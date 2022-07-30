Transfer news LIVE! Chelsea get Skriniar boost; Arsenal want more signings; Tottenham medical; latest gossip

(Getty Images)

Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham continue to push for major new signings as the transfer window heats up with the new Premier League season now just one week away. Chelsea are said to have agreed personal terms with Wesley Fofana as they desperately seek defensive reinforcements after missing out on Jules Kounde to Barcelona, though Leicester still do not want to sell the highly-rated French centre-back.

Arsenal could have a new plan for Fofana’s Foxes team-mate Youri Tielemans that involves a potential part-exchange deal involving wantaway goalkeeper Bernd Leno, who has been in talks with Fulham. The Gunners continue to be linked with Lazio’s Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, who is also a strong target for Manchester United.

Tottenham are believed to be stepping up their pursuit of Nicolo Zaniolo, with tomorrow night’s final pre-season friendly against Roma in Israel offering the perfect opportunity for Antonio Conte and Fabio Paratici to potentially strike a deal for the Italy international. Follow all the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip with Standard Sport’s live blog below!

Man United want Sesko

Manchester United are looking into a deal to sign young striker Benjamin Sesko deal.

Fabrizio Romano says a bid has not been lodged “but approaches with player side continue as revealed earlier in the week.”

RB Salzburg would ideally prefer to keep Sesko for another year.

Mari rejects Fener

Arsenal defender Pablo Mari has refused to a move to Fenerbache, according to Luca Bendoni.

The centre-back was linked with a loan and permanent exit from the club this summer, with the Turkish side showing most interest, but would rather other options.

Arsenal in Bowen enquiry

Arsenal have this summer contacted West Ham over signing Jarrod Bowen, according to CBS Sports.

Reporter Ben Jacobs told GiveMeSport: “With Bowen, West Ham’s stance remains that they really don’t want to sell, so there’s a lot of clubs circling over Bowen, but the challenge, much like Declan Rice, is persuading West Ham to sell during this window and West Ham remain pretty intent not to let him go.

“So, there’s lots of excitement about Bowen moving potentially to a club like Arsenal, but it’s all hypothetical at the moment, because West Ham don’t want to sell. But Arsenal have definitely made an enquiry around Bowen to see what the situation is, but that’s what they’ve been told.”

Arsenal want more signings

Mikel Arteta has confirmed Arsenal remain in the market for further signings.

“We are still hoping to do something else if the market allows,” he told reporters earlier today. “You have seen some movement in the last few days as well.

“We want to get the perfect balance and the plan we wanted from the beginning. Whether we accomplish that or not is another story.”

Chelsea get Skriniar boost

PSG are ready to walk away from a deal to sign Chelsea target Milan Skriniar.

L'Equipe journalist Loic Tanzi reports that the centre-back remains out of reach financially for the club and other targets will be approached if Inter do not lower their demands.

Chelsea are interested in Skriniar but PSG were considered the most likely contenders to sign him.

Rodon to seal Rennes deal

Tottenham defender Joe Rodon is in France to complete his loan move to Rennes.

Fabrizio Romano reports that the Ligue 1 side will have an option to sign him for €20million.

Newcastle want Barnes AND Maddison

Newcastle are interested in both James Maddison and Harvey Barnes of Leicester, according to the Mail.

It remains unclear if Newcastle could launch bids for both, or if it would be a matter of one or the other, but both will command hefty fees.

Maddison not the only player attracting Newcastle interest. Believe they have also asked about Harvey Barnes but again, Leicester value their homegrown star highly - £50-60m mark #lcfc #nufc — Tom Collomosse (@TomCollomosse) July 30, 2022

Done deal! Marseille sign Tavares

A done deal at Arsenal, who have allowed Nuno Tavares to exit on loan.

The Portuguese full-back will follow the likes of William Saliba and Matteo Guendouzi by spending a season at Marseille.

However, Fabrizio Romano reports that there is no option for a permanent transfer included in the deal, so Tavares is expected back at Arsenal next summer.

Wishing you all the best on loan, @NunoTavares 👊 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) July 30, 2022

Man City battle Arsenal for Paqueta

Manchester City look to have joined Arsenal and Tottenham in the crowded battle for Lucas Paqueta.

The highly-rated Lyon playmaker is believed to appear firmly on the transfer radars of both north London clubs, as well as Newcastle.

However, French publication L’Equipe report that City are now plotting a £68m swoop for the Brazilian international, with suggestions they could sell Bernardo Silva to Barcelona in order to fund the deal.

The club have since denied that they are willing to part company with Silva, however.

Newcastle join Tottenham in Maddison chase

Plenty of speculation this morning relating to James Maddison’s future.

Tottenham have been frequently linked with the attacking midfielder, whom the Daily Mail claim is set to be offered a bumper new contract by Leicester in the autumn.

However, The Telegraph claim that Newcastle have now set their sights on Maddison, submitting a bid worth £40m on Friday that was rejected.

The Magpies are now believed to be pondering an improved offer, with Maddison apparently keen on a switch to St James’ Park.

What a summer so far for Leicester, who have still yet to make a single signing as they try to repel interest in a number of key stars including Maddison, Wesley Fofana and Youri Tielemans.

Ferguson handed new Man United role

Sir Alex Ferguson is set for an emotional return to Manchester United, according to the latest reports.

The Daily Mail say that the legendary former manager is part of a new, experienced think-tank at Old Trafford set up by chief executive Richard Arnold.

Such a group is also said to include revered ex-United captain Bryan Robson plus former CEO David Gill and current football director at the club, John Murtough.

Ferguson and Gill both stood down from their roles in 2013, though have since remained involved as non-executive directors.

ICYMI: Real Madrid make approach for Armando Broja

Real Madrid have enquired about the availability of Chelsea striker Armando Broja.

The Spanish giants are looking to offload several forwards and hope to add a number of young strikers to their squad for the coming season, with Broja among their targets.

Chelsea, though, are now preparing Broja to be part of Thomas Tuchel’s squad for the coming season after initially considering bids for the 20-year-old.

Read the full story here!

ICYMI: Antonio Conte reacts to Joe Rodon's Tottenham exit

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte says Joe Rodon’s desire to play in the World Cup is a driving factor behind the defender’s expected loan move to Rennes.

“Yeah Joe Rodon is another good player and don’t forget that in November there is the World Cup and many players want to play and play regularly. Also to prepare themselves for this important competition,” he said in his pre-match press conference.

“I think that when the thoughts from the club and the players are the same we try to find the best solution for both.”

Frenkie De Jong: Barcelona vow to 'respect' Dutch star's contract

Much has been made about the money Barcelona reportedly owe Frenkie De Jong.

Indeed, it is largely seen as one of the reasons the Catalan giants want their midfielder to join Manchester United.

Still, speaking to CBS Sports, president Joan Laporta has promised to “respect” De Jong’s contract.

“He has has a contract. We will respect that decision. For us, he’s a Barcelona player. We count on him.”

ICYMI: Rivaldo reveals Gabriel Jesus message

Speaking to Betfair, Brazil legend Rivaldo has revealed a message sent to Gabriel Jesus prior to his Arsenal move.

“After moving from Man City to Arsenal the best thing that could happen for Gabriel Jesus was starting strongly with his new club.

“That’s exactly what’s happened with Jesus scoring and assisting a lot in the pre-season, proving that he signed with the club to become one of its stars and a regular starter. This good start is crucial for his confidence.

“I spoke with Jesus after the Chelsea match, wishing him the best in this new phase of his career, praising his qualities as a player, and asking him to keep focused to start the new season very strongly.

“How he starts at the club will probably be crucial to his success with the Brazilian national team at the World Cup. I can only hope that he produces the goods for the Gunners early on - starting when Arsenal go to Crystal Palace next Friday - and heads to Qatar in top form, as Brazil’s bid to win a sixth World Cup.”

Barcelona comment on two Chelsea stars

Barcelona just will not leave Chelsea alone, will they?

Instead, now instead of taking their transfer targets, the Catalan giants are talkng about two Blues they want to sign...

Laporta to @CBSSportsGolazo: "Azpilicueta and Alonso to Barça? They are under contract at Chelsea and we respect this as well as the new owner. I respect both as are very, very good players. They show their quality and talent. But I don't want to talk about them". 🚨🔵 #CFC #FCB pic.twitter.com/ibuvSCH3lD — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 29, 2022

Cristiano Ronaldo says he will play for Manchester United again

Cristiano Ronaldo announces he’s back with Manchester United team as he’s gonna play friendly game vs Rayo Vallecano: “Sunday, the king plays”, he just commented. 🚨🇵🇹 #MUFC



Here’s his message on Instagram: pic.twitter.com/HrPzk0Rzur — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 29, 2022

Juventus could move on from Timo Werner

Juventus included Memphis Depay in the options for new striker alongside Morata and Timo Werner. No direct talks with Barça, Depay is available on the market - but it’s up to the player. ⚪️🇳🇱 #transfers



No talks between Tottenham and Memphis as things stand, despite rumours. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 29, 2022

Another Arsenal exit

Official, confirmed. Arsenal third goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo leaves the club to join Crewe Alexandra on loan until June 2023. ⚪️🔴🤝 #AFC



Club statement confirms deal signed. https://t.co/hDlABTh7cU — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 29, 2022

Arsenal exit edges closer

Medical just completed in Marseille, so Nuno Tavares’ set to become new OM player on loan from Arsenal until June 2023. ✅🔵 #OM



OM will cover his salary and there’s no buy option clause included. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 29, 2022

Pep Guardiola confident Man City's signings will hit the ground running

If so, it’s bad news for the rest of the Premier League...

🗣️ "The way they listen, the way they behave... I think they're going to settle quick"



Pep Guardiola says he doesn't think Manchester City's new signings will take long to settle into the squad. pic.twitter.com/m1GUFe3J8L — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) July 29, 2022

Cristiano Ronaldo left OUT of Manchester United's preseason game vs Atletico Madrid

Despite talks over his future, Cristiano Ronaldo has been left OUT of Manchester United’s preseason friendly against Atletico Madrid in Oslo tomorrow.

Japhet Tanganga: Tottenham demands holding up AC Milan move

Japhet Tanganga has bee strongly linked with a move to AC Milan this summer, with his chances of regular first-team football at Spurs looking somewhat bleak.

Still, according to Gazetta dell Sport, Spurs’ demands are holding up an exit.

Indeed, they claim the London club are currently asking for too much money.

Chelsea told to keep Armando Broja despite Real Madrid interest

Pundit Dietmar Hamann has told Chelsea to keep Armando Broja despite Real Madrid’s interest.

“I don’t know what plans Chelsea have because they do need a striker so I am surprised that they’ll let Armando Broja leave. Tammy Abraham is another one who left and has done really well and I think clubs like Chelsea have too many players,” he told Genting Casino.

“The system is wrong. There should be a restriction on how many players you can have under contract because now these clubs just loan the players out. It’s a flaw in the system but in Broja’s case, he’s a tremendous talent so I’m surprised they’re letting him leave.”

Levi Colwill: Crystal Palace trying to sign Chelsea defender

Chelsea wonderkid Levi Colwill could also still leave this summer. His future remains uncertain with Crystal Palace pushing hard to win the race against Leicester, Southampton and Brighton.

They see the 19-year-old as the future of their defence but the move remains blocked as Chelsea look for new defenders this summer.

Read the full story here!

Rivaldo reveals Gabriel Jesus message

Man United hold Sesko talks

An update now on Manchester United’s pursuit of Benjamin Sesko.

The Red Devils evidently see RB Salzburg’s teenage striker as a huge talent for the future and want to secure his signature this summer.

The Daily Mail now report that United held talks with Sesko’s agent last week, but add that Salzburg do not want to sell for a fee below £55m.

Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and Newcastle have also been linked with the Slovenian international in recent weeks.

Guardiola issues Cucurella response

Addressing the press before tomorrow’s Community Shield clash with Liverpool, Pep Guardiola has commented on those reports that Marc Cucurella has now handed in a transfer request in a bid to force through a move from Brighton to the Etihad.

“He’s a Brighton player,” he said. “I cannot say anything else. A new left-back? If it’s possible yes, if not, we stay.”

He added: “[Joao] Cancelo can play there, [Josh] Wilson-Esbrand, [Nathan] Ake… I never complain about the squad I have.”

Chelsea delays saw Kounde go to Barca

Sevilla director of football Monchi has confirmed Chelsea had agreed a deal to sign Jules Kounde in place before Barcelona stole a march to secure his signature.

Standard Sport reported last week that the Blues were edging towards a deal for the 23-year-old, only to see the situation change over the weekend.

"Last Thursday, we reached a verbal agreement with Chelsea and the player,” Monchi told SFC Radio. “When everything was closed and there was a good offer, there were some doubts on Chelsea’s side and everything stopped

“Then Barca appeared. The first time they contacted was last Monday, with Mateu [Alemany, Barca sporting director]. They sent us a lower offer than what we wanted and then made an effort to put in a very good offer and closed it. Kounde agreed on the sale to Chelsea, there was an agreement with the player.”

Read more here!

More from Tottenham now as manager Antionio Conte has spoken about working at the club for "many years" as he looks to turn the club into regular title contenders.

The Italian has long been coy over his future at Spurs, with this current deal expiring at the end of the season - though with the option of a further year.

Speaking to reporters in Israel ahead of Saturday's friendly against Roma, Conte said: "As I've said before, our project, our plan is to try to become competitive, more than the past, but you know very well that in football you cannot build something important in one day, one month, one year.

"Last season I think we worked very well to reach a place in the Champions League. At the same time I think we exploited problems, United's problems and in the last three games Arsenal were four points up on us and for this reason we have to continue with the club to build with the players, to continue to improve them. They have a lot of space for improvement.

"This is a young team and we can work for many years together to improve and fight with the best teams in England and in Europe."

Music to Spurs fans’ ears.

Tottenham defender Joe Rodon is set to join Rennes on loan, with the Ligue 1 club able to make the move permanent for €20m.

Full agreement completed, Joe Rodon will join Rennes. Deal in place with Tottenham on loan with option to buy clause worth €20m, as revealed yesterday - just waiting to sign paperworks. 🚨🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 #THFC



All parties working on final details. Rodon follows Theate as new Rennes player. pic.twitter.com/TyA0tF1ucx — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 29, 2022

Ronaldo wants Sporting return

Cristiano Ronaldo is looking into a return to Sporting Lisbon, reports The Athletic.

Ronaldo wants to leave Manchester United after they failed to qualify for the Champions League, as he wants to confirm his status as the competition's top scorer.

Ronaldo fears being caught by long-term rival Messi, who sits 15 goals behind his current tally of 140 goals. He is also three goals behind Messi in the group stage record.

Real Madrid want Broja

Real Madrid have enquired about the availability of Chelsea striker Armando Broja.

The Spanish giants are looking to offload several forwards and hope to add a number of young strikers to their squad for the coming season, with Broja among their targets.

Chelsea, though, are now preparing Broja to be part of Thomas Tuchel’s squad for the coming season after initially considering bids for the 20-year-old.

Read more here.

Chelsea turn to Pavard

Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard is on Chelsea’s transfer wishlist.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano, who suggests Pavard could be sold following the signing of Matthijs de Ligt from Juventus.

Another name on the list!

Barca confirm De Jong stance

Barcelona president Joan Laporta insists the club do not want to sell Manchester United target Frenkie de Jong.

In the summer’s longest transfer saga, United are keen to sign the midfielder and reportedly the Catalan club are open to selling despite De Jong’s desire to stay.

Speaking to reporters on Friday morning, Laporta said: "Frenkie wants to stay and the club wants him to stay. However, we may have conversations, as there is a new salary scale in place. Our wage bill is 40% higher compared to our competitors, and we have to discuss that with our players."

Laporta: "We will do everything possible for Frenkie de Jong to stay. I hope that he does the same."

Conte on Rodon loan move

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte says Joe Rodon's desire to play in the World Cup is a driving factor behind the defender's expected loan move to Rennes.

"Yeah Joe Rodon is another good player and don't forget that in November there is the World Cup and many players want to play and play regularly. Also to prepare themselves for this important competition," he said in his pre-match press conference.

"I think that when the thoughts from the club and the players are the same we try to find the best solution for both."

Arsenal told Gakpo price

Arsenal have been told they will need to pay up to £38m for transfer target Cody Gakpo.

Football.London claims Mikel Arteta is interested in signing the PSV midfielder.

“At the moment, despite some speculation involving Arsenal, the situation is quiet around Cody Gakpo,” Fabrizio Romano told CaughtOffside. “He has always been on the list for Leeds United, but not in the first position, just after Luis Sinisterra, who was a priority of the club.

“PSV Eindhoven are hoping to keep him and his price tag has always been around €40-45m (around £33.5m to £38m). He may be a name to monitor in the coming weeks as a big opportunity for many clubs.”

Barca drop Chelsea transfer hint

Barcelona president Joan Laporte has confirmed the club are exploring further defensive signings amid interest in Chelsea pair Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso.

Standard Sport understands Azpilicueta is ready to leave Stamford Bridge after a decade at the club, with Barca his preferred destination, and has confirmed his intentions to the club.

Laporta said: "Depending on when we can register the new players, we will consider signing more players. We hope that there will be no problems, and we can sign someone."

He added: "I don't rule out another signing, probably for the defence."

Read more here!

Arsenal in Bowen enquiry

Arsenal have this summer contacted West Ham over signing Jarrod Bowen, according to CBS Sports.

Reporter Ben Jacobs told GiveMeSport: "With Bowen, West Ham’s stance remains that they really don’t want to sell, so there’s a lot of clubs circling over Bowen, but the challenge, much like Declan Rice, is persuading West Ham to sell during this window and West Ham remain pretty intent not to let him go.

“So, there’s lots of excitement about Bowen moving potentially to a club like Arsenal, but it’s all hypothetical at the moment, because West Ham don’t want to sell. But Arsenal have definitely made an enquiry around Bowen to see what the situation is, but that’s what they’ve been told.”

One to watch.

Tavares set for Marseille medical

Arsenal defender Nuno Tavares is set to undergo a medical with Marseille this morning ahead of joining the club on loan for the season.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Ligue 1 club will cover the player’s full wages, but do not have an option to make the move permanent.

Spurs' Rodon set for Rennes switch

One player on his way out of Tottenham is Joe Rodon.

With Spurs apparently failing to use the Welsh centre-back as a makeweight in a deal for Nicolo Zaniolo, Fabrizio Romano now reports that he’s off to France.

More specifically Rennes, who are set to take Rodon on loan for the 2022/23 season. Interestingly, the deal is also set to include a permanent purchase clause worth around €20m (£16.7m).

Arsenal devise Tielemans swap plan

While Chelsea are trying to sign Fofana, Arsenal remain firmly in pursuit of Leicester team-mate Youri Tielemans.

The Belgian international is a long-term target for Mikel Arteta, who is attempting to further strengthen his midfield options following the £34m purchase of Fabio Vieira from Porto earlier this summer.

The Daily Mirror report that a potential part-exchange deal could be in the offing, with Leicester goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel set to join French club Nice in a shock transfer.

That could open the door for the Foxes to pursue Arsenal’s Bernd Leno, interest which the Gunners could feasibly leverage into some sort of agreement over Tielemans.

However, Fulham have been heavily linked with wrapping up a deal for Leno. Watch this space...

Chelsea agree Fofana terms

Chelsea have apparently agreed personal terms with Wesley Fofana as they desperately seek further defensive reinforcements before the new Premier League season begins.

The Blues are scrambling to bolster their backline following the initial arrival Kalidou Koulibaly after losing both Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen on free transfers and missing out on the likes of Jules Kounde and Nathan Ake.

Fofana has emerged as their top new target in recent days, with French journalist Ignazio Genuardi stating that they have already reached an agreement with the player over personal terms.

However, Leicester have yet to be convinced to part with the highly-rated 21-year-old centre-back, having rejected Chelsea’s opening offer in recent days.

Tottenham step up Zaniolo chase

Tottenham are stepping up their pursuit of Nicolo Zaniolo, according to the latest reports.

Spurs face Roma in their final pre-season friendly in Israel on Saturday evening, with Tuttosport claiming that director Fabio Paratici is hoping to seal a deal - or at least make substantial progress - with opposite number Tiago Pinto.

Tottenham are already said to have had an offer worth £25m plus Joe Rodon rejected for Italy attacker Zaniolo, per the Daily Mail, with Juventus still keen and rumoured to be discussing an initial £8.4m loan deal that includes the option to buy for a fee between £25m-£33m.

Zaniolo is believed to be eager to remain in Serie A, but can Spurs change his mind?

ICYMI: Marseille refuse to give up on William Saliba

Marseilla are reportedly still maintaining hope that they can bring William Saliba back to France.

The 21-year-old has made it clear he intends on staying at Arsenal and he has impressed during pre-season so far, with the Frenchman looking set to finally get an opportunity to establish himself in the first-time.

However, L’Equipe claim that Marseille still believe they can persuade Saliba to return to the club, and club president Pablo Longoria flew to London to meet with the player’s representatives this week.

West Ham dealt Filip Kostic blow

Eintracht Frankfurt manager Oliver Glasner believes there is little chance of Filip Kostic joining West Ham.

The Serbian wing-back is a target for David Moyes this summer, with the London club willing to meet Frankfurt’s asking price of around £12.75m.

Read the full story here!

ICYMI: Jose Mourinho has already sent Tottenham a Nicolo Zaniolo message

Jose Mourinho has already admitted it is “difficult to say 100%” that Nicolo Zaniolo will be a Roma player next season.

The 23-year-old has been strongly linked with a move to Tottenham this summer as Antonio Conte looks to add to a squad tipped to challenge towards the top of the Premier League.

Read the full story here!

ICYMI: Barcelona agree Kounde deal

Barcelona have confirmed they have reached an agreement with Sevilla for the transfer of Jules Kounde.

The French international was a major target for Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel, who also lost out on the signing of Raphinha to the Catalan giants.

Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso, meanwhile, are both keen on swapping Stamford Bridge for the Camp Nou, potentially following a path already taken by Andreas Christensen this summer.

Read the full story here!

ICYMI: Nuno Tavares close to Arsenal exit

Arsenal defender Nuno Tavares is set to join Marseille on loan for the upcoming season, writes Simon Collings.

The Gunners had previously been in talks with Atalanta earlier this week, but those discussions have now ended.

Instead an agreement with Marseille is now being finalised and Nuno is set to join them on loan for the season.

Read the full story here!

Manchester City close to walking away from Marc Cucurella deal

Perhaps a chance for Chelsea?

Brighton’s Marc Cucurella certainly made a big impression during his first season in the Premier League, with Manchester City linked with a move.

The Athletic, however, now claim City are prepared to walk away from the deal given Brighton’s £50m asking price.

Linked with Chelsea - who are believed to want a new wing-back - perhaps Thomas Tuchel could make a fresh move.

Armando Broja: The latest on Chelsea striker

Armando Broja is a man in-demand this summer.

While West Ham and Newcastle have made moves to sign the young striker this summer, Chelsea are yet to fully decide on his future at Stamford Bridge.

According to Fabrizio Romano, fresh talks have been planned.

Chelsea, still not accepting any official bid for Armando Broja as of now. Tuchel insists in keeping the player, not happy with potential permanent transfer - after West Ham's £30m proposal rejected 10 days ago. 🚨🔵 #CFC



More talks on Chelsea side will take place soon. pic.twitter.com/YvSU3O5PCm — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 28, 2022

Jules Kounde breaks silence on Barcelona transfer

Jules Kounde has revealed talks with Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez played a major factor in his decision to move to the Camp Nou.

On Thursday, the Catalan giants confirmed they had reached an agreement with Sevilla over a deal for the French international, despite Chelsea’s interest.

Read the full story here!

Joe Rodon close to Tottenham exit

Tottenham are reportedly set to sell Joe Rodon to Rennes.

The Welshman has barely featured since arriving from Swansea and the signing of Clement Lenglet has pushed him further down the pecking order.

Now, a move to Ligue 1 beckons.

Rennes are set to sign Joe Rodon on loan from Tottenham, deal expected to be completed soon. Been told the deal also includes a buy option worth €20m. 🚨🔴 #THFC



Deal at final stages, first called by @mcgrathmike - while Arthur Theate completed medical tests with Rennes today. pic.twitter.com/ZTBz3QUb87 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 28, 2022

Pep Guardiola sends Gabriel Jesus message

Pep Guardiola has hailed Gabriel Jesus as the best “striker/defender” he has worked with.

After winning four Premier League titles with Manchester City, the Brazilian was sold to Arsenal this summer in a £45m deal to give Mikel Arteta the striker he so desperately needed.

Read the full story here!

Nicolo Zaniolo: Jose Mourinho has already revealed Roma's transfer stance

Jose Mourinho has already admitted it is “difficult to say 100%” that Nicolo Zaniolo will be a Roma player next season.

The 23-year-old has been strongly linked with a move to Tottenham this summer as Antonio Conte looks to add to a squad tipped to challenge towards the top of the Premier League.

Read the full story here!

Jules Kounde to Barcelona: Agreement reached

Barcelona have confirmed they have reached an agreement with Sevilla for the transfer of Jules Kounde.

The French international was a major target for Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel, who also lost out on the signing of Raphinha to the Catalan giants.

Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso, meanwhile, are both keen on swapping Stamford Bridge for the Camp Nou, potentially following a path already taken by Andreas Christensen this summer.

Read the full story here!

Nuno Tavares set to leave Arsenal

Arsenal defender Nuno Tavares is set to join Marseille on loan for the upcoming season, writes Simon Collings.

The Gunners had previously been in talks with Atalanta earlier this week, but those discussions have now ended.

Instead an agreement with Marseille is now being finalised and Nuno is set to join them on loan for the season.

Read the full story here!

Filip Kostic: Eintracht Frankfurt deliver transfer blow to West Ham

Bad news, West Ham fans!

While David Moyes has been linked with what would an eye-catching move for Filip Kostic, Frankfurt boss Oliver Glasner poured cold water over the idea of a move.

Speaking to Sky Germany, Glasner said: “I don’t know what will happen until September 1st, but as of today I’m sure he’ll stay.”

Gary Neville reacts

Gary Neville certainly isn’t much of a fan of how Barcelona are operating this summer...

Does he know he doesn’t get paid his full wages if they want rid of him?? https://t.co/M6iHfQSNyu — Gary Neville (@GNev2) July 28, 2022

The end!

We’ve made it!

Barcelona have released the following statement.

“FC Barcelona and Sevilla FC have reached an agreement for the transfer of Jules Olivier Kounde, awaiting the player passing a medical and the signing of contracts.”

Agreement in principle with Sevilla for the transfer of @jkeey4 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 28, 2022

Done deal!

Kiko Femenía has completed a permanent transfer to Spanish side Villarreal, for an undisclosed fee.



Thank you and farewell, Kiko! 💛 — Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) July 28, 2022

Thursday 28 July 2022 17:13 , Matt Verri

Marseille are reportedly still maintaining hope that they can bring William Saliba back to France.

The 21-year-old has made it clear he intends on staying at Arsenal and he has impressed during pre-season so far, with the Frenchman looking set to finally get an opportunity to establish himself in the first-time.

However, L’Equipe claim that Marseille still believe they can persuade Saliba to return to the club, and club president Pablo Longoria flew to London to meet with the player’s representatives this week.

Kounde saga almost done...

At last. We are closing in on the Jules Kounde saga reaching a conclusion.

Fabrizio Romano reports that the centre-back has landed in Barcelona to complete a medical and complete the final paperwork on the move.

Then we will all be able to finally move on.

Moyes sends warning over big-money moves

Lots of big-money Premier League transfers this summer! ✍️💰



But that doesn't guarantee success, according to David Moyes... pic.twitter.com/Tt2SDKwgyl — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) July 28, 2022

Grimaldo available on the cheap

Manchester City could be able to pick up Alex Grimaldo on the cheap.

Pep Guardiola’s side are on the hunt for a left-back, to replace Oleksandr Zinchenko, and they are finding it difficult to reach an agreement with Brighton for Marc Cucurella.

Record report that Benfica’s Grimaldo is an alternative option and he is likely to be available for just €5m. It’s claimed the 26-year-old has a poor relationship with the club, and has entered the final year of his contract.

Tavares set for Marseille medical

Nuno Tavares is on the verge of completing his loan move to Marseille.

An agreement has been reached with Arsenal, and the left-back is set to have a medical on Friday ahead of making the move according to Fabrizio Romano.

There is no buy option included in the agreement.

Done deal!

✍️ | Dwight McNeil has signed from Burnley for an undisclosed fee, penning a five-year contract until the end of June 2027. — Everton (@Everton) July 28, 2022

No offers for Milinkovic-Savic

Manchester United and Arsenal are yet to make any official approaches for Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

The English clubs have both been linked with the Lazio midfielder, with United reportedly seeing him as a potential alternative to Frenkie de Jong.

However, Fabrizio Romano has claimed Lazio have not received any offers for their man, who they will demand at least €65m for.

Parlour: Arsenal don't need Ronaldo

Ray Parlour has warned his former club Arsenal to stay away from Cristiano Ronaldo.

The 37-year-old is looking to leave Manchester United this summer and has been linked with a number of clubs, but Parlous hopes the Gunners have no interest in Ronaldo.

He told talkSPORT: “He’s going to have a one-year contract, wherever he goes, you’re not going to get more than a year’s contract.

“Not now, I wouldn’t sign him for Arsenal. What happens to Jesus? And he has been superb. Where are you going to play Jesus?”

Klopp addresses Firmino's future

Jurgen Klopp has dismissed rumours linking Roberto Firmino with a move away from Liverpool this summer.

Reports have suggested Juventus are keen on Firmino and have considered submitting a bid in the region of £20m for the 30-year-old.

However, speaking at his press conference ahead of facing Manchester City in the Community Shield, Klopp confirmed he still sees Firmino as a pivotal member of the squad.

“Bobby is crucial for us, the heart and soul of this team,” Klopp said.

“Everything looks really good and I am absolutely fine. For me, no doubt about his quality, so yes, he is essential for us.”

Read the full story!

West Ham consider Zielinski

West Ham are reportedly interested in Napoli’s Piotr Zielinski.

Gazzetta dello Sport claim that while Zielinski is not fully sold on the move, he could be persuaded by a significant pay rise that West Ham would be able to offer.

It’s believed the Hammers will need to table a bid of €35m for the midfielder if they are to persuade Napoli to sell.

Some shirt number announcements...

Manchester United have confirmed the shirt numbers for their new signings.

Christian Eriksen will wear the number 14 for United, which was free after the depature of Jessie Lingard.

It’s the number six for Lisandro Martinez, most recently worn by Paul Pogba.

Done deal!

All the best, @mforss_



After five years at the club, Marcus Forss has today joined Middlesbrough on a permanent deal#BrentfordFC https://t.co/UL8zxTGe7K — Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) July 28, 2022

Firmino expected to stay at Liverpool

Liverpool have dismissed rumours linking Roberto Firmino with a move to Juventus.

The Brazilian has entered the final 12 months of his Liverpool contract and it’s been suggested that Juventus have bid £20million for him.

However, The Athletic report that this is not true and Jurgen Klopp has no desire for Firmino to leave.

Chelsea not keen on De Jong

Chelsea are believed to have no intention of making a bid for Frenkie de Jong.

Reports in Spain in recent days have suggested that De Jong does not want to move to Manchester United but could be persuaded to leave Barcelona for Chelsea.

However, Sport claim that the Blues are not willing to meet Barcelona’s valuation of the Dutchman.

One day this whole saga will end. One day.

It's a hard no on Ronaldo...

Atletico Madrid fans unveiled a banner in protest against the prospect of signing #MUFC forward Cristiano Ronaldo during a pre-season friendly. 🔴⚪ pic.twitter.com/lrpaAWIY0K — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) July 28, 2022

Marseille in for Tavares

Marseille are increasingly confident of sealing a loan deal to bring Nuno Tavares to France.

Arsenal’s discussions with Atalanta have fallen through due to a disagreement over an option to buy, and Marseille have been told that it would just be a straight loan move.

Fabrizio Romano reports that talks between Marseille and the Gunners have taken place and progress has been made.

Pogba to miss World Cup?

Paul Pogba’s return to Juventus has got off to the worst possible start.

Reports in Italy suggest that the midfielder’s knee injury could be more serious than first feared, potentially ruling him out until 2023.

It’s claimed that Pogba is considering his options with regards to surgery, and reluctant to have treatment that will definitely rule him out of the World Cup.

Okonkwo set for Crew

An Arsenal goalkeeper is set to leave the club - and it’s not Bernd Leno.

Arthur Okonkwo is close to agreeing a loan move to Crewe, according to Fabrizio Romano, and is expected to complete that in coming days.

It will be a season-long move, before the 20-year-old returns to the Gunners next summer.

La Liga warn Barcelona over De Jong

La Liga president Javier Tebas has warned Barcelona that Frenkie de Jong cannot be pressured into taking a pay cut.

It’s been reported that Barcelona have now told De Jong he must accept a salary reduction if he is to stay at the Nou Camp, with Gary Neville telling the midfielder he should sue the club.

Tebas has insisted the player cannot be forced into any pay cut.

“The players cannot be split from the team or pressured - it’s what collective agreement, the Law, reason, ethics say,” Tebas said via Sport.

Read the full story!

Chelsea eye Inter double deal

Chelsea are continuing to explore other options after being repeatedly knocked back in the transfer market.

Tuttosport report that the Blues are now considering turning their full focus to Inter Milan and going all in on moves for both Milan Skriniar and Denzel Dumfries.

It’s believed that Skriniar would likely cost €70m at least, while Inter would want close to €45m for Dumfries.

Napoli told Lo Celso valutation

Tottenham remain keen on selling Giovani Lo Celso this summer.

Corriere dello Sport report that Napoli have joined Villarreal in the race to sign the 26-year-old, with the club reaching out to Spurs to enquire about a deal.

It’s suggested they were told a fee in the region of €20m could be enough to bring Lo Celso to Italy.

Hutchinson set for loan move

Omari Hutchinson could spend this season on loan at a Championship club.

The 18-year-old left Arsenal earlier this month and joined Chelsea, a significant blow to the Gunners that they lost one of their academy stars to a big rival.

TeamTALK claim that Hutchinson will be loaned out by the Blues are there are a number of Championship sides interested.

Chelsea's centre-back woes continue

Chelsea are scrambling for new centre-back targets amid concerns they will miss out on both Jules Kounde and Presnel Kimpembe, writes Nizaar Kinsella.

Barcelona are set to beat Chelsea to the signing of Kounde after agreeing a £50million deal with Sevilla for the France international.

Chelsea fear they will be dealt another blow in their search for a central defender after Kimpembe indicated he wants to stay at Paris Saint-Germain. While he has not totally ruled out a move to Chelsea, Kimpembe remains unconvinced about a switch to Stamford Bridge.

That would mean further frustration for Chelsea, who have already missed out on Matthijs de Ligt and Nathan Ake this summer as Thomas Tuchel targets two more new centre-backs.

Read the full story!

Atalanta unable to reach Tavares agreement

Atalanta are ready to move on from Nuno Tavares after failing to reach an agreement with Arsenal.

Italian journalist Michele Criscitiello reports that the Gunners wanted a straight loan deal without any option to buy, something the Serie A side were not willing to do.

With Oleksandr Zinchenko joining Arsenal, a loan move away for Tavares still looks likely this summer.

Ajax up Antony price

Ajax have told Manchester United they must now pay £84million for Antony, up from the previous asking price of £68m.

According to the Mail, Ajax are keen to send a message to United and manager Erik ten Hag over signing the forward in the bid to deter any interest.

Paqueta picks Spurs over Arsenal

Lucas Paqueta favours a move to Tottenham over Arsenal.

That’s according to L’Equipe, who claim Spurs had a £34million bid for the Lyon midfielder rejected in January. Spurs would then turn attentions to Dejan Kulusevski.

It’s reported that Paqueta has no real desire to join either Arsenal or Newcastle, who are also interested, and would prefer Tottenham or Premier League champions Manchester City.

Fofana urged to join Chelsea

Chelsea target Wesley Fofana has been told to join the Blues as Leicester City stand firm.

Fofana's friend has revealed that the defender is a boyhood fan of the Blues, posting a picture of the Leicester player in a 2005/06 Chelsea kit.

Read more here.

Arsenal rejected Icardi

Arsenal rejected the chance to Paris Saint-Germain striker Mauro Icardi this summer, claims CaughtOffside.

Fabrizio Romano claims the Gunners prioritised signing Gabriel Jesus over the Argentine.

Barca and Sevilla want Reguilon

Barcelona will turn their attention to Tottenham defender Sergio Reguilon after signing Jules Kounde, according to reports in Spain.

Journalist Gerard Romero says the left-back, who is surplus to requirements at Spurs, is of interest, while The Athletic add that Sevilla could launch a bid once they sell Kounde... to Barca!

This could have legs.

No Arsenal move for Arthur

Arsenal are not expected to follow up their January interest in Arthur Melo, reports Fabrizio Romano.

The Gunners have been linked with another midfield signing this summer, but it doesn't look like it will be the Juventus man.

Arsenal have not submitted any bid for Arthur Melo this summer, despite rumours weeks ago. No negotiations after January interest, as of now. ⚪️🔴 #AFC



Valencia manager Gattuso insists to sign Arthur on loan with Juventus to pay main part of his salary - talks still on. 🦇 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 28, 2022

Old Lady turn nose up at Werner

Further bad news for Chelsea as Juventus are ready to move on from signing Timo Werner.

The Old Lady are making progress on a deal to sign Roberto Firmino from Liverpool, according to Corriere dello Sport, which would see them drop interest in Werner.

The Blues were hoping to ship out the German flop this summer.

Chelsea rejected by Fofana and Kimpembe

Chelsea are set to miss out on both Wesley Fofana and Presnel Kimpembe.

Standard Sport understands the pair are happy to stay at Leicester and PSG, respectively, and prying them away appears a fruitless task.

More on that when we have it.

Ronaldo losing hope over exit

Cristiano Ronaldo has again told Manchester United that he wants to leave for a Champions League club, according to the Mail.

United do not want to sell the 37-year-old, who is losing hope that he will be able to force a transfer.

Spurs making Zaniolo progress

Amid fresh links with Lucas Paqueta, Tottenham are more likely to sign Nicolo Zaniolo from Roma, according to The Athletic’s Charlie Eccleshare.

Talking on Chris Cowlin’s podcast, Eccleshare said of Zaniolo: “He is the one that Spurs are probably the furthest along with and even that’s not especially far.”

Reports of a move for James Maddison were also played down, though the player remains a long-term target.

Chelsea to make £25m Endrick bid

Chelsea and Barcelona cannot stop fighting over targets.

According to reports in Brazil, Chelsea have held talks with Brazilian wonderkid Endrick, the 16-year-old’s agent and his parents.

Discussions were positive and the club are now ready to beat Barca to his signing with an offer worth £25m, plus bonuses. His release clause at Palmeiras is around £34m, in a contract which was only signed last week!

Leno and Tielemans swaps

An interesting line in the Express this morning.

Arsenal and Leicester are looking into a swap deal for Bernd Leno and James Maddison, it is claimed.

Fulham have agreed a fee worth around £8m for Leno but the Foxes want a new goalkeeper, with Kasper Schmeichel likely heading to Nice.

Maddison will clearly cost more than £8m, though, so one to keep an eye on.

Good morning!

We’re back for more. Let’s hope we finally see the end of the Jules Kounde saga, right?

Stick with us.

Kounde deal nears completion

Barcelona are preparing documents and paperworks in order to get Jules Koundé deal signed - it will follow full agreement with Sevilla reached on Wednesday afternoon. 🔵🔴 #FCB



Contract almost ready for Koundé who’s just waiting to sign and then be unveiled as new Barça player. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 27, 2022

More on Ronaldo's future

Cristiano Ronaldo and his agent Jorge Mendes continue to tell Manchester United they remain determined to leave the club.

Sir Alex Ferguson has also been involved in discussions between Ronaldo and United, according to Goal, with no agreement yet reached.

It’s reported that Ronaldo is not confident he will get the move he wants this summer.

