Transfer news LIVE! Chelsea want Skriniar, Bastoni and Lautaro Martinez to Tottenham; Arsenal latest; gossip

Alex Young
8 min read
(ES Compositte)
(ES Compositte)

Transfer news LIVE!

The summer transfer window is finally open with Arsenal, Tottenham and Chelsea all getting heavily invested in revamping their squads for the new season. From hidden gems such as Marquinhos to young talent like Djed Spence, and even mega deals involving the likes of Raheem Sterling, it is all kicking off.

Mikel Arteta’s Gunners in particular are showing plenty of signs of life as they pursue Raphinha, Gabriel Jesus, Youri Tielemans and Gianluca Scamacca. Back in the Champions League, Antonio Conte’s Spurs are taking a slightly different route with the defence their priority amid interest in Pau Torres.

Over in west London, Chelsea are finally free to do business and kick off the Todd Boehly era, and Sterling is a surprise target alongside the expected interest in Jules Kounde. There will also be plenty of action involving Liverpool, Manchester United and West Ham - so stay tuned!

Latest transfer news and rumours

  • Arsenal near Marquinhos signing

  • Tottenham agree Djed Spence deal

  • Spurs back in for Bastoni

  • Latest on Chelsea’s Raheem Sterling chase

  • Man United to improve De Jong bid

  • Inter transfer chief in London

Chelsea set for ‘busy summer'

11:51 , Alex Young

Chelsea technical and performance advisor Petr Cech says the club will have a "busy summer" as the transfer window opens.

He told Sky Sports News: "I live on the phone! It will be a busy summer.

"We will plan, prepare and try to be as strong as we can next season. I think everybody knows where we are in terms of the team. Of course, we will try to strengthen the team.

“We want to do the best possible and be ready to compete next season. It’s going to be a tough season with a World Cup in-between so we need to be ready for that."

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Man United give up on Nunez

11:36 , Alex Young

Manchester United have thrown in the towel in their pursuit of Benfica striker Darwin Nunez due to Liverpool's interest.

That's according to Goal.com, who add that Liverpool are firmly in pole position for Nunez and United are ready to focus on other targets.

(REUTERS)
(REUTERS)

Inter transfer chief flies into London

11:33 , Alex Young

Inter Milan sporting director Piero Ausilio is in London for transfer talks with Chelsea, Tottenham and Manchester United.

Alessandro Bastoni, Milan Skriniar, Lautaro Martinez, Denzel Dumfries are all wanted, while Inter are attempting to bring Romelu Lukaku back to the club.

Inter are in need to raise funds this summer, especially to re-sign Lukaku, and Spurs are tracking Bastoni and Martinez, Chelsea are after the forward and Skriniar and United want right-back Dumfries.

Jesus told to pick Chelsea over Arsenal

11:08 , Alex Young

Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus has been told to pick Chelsea over Arsenal due to concerns over Mikel Arteta's ability and the quality of the squad.

Standard Sport understands that Jesus is Arsenal's key striker target for the summer transfer window, with City ready to cash in on the Brazilian, and talks over a move have taken place.

However, Jesus and his representatives are exploring all options and have sounded out Chelsea over a possible move. Tottenham have also discussed a move.

But, for Stan Collymore, it is a simple decision for Jesus to make should the striker's future lie in north or west London.

(ES)
(ES)

Read more here.

Martinez on Lukaku

10:44 , Alex Young

Belgium manager Roberto Martinez says Romelu Lukaku just wants to feel important to a team as his future at Chelsea remains uncertain.

"He wants to be important and enjoy his football," Martinez told reporters. "I'm sure the decision in the summer will be the right one.

"In Belgium we are quite relaxed with Romelu's situation. I know it is a big topic, but at the moment he is trying to recover from the injury and that's the only thing he has in his mind.

"If he stays at Chelsea it will be for the right reasons. If he's moving away it will be because everyone agrees to it.”

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Read more here.

Spurs still in for Bastoni

10:26 , Alex Young

Another twist in the Alessandro Bastoni tale!

Sky Sports claim Tottenham have not given up hope of signing the centre-back from Inter Milan, despite both player and agent seemingly ruling out a move earlier this week.

This one doesn’t look like being over anytime soon.

Newcastle in pole position for Botman

10:01 , Alex Young

Talking of Newcastle, the club are now in pole position to sign Sven Botman.

The defender was expected to join AC Milan but Newcastle have now reportedly offered Lille almost twice as much as the Italian club - £50m up from £27m.

Sky Italia claim Milan have therefore withdrawn from the race, leaving Newcastle a free run at Botman.

(AFP via Getty Images)
(AFP via Getty Images)

Spurs target Paqueta wants to leave Lyon

09:32 , Alex Young

Lucas Paqueta wants to leave Lyon this summer amid interest from Tottenham and Newcastle.

That's according to French publication L'Equipe, who reports that the midfielder wants European football after Lyon missed out on qualification for next season.

That would give Spurs the edge over Newcastle for a player who scored 11 goals and provided seven assists across all competitions last season.

Paqueta's release clause is reportedly £70million.

(AFP via Getty Images)
(AFP via Getty Images)

United to improve De Jong bid

09:10 , Alex Young

Manchester United have had a £60million offer for Frenkie de Jong rejected by Barcelona, reports the Mirror.

The Dutchman is new manager Erik ten Hag’s key summer target and United are expected to return with an improved bid.

De Jong was at first against leaving Barca but now aware that the club are ready to cash in, is prepared to reunite with his former Ajax boss at Old Trafford.

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Spurs back in for McKennie

08:53 , Alex Young

Tottenham are expected to reignite their interest in Weston McKennie, reports football.london.

Spurs were in for the USA international in January but failed to agree a deal with Juventus before turning to Rodrigo Bentancur.

He can play either as a box to box midfielder, a defensive one or on the right or left of midfield.

(Action Images via Reuters)
(Action Images via Reuters)

Arsenal in for Raphinha?

08:45 , Alex Young

Arsenal are keen on Leeds’ Raphinha, reports Fabrizio Romano, but are yet to firm up their interest.

Barcelona are courting the Brazilian, who is expected to leave Elland Road this summer, but the £50m price tag is proving troublesome.

PSG lodge Scamacca bid

08:25 , Alex Young

Paris Saint-Germain have made a bid for reported Arsenal target Gianluca Scamacca.

PSG's new sporting director Luis Campos is wasting no time making his mark has reportedly offered to more than triple the Sassuolo striker's wage.

However, before a deal is set, Mauro Icardi's future in Paris must be decided.

Chelsea want Sterling

08:14 , Alex Young

Chelsea are interested in a move for Raheem Sterling this summer and have also been offered the chance to sign his Manchester City team-mate Gabriel Jesus, writes Malik Ouzia.

Both players are entering the final year of their contracts at the Etihad Stadium, with Jesus expected to leave the club and Sterling set to hold talks over his future after the last of England’s Nations League games next week.

There is a growing feeling that Sterling could depart ahead of the new season, having become frustrated at no longer being first-choice under Pep Guardiola.

Read more.

(Manchester City FC via Getty Images)
(Manchester City FC via Getty Images)

Spurs agree £20m Spence deal

08:13 , Alex Young

Tottenham have agreed a deal worth £20m to sign Djed Spence from Middlesbrough, reports the Guardian.

The right-back last season impressed on loan at Nottingham Forest as the club earned promotion to the Premier League.

Forest were hopeful of signing Spence permanently but Spurs appear to have beaten them to the punch.

(PA)
(PA)

Arsenal to confirm Marquinhos signing

08:11 , Alex Young

Arsenal are hopeful of wrapping up a deal for Sao Paulo winger Marquinhos in the coming days, writes Simon Collings.

The Gunners have agreed a fee of around £3million for 19-year-old winger Marquinhos and are now working through his visa.

Once the final stages of that process are complete, the Brazilian teenager will officially join and link up with Mikel Arteta’s squad for pre-season.

Read more.

(AFP via Getty Images)
(AFP via Getty Images)

Good morning!

Friday 10 June 2022 22:43 , Alex Young

Welcome to another big day of transfer gossip, news and rumours!

With the window finally open, let’s see what is out there...

