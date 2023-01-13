Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal ‘sign’ Mudryk; Chelsea in Caicedo bid; Tottenham battle for Trossard and Porro

Transfer news LIVE!

Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham continue to make headlines as a busy January transfer window approaches the halfway stage, with some huge potential deals in the pipeline. The Gunners are further growing confident that they will sign top target Mykhaylo Mudryk after lodging a third bid, and could also challenge rivals Spurs for Leandro Trossard.

Chelsea are pondering a move for Trossard’s Brighton team-mate Moises Caicedo after giving up on World Cup star Enzo Fernandez and are also said to be in talks over Marcus Thuram after last night seeing new loan signing Joao Felix sent off on his debut. The crisis-stricken Blues are also believed to be on the trail of Real Madrid defender Rafa Marin as they bid to save their faltering season.

Tottenham are still at loggerheads with Sporting Lisbon over Pedro Porro, while Wout Weghorst’s move to Manchester United should be confirmed today and Lionel Messi could apparently follow great rival Cristiano Ronaldo to Saudi Arabia in another blockbuster deal worth £245million a year. Follow all the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip live below!

Latest transfer news and rumours

Arsenal set to agree Mudryk fee

Chelsea turn to Caicedo

Blues still keen on Thuram

Tottenham prepare Trossard bid

Spurs face Porro complications

Man United to sign Weghorst today

Spurs in for Trossard

09:29 , Alex Young

Tottenham are interested in Brighton forward Leandro Trossard, with Lucas Moura expected to leave the club for free at the end of the season after they declined to trigger an automatic one-year contract extension by the December 31 deadline.

We also understand that Tottenham did enquire about a potential return to north London for Sporting Lisbon playmaker Marcus Edwards last month.

However, the interest in their former academy player was not followed up on and a decision on his next move is now not expected until the summer.

Read the full story here!

(AFP via Getty Images)

Weghorst ready for Manchester derby

09:19 , Alex Young

Story continues

Manchester United are planning on handing incoming new signing Wout Weghorst a debut against Man City in the derby.

The striker is today set to finalise a loan move for the remainder of the season.

Weghorst will need to be registered before midday on Friday to be eligible to face the Premier League champions on Saturday lunchtime.

(Getty Images)

Tottenham bid to sign Porro complicated by Emerson and Doherty

09:17 , Alex Young

Tottenham’s hopes of signing a new right wing-back are being complicated because Emerson Royal and Matt Doherty are both happy at the club.

Spurs are keen on Sporting’s Pedro Porro, who has a €45million release clause, but having three senior right wing-backs would leave head coach Antonio Conte with a squad management issue.

Emerson has attracted interested from European clubs but has made it clear that he wants to stay in the Premier League, and specifically London.

Read the full story here!

(AFP via Getty Images)

Chelsea still pushing for Thuram

09:12 , Alex Young

Chelsea continue to be interested in Marcus Thuram, reports suggest.

Fabrizio Romano says that negotiations will continue for Borussia Monchengladbach and France winger Thuram, who is out of contract at the end of the season and subject to plenty of interest.

He also says that the deal for RB Leipzig frontman Christopher Nkunku is 100 per cent sealed for the summer.

(Getty Images)

Chelsea lining up Moises Caicedo move

09:04 , Alex Young

Chelsea are targeting a deal for Moises Caicedo as they bid to arrest a wretched run of form.

Graham Potter is under huge pressure after last night’s 2-1 west London derby defeat at Fulham - in which new signing Joao Felix was sent off on his debut - made it just one win in the last nine matches either side of the World Cup break.

Chelsea want new recruits to freshen up their midfield after deals for Felix, Benoit Badiashile, Andrey Santos and David Datro Fofana, with Brighton’s Caicedo an established long-term target.

The Guardian claim that Chelsea are lining up a move for Caicedo this month, with the club not considered as frontrunners in the summer sweepstakes for England duo Declan Rice and Jude Bellingham.

Liverpool are also known to hold a strong interest in the Ecuador international, though former Brighton boss Potter will be hoping his prior connection can win the day.

(Getty Images)

Arsenal close in on Mudryk

09:00 , Alex Young

Arsenal and Shakhtar Donetsk are growing in confidence that a deal can be finally be struck for winger Mykhaylo Mudryk this month, writes Simon Collings.

The clubs have been locked in negotiations for Mudryk since last month and Arsenal have had two bids rejected.

Shakhtar value the 22-year-old at £88million and it is understood Arsenal have now expressed a willingness to part with around £60m upfront.

There is confidence a deal worth a total of around £75m to £80m can be struck, with the sticking point now being the add-ons involved.