Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal offered Clement Lenglet; Marco Asensio to Man United; Chelsea and Tottenham latest

(ES Copmposite)

Transfer news - LIVE!

The transfer window officially opens in just a few days time and already clubs are getting their summer business lined up.

Arsenal remain key bidders in the window having earlier been linked with Youri Tielemans and Gabriel Jesus. Now, Italian forward Gianluca Scamacca is high among their priorities after Alexandre Lacazette’s exit was confirmed with Barcelona reportedly open to a bid for defender Clement Lenglet.

Manchester United have been offered the chance to sign Marco Asensio from Real Madrid, while they are also chasing Darwin Nunez, Frenkie de Jong and Jurrien Timber, among others.

Chelsea look to be embroiled in a battle with Tottenham for Torino’s Gleison Bremer, while they are poised to move again for long-term target Jules Kounde as Spurs go after Alessandro Bastoni. In terms of departures, Romelu Lukaku is a key name doing the rounds.

Jude Bellingham continues to be linked with Liverpool, who could also sign Arnaut Danjuma and Calvin Ramsay over the coming months.

Bayern Munich fear that Robert Lewandowski could tear up his contract this summer as Barcelona look at Romelu Lukaku as a potential contingency plan if they are unable to sign the Polish goal machine.

Follow all of the latest transfer news LIVE below with Standard Sport!

Friday 3 June 2022 21:59 , Marc Mayo

Paris Saint-Germain could ship out as many as 14 players during this transfer window.

TMW list those being put up for sale by Les Parisiens, including Keylor Navas and Mauro Icardi.

Ander Herrera, Idrissa Gueye and Julian Draxler are also tipped to depart.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Leeds name Raphinha demands

Friday 3 June 2022 21:31 , Marc Mayo

Leeds will demand £59m to sell Raphinha to Barcelona this summer.

Reports in Europe have strongly linked the Brazilian with a move to the Camp Nou, which the winger is said to be keen on.

However, Leeds beating relegation means his release clause will not come into effect.

Barcelona will likely need Ousmane Dembele to leave to free up space for Raphinha nonetheless.

(Getty Images)

Newcastle chase Nathan Ake

Friday 3 June 2022 21:16 , Marc Mayo

Nathan Ake could be sold by Manchester City this summer, according to talkSPORT.

Newcastle are reportedly interested in the Dutch defender - currently featuring for his country against Belgium in the Nations League.

Sadio Mane questioned over quit claims

Friday 3 June 2022 20:43 , Marc Mayo

Former Liverpool player Steve Nicol has led the queries over Sadio Mane’s reported exit from Liverpool, which he believes are focused on inducing a pay rise out of the Reds or Bayern.

“Oh, it’s money,” Nicol told ESPN. “Absolutely it’s about money.

“From a professional point of view, why would you leave Liverpool? They are almost the best team in the land, so you aren’t moving for professional reasons.

“It’s definitely about money. If it is, then don’t give us some story about ‘looking for a new challenge’ nonsense. Just say, ‘I want a new contract and the one I want they aren’t going to give me it’, which is fine. ‘I have won everything I can and so I will move on’.”

Aston Villa make another move

Friday 3 June 2022 20:18 , Marc Mayo

Robin Olsen is set to complete a £3million move from Roma after a loan stint at Villa Park.

(Getty Images)

Sadio Mane discusses Liverpool future

Friday 3 June 2022 19:52 , Marc Mayo

During a press conference on Senegal duty, Sadio Mane has remarked on what his national team fans may want him to do this summer.

He said: “Like everyone else, I'm on social media and I see the comments.

“Isn't it between 60 to 70 per cent of Senegalese want me to leave Liverpool? I will do what they want. We will see soon. Don't be in a hurry because we will see this together.”

Juventus midfielder offered to Man United

Friday 3 June 2022 19:12 , Marc Mayo

Manchester United have been offered the chance to sign Adrien Rabiot.

Juventus are keen to sell the player with TuttoMercatoWeb detailing interest from the Red Devils in sealing a deal for around £15m.

(AP)

Erling Haaland excites future Man City teammates

Friday 3 June 2022 18:45 , Marc Mayo

Kevin De Bruyne has spoken of his delight at seeing Erling Haaland sign for Manchester City.

At a pre-match press conference for Belgium’s game against Netherlands, he said: “He is a great striker, his arrival will help us to grow as a team.

“Everyone expects a lot from him, a No9 has always been sought [by City] and I think it will be nice to have a striker with us capable of scoring 20-25 goals in a season.”

Clement Lenglet offered to north London rivals

Friday 3 June 2022 18:11 , Marc Mayo

Arsenal and Tottenham are both in the race to sign Barcelona defender Clement Lenglet.

The Times detail Blaugrana plans to loan out the Frenchman this summer with Sport saying Spurs are happy to pay his £165,000-a-week wages.

However, with the Gunners now an option for Lenglet, they could gazump Tottenham’s offer amid Antonio Conte’s interest in Alessandro Bastoni.

(Getty Images)

Man United tipped to sign Marco Asensio

Friday 3 June 2022 18:05 , Marc Mayo

In what would be one of the deals of the summer, Real Madrid forward Marco Asensio has reportedly been offered to Manchester United.

The Spaniard is entering the final year of his Bernabeu deal and El Chiringuito claim he is free to leave - at the right price.

Asensio told AS: “I have one more year in my contract yet here we are talking about me leaving Real Madrid. This is an important moment for me, I will not deny it.

“I am more mature and not only on the field, this is an important moment and I will have to make important decisions. Me and my family know that I have to keep growing and moving forward. I want to achieve important things in football and they help me do that.”

(AFP via Getty Images)

Romelu Lukaku out to force Chelsea exit

Friday 3 June 2022 17:51 , Marc Mayo

Romelu Lukaku is determined to force a return to Inter Milan, according to the Telegraph.

Having last year forced a return to Chelsea from Inter, the Belgian’s underwhelming season at Stamford Bridge has led to an apparent desire to end his second Blues stint.

Lukaku’s agent, Federico Pastorello, is reportedly set to be ditched by Lukaku with his lawyer, Sebastien Ledure, to lead talks.

Inter will prefer a loan deal for the coming season including an option to sign the striker permanently.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Alexandre Lacazette leaves Arsenal

Friday 3 June 2022 17:44 , Marc Mayo

French striker Alexandre Lacazette will leave Arsenal when his contract expires at the end of the month.

Explaining his exit in an interview with Arsenal’s official website, Lacazette said: “With the club we decided to go apart. The club is taking a new direction and we are at the end of my contract as well. Now it is time for me to have a new experience, a new adventure.”

Read the full story.