Transfer news LIVE: Arsenal resume Aaron Ramsdale talks as Tottenham reject Man City’s £125m Harry Kane bid

The first weekend of the Premier League is in the books and the champions Man City slipped up to lose to Tottenham, while Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea made title claims with impressive wins.

Newcomers Brentford shocked Arsenal, while Watford also won on their return to the top tier against Aston Villa, who were beginning life without Jack Grealish.

But despite football’s return, there is still focus on the transfer market, with many managers reiterating their desire to add to their squads before this window’s deadline.

Arsenal are the latest club to be linked to Lautaro Martinez of Inter Milan, with Tottenham also linked to the Argentine, though the Nerazzurri recently sold Romelu Lukaku to Chelsea for £97.5m and may be reluctant to sell another star forward amid fan unrest.

Paul Pogba’s future is silently becoming an issue at Old Trafford, despite four assists in the fine win over Leeds, with the Manchester United midfielder’s contract now just one year away from expiring and The Independent has learned that Paris Saint-Germain, after adding Lionel Messi on a free transfer, would be keen to strike another colossal free transfer next summer by doubling the Frenchman’s salary.

Follow all the latest news and rumours ahead of the opening weekend of the new Premier League season:

Tottenham refuse to engage with Man City after £125m Harry Kane bid

Arsenal resume Aaron Ramsdale talks with Sheffield United

Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo offered to Man City

Real Madrid want five free transfers in 2022 - including Mbappe, Rudiger, Pogba, Goretzka and Camavinga

Arsenal target Manuel Locatelli arrives in Turin for Juventus move

Italy international Manuel Locatelli has arrived in Turin ahead of a move from Sassuolo to Juventus.

A two-year loan with an obligation to buy for €35m deal, including bonuses, has been struck for the Euro 2020 star, with Arsenal known admirers.

The obligation will be triggered as soon as the Old Lady earn their first Serie A point in the 2022-23 campaign.

Sportitalia and Sky Sport Italia add that Sassuolo will take a future cut of any transfer if Juventus move Locatelli on, with the figure thought to be around 10-20 per cent.

Barcelona eager to sell Umtiti, Pjanic and Braithwaite to trim wage bill

Samuel Umtiti, Miralem Pjanic and Martin Braithwaite are all available as Barcelona look to trim their wage bill, report AS.

Joan Laporta, in light of losing Lionel Messi due to the crippling wage bill at the Nou Camp, is now targeting three sales to better equip the Catalans to move forward.

Ronald Koeman does not count on Umtiti or Pjanic, neither player will be involved this season under the Dutchman.

While Braithwaite will be used if he is not sold, having scored a double in the La Liga win over Real Sociedad last weekend.

Real Madrid want five free transfers in 2022 - including Mbappe, Rudiger, Pogba, Goretzka and Camavinga

Real Madrid are plotting five free transfers next summer, report AS.

Los Blancos will target Antonio Rudiger, Paul Pogba, Leon Goretzka and Edouard Camavinga - all of whom will become free agents in 2022.

Kylian Mbappe is the fifth target and could also arrive on a free, but Real Madrid still hope to bring the French forward to Spain this summer.

Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo offered to Man City

Manchester City have been offered Cristiano Ronaldo, report Corriere dello Sport.

The Juventus superstar dismissed speculation over his future on Tuesday.

But the Italian newspaper claims Jorge Mendes, the player’s agent, is in London and looking to hurry PSG along, having also been offered the player, but proposing Ronaldo to Pep Guardiola.

Arsenal resume Aaron Ramsdale talks with Sheffield United

Arsenal have resumed talks with Sheffield United over a deal for goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale.

The Blades are thought to have dropped their valuation on the England shot-stopper, from £35m to £24m, report The Athletic.

Talks were ended last week when the clubs reached stalemate, but agents have now brought the parties back to the table in a bid to revive talks and find a compromise.

Tottenham refuse to engage with Man City after £125m Harry Kane bid

Tottenham are ignoring any attempts from Man City to negotiate a deal for Harry Kane.

The Telegraph report that Daniel Levy is not picking up the phone, despite the champions tabling a £125m offer, a British record, for the England forward.

With Spurs digging their heels in, Kane will be pushed to play for Nuno’s side on Thursday in the Europa Conference League against Paços de Ferreira.