end of the season.

However, with whispers that United could be also be interested they are prepared to wait for the Red Devils to make a potentially more lucrative proposal.

United have been rumoured to be looking a new right-back with Aaron Wan-Bissaka linked with an exit. If that happens Erik ten Hag will need cover for Diogo Dalot and Juranovic could fit the bill.

Joe Cole urges Chelsea fans to be patient with manager Graham Potter

09:35 , Michael Jones

Former Chelsea playmaker Joe Cole has urged supporters to be patient with manager Graham Potter.

Blues boss Potter, who was only appointed in September, is under increasing pressure after his side’s poor run continued with defeat at Fulham in the Premier League on Thursday.

New signing Joao Felix was sent off on his debut as Potter’s side went down 2-1 at Craven Cottage, their third successive loss and seventh in 10 games in all competitions.

The result also left them 10th in the table, 19 points behind leaders Arsenal having played a game more.

Joe Cole urges Chelsea fans to be patient with manager Graham Potter

Moura to leave Tottenham?

09:28 , Michael Jones

Lucas Moura is shutting the door on his time at Tottenham. Goal are reporting that the 30-year-old winger will run down his contract - which expires this summer - and look for opportunities elsewhere.

The report claims that Moura is weighing up a return to Brazil with boyhood club Sao Paulo.

(REUTERS)

Will Depay join Newcastle?

09:18 , Michael Jones

According to Sport, Barcelona forward Memphis Depay has an offer on the table to join Newcastle United.

The Netherlands international has fallen down the pecking order at the Camp Nou since the arrival of Robert Lewandowski and has been actively looking for a move away from the Spanish giants.

He was linked with Juventus last summer as well as former club Manchester United but Atletico Madrid were seemingly the frontrunners for his signature - especially after they let Joao Felix leave on loan.

The Spanish media outlet says Depay could go to the “highest bidders” so it wouldn’t be surprising if he ends up at St. James’ Park who are backed by the Saudi Arabai Public Investment Fund.

Chelsea interested in Caicedo

09:13 , Michael Jones

Graham Potter could be set for a reunion with Moises Caicedo as Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing the Brighton midfielder. After a series of talks to seems unlikely that the Blues will be able to finalise a deal for Benfica’s Enzo Fernandez so they’re moving on to other targets with Caicedo near the top of the list.

Brighton are not keen to sell and their strong form under Roberto De Zerbi has put them right in the mix to compete for the European places this season. That means it is the club will be unwilling to let any of their key assets – such as Caicedo – leave midway through the campaign.

There is a further wrinkle for Chelsea as Liverpool are also said to be interested in the 21-year-old.

Wolves agree deal for Lemina

09:06 , Michael Jones

Wolves have reportedly agreed an £8.9m (€10m) deal to sign Mario Lemina from French side Nice.

The ex-Fulham and Southampton midfielder will travel to England and complete a medical later today before the signing is confirmed.

Wout Weghorst on brink of Man Utd move

09:05 , Luke Baker

Manchester United are closing in on finally sealing the deal for Netherlands striker Wout Weghorst. The previous obstacles with Besiktas have been overcome and Weghorst was undergoing a medical at Old Trafford before finalising the loan deal from Burnley until June.

He will fill an attacking hole that opened up when Cristiano Ronaldo left Old Trafford.

Understand Wout Weghorst deal will not include buy option clause. Manchester United have completed the signing on loan until June from Burnley. 🔴🇳🇱 #MUFC



Weghorst has completed medical tests and documents have been signed. pic.twitter.com/dwtUl8Pjg6 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 13, 2023

Arsenal submit new Mykhailo Mudryk bid as they move closer to deal

08:54 , Luke Baker

Arsenal continue to push to seal the signing of Shakhtar Donetsk star Mykhailo Mudryk and have reportedly lodged a new bid with the Ukrainian club. Football journalist Fabrizio Romano claims the offer is close to a €70m fee, as negotiations continue over the add-ons package.

There will be no issues on personal terms, with Mudryk keen on the move but negotiating the right price with Shakhtar will prove to be the real challenge for the Gunners. Chelsea are also said to be interested in the 22-year-old but are not thought to have made an official bid just year.

The Daily Express reports that Arsenal and Shakhtar have reportedly come to an agreement on the fee for Mudryk, with talks now entering the ‘final stage’, while the Daily Mail also says that Mudryk has given the clearest indication yet he is joining Arsenal in another social media post.

🚨 EXCL: Arsenal new official proposal for Mykhaylo Mudryk is close to €70m fee plus add-ons, submitted tonight as revealed earlier. ⚪️🔴🇺🇦 #AFC



Negotiations ongoing with Shakhtar Donetsk to discuss on the add-ons package.



No issues on personal terms, Mudryk wants the move. pic.twitter.com/AOaMEnV4Ub — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 12, 2023

Latest transfer news

08:52 , Luke Baker

Good morning and welcome back our transfer live blog, where we bring you all the latest rumours and confirmed deals from the January transfer window

Arsenal continue push for Mykhailo Mudryk

Thursday 12 January 2023 17:31 , Lawrence Ostlere

Arsenal continue to push for Mykhailo Mudryk although Shakhtar Donetsk are holding firm in their valuation of the player so far.

As our Chief Football Writer Miguel Delaney reported, “One reason it has been dragging is because Shakhtar have been in little mood to budge on fee due to how much they lost in potential sales after the Fifa ruling that foreign players could leave for free with the invasion. This one of their top assets.

“Player’s choice is Arsenal, though, and he obviously wants to go as soon as possible.”

On Mudryk, one reason it has been dragging is because Shakhtar have been in little mood to budge on fee due to how much they lost in potential sales after the Fifa ruling that foreign players could leave for free with the invasion. This one of their top assets. — Miguel Delaney (@MiguelDelaney) January 11, 2023

Atletico Madrid head race for Morocco star Sofyan Amrabat

Thursday 12 January 2023 17:11 , Lawrence Ostlere

There are plenty of interesting transfer nuggets following the World Cup, not least around the future of Morocco star Sofyan Amrabat.

The 26-year-old Fiorentina midfielder was outstanding in Morocco’s midfield, helping his nation reach the semi-finals where they lost to France. A tackle he made in that match went viral after chasing Kylian Mbappe to the byline where he proceeded to crunch through the PSG superstar forward and emerge with the ball.

According to Foot Mercato, Jurgen Klopp had met with Amrabat’s people to discuss a move to Liverpool, but Atletico Madrid are his preferred club.

Sofyan Amrabat in action against Kylian Mbappe (AP)

Kyle Walker-Peters being eyed by big clubs

Thursday 12 January 2023 16:55 , Lawrence Ostlere

Manchester United and Chelsea are both considering a move for Southampton right-back Kyle Walker-Peters.

The 25-year-old has refused to sign a new deal at the Premier League’s basement club - who stunned Manchester City in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday night - and, according to TalkSport, he is being talked about at Old Trafford as a possible replacement for Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Wan-Bissaka could be allowed to leave during the January window, while Chelsea also need cover in the position after Reece James’ latest injury.

Kyle Walker-Peters was frustrated by Southampton’s loss to Nottingham Forest (Adam Davy/PA) (PA Wire)

Wout Weghorst is close to joining Manchester United

Thursday 12 January 2023 16:22 , Lawrence Ostlere

Latest on Wout Weghorst’s move - it’s getting closer. He would have to register with the Premier League by midday tomorrow in order to play in the Manchester derby.

Manchester United, Besiktas and Burnley have signed all documents for Wout Weghorst deal. Medical tests to take place within 24h after agreement completed on Tuesday. 🔴🤝 #MUFC



Official statement will follow after formalities. Man Utd will pay €3m to Besiktas. pic.twitter.com/qY9uGLAyIF — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 12, 2023

Southampton extend contract of youngster Nico Lawrence and send on loan

Thursday 12 January 2023 16:14 , Lawrence Ostlere

Some other news while on Southampton: the club have extended the contract of promising youngster Nico Lawrence and sent the centre-half on loan to National League side Torquay United.

The club said in a statement: “After committing his future to Saints for another two years, Lawrence will depart on loan for the remainder of the season to gain his first experience of senior football with Vanarama National League outfit, Torquay United.

“The centre-back penned his contract extension less than a year after joining up with Dave Horseman’s B team in February 2022.

“Signed from Kent Southern Counties league side Glebe FC, Lawrence has gone from strength to strength and established himself as a mainstay in the heart of the B team defence.”

Southampton eyeing right-backs amid Livramento fitness struggles

Thursday 12 January 2023 15:56 , Lawrence Ostlere

Southampton want to sign a right-back, according to The Athletic.

Tino Livramento has suffered a fresh setback in his recuperation from a knee injury, while there are major clubs circling around Kyle Walker-Peters with the defender’s contract running down.

Luton’s James Bree is a “key target”, according to reporter Jacob Tanswell, while Celtic’s Josip Juranovic is also being considered.

Luton’s James Bree, right, is a target for Southampton (PA)

Joao Felix: What will new signing bring to Chelsea?

Thursday 12 January 2023 15:44 , Lawrence Ostlere

A short-term fix

Chelsea are expected to further bolster their attacking options in the summer with a £50m-plus move for RB Leipzig’s Christopher Nkunku, the France forward who is currently recovering from a knee problem.

That, though, will be little help to Potter in the here and now as his own position comes under scrutiny. Felix at least provides someone they will hope can hit the ground running and lift the mood as the Blues look to work their way back up the Premier League table.

Joao Felix: What will new signing bring to Chelsea?

Thursday 12 January 2023 15:15 , Lawrence Ostlere

Extra dimension

Felix is not a traditional centre-forward and brings more to the party than just leading the front line.

In Qatar, Felix was often deployed on the left wing by then Portugal boss Fernando Santos, which allowed him to provide an outlet through the transition and also to quickly cut inside to further stretch the opposing defence.

Expect Potter to make similar use of Felix’s flexibility from the wing to the centre to help reboot an attack which has lost the likes of Raheem Sterling and Christian Pulisic to injuries.

Joao Felix: What will new signing bring to Chelsea?

Thursday 12 January 2023 14:55 , Lawrence Ostlere

Point to prove?

Felix joined Atletico in a much-heralded £112million move from Benfica in 2019, but has struggled to live up to such a massive price tag. After helping Atletico win LaLiga in 2020-21 - their first title in seven years - Felix has now dropped down the pecking order for boss Diego Simeone.

Felix, who scored in Portugal’s opening game at last year’s World Cup, will be out to prove his doubters wrong with a run of consistent form in front of goal for Chelsea, who are in need of a spark to kick-start their campaign.

Joao Felix brings buzz to Chelsea but underlines haphazard nature of ownership

Thursday 12 January 2023 14:33 , Lawrence Ostlere

The lure of Joao Felix proved too much for Todd Boehly. One last splash to prove his worth before seemingly handing the keys at Chelsea to one of the most extensive and deep recruitment teams ever assembled in European football.

The Portuguese forward has rarely displayed the consistency to justify Atletico Madrid’s staggering €126m (£112.9m) outlay from 2019, yet that is precisely why such a precocious talent is even available.

The allure of Felix was clear weeks ago, as Manchester United and Arsenal, a neater fit for his intrinsic control and movement, pondered their own loan offers.

Yet both clubs baulked at the mere suggestion of a fee north of €10m for the privilege of just six months of service.

As Mikel Arteta has the Gunners sitting pretty at the top of the Premier League, now glowing after a painful rebuild, and Erik ten Hag continues to bolster his authority at Old Trafford ever more, Chelsea’s desperation ended the prospect of a bidding war.

By Jack Rathborn:

Chelsea confirm Joao Felix signing from Atletico Madrid

ICYMI: Chelsea sign Joao Felix on loan from Atletico Madrid

Thursday 12 January 2023 14:12 , Lawrence Ostlere

A reminder of yesterday’s big news:

Chelsea confirm Joao Felix signing from Atletico Madrid

Is Enzo Fernandez staying put?

Thursday 12 January 2023 13:48 , Lawrence Ostlere

Is this a message from Enzo Fernandez suggesting he will stay at Benfica this month?

The World Cup-winning midfielder has been heavily linked with a move to Chelsea, but the Premier League club look hesitant to meet his release clause.

Fernandez scored for Benfica last night and celebrated by thumping the club crest and pointing down to the pitch.

Clear message from Enzo Fernández as he celebrates sending love to Benfica badge and fans after scoring ❤️👇🏻 @OFuraRedes 🎥 #Benfica #CFCpic.twitter.com/fZEbscDZwb — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 10, 2023

Manchester United still chasing elite striker

Thursday 12 January 2023 13:30 , Lawrence Ostlere

The Daily Telegraph reports that Erik ten Hag still wants to sign an elite striker, despite the impending arrival of Wout Weghorst (a... tall striker).

James Ducker writes that Harry Kane, Benjamin Sesko and Victor Osimhen are all players on the club’s radar.

United are still keen on a midfielder, too, with Frenkie de Jong and Jude Bellingham high on the list.

Slovenian 19-year-old Benjamin Sesko plays for RB Salzburg (EXPA/AFP via Getty Images)

Manchester United near loan deal for Wout Weghorst

Thursday 12 January 2023 13:10 , Lawrence Ostlere

And here’s Weghorst on his way to Manchester this morning:

✈️(ÖZEL) Weghorst, İstanbul'dan özel uçak ile ayrıldı

📌İngiliz ekibi Manchester United ile anlaşan Hollandalı golcü Wout Weghorst, İngiltere'ye gitti

📌Manchester United, kiralık sözleşmenin feshi için Beşiktaş'a 3 milyon euro ödeyecek pic.twitter.com/xgWtNTBqt2 — DHA Spor (@dhaspor) January 12, 2023

Manchester United near loan deal for Wout Weghorst

Thursday 12 January 2023 12:44 , Lawrence Ostlere

Wout Weghorst is in the UK for a Manchester United medical as he closes in on a loan switch from Burnley.

United have agreed to pay Besiktas £3m to release Weghorst from his current loan deal. The Dutch international, who memorably scored two late goals against Argentina at the World Cup, now faces a race against time to be registered with the Premier League before midday on Friday in order to feature in the upcoming Manchester derby.

Wout Weghorst made an impact for Netherlands during the World Cup (Reuters)

Atletico in talks to sign Memphis Depay

Thursday 12 January 2023 12:38 , Lawrence Ostlere

Atletico Madrid are in talks with Barcelona to bring Memphis Depay to the capital.

MatteMoretto reports that Atletico are keen to take the Dutch forward, who is soon to be out of contract at the Nou Camp. But relations between the two clubs remain frosty after the Antoine Griezmann saga, in which Atletico tried to avoid paying a large fee by playing him for less than 30 minutes per match.

Memphis Depay in action for Netherlands during the World Cup (AFP via Getty Images)

Barcelona prepared to sell attacking stars

Thursday 12 January 2023 12:14 , Lawrence Ostlere

Barcelona have recoiled into sale mode once more, according to El Chiringuito, and are prepared to let Raphina, Ferran Torres and Ansu Fati leave the club this January if they receive good offers.

Arsenal ‘consider’ Eden Hazard move

Thursday 12 January 2023 11:59 , Lawrence Ostlere

Eden Hazard has been linked with a return to the Premier League after an underwhelming stay with Real Madrid.

The Belgium playmaker has failed in Spain to recreate the form that saw him score 110 times for Chelsea between 2012 and 2019, with just seven goals in his last three-and-a-half years with Los Blancos.

Media Foot Mercato as reporting Arsenal will look to sign the 32-year-old if they fail to pick up Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mykhailo Mudryk – who is himself being courted by the Blues – while Newcastle are also understood to be interested in Hazard.

Eden Hazard has retired from international football (Getty Images)

Thursday 12 January 2023 11:40 , Lawrence Ostlere

Preston have signed Manchester City’s Liam Delap on loan from Manchester City until the end of the season.

City recalled Delap from Stoke, where he scored three goals in 22 appearances this season, days after his father Rory Delap left his role as Stoke first-team coach.

“He’s a good lad, a good footballer and a goalscorer,” said Preston manager Ryan Lowe. “He just needs an opportunity to score goals and hopefully we can give him that.

“Obviously we’re going to be without Emil [Riis, injured] for a long period now too, so we felt we needed to bring an extra body into the building to continue the form we’ve had.”

Preston are currently 10th in the Championship table.

Liam Delap in action against Hartlepool in the FA Cup last week (Getty Images)

Matteo Guendouzi attracting Premier League interest

Thursday 12 January 2023 11:24 , Lawrence Ostlere

Former Arsenal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi is attracting interest from the Premier League, according to L’Equipe.

Currently with Marseille, Guendouzi recently signed a three-year deal with the Ligue 1 club after officially leaving Arsenal on a permanent basis.

However, L’Equipe say a number of Premier League teams are monitoring Guendouzi ahead of a potential approach next summer.

Matteo Guendouzi is being monitored by several clubs (AP)

Harry Kane: Real Madrid eye up sensational move for Tottenham striker

Thursday 12 January 2023 11:14 , Lawrence Ostlere

Harry Kane has been linked with a €100m move to Real Madrid.

According to Todofichajes, the Spanish and European champions are set to turn to the England and Tottenham striker following their failed pursuits of Erling Haaland and, so far, Kylian Mbappe.

Kane’s Tottenham contract runs until 2024 and he previously stayed put at Spurs when linked with a £200m move to Manchester City in the summer of 2021.

Harry Kane has been linked with a move away from Spurs (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Leeds near deal for Hoffenheim’s Georginio Rutter

Thursday 12 January 2023 11:03 , Lawrence Ostlere

Leeds are closing in on the transfer of French forward Georginio Rutter from Hoffenheim.

The 20-year-old will become the club’s record signing when he completes his move to Elland Road for a reported £35.5m.

Rutter is relatively tall for a winger but is still quick, tricky and well-balanced running with the ball. He is left footed and likes to cut in from the right-hand side, but has a strong right foot too, and scored eight league goals last season in the Bundesliga.

Jesse Marsch is hoping to bolster his Leeds squad (PA Wire)

Everton and Nottingham Forest leading chase of Arnaut Danjuma

Thursday 12 January 2023 10:49 , Lawrence Ostlere

Everton and Nottingham Forest are leading the chase of Villarreal winger Arnaut Danjuma.

Everton have entered negotiations on a loan deal with an option to buy, according to Sky Sports News and the Liverpool Echo.

The 25-year-old was impressive in Villarreal’s run to the Champions League finals last season, and Nottingham Forest have also been linked with a move.

Arnaut Danjuma has impressed for Villarreal and is a wanted man (Getty Images)

Graham Potter hints at more January business after Joao Felix transfer

Thursday 12 January 2023 10:37 , Lawrence Ostlere

Graham Potter said there was time for Chelsea to do more business in the January transfer window after they confirmed the signing of Joao Felix on loan from Atletico Madrid.

The Portugal international became Chelsea’s third signing of the window on Wednesday with the club reportedly paying £9million for the six-month deal, but the manager acknowledged there could still be more players through the door if the right deals could be done.

The Premier League club were waiting to hear whether the 23-year-old was registered in time to feature against Fulham at Craven Cottage on Thursday, as they look to cut the gap on the top four, which currently stands at 10 points.

Graham Potter hints at more January business after Joao Felix transfer

Joao Felix signing won’t impact Chelsea transfer plans

Thursday 12 January 2023 10:24 , Lawrence Ostlere

Chelsea’s signing of Joao Felix will not impact plans to sign Christopher Nkunku in the summer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Felix is set to arrive on a six-month loan, with an agreement already in place with RB Leipzig for the €60m transfer of the France international.

Christopher Nkunku is set for Chelsea in the summer (EPA)

Aletico Madrid head race for Morocco star Sofyan Amrabat

Thursday 12 January 2023 10:03 , Lawrence Ostlere

There are plenty of interesting transfer nuggets following the World Cup, not least around the future of Morocco star Sofyan Amrabat.

The 26-year-old Fiorentina midfielder was outstanding in Morocco’s midfield, helping his nation reach the semi-finals where they lost to France. A tackle he made in that match went viral after chasing Kylian Mbappe to the byline where he proceeded to crunch through the PSG superstar forward and emerge with the ball.

According to Foot Mercato, Jurgen Klopp had met with Amrabat’s people to discuss a move to Liverpool, but Atletico Madrid are his preferred club.

Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat (26) wants a move to Atletico Madrid, reports Foot Mercato. https://t.co/XogN1K3lWq — Get French Football News (@GFFN) January 12, 2023

Alex Moreno: Aston Villa complete £13m signing from Real Betis

Thursday 12 January 2023 09:49 , Luke Baker

Aston Villa have signed full-back Alex Moreno from Real Betis.

The 29-year-old has joined for a reported £13million subject to international clearance and a visa application.

He becomes the first signing under Unai Emery, who had targeted a wideman in the January transfer window.

Emery told the club’s official site: “Alex is a good player that can help our squad. He has been one of the top left-backs in LaLiga over the past few seasons and we are delighted to have him here.”

Aston Villa complete £13m signing of Alex Moreno from Real Betis

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang ready to return to Barcelona

Thursday 12 January 2023 09:40 , Luke Baker

According to reports, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is ready to end his Chelsea nightmare and head back to Barcelona.

The former Arsenal striker joined the Blues on a season-long loan but has struggled to make an impact. Perhaps the nadir for Aubameyang was being substituted just an hour after coming off the bench following an ineffectual performance in Chelsea’s recent defeat to Manchester City.

Sport are claiming that Aubameyang has reached out to Barcelona in a bid to cut his spell at Stamford Bridge short.

Manchester City youngster Liam Delap headed on loan to Preston

Thursday 12 January 2023 09:31 , Luke Baker

Preston will sign young Manchester City striker Liam Delap on loan for the rest of the season, according to John Percy of The Telegraph.

Delap, who is the son of former long-throw merchant Rory Delap, has spent the first half of the season on loan at Stoke - one of his dad’s former clubs -but has failed to shine in the Potteries with just three goals in 23 appearances.

Manchester City have recalled striker Liam Delap from Stoke… he is now signing for Preston on loan for the rest of the season #pnefc https://t.co/lajrnW0k0M — John Percy (@JPercyTelegraph) January 12, 2023

Joao Felix brings buzz to Chelsea but underlines haphazard nature of ownership

Thursday 12 January 2023 09:22 , Luke Baker

The lure of Joao Felix proved too much for Todd Boehly. One last splash to prove his worth before seemingly handing the keys at Chelsea to one of the most extensive and deep recruitment teams ever assembled in European football, writes Jack Rathborn

The Portuguese forward has rarely displayed the consistency to justify Atletico Madrid’s staggering €126m (£112.9m) outlay from 2019, yet that is precisely why such a precocious talent is even available.

The allure of Felix was clear weeks ago, as Manchester United and Arsenal, a neater fit for his intrinsic control and movement, pondered their own loan offers.

Yet both clubs baulked at the mere suggestion of a fee north of €10m for the privilege of just six months of service.

As Mikel Arteta has the Gunners sitting pretty at the top of the Premier League, now glowing after a painful rebuild, and Erik ten Hag continues to bolster his authority at Old Trafford ever more, Chelsea’s desperation ended the prospect of a bidding war.

Read Jack’s full take on the signing below:

Joao Felix brings buzz to Chelsea but underlines haphazard nature of ownership

Carlos Alcaraz joins Southampton

Thursday 12 January 2023 09:13 , Luke Baker

Southampton have confirmed transfer of midfielder Carlos Alcaraz from Racing Club.

20-year-old Alcaraz signed a four-and-a-half-year contract at St Mary’s, becoming the second signing this month, following on the arrival of Croatia international winger Mislav Orsic last week.

He made his debut for Racing Club at the age of 17, in January 2020, quickly establishing himself as a regular and going on to make a total of 83 appearances for the side.

Midfielder Carlos Alcaraz has joined #SaintsFC on a four-and-a-half-year deal from @RacingClub ✍️ — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) January 11, 2023

Joao Felix transfer: Ranking the 12 Chelsea signings of Todd Boehly era

Thursday 12 January 2023 09:04 , Luke Baker

Yesterday, Joao Felix became the 13th Chelsea signing under Todd Boehly.

The Atletico Madrid forward has joined on loan with the Blues, with Graham Potter hoping for a spark so far missing from recruitments under Clearlake Capital.

If the new signings since the takeover are yet to fully deliver on the club’s investment, it is not for the lack of investment.

Ranking the 12 Chelsea signings under Todd Boehly after Joao Felix transfer

Eden Hazard a potential alternative for the Gunners

Thursday 12 January 2023 08:55 , Luke Baker

If Arsenal are ultimately unsuccessful in their pursuit of Mudryk, then a surprise name has emerged as a possible alternative.

According to reports, former Chelsea star Eden Hazard has been linked with a Premier League return following his unsuccessful spell at Real Madrid, and Arsenal could make a move for the 32-year-old if their pursuit of Mudryk falls through.

The Belgium playmaker has failed in Spain to recreate the form that saw him score 110 times for Chelsea between 2012 and 2019, with just seven goals in his last three-and-a-half years with Los Blancos.

The Express cites Media Foot Mercato as reporting Arsenal will look to sign the 32-year-old if they fail to pick up Mudryk – who is himself being courted by the Blues – while Newcastle are also understood to be interested in Hazard.

Could Eden Hazard make a return to the Premier League? (PA Archive)

Arsenal edging closer towards Mykhailo Mudryk deal

Thursday 12 January 2023 08:45 , Luke Baker

Arsenal continue to push for Mykhailo Mudryk although Shakhtar Donetsk are holding firm in their valuation of the player so far.

As our Chief Football Writer Miguel Delaney reported, “One reason it has been dragging is because Shakhtar have been in little mood to budge on fee due to how much they lost in potential sales after the Fifa ruling that foreign players could leave for free with the invasion. This one of their top assets.

“Player’s choice is Arsenal, though, and he obviously wants to go as soon as possible.”

On Mudryk, one reason it has been dragging is because Shakhtar have been in little mood to budge on fee due to how much they lost in potential sales after the Fifa ruling that foreign players could leave for free with the invasion. This one of their top assets. — Miguel Delaney (@MiguelDelaney) January 11, 2023

Kyle Walker-Peters being eyed by big clubs

Thursday 12 January 2023 08:41 , Luke Baker

Manchester United and Chelsea are both considering a move for Southampton right-back Kyle Walker-Peters.

The 25-year-old has refused to sign a new deal at the Premier League’s basement club - who stunned Manchester City in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday night - and, according to TalkSport, he is being talked about at Old Trafford as a possible replacement for Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Wan-Bissaka could be allowed to leave during the January window, while Chelsea also need cover in the position after Reece James’ latest injury.

Kyle Walker-Peters is being targeted by Man Utd and Chelsea (PA Wire)

Transfer news

Thursday 12 January 2023 08:27 , Lawrence Ostlere

Follow all the latest top transfer stories from the Premier League and around Europe.