Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal to sign Jesus; Chelsea De Ligt swap; Raphinha to Tottenham; latest gossip, rumours

(Evening Standard)

Transfer news LIVE!

Arsenal, Tottenham and Chelsea are among the busiest teams as the transfer window heats up ahead of pre-season.

The Gunners have reached an agreement with Manchester City to sign Gabriel Jesus, who is Mikel Arteta’s key attacking target, and will now turn to Leeds’ Raphinha, who is high on Spurs’ shortlist along with Everton forward Richarlison. The Blues, meanwhile, have made Raheem Sterling their top target and are focusing on a deal to sign the City forward in a cut-price summer deal.

Defence is also an area all three hope to strengthen, with Arsenal facing a fight to sign Lisandro Martinez, as Manchester United also like the Ajax man, Spurs being frustrated in their pursuit of Djed Spence and a centre-back, while Thomas Tuchel has made Juventus stalwart Matthijs De Ligt one of six summer targets. Follow all the latest news with our LIVE blog below.

Latest transfer news and rumours

  • Arsenal to sign £45m Jesus

  • Chelsea focus on Sterling deal

  • Tottenham lead race for Raphinha

  • Gunners step up Martinez talks

  • Spurs deal for Spence stalls

  • Blues offer Werner for De Ligt

Chelsea offer Werner and cash for De Ligt

08:40 , Alex Young

Chelsea have offered £38m plus Timo Werner to sign Juventus defender Matthijs De Ligt, according to Sky Italia.

De Ligt is Thomas Tuchel's key defensive target and the Blues boss plans to make six new additions to his squad in a significant summer overhaul.

Werner is happy to make the move, though Juve may not be similarly inclined considering De Ligt's £103m release clause.

(REUTERS)

Spurs deal for Spence stalls

08:35 , Alex Young

According to The Sun, Tottenham and Middlesbrough remain some way apart in their valuations of Djed Spence.

Boro are reportedly looking for £15m plus add-ons for the England U21 international, who is a major target for Antonio Conte.

Spurs, however, are said to value him at closer to £10m.

(The FA via Getty Images)

Arsenal step up Martinez talks

08:31 , Alex Young

Arsenal continue to push for Lisandro Martinez this window.

Fabrizio Romano reports there has been new contact between the Gunners and Martinez’s agent, though Ajax are still reluctant to sell.

Should the Gunners get a move over the line, Nuno Tavares could well be leaving the Emirates this summer.

(ANP via Getty Images)

Spurs in Lenglet loan talks

08:28 , Alex Young

ESPN claim Spurs and Barcelona have been in talks over a deal for Clement Lenglet for a number of weeks now.

It is claimed the Spanish giants are hoping Spurs can convince the Frenchman to join them, as they bid to free up wages.

Barca, however, are also said to be open to a loan deal.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Chelsea focus on Sterling

08:25 , Alex Young

Chelsea still see Raheem Sterling as their top priority in the transfer window.

Fabrizio Romano reports that although the Blues have shown interest in Raphinha, it’s Sterling who they really want to bring to Stamford Bridge.

He has just 12 months remaining on his Manchester City contract and it’s believed Pep Guardiola is willing to sell the Englishman.

(Getty Images/Evening Standard)

Man City to sign Phillips

08:22 , Alex Young

Talking of Leeds, Manchester City have agreed a fee of around £42m for Kalvin Phillips.

In a separate deal, Darko Gyabi will go the other way for a fee in the region of £5million.

West Ham had tried to sign the player in January but saw a £50m offer snubbed and now the Premier League champions look to be closing in.

(Getty Images)

Raphinha deal now more difficult?

08:19 , Alex Young

Could Kalvin Phillips’ imminent move to Manchester City have an impact on Leeds selling Raphinha?

There’s certainly no need for Leeds to sell the Brazilian, with City buying Phillips for £42million.

With Chelsea likely focusing on Raheem Sterling, it looks to be a straight race between Arsenal and Tottenham for Raphinha - but any hopes of driving the price down seem to have ended.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Arsenal agree deal with Man City for Jesus

08:16 , Alex Young

Arsenal have reached an agreement with Man City to sign Gabriel Jesus for a guaranteed £45million, reports Fabrizio Romano.

The Gunners are now set to complete a move for the Brazilian, seeing them win the race for Jesus that has dragged on for weeks.

Personal terms are now being discussed, which are expected to be swiftly agreed too.

(Manchester City FC via Getty Ima)
