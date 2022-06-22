Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal plot £150m summer; Chelsea want De Ligt; Tottenham latest; gossip, rumours today

(Evening Standard)

Transfer news LIVE!

Arsenal, Tottenham and Chelsea show no signs of slowing down as the summer transfer window starts with a bang as clubs push hard to get important signings over the line.

Arsenal have completed a £34m deal for Fabio Vieira from Porto, and now attentions turn to securing the arrivals of Raphinha, Richarlison and Gabriel Jesus. Tottenham have already signed Yves Bissouma, Ivan Perisic and Fraser Forster and will now hold fresh talks over Djed Spence, but also admire Arsenal’s three Brazilian targets.

Chelsea are pressing to sign Raheem Sterling, and are on the trail of Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembele and Sevilla’s Jules Kounde, having agreed a loan deal to send Romelu Lukaku back to Inter Milan. West Ham keen to take Armando Broja from Stamford Bridge, while Manchester United step up interest in Antony and Frenkie de Jong. Follow all the latest transfer news and rumours with us.

Latest transfer news and rumours

Arsenal dealt Raphinha blow

Tottenham step up Spence talks

Spurs offered Joao Felix

Chelsea sign goalkeeper

Blues in pole position for De Ligt

Steven Bergwijn: Tottenham agree fee with Ajax

17:58 , Jonathan Gorrie

After making three signings, Tottenham look set to allow Steven Bergwijn a departure...

On Bergwijn, understand that fee of €25m (£21.5m) has been agreed but final details are being sorted.



Expectation is that deal will go through on or after July 1 and that #THFC are hoping to bring in another forward before they sell Bergwijn. — Charlie Eccleshare (@CDEccleshare) June 22, 2022

Tottenham: Everton being transfer talks over Harry Winks

17:31 , Jonathan Gorrie

Harry Winks is up for sale at Tottenham this summer following the signing of Yves Bissouma.

According to The Sun, Everton have begun talks with Spurs over a potential move for the 10-cap England international, although interest from Crystal Palace and Sevilla could complicate matters.

(Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I)

Chelsea FC: Petr Cech to hold talks with Todd Boehly about role

17:21 , Jonathan Gorrie

With Marina Granovskaia and Bruce Buck leaving their roles at Chelsea, Petr Cech could be next...

Exclusive: Petr Cech to have talks with Todd Boehly about his role at Chelsea after board reshuffle and a sporting director role is added. Those talks will be central to whether he stays or leaves https://t.co/ekY7A0qpao #cfc — Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) June 22, 2022

Raphinha: Leeds United deliver the same message to all parties

17:08 , Jonathan Gorrie

Barcelona, Tottenham, Chelsea and Arsenal have all been hit with same response from Leeds United when it comes to potentially signing Raphinha...

Leeds United have been pretty clear with all clubs interested in Raphinha: he can leave but they want at least £65m fee. 🇧🇷 #LUFC



Arsenal after first bid rejected, Spurs after new direct talks, Chelsea after contact through Boehly… and Barça via Deco, got the same message. pic.twitter.com/DXKcNY0Rq5 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 22, 2022

Ivan Perisic: Tottenham transfer came as a surprise to a Croatian insider

16:56 , Jonathan Gorrie

Croatia assistant manager Ivica Olic admits he was “surprised” to see Ivan Perisic move to Tottenham.

The vastly experienced and versatile 33-year-old became Spurs’ first signing of a busy summer last month when he agreed a two-year contract to reunite with Antonio Conte.

Under the Italian’s watch, Perisic made 35 appearances as Inter returned to the top of their domestic game, winning Serie A for the first time in 11 years.

The signing of a player who has little in the way of sell-on value represents something of a win for Conte, who appears to be cashing in on the assurances made by Daniel Levy and Fabio Paratici regarding transfer policy in order to keep him at the club.

Perisic has won titles in both Italy and Germany and formed part of the Croatian team who reached the 2018 World Cup final, although Olic suggests the idea of plying his trade in the Premier League was a “weak point” for the player.

Read his comments in full here.

(Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I)

Gabriel Jesus: Could Arsenal be targeting the WRONG player?

16:33 , Jonathan Gorrie

South American football expert Tim Vickery claims Gabriel Jesus may not be the perfect solution to Arsenal’s problems at centre-forward this summer.

The Manchester City star is Mikel Arteta’s leading target and the club are confident of securing a deal worth up to £50m to follow up on the addition of Fabio Vieira.

Goals were a problem for Arteta’s side last season. All of the top four, as well as eighth-placed Leicester City, scored more than their 61, with no Arsenal player aside from Bukayo Saka or Emile Smith Rowe hitting double figures in a Premier League context.

Jesus scored 8 times during what is widely believed to be his final season as a City player and, while the Brazilian did not often play as a central striker, the 25-year-old has not delivered a haul of over double figures for two years.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Vickery stressed that decision-makers at the Emirates Stadium should factor in Jesus’ struggles as Brazil’s centre-forward at the 2018 World Cup when it came to spending a sizeable chunk of their summer budget on him.

Read his comments in full here.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Lucas unsure over Spurs future

16:20 , Alex Young

Lucas Moura has admitted the upcoming season could be his final as a Tottenham player.

The Brazilian has fallen down the pecking order in north London following the January arrival of Dejan Kulusevski, with Antonio Conte targeting more additions to his frontline this summer.

Earlier this month, the former Paris Saint-Germain forward revealed there was a “90%” chance he would stay at Spurs beyond this summer but, speaking to journalist André Hernan, Moura did hint at an uncertain future beyond that.

Read the full story here.

Arsenal told Martinez price

16:00 , Alex Young

Ajax are demanding up to £55million for Arsenal target Lisandro Martinez, reports Telegraaf.

Arsenal have made the centre-back a key target and had hoped to agree a deal around £30m, but are now facing up to the prospect of paying twice that.

The Gunners could face competition for Martinez from Manchester United, who are ready to move for the Argentina international after failing to land his Ajax team-mate Jurrien Timber.

(ANP via Getty Images)

Ronaldo offered back to Juventus

15:41 , Alex Young

Cristiano Ronaldo has been offered back to Juventus, according to reports in Spain.

Spanish publication Sport claims Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes has sent a proposal to Juventus over bringing his client back.

It appears highly unlikely, even before you take into account Paul Pogba's return.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Inter ultras warn Lukaku after betrayal

15:29 , Alex Young

Inter Milan's ultras have sent a warning to Romelu Lukaku as the striker nears a return to the club.

A statement read: "Since Lukaku's return to Inter is very likely, a few things need to be made clear.

"Curva Nord supports Inter Milan and will not stage any protest against the player (despite his behaviour last summer). That being said, nobody shall go and welcome him with scarves and banners representing the Curva or its groups. He will need to earn everything that, in case, will be done for him in the future with humility and sweat on the pitch.

They added: "We took note of Lukaku's betrayal and we were extremely disappointed. With time we can even forgive such things to a footballer, but the facts won't change."

(AFP via Getty Images)

Antony has heart set on Man United move

15:14 , Alex Young

Ajax star Antony has set his heart on joining Manchester United, according to Goal.com.

A deal worth around £40million has been mooted as new manager Erik ten Hag looks to be reunited with the forward.

However, Jurrien Timber is staying in Amsterdam and Frenkie de Jong, at Barcelona, still needs convincing.

Ten Hag only looking to sign players he’s previously worked with, apparently.

(Getty Images)

Sterling decision date set

15:01 , Alex Young

Raheem Sterling will tell Manchester City his decision on his future before the club's first pre-season fixture, reports Manchester Evening News.

Chelsea want to make Sterling the marquee signing of a first transfer window under new owner Todd Boehly.

City players are expected back at the club early in July and the squad will fly out to the United States a few weeks later with friendlies on July 20 and July 23.

(The FA via Getty Images)

Arsenal plot Rabiot swap deal

14:46 , Alex Young

Arsenal want to swap Hector Bellerin for Adrien Rabiot

Calciomercatoweb claim Mikel Arteta senses an opportunity to sign the Juventus midfielder and could use Bellerin, who wants to leave Arsenal, as bait.

Rabiot is open to leaving and could be available for £13m.

Bale in Cardiff for talks

14:35 , Alex Young

Gareth Bale was at Cardiff City's training ground base today to discuss a move.

The multi-Champions League winner is out of contract and mulling over his next move, and spoke to manager Steve Morison according to WalesOnline.

Bale will now go on holiday for the next three weeks but a decision on his future is expected before then.

(Getty Images)

Chelsea sign goalkeeper

14:08 , Alex Young

Chelsea have signed goalkeeper Eddie Beach, who will join the academy.

The 18-year-old is a Wales Under-19 international.

Jim Fraser, Chelsea’s assistant head of youth development and head of youth recruitment, said: "We are very pleased to bring Eddie to the club.

“He is a talented goalkeeper with good potential and will join our development squad for the coming season."

Pau Torres ‘set for Premier League'

14:03 , Alex Young

Pau Torres is very likely to move to the Premier League this summer, with Manchester United and Tottenham linked.

That's according to Fabrizio Romano, who said: "For Pau Torres, they know he has a release clause of around €60m (£52m), but they also know that Villarreal would be willing to negotiate for something less than this.

“It could be around €45m-€50m (£38m-£43m). So they have all the conditions set, and they have had some conversations with intermediaries working on this deal.

"I see Pau Torres playing in the Premier League next season because it’s a serious possibility, but at the moment, it’s still not something advanced between clubs.”

(Getty Images)

Mane wanted a new challenge

13:56 , Alex Young

Sadio Mane insists he has moved to Bayern Munich for a new challenge having won everything with Liverpool.

"Obviously it is strange - really, really strange - to no longer be a Liverpool player," he told liverpoolfc.com. "But of course I had a great time, an unbelievable time. We won a lot.

"My life is always (about a) challenge and when it came I said to the club that I want to leave, I want to go somewhere else to see a new challenge.

"It is not anything else, it is just a challenge because for me I want to always be challenging myself to get better and better."

(Getty Images)

Fredericks to join Bournemouth today

13:39 , Alex Young

Ryan Fredericks is set to finalise a move to Bournemouth today, according to Football Insider.

The defender, who left West Ham last season, completed a medical yesterday.

He will sign a two-year deal to stay in the Premier League and become the Cherries’ first summer signing.

(Getty Images)

Kounde heading to Barca

13:31 , Alex Young

It's a double Barcelona blow for Chelsea.

According to Mundo Deportivo journalist Ferran Martinez, the Sevilla defender - who has widely been expected to make a delayed move to Stamford Bridge this summer - is now closing in on a move to Barca.

Club president Joan Laporta is leading the talks due to his relationship with Sevilla.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Dembele in Barca U-turn

13:23 , Alex Young

Ousmane Dembele "is one step away" from accepting extending his Barcelona contract.

According to AS journalist Javi Miguel, the Chelsea target is now ready to accept the same contract offer that has been on the table since December.

Xavi told president Joan Laporta to make one last push and Dembele was told it was that or nothing.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Everton open talks over Winks

13:00 , Alex Young

Tottenham and Everton have opened talks over a deal for Harry Winks.

According to the Liverpool Echo, Frank Lampard has identified the midfielder as a key target.

There is confidence that an agreement can be reached and Winks will become Everton’s second summer signing.

(Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I)

Latest on Richarlison interest

12:41 , Alex Young

An update on the three-way chase for Richarlison from the Daily Star.

According to journalist Paul Brown, the Brazilian's representatives are looking for avenues out of Everton but Tottenham interest in a deal has been "exaggerated" and Chelsea are concentrating on other targets.

However, Arsenal maintain a good relationship with those involved as other clubs weigh up a bid.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Done deal! Bayern sign Mane

12:26 , Alex Young

Bayern Munich have confirmed the signing of Sadio Mane in a deal worth up to £35m.

An absolute steal.

Spurs expect improved Ajax bid for Bergwijn

12:07 , Alex Young

Sebastien Haller’s transfer to Borussia Dortmund will help Ajax fund a move to sign Steven Bergwijn from Tottenham, writes Giuseppe Muro.

Ajax have agreed a deal worth around £30million to sell Haller to Dortmund and are now expected to step up their pursuit of the Netherlands international.

Tottenham paid £27m for Bergwijn in January 2020 and wants over £20m for him this summer.

Antonio Conte has given the 24-year-old the green light to leave this summer amid interest in Richarlison and Raphinha as Spurs seek to upgrade their forward line.

(Getty Images)

Pope set for Newcastle medical

11:47 , Alex Young

Nick Pope will undergo a Newcastle medical on Thursday after a £10m deal with Burnley was agreed.

The goalkeeper will compete with Martin Dubravka after deciding to leave Burnley following their relegation.

Pope reportedly feared for his World Cup spot if playing in the Championship.

(Action Images via Reuters)

Full steam ahead for Jesus

11:31 , Alex Young

Arsenal remain confident of securing a deal for Jesus and Mikel Arteta hopes the club can achieve a breakthrough in talks this week, writes Giuseppe Muro.

Manchester City want £50m for the Brazil forward and his representatives have travelled to England to wrap up his transfer to Emirates Stadium.

Jesus wants to be a regular starter and is ready to leave City following their signing of Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund.

(Manchester City FC via Getty Ima)

Spurs offered Joao Felix

11:11 , Alex Young

Tottenham have been alerted to the availability of Atletico Madrid’s Joao Felix.

Diego Simeone is, according to Barca Times, ready to sell the youngster and interest in Giovani Lo Celso could see Spurs get involved in the mix.

Felix, who cost Atleti around £100m three seasons ago and Simone is ready to cash in after his best season to date, as he remains unconvinced.

(Getty Images)

Chelsea in pole position for De Ligt

10:46 , Alex Young

Chelsea are first in line to sign Matthijs de Ligt, according to reports in Italy.

Calciomercato claim Juventus want to reduce De Ligt’s wage while tying him down to a longer-term contract, and Chelsea are monitoring the situation.

Thomas Tuchel has made the defender his first-choice target at the back.

(REUTERS)

Arsenal dealt Raphinha blow

10:30 , Alex Young

This could be significant for Arsenal.

Raphinha’s agent Deco - yes, that Deco - has last night pictured sitting with Barcelona president Joan Laporta and fellow Blaugrana legend Samuel Eto'o. Barca have long been frontrunners for Raphinha’s signature.

(REUTERS)

Read the full story here.

Ronaldo concerned by lack of transfers

10:14 , Alex Young

Cristiano Ronaldo is concerned about Manchester United's lack of transfer actively, according to AS.

With Manchester City and Liverpool spending big on Erling Haaland and Darwin Nunez, while Tottenham improve their starting line-up and Arsenal bolster their squad, United have yet to add to their ranks.

Spanish outlet AS - written by journalist Manu Sainz, who has ties with Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes - claims the forward is concerned the gap between United and their supposed title rivals is now even bigger.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Lucas Moura going nowhere

09:51 , Alex Young

Talking of Spurs, Lucas Moura has said he is staying put for at least a season and that the club can trigger another year in his contract.

He told Brazilian media: “The idea is to fulfil the contract with [Spurs]. It has one more year, with the option of one more, on the part of the club. So at the end of this season now, if the club wants to extend another year, they have that option.

"But my idea to run down the contract while playing in Champions League. We haven’t played in it for two years, and now it could be, perhaps, my last Champions League with Tottenham. So then the idea is to stay there, fulfil the contract, then be free, then decide where I’m going.”

(AFP/Getty Images)

Spurs to bid for Raphinha

09:42 , Alex Young

Tottenham are ready to better Arsenal’s bid for Raphinha, according to Sportitalia journalist Gianluigi Longari.

The Gunners have seen an opening offer rejected by Leeds, though are holding out for around £60million.

Longari claims Spurs are ready to hit Leeds’ valuation with a bid of £50m plus a further £10m in add-ons, which will no doubt anger Arsenal.

(Getty Images)

Alexis Sanchez back to Arsenal

09:32 , Alex Young

Well, this one has come out of nowhere.

Arsenal have been linked with interest in bringing Alexis Sanchez back to the club.

Along with Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Marseille and Aston Villa, Sanchez is a popular man, it seems, according to Chilean outlet Latercera.

We shall see.

((Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images))

Haller seals Borussia Dortmund switch

09:14 , George Flood

Sebastien Haller is on the move again.

The Ivory Coast frontman has revitalised his career after a miserable spell following a move from Eintracht Frankfurt to West Ham, scoring 47 goals in 65 appearances during a prolific season at Ajax.

Now Haller is poised to bid a swift farewell to the Eredivisie as he completes a switch to Borussia Dortmund.

Per Fabrizio Romano, a €35m fee has now been settled on between the two clubs, with Haller agreeing personal terms and undergoing a medical.

(Getty Images)

Chelsea growing ‘tired’ of Dembele chase

08:45 , George Flood

One player who seems unlikely to be moving to Chelsea this summer is Ousmane Dembele.

The Blues were known to be closely monitoring the French forward’s situation at Barcelona, where he had looked certain to depart before something of a renaissance late in the season under Xavi.

However, Dembele now looks very likely to leave the Camp Nou again when his deal expires at the end of the month, though Catalan publication Sport report that Chelsea have grown weary of their long-running pursuit.

Chelsea are said to be frustrated by Dembele’s attitude, turning their attentions towards Raheem Sterling instead.

PSG and Bayern are still in the race for the former Borussia Dortmund star, with Barca not giving up hope over an 11th-hour extension.

(AFP via Getty Images)

ICYMI - Lukaku agrees Inter loan return

08:33 , George Flood

In case you missed it last night, Chelsea have now agreed a season-long loan deal with Inter Milan for Romelu Lukaku.

Transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano reports that the fee is believed to be around £6.8m plus potential add-ons related to team performance, with Lukaku’s salary - which the Serie A side are believed to be paying in full - worth approximately the same.

Crucially, there is NO option to buy clase included in the deal, so the Belgian will return to Stamford Bridge next summer.

What a disaster that £97.5m club-record deal turned out to be.

(PA)

Man United hold Antony talks

08:13 , George Flood

Manchester United have held opening discussions over a move for Ajax winger Antony.

That is according to the Daily Telegraph, who add the large caveat that United will not be advancing any other incoming transfer deals this summer until they make a decisive breakthrough with Barcelona in their long-running move for Dutch midfielder Frenkie de Jong.

Brazilian international Antony is expected to reunite with Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford at some point in the coming months after scoring 12 goals and providing 10 assists during Ajax’s latest Eredivisie title-winning campaign last term.

(Getty Images)

Chelsea delivered Kounde ultimatum

08:00 , George Flood

Chelsea have been delivered an ultimatum in their long-running quest to sign Sevilla’s Jules Kounde.

The French centre-back has been Thomas Tuchel’s top defensive target for quite some time, with a move on deadline day last summer breaking down.

While a move to Stamford Bridge was considered almost a formality in this window, things have become complicated by surgery and rival interest from Barcelona.

90min.com now suggest that Kounde’s representatives are becoming frustrated at the lack of progress from Chelsea, who want to strike a deal around £50m as Sevilla hold out for his full £69m release clause.

They have warned the Blues to get serious or miss out.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Chelsea learn Sterling transfer deadline

07:51 , George Flood

Chelsea appear to have learned a deadline in their bid to sign Raheem Sterling.

The Blues have made Manchester City’s England star the focus of their attacking revamp under Thomas Tuchel, who is eager for a more dynamic and mobile forward line next term.

With Romelu Lukaku’s return to Inter Milan on loan all but secured, Chelsea can presumably now ramp up their efforts to seal Sterling’s arrival.

Indeed, the Daily Mail report that the 27-year-old wants his future to be decided in the next two weeks as he bids to hit the ground running in pre-season, although there has apparently been no contact with Chelsea as yet.

New owner - and prospective chairman - Todd Boehly is now leading the club’s £200m summer recruitment drive with transfer chief Marina Granovskaia poised to follow Bruce Buck out the exit door.

(Getty Images/Evening Standard)

Tottenham open fresh Spence talks

07:42 , George Flood

Tottenham are reportedly making a renewed push in their quest to sign Djed Spence.

Antonio Conte has prioritised the arrival of a new right wing-back next after the deals for Ivan Perisic, Yves Bissouma and Fraser Forster.

Spence has long since emerged as the No1 target to upgrade on the likes of Emerson Royal and Matt Doherty, having starred on loan at Nottingham Forest during their Premier League promotion-winning campaign.

However, discussions have been tough with parent club Middlesbrough, who are said to be demanding a fee of at least £15m plus add-ons for the England Under-21 international.

According to the Daily Mail, discussions have now been reopened, with Spence determined to make the move to north London.

(The FA via Getty Images)

ICYMI - Arsenal make Raphinha bid

07:27 , George Flood

Arsenal have made their opening move in the race to sign Raphinha.

Tottenham and Chelsea are also interested in the talented Brazilian winger, who wants to leave Leeds this summer with a World Cup looming.

However, Arsenal are thought most likely to sign Raphinha after wrapping up their deal for Fabio Vieira, with the player’s preferred next club, Barcelona, potentially now out of the running.

Per The Athletic, the Gunners have now made a formal first bid that falls some way below Leeds’ approximate £60m valuation and is expected to be firmly rebuffed.

(REUTERS)

Maguire to stay but could lose armband

07:00 , Matt Verri

Harry Maguire is expected to stay at Manchester United next season but he could lose the captain’s armband.

Erik ten Hag is planning to keep the Englishman at the club, along with Victor Lindelof and Raphael Varane, with United looking to move on Eric Bailly, Phil Jones and Axel Tuanzebe according to The Daily Mail.

While Maguire is likely to remain at United, it is not certain that he will stay as captain and Ten Hag will make a call on that issue over the summer.

(Action Images via Reuters)

ICYMI: Tottenham suffer Bastoni blow

06:30 , Matt Verri

Alessandro Bastoni will stay at Inter Milan this summer, according to the defender’s agent.

The centre-back has been strongly linked with a move to Tottenham, who are keen to bolster their options at the back and continue a busy window of activity.

Bastoni has been a key target however the 23-year-old’s agent, Tullio Tinti, has given an update on the player’s future and it is not positive news for Spurs fans.

“Bastoni is on holiday,” Tinti said.

“He is staying, we respect the contract. We will do the renewal as soon as Inter call us.”

Read the full story here!

(REUTERS)

ICYMI: Arsenal submit formal offer for Raphinha

06:00 , Matt Verri

Arsenal have reportedly submitted a formal offer for Leeds winger Raphinha this evening.

That’s according to The Athletic, who claim the bid is well below Leeds’ valuation and it’s expected to be rejected immediately.

It remains to be seen whether the Gunners go back in for the Brazilian, who it believed to favour a move to Barcelona as a his first-choice, and then Chelsea over either Arsenal or Tottenham.

(Getty Images)

ICYMI: Lukaku set for Inter return

05:30 , Matt Verri

Romelu Lukaku is on the verge of completing a return to Inter Milan after just one season back at Chelsea.

The Belgian striker finished as the Blues’ top scorer but had a largely miserable campaign at Stamford Bridge, after joining the club last summer in a £97.5million move.

An agreement has now been reached between Inter and Chelsea that will see Lukaku rejoin the Serie A side on a season-long loan deal for a fee of €8m plus add-ons, with talks over his salary and bonuses also reaching a conclusion. Inter have no option or obligation to buy next summer.

His medical at the club is set to take place next week, which will pave the way for the move to be completed.

Read more on that here!

(Getty Images)

Chelsea keeping tabs on Clauss

Tuesday 21 June 2022 22:55 , Matt Verri

Chelsea are monitoring Lens defender Jonathan Clauss.

Goal report that the Blues have been long-time admirers of the wing-back, who has a year left on his contract and is valued at around £10million.

Last month, Clauss told RMC Sport how keen he would be on a move to Stamford Bridge.

“Since I was a kid, It’s Chelsea and it remains Chelsea [the team I dream about playing for].”

(AFP via Getty Images)

Vieira a fan of Arsenal duo

Tuesday 21 June 2022 22:39 , Matt Verri

Fabio Vieira has spoken of his admiration for Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe after completing his move to Arsenal.

The 22-year-old has joined the Gunners in a deal worth around £34million from Porto, becoming the club’s first major signing of the summer. Brazilian teenager Marquinhos was signed earlier this month.

In his first interview as an Arsenal player, Vieira revealed he spoke about the move with Nuno Tavares, who he has played with for Portugal’s Under-21s side, as he discussed some of his new teammates.

“I’m a fan of Saka and Smith Rowe, I really like the way they play,” Vieira told the club’s official website. “Odegaard is quite similar to me.

He added: “I’ve had the chance to speak to [Tavares]. He told me a bit about the club.”

Read more here!

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Salihamidzic: Mane is a world start

Tuesday 21 June 2022 22:15 , Matt Verri

Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic has revealed his delight at the club securing a move for Sadio Mane.

The 30-year-old was pictured in a Bayern shirt earlier today and that deal is expected to be completed in the coming days.

“Sadio Mane is at the peak of his career, at a great age, is in great shape and he’s greedy for titles - he’s at exactly the right club,” Salihamidzic told Bild.

“We’re all proud and happy that such a world star comes to FC Bayern.”

(Getty Images)

Arsenal submit formal offer for Raphinha

Tuesday 21 June 2022 21:57 , Matt Verri

Arsenal have reportedly submitted a formal offer for Leeds winger Raphinha this evening.

That’s according to The Athletic, who claim the bid is well below Leeds’ valuation and it’s expected to be rejected immediately.

It remains to be seen whether the Gunners go back in for the Brazilian, who it believed to favour a move to Barcelona as a his first-choice, and then Chelsea over either Arsenal or Tottenham.

(Getty Images)

Minamino set to sign for Monaco

Tuesday 21 June 2022 21:26 , Matt Verri

Takumi Minamino is close to sealing a permanent move to Monaco.

The 27-year-old has struggled for regular first-team opportunites at Liverpool, recent speaking of his frustration at the situation.

Sky Sports report that the Reds have agreed a £15.5million deal with Monaco, which will see Minamino sign a five-year deal with the French club.

(Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Suarez: No need for Nunez comparisons

Tuesday 21 June 2022 20:53 , Matt Verri

Luis Suarez has played down any comparisons between himself and fellow Uruguayan Darwin Nunez, Liverpool’s big-money signing.

“He will write his own story at Liverpool,” Suarez told The Mirror.

“He is Uruguayan and he is a forward but that is where the comparisons stop - he is a special player and doesn’t need to be compared with anybody.

“He is going to a great club with one of the best coaches in the world, players he can learn off, and of course those special fans.”

(AFP via Getty Images)

Karius backs Mane move

Tuesday 21 June 2022 20:20 , Matt Verri

Loris Karius believes Bayern Munich’s signing of Sadio Mane is a huge boost for the entire Bundesliga.

The goalkeeper is without a club as he leaves Liverpool at the end of his contract, but is excited about the move his former teammate has made.

“It’s an incredible transfer for FC Bayern because he’s one of Liverpool’s absolute top players,” Karius said.

“When Bayern manages to sign someone like him then you can only congratulate them and the Bundesliga.”

(Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Edu: More to come from Arsenal in window

Tuesday 21 June 2022 19:55 , Matt Verri

Arsenal’s technical director Edu confirmed he intends for there to be more to come in the transfer window from the Gunners after they announced the signing of Fabio Vieira.

It follows the arrival of Brazilian teenager Marquinhos and the Gunners will hope there is more to come, with Gabriel Jesus, Raphinha and Lisandro Martinez all strongly linked with a move to the Emirates.

The club are particularly confident that they will win the race to sign Jesus, with his representatives travelling to England to wrap up a transfer to Arsenal.

Edu said: “We will now continue to work hard and are looking forward to finishing this transfer window as strongly possible.”

Read the full story here!

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

More on Lukaku’s loan to Inter

Tuesday 21 June 2022 19:28 , Matt Verri

Romelu Lukaku is set to have a medical at Inter Milan next week ahead of his return to the club, report The Athletic.

That will then pave the way for the €8 million loan move to be completed, while an agreement has also been reached with Chelsea over the player’s wages and performance bonuses.

(Getty Images)

Al-Khelaifi: Mbappe does not care about money

Tuesday 21 June 2022 19:06 , Matt Verri

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has insisted money was not the motivating factor behind Kylian Mbappe’s decision to stay in Paris and reject Real Madrid.

The Frenchman had looked likely to join Real this summer when his PSG contract expired, but had a change of heart and instead signed a new deal with the Ligue 1 side.

“They say Mbappe stayed for money, but Real Madrid offered him much more than us,” Al-Khelaifi said

“They were willing to reinvest the €170million from last summer when he was free.

“I know Mbappe well, I know what he and his family want, they don’t care about money. He chose to play here because it is his city, his club, his country and the sporting project.”

(AFP via Getty Images)

Done deal!

Tuesday 21 June 2022 18:48 , Matt Verri

Defender Armel Bella-Kotchap has joined #SaintsFC on a four-year deal from @VfLBochum1848eV ✍️ — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) June 21, 2022

Lukaku closing in on Inter return

Tuesday 21 June 2022 18:35 , Matt Verri

Romelu Lukaku’s loan move to Inter Milan is moving closer to completion.

The Chelsea striker is set to return to Serie A, a year after making a big-money move to Stamford Bridge from Inter.

Fabrizio Romano reports that an €8million loan fee plus add-ons is expected to be accepted, with no option or obligation to buy permanently next summer.

(PA)

Ozil addresses retirement rumours

Tuesday 21 June 2022 18:21 , Matt Verri

Mesut Ozil has dismissed rumours that he is considering bringing an end to his professional career.

The 33-year-old has been frozen out at Fenerbahce, 18 months on from joining the club after he found himself in a similar situation at Arsenal.

His agent Dr Erkut Sogut gave an interview last week and suggested that Ozil could move into the world of eSports in the near future, sparking talk of a potential retirement from football.

However, Ozil has taken to Twitter to insist he still remains fully committed to Fenerbahce and has no intention of stepping away from either the club or the sport.

He tweeted: “I did not come to Fenerbahce and my homeland Turkey for a holiday. Every time I sweat our glorious jersey, I have no other purpose than to contribute.

“I have many goals that I would like to live in Fenerbahce, my childhood love. I will not quit football until I do these things.”

Read Ozil’s full comments here

(POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Newcastle set to sign Pope

Tuesday 21 June 2022 17:54 , Matt Verri

Newcastle are close to sealing a move for Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope.

The Athletic report that the Magpies have agreed in principle for the 30-year-old, who has been expected to leave Burnley after they were relegated to the Championship.

Pope is set to have his medical at Newcastle in the coming days, with a deal potentially completed this week.

(POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

First pictures of Vieira as Arsenal player

Tuesday 21 June 2022 17:33 , Matt Verri

Arsenal fans can finally call Fabio Vieira one of their own after he was announced as the Gunners’ latest signing.

The confirmation came with an array of pictures of Vieira in his new kit, plus receiving a tour of the London Colney facilities by technical director Edu.

Look through those here!

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Done deal!

Tuesday 21 June 2022 17:12 , Matt Verri

Arsenal have confirmed the signing of Fabio Vieira from Porto in a deal worth around £34million.

Porto announced the imminent the transfer on Friday morning, with a statement details the deal worth a total of €40million (£34.1m) overall, with €5m (£4.2m) of that held back in performance-related add-ons.

The 22-year-old ended his holiday early to finalise the move, he is understood to have signed a five-year deal.

Vieira is a versatile midfielder, who can play as a no8, no10, on the wing or as a second striker.

Read more on that here

Bem-vindo, Fabio ❤️ — Arsenal (@Arsenal) June 21, 2022

Boehly facing baptism of fire

Tuesday 21 June 2022 17:04 , Matt Verri

The future of Marina Granovskaia was one of the biggest questions surrounding the change of ownership at Chelsea.

Dubbed the most powerful woman in football, she has effectively run the club for Roman Abramovich for almost a decade.

If, as expected, she becomes the next big-name exit at Stamford Bridge, then her departure represents a significant loss and leaves a massive gap to be filled.

Granovskaia has been considered the most powerful person at Chelsea after Abramovich. Many people assumed she would leave after the Russian billionaire put Chelsea up for sale, but interested buyers were aware of how highly rated she is within the game.

Read the full story here!

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Palace snap up Johnstone

Tuesday 21 June 2022 16:45 , Matt Verri

Sam Johnstone has agreed to join Crystal Palace on a free transfer.

The goalkeeeper will sign a four-year deal at Selhurst Park when his West Brom contract expires at the end of the month, according to The Times.

With Johnstone expected to battle Vicente Guaita for a starting role, Jack Butland could well leave Palace this summer.

(PA)

Bastoni set to stay at Inter

Tuesday 21 June 2022 16:24 , Matt Verri

Alessandro Bastoni will stay at Inter Milan this summer, according to the defender’s agent.

The centre-back has been strongly linked with a move to Tottenham, who are keen to bolster their options at the back and continue a busy window of activity.

Bastoni has been a key target however the 23-year-old’s agent, Tullio Tinti, has given an update on the player’s future and it is not positive news for Spurs fans.

“Bastoni is on holiday,” Tinti said.

“He is staying, we respect the contract. We will do the renewal as soon as Inter call us.”

Click here for more on that!

(Getty Images)

More Spence talks for Tottenham

Tuesday 21 June 2022 16:09 , Matt Verri

Tottenham will hold further talks with Djed Spence this week as they look to reach a deal with Middlesbrough.

Sky Sports report that Daniel Levy is personally leading Spurs’ approach, though initial talks broke down as a fee could not be agreed. Spurs want to pay in the region of £10million but Middlesbrough want at least £15m.

Spence is keen to join Tottenham and the Premier League club remain extremely interested.

(PA)

Barcelona not given up on Dembele

Tuesday 21 June 2022 15:54 , Marc Mayo

Barcelona boss Xavi is preparing one final push to tie down Ousmane Dembele.

Chelsea, along with PSG and Bayern Munich, have held talks with the French winger ahead of his contract expiring next week yet no agreement with any team has been reached.

Therefore the Blaugrana are increasingly confident of renewing his deal when he makes a decision on his future next week, according to the Mail.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Bellerin willing to slash wages

Tuesday 21 June 2022 15:40 , Marc Mayo

Hector Bellerin is happy to pay a significant pay cut to rejoin Real Betis.

That is according to Spanish outlet as, who report on the Arsenal defender’s determination to snub better-paid offers from Italy to return to his boyhood club.

Bellerin earns £100,000-a-week at Arsenal with one year left on his contract.

(Getty Images)

Former Ajax star doubts Martinez’s Arsenal credentials

Tuesday 21 June 2022 15:19 , Marc Mayo

Arsenal target Lisandro Martinez would struggle to break into Mikel Arteta’s team if he completes a £30million move from Ajax.

That is the view of former Ajax and Netherlands player Marciano Vink, who is not a particular fan of Ben White and Gabriel yet believes both would keep the Argentine on the bench at Emirates Stadium.

He told Voetbalpraat: “He would be brought in for the position of left central defender, and I don’t think they’ll take Gabriel out at Arsenal just like that. If they get Martinez, I think they’ll get him for the bench. As a back-up.”

Read the full story.

Lukaku deal edges closer

Tuesday 21 June 2022 15:02 , Marc Mayo

Chelsea will make their final decision on Romelu Lukaku’s loan move to Inter Milan this week.

According to Corriere dello Sport, the Italian club have offered £6m plus bonuses as a fee for taking the Blues’ record signing back.

Sebastien Ledure, Lukaku’s agent, is credited by La Gazzetta dello Sport as pushing the deal despite difficulties with both clubs.

(PA)

West Ham confident of Broja deal

Tuesday 21 June 2022 14:35 , Marc Mayo

West Ham are preparing a move for Chelsea striker Armando Broja as David Moyes looks to continue his summer recruitment drive, writes Standard Sport’s Giuseppe Muro...

Moyes is targeting at least six more signings after West Ham yesterday sealed a £28million deal to bring in defender Nayef Aguerd from Rennes on a five-year contract.

West Ham are determined to sign a striker this summer and Moyes has identified Broja as his top attacking target.

Chelsea could demand around £30m for the 20-year-old Albania international.

Read the full story.

Forgotten Tottenham man wanted for loan

Tuesday 21 June 2022 14:17 , Marc Mayo

Marseille are interested in signing Tottenham winger Bryan Gil on loan.

The Spaniard impressed during a stint at Valencia in the second half of last season.

L’Equipe say Marseille chief executive Pablo Longoria has held early talks with Gil over the switch.

Transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano reports that Marseille’s early interest has not matched Spurs’ financial demands for the loan.

(Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images)

Chelsea hold off Barcelona threat to Kounde deal

Tuesday 21 June 2022 14:01 , Marc Mayo

Chelsea will seal the signing of Jules Kounde having outbid Barcelona for the defender.

Marca report on the Camp Nou club’s hesitancy in offering £51m for Kounde, which Chelsea are willing to fork out.

Furthermore, the player himself is said to prefer a move to west London having previously rejected Tottenham.

(AP)

Mane settles in at Munich

Tuesday 21 June 2022 13:42 , Marc Mayo

Sadio Mane donned the Bayern Munich badge for the first time today as he underwent a medical in Bavaria.

A £35million deal has been struck to take the Senegalese winger from Liverpool to the Bundesliga giants, leading to Liverpool’s move for Darwin Nunez from Benfica.

Mane’s flight into Munich landed in the morning before he made his way to his medical. At lunchtime, the 30-year-old appeared out of the medical centre in Bayern training kit to sign autographs.

Read the full story.

Arsenal and Man United to duel for Martinez

Tuesday 21 June 2022 13:24 , Marc Mayo

Arsenal face a fight from Manchester United to land Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez.

The Red Devils appear to have missed out on Jurrien Timber and so are turning their attention to another of Erik ten Hag’s former players.

A bid of £25m from Arsenal was rejected last week, say the Mirror, and the club fear being gazumped by their rivals.

United are thought to be keen to get a deal done quickly - the club still yet to make a signing this summer…

(Getty Images)

Skriniar set for PSG switch

Tuesday 21 June 2022 13:06 , Marc Mayo

Paris Saint-Germain are set to snap up Chelsea target Milian Skriniar.

TMW report on the Ligue 1 side offering £51m for the defender, with Inter Milan wanting £60m.

The gap will likely be made up via add-ons with Skriniar to earn £115,000-a-week in Paris.

(Getty Images)

Arsenal set to meet Gabriel Jesus’ agent

Tuesday 21 June 2022 12:46 , Marc Mayo

Arsenal remain confident of securing a deal for Gabriel Jesus despite interest from Tottenham, writes Standard Sport’s Giuseppe Muro.

Manchester City want £50million for the Brazil forward and his representatives are travelling to England to wrap up his transfer to Emirates Stadium.

Finalising a move for Jesus will not stop Arsenal from looking to strengthen their attacking options further this summer. They have also been linked with former Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham at Roma.

Spurs are also interested in signing Richarlison from Everton as Antonio Conte seeks to strengthen his squad with multiple signings this summer. Everton want over £50m for the Brazilian.

Read the full story.

Barcelona well below Leeds’ price tag for Raphinha

Tuesday 21 June 2022 12:28 , Marc Mayo

Barcelona are only willing to pay in the region of £30m for Raphinha, according to Spanish outlet as.

Blaugrana sporting director Mateu Alemany will travel to England next week, it is reported, to try and push ahead with a deal as the winger does want to move to the Camp Nou. However, Leeds want over £60m.

If Raphinha does not sign, Barcelona will attempt to do a deal for former Real Madrid winger Angel Di Maria.

Juventus are in negotiations with the veteran free agent and La Gazzetta dello Sport detail their offer of £125,000-a-week to Di Maria on a two-year deal.

(Getty Images)

Palace move in on Johnstone

Tuesday 21 June 2022 12:09 , Marc Mayo

Crystal Palace have agreed a deal to sign goalkeeper Sam Johnstone on a free transfer when he leaves West Brom at the end of the month, writes Standard Sport’s Giuseppe Muro...

The 29-year-old England international has signed a four-year contract at Selhurst Park and will compete with Vicente Guaita for the Palace No1 spot.

Johnstone has been identified as the long-term successor to Guaita, who turned 35 in January. He will become the first signing of the summer at Palace, who are also hoping to secure a deal for Lens midfielder Cheick Doucoure.

Read the full story.

(PA)

Man United to bid for Evanilson again

Tuesday 21 June 2022 11:49 , Marc Mayo

Manchester United have seen a bid worth over £51m rejected by Porto for Evanilson.

The striker, 22, hit 21 goals last season and is reportedly seen by Erik ten Hag as a useful addition after Edinson Cavani’s exit.

O Jogo detail Porto knocking back the offer with United prepared to bid again.

Mane arrives for medical

Tuesday 21 June 2022 11:26 , Marc Mayo

Sadio Mane has just been spotted by Bayern Munich reporter Phillip Kessler in Bavaria ready for his medical!

That £35million switch from Liverpool is almost complete...

Raphinha latest

Tuesday 21 June 2022 11:16 , Marc Mayo

Tottenham and Arsenal are ready to battle Barcelona for Raphinha in a transfer tug-of-war that could see Leeds demand up to £60million for the Brazil forward, writes Standard Sport’s Giuseppe Muro...

Chelsea are also showing an interest in the 25-year-old, who is keen to the play in the Champions League after impressing in his two seasons in England.

Raphinha is believed to favour a move to Barcelona and is thought to have already agreed personal terms with the Catalan giants.

But Barcelona's financial situation complicates matters and their move has stalled because they are unable to fund a deal.

Read the full story.

Sterling advised to join Chelsea

Tuesday 21 June 2022 11:03 , Marc Mayo

Raheem Sterling should sign for Chelsea to enjoy a change of scenery - with a £40m fee representing an utter bargain for the Blues.

That is according to former Chelsea hero Andy Townsend, who told talkSPORT: “I don’t think it would be a bad thing now for Raheem to have a change.

“I don’t think that’s a bad thing at all for him, to move to a club like Chelsea. It’s always an added bonus to come and play for a London club, living in London and being around London is what top players would prefer of course.

“He’s shown at City that he can operate at the very top. If Chelsea can get that done at £40million they should bite City’s hand off.”

(Getty Images/Evening Standard)

Juve pushing to tie up De Ligt

Tuesday 21 June 2022 10:49 , Marc Mayo

Chelsea and Liverpool are reportedly monitoring Matthijs de Ligt as his Juventus future becomes a serious topic of conversation.

The Old Lady want to start contract talks this summer with two years left on his deal.

Tuttosport state that De Ligt wants to drop his release clause from £107m to £69m, a figure Juve want to work on.

(Getty Images)

Lazio eye Torreira

Tuesday 21 June 2022 10:24 , Marc Mayo

Lucas Torreira has made himself available for a loan switch to Lazio after his move to Fiorentina collapsed.

Maurizio Sarri wanted the Arsenal midfielder last year but missed out, before he enjoyed a fine stint in Tuscany.

After Fiorentina failed to agree a deal to make Torreira’s stay permanent, Il Messaggero report on Lazio seriously considering a swoop.

(Getty Images)

PSG hijack Barcelona move for Lewandowski

Tuesday 21 June 2022 10:02 , George Flood

Could Paris Saint-Germain swoop to scupper Barcelona’s move for Robert Lewandowski?

The Polish captain is poised to depart Bavaria after eight years, scores of major silverware and an incredible 344 goals in 374 appearances this summer as he seeks a new challenge.

Presumably an exit will now be accelerated with Bayern wrapping up their deal for Sadio Mane.

Barcelona has long been considered as Lewandowski’s most likely next destination with an agreement already reached over personal terms, though PSG and Chelsea have also been credited with an interest.

Per Foot Mercato in France, new PSG sporting advisor Luis Campos is now working hard to steal the player away from Barca, with the club said to have a strong relationship with agent Pini Zahavi.

Meanwhile, Sky in Germany say Bayern have not given up hope of keeping Lewandowski despite Mane’s imminent arrival, with Barca preparing a new and improved offer.

Watch this space!

(AFP via Getty Images)

Man United close to Antony deal

Tuesday 21 June 2022 09:45 , George Flood

Manchester United look to have won the race for Ajax winger Antony.

Tottenham were also believed to hold an interest in the Brazilian wideman, but it seems as though he will likely become Erik ten Hag’s first signing at Old Trafford.

The Sun claim that United representatives are travelling to Amsterdam today to seal a transfer worth approximately £40m.

Antony, 22, scored 12 goals and provided 10 assists in 33 appearances across all competitions last term as Ajax picked up another Eredivisie title under Ten Hag.

However, it is said to be looking increasingly unlikely that team-mate Jurrien Timber will follow Antony to Manchester.

(Getty Images)

Mane set to complete Bayern switch

Tuesday 21 June 2022 09:21 , George Flood

Today is the day for Bayern Munich in their pursuit of Sadio Mane.

The Senegal forward is due to travel to Bavaria this afternoon to undergo a medical and officially sign a three-year contract that is rumoured to be worth a cool £250,000 per week.

Bayern will pay £35.1m for a player who was entering the final 12 months of his contract at Anfield.

Mane is expected to be unveiled by the reigning Bundesliga champions at their Allianz Arena home tomorrow.

(Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Transfer chief Granovskaia set for Chelsea exit

Tuesday 21 June 2022 09:08 , George Flood

There will inevitably be more questions about Chelsea’s recruitment drive amid Marina Granovskaia’s imminent exit from Stamford Bridge.

The Blues’ transfer chief is set to follow chairman Bruce Buck and other senior board members out of the club after 12 years.

New owner Todd Boehly is expected to take up the reins as chairman and likely present a new strategy in terms of closing deals.

Head of football operations David Barnard and technical and performance advisor Petr Cech could step up on the transfer front with Granovskaia gone, Goal report.

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

West Ham set to launch £30m Broja bid

Tuesday 21 June 2022 08:59 , George Flood

West Ham made their first signing of the summer yesterday with the £30m capture of Rennes defender Nayef Aguerd.

Now David Moyes appears to have set his sights on bolstering the Hammers’ attack and finally providing some support and competition for lone striker Michail Antonio.

Per Sky Sports, West Ham are poised to table an official offer to Chelsea for Armando Broja worth in the region of £30m.

The Albanian international has apparently been identified as Moyes’ top attacking target in this window after a great season on loan at Southampton.

(PA)

Tottenham still in Gabriel Jesus hunt

Tuesday 21 June 2022 08:54 , George Flood

Gabriel Jesus is another in-demand Brazil star whose transfer could be wrapped up soon.

Widespread reports suggest that the Manchester City striker’s agents will travel to the UK this week in order to try and finalise a move to Arsenal.

However, while transfer specialist Gianluca Di Marzio insists that Arsenal “will do everything” to get the deal over the line, he also reports that Tottenham have also not given up hope and will try to sign the 25-year-old.

(Manchester City FC via Getty Ima)

Chelsea join Richarlison battle

Tuesday 21 June 2022 08:49 , George Flood

In case you missed this news last night, Chelsea have reportedly joined the fight to sign Everton forward Richarlison.

Arsenal and Tottenham are known to be chasing Raphinha’s Brazilian international colleague, who wants to leave Goodison Park this summer.

According to the Daily Mail, that is now a three-way London fight with Chelsea attempting to revamp their forward line in Todd Boehly’s first transfer window in charge.

The Blues are said to want both Richarlison and Raheem Sterling as part of a more mobile attacking unit, with Romelu Lukaku on his way back to Inter Milan on loan.

Everton are willing to hear offers for Richarlison, under contract on Merseyside until 2024, but will demand in excess of £50m.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Arsenal to sign Raphinha ‘soon'

Tuesday 21 June 2022 08:39 , George Flood

It’s all happening on the transfer front at Arsenal.

We should get official confirmation of Fabio Vieira’s £34m move from Porto later today, while reports suggest that the Gunners are also closing in on the signing of Leeds winger Raphinha.

Goal report that a deal worth around £43m could be completed as soon as this week, with Barcelona’s interest having apparently faded.

The Times report that Arsenal will now bid for Raphinha, who was keen on a move to the Camp Nou, with Tottenham also interested in his signature.