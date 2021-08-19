Transfer news LIVE: Arsenal to sign Odegaard and Ramsdale as Tottenham leave out Kane

Martin Odegaard looks set to head back to Arsenal (John Walton/PA) (PA Wire)

Follow all the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip throughout the day as Premier League clubs attempt to add the finishing touches to their squads this summer.

The saga over Harry Kane’s Tottenham future is set to continue right up to deadline day, with the striker left out of the club’s travelling party for tonight’s Uefa Conference League fixture. The England captain had returned to training but wants to continue working on his fitness after a delayed return from holiday. The 28-year-old is furious that chairman Daniel Levy has supposedly reneged on a gentleman’s agreement to sell him this summer, with Manchester City said to have already tabled a bid worth £125m.

Meanwhile, after their dismal opening day defeat by Brentford, Arsenal are hoping to paper some of the cracks with new arrivals. Deals for Martin Odegaard and Aaron Ramsdale are both on the verge of being completed for a total of around £60m. Odegaard, who spent time on loan in north London last season, will provide a much-needed boost in attacking midfield, with Mikel Arteta’s side desperately short of ideas last Friday.

Elsewhere, Paul Pogba’s future is silently becoming an issue at Old Trafford, despite four assists in the fine win over Leeds, with the Manchester United midfielder’s contract now just one year away from expiring and The Independent has learned that Paris Saint-Germain, after adding Lionel Messi on a free transfer, would be keen to strike another colossal free transfer next summer by doubling the Frenchman’s salary.

Follow all the latest news and rumours ahead of the opening weekend of the new Premier League season:

Harry Kane not part of Tottenham group heading to Portugal for Pacos tie

Aaron Ramsdale left out of Sheffield United line-up as Arsenal move nears

Arsenal close to completing permanent deal for Martin Odegaard

Liverpool focus on Salah contract renewal

10:20 , Karl Matchett

Liverpool’s priority for the remainder of this summer is a contract extension for Mohamed Salah, report the Athletic.

The Reds have only signed Ibrahima Konateas a new face for the squad, but further efforts have gone into renewing deals for Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho and Virgil van Dijk, with Sadio Mane and Jordan Henderson also set for extensions.

Salah’s is the priority now though, with two years left on his deal and the forward in as lethal form as ever.

Spurs could loan out Tanganga

10:10 , Karl Matchett

An interview in Italian media with Japhet Tanganga’s reported representative suggests the Spurs defender could head out on loan - but with no option to buy as the club “believes” in his talents.

He did start the first game of the season against Man City, suggesting Nuno believes in him a little too much to be loaning him out, but perhaps it’s dependent on other incoming deals at Tottenham.

“There are still days before the market closes, we will see what happens. He comes from a great recognition, that is man of the match on the occasion of the last match [against City],” Roberto De Fanti said.

Arsenal expected to complete Odegaard signing today

09:56 , Karl Matchett

Arsenal are close to bringing Martin Odegaard back, with the Real Madrid attacking midfielder set for a move worth around £30 million.

Several reports say they expect the deal to be completed later on Thursday, leaving him available for the weekend fixture with Chelsea if fit.

Aaron Ramsdale is seemingly also on his way after not featuring for Sheffield United last night in their defeat to West Brom.

Dortmund want to raise Haaland’s release clause

09:25 , Karl Matchett

Reports in Spain say Borussia Dortmund are realistic about Erling Haaland leaving next summer, when his release clause comes into play - but they want to increase the fee.

A bump from €75 million to €90m (£64m-£77m) has a twofold effect: makes sure they get better value for the sale, but also prohibits rivals Bayern Munich from going after the striker.

Their record fee is €80m and the feeling at BVB is they won’t go higher, even to sign Haaland.

Everton closing in on Longstaff transfer

09:15 , Karl Matchett

Everton are linked with Sean Longstaff, with Rafa Benitez having worked with him previously at Newcastle.

The midfielder is out of contract next summer and the Toffees are keen to do a deal - and the Mail reports that the Magpies have put a £10m pricetag on him.

Everton’s window has been restricted to low-cost deals so far, with a couple of free transfers and the low-cost addition of Demarai Gray boosting Benitez’s options.

West Ham abandon Milenkovic chase

09:08 , Karl Matchett

West Ham are no longer trying to sign Fiorentina defender Nikola Milenkovic, report the Times.

The Hammers had been in discussions for some time according to rumours, but they are now to turn their attentions elsewhere and leave their Premier League rivals to the chase.

Sub goalkeeper Alphonse Areola on loan is their only senior signing of the summer so far.

08:58 , Karl Matchett

The Northern Echo carry quotes from Middlesbrough boss Neil Warnock this morning, suggesting two signings are close at the Championship club.

“I wouldn’t have thought there’ll be a couple done before the end of the week, although there are a couple of lads that are having medicals. I can’t see us getting them through in time for the weekend though, there’s too many little bits and bobs still to do,” he said.

Striker Andraz Sporar of Sporting CP, Heerenveen’s winger Mitchell van Bergen and Swansea left-back Jake Bidwell are among the players reported to be under consideration by Boro.

Robert Lewandowski wants ‘a new challenge away from Bayern Munich’

08:50 , Karl Matchett

Bayern Munich forward wants a new challenge, say Sky Sports.

They say the soon-to-be-33-year-old feels it’s time to get himself a new club after being a non-stop scoring machine for the Bavarians for years.

However, a £110 million valuation from the club surely locks him in, with two years left on his deal.

Premier League clubs set to bid for Houssem Aouar

08:44 , Karl Matchett

Lyon’s embarrassing defeat to open the season over the weekend has seen the club take immediate action, reportedly putting half a dozen players up for sale and attempting to terminate the contract of another.

The player most heavily-linked with top clubs in England is playmaker Houssem Aouar, with the young attacking midfielder seeing his name alongside the likes of Liverpool and Arsenal with regularity over the past year, and Spurs also mentioned.

The Mirror now report that the Reds could be set to make their move, as previously they had “thought about moving on” due to Lyon being “difficult negotiators”.

Two-way battle for Paul Pogba free transfer signing

08:33 , Karl Matchett

We have already reported on how PSG are keen to land Paul Pogba next summer on a Bosman deal, with a salary of up to €600,000 a week.

The Man United midfielder still has a year to run and the club hope to convince him to renew, but recent reports in England suggested he has already decided to leave on a free.

Now AS say Real Madrid will also be in the running, as he is one of a number of players they are monitoring with a view to bulking the squad up next year - without paying any transfer fees. Big salaries to come through, especially if they want to compete with the Paris club.

Atletico Madrid say no chance of Trippier transfer

08:27 , Karl Matchett

Manchester United have been linked with signing Atletico Madrid right-back Kieran Trippier all summer long, but it doesn’t look as though that chase will end up being successful.

The England international has two years left to run on his deal and the current LaLiga champions have no intention of selling unless his €60 million (£51.1m) release clause is met, say AS.

Arsenal are also credited with an interest, but there’s zero intent to discuss a deal from Atleti’s side of things.

Harry Kante transfer latest

08:16 , Karl Matchett

Let’s start with the ongoing one at the top of the league: Harry Kane.

Nuno spoke in his press conference yesterday ahead of Spurs’ Uefa Europa Conference League clash with Pacos Ferreira and confirmed the striker would not travel as he continued to work on his fitness, but also suggested he might be ready for the weekend clash with Wolves.

In the meantime, Miguel Delaney reports for the Independent that Manchester City are prepared to go to £150m as they seek to sign Kane, just to force Spurs to the negotiating table. All the details on that here:

Man City prepared to make £150 million Harry Kane bid to bring Spurs to negotiating table

Transfer news: Arsenal on verge of two signings as Kane left out

08:01 , Tom Kershaw

Welcome back to The Independent as we bring you all the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip throughout the day.

After their disastrous opening defeat by Brentford, Arsenal are aiming to complete two major signings, with Martin Odegaard and Aaron Ramsdale both set to join on permanent deals.

Elsewhere, the saga over Harry Kane’s future rumbles on after the striker was left out of Tottenham’s matchday squad for tonight’s Uefa Conference League fixture.

There’s plenty of movement across the Premier League and Europe, too, with West Ham hoping to prise Kurt Zouma from Chelsea as a host of clubs eye Fiorentina’s prolific striker Dušan VlahoviÄ.