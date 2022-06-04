Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal offered Clement Lenglet; Marco Asensio to Man United; Chelsea and Tottenham latest

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Marc Mayo
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Chelsea
    Chelsea
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Arsenal
    Arsenal
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Marco Asensio
    Marco Asensio
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Alexandre Lacazette
    Alexandre Lacazette
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Romelu Lukaku
    Romelu Lukaku
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Youri Tielemans
    Youri Tielemans
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
(ES Copmposite)
(ES Copmposite)

Transfer news - LIVE!

The transfer window officially opens in just a few days time and already clubs are getting their summer business lined up.

Arsenal remain key bidders in the window having earlier been linked with Youri Tielemans and Gabriel Jesus. Now, Italian forward Gianluca Scamacca is high among their priorities after Alexandre Lacazette’s exit was confirmed with Barcelona reportedly open to a bid for defender Clement Lenglet.

Manchester United have been offered the chance to sign Marco Asensio from Real Madrid, while they are also chasing Darwin Nunez, Frenkie de Jong and Jurrien Timber, among others.

Chelsea look to be embroiled in a battle with Tottenham for Torino’s Gleison Bremer, while they are poised to move again for long-term target Jules Kounde as Spurs go after Alessandro Bastoni. In terms of departures, Romelu Lukaku is a key name doing the rounds.

Jude Bellingham continues to be linked with Liverpool, who could also sign Arnaut Danjuma and Calvin Ramsay over the coming months.

Bayern Munich fear that Robert Lewandowski could tear up his contract this summer as Barcelona look at Romelu Lukaku as a potential contingency plan if they are unable to sign the Polish goal machine.

Follow all of the latest transfer news LIVE below with Standard Sport!

Latest transfer news and rumours

  • Arsenal offered Clement Lenglet

  • Marco Asensio tipped to join Man United

  • Romelu Lukaku to force Chelsea exit

  • Alexandre Lacazette leaves Arsenal

Mauro Icardi to lead PSG clearout

Friday 3 June 2022 21:59 , Marc Mayo

Paris Saint-Germain could ship out as many as 14 players during this transfer window.

TMW list those being put up for sale by Les Parisiens, including Keylor Navas and Mauro Icardi.

Ander Herrera, Idrissa Gueye and Julian Draxler are also tipped to depart.

(AFP via Getty Images)
(AFP via Getty Images)

Leeds name Raphinha demands

Friday 3 June 2022 21:31 , Marc Mayo

Leeds will demand £59m to sell Raphinha to Barcelona this summer.

Reports in Europe have strongly linked the Brazilian with a move to the Camp Nou, which the winger is said to be keen on.

However, Leeds beating relegation means his release clause will not come into effect.

Barcelona will likely need Ousmane Dembele to leave to free up space for Raphinha nonetheless.

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Newcastle chase Nathan Ake

Friday 3 June 2022 21:16 , Marc Mayo

Nathan Ake could be sold by Manchester City this summer, according to talkSPORT.

Newcastle are reportedly interested in the Dutch defender - currently featuring for his country against Belgium in the Nations League.

You can follow that game here.

Sadio Mane questioned over quit claims

Friday 3 June 2022 20:43 , Marc Mayo

Former Liverpool player Steve Nicol has led the queries over Sadio Mane’s reported exit from Liverpool, which he believes are focused on inducing a pay rise out of the Reds or Bayern.

“Oh, it’s money,” Nicol told ESPN. “Absolutely it’s about money.

“From a professional point of view, why would you leave Liverpool? They are almost the best team in the land, so you aren’t moving for professional reasons.

“It’s definitely about money. If it is, then don’t give us some story about ‘looking for a new challenge’ nonsense. Just say, ‘I want a new contract and the one I want they aren’t going to give me it’, which is fine. ‘I have won everything I can and so I will move on’.”

Read the full story.

Aston Villa make another move

Friday 3 June 2022 20:18 , Marc Mayo

Robin Olsen is set to complete a £3million move from Roma after a loan stint at Villa Park.

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Sadio Mane discusses Liverpool future

Friday 3 June 2022 19:52 , Marc Mayo

During a press conference on Senegal duty, Sadio Mane has remarked on what his national team fans may want him to do this summer.

He said: “Like everyone else, I'm on social media and I see the comments.

“Isn't it between 60 to 70 per cent of Senegalese want me to leave Liverpool? I will do what they want. We will see soon. Don't be in a hurry because we will see this together.”

Juventus midfielder offered to Man United

Friday 3 June 2022 19:12 , Marc Mayo

Manchester United have been offered the chance to sign Adrien Rabiot.

Juventus are keen to sell the player with TuttoMercatoWeb detailing interest from the Red Devils in sealing a deal for around £15m.

(AP)
(AP)

Erling Haaland excites future Man City teammates

Friday 3 June 2022 18:45 , Marc Mayo

Kevin De Bruyne has spoken of his delight at seeing Erling Haaland sign for Manchester City.

At a pre-match press conference for Belgium’s game against Netherlands, he said: “He is a great striker, his arrival will help us to grow as a team.

“Everyone expects a lot from him, a No9 has always been sought [by City] and I think it will be nice to have a striker with us capable of scoring 20-25 goals in a season.”

Clement Lenglet offered to north London rivals

Friday 3 June 2022 18:11 , Marc Mayo

Arsenal and Tottenham are both in the race to sign Barcelona defender Clement Lenglet.

The Times detail Blaugrana plans to loan out the Frenchman this summer with Sport saying Spurs are happy to pay his £165,000-a-week wages.

However, with the Gunners now an option for Lenglet, they could gazump Tottenham’s offer amid Antonio Conte’s interest in Alessandro Bastoni.

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Man United tipped to sign Marco Asensio

Friday 3 June 2022 18:05 , Marc Mayo

In what would be one of the deals of the summer, Real Madrid forward Marco Asensio has reportedly been offered to Manchester United.

The Spaniard is entering the final year of his Bernabeu deal and El Chiringuito claim he is free to leave - at the right price.

Asensio told AS: “I have one more year in my contract yet here we are talking about me leaving Real Madrid. This is an important moment for me, I will not deny it.

“I am more mature and not only on the field, this is an important moment and I will have to make important decisions. Me and my family know that I have to keep growing and moving forward. I want to achieve important things in football and they help me do that.”

(AFP via Getty Images)
(AFP via Getty Images)

Romelu Lukaku out to force Chelsea exit

Friday 3 June 2022 17:51 , Marc Mayo

Romelu Lukaku is determined to force a return to Inter Milan, according to the Telegraph.

Having last year forced a return to Chelsea from Inter, the Belgian’s underwhelming season at Stamford Bridge has led to an apparent desire to end his second Blues stint.

Lukaku’s agent, Federico Pastorello, is reportedly set to be ditched by Lukaku with his lawyer, Sebastien Ledure, to lead talks.

Inter will prefer a loan deal for the coming season including an option to sign the striker permanently.

(AFP via Getty Images)
(AFP via Getty Images)

Alexandre Lacazette leaves Arsenal

Friday 3 June 2022 17:44 , Marc Mayo

French striker Alexandre Lacazette will leave Arsenal when his contract expires at the end of the month.

Explaining his exit in an interview with Arsenal’s official website, Lacazette said: “With the club we decided to go apart. The club is taking a new direction and we are at the end of my contract as well. Now it is time for me to have a new experience, a new adventure.”

Read the full story.

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)
(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)
Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Smith ignores history, takes lead at Memorial

    DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) — Cameron Smith believes he is playing the best golf of his life, and it shows. He is in the lead at Memorial, a tournament where the Australian doesn't have a great history. Smith elicited one of the loudest cheers of a glorious afternoon Friday at Muirfield Village — another anomaly for this weather-plagued tournament — when he holed out with a downhill chip from beyond the green on the par-3 12th that carried him to a 3-under 69. He kept his one-shot lead over Denny McCarthy

  • Avalanche emerge from Game 1 chaos to take wild series-opener over Oilers

    Thirteen different players found the back of the net in a completely ridiculous Game 1 of the Western Conference Final on Tuesday night.

  • Avalanche drown Oilers in Game 2 to take 2-0 series lead

    Nazem Kadri tallied three primary assists in two minutes while Pavel Francouz pitched a shutout and had Avs fans chanting his name in Colorado's Game 2 win.

  • McDavid on Game 1: 'Just not good enough'

    Connor McDavid says the Oilers weren't good enough from the start in Game 1 of their Western Conference Final series with the Colorado Avalanche.

  • Free agents the Raptors could pursue in July

    The Toronto Raptors have a few roster deficiencies to address in the offseason. Surely they will depend on internal development to improve their shooting and rim protection, but here are a few names that could fit their budget and help them get better ahead of next season. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • 'It saved days and days of work': Hay River hockey players praised for helping flood victims

    When Mitchell Touesnard returned to his flooded home in Hay River, N.W.T., he discovered a damaged basement that was going to turn into a big cleanup job. But with a supportive community like Hay River, the only tools he needed to get the job done were some Rusty Blades. The Hay River Rusty Blades Old Timers Hockey club stepped up to help victims whose homes were affected when the town of almost 4,000 people were ordered to evacuate in the middle of the night earlier this month. "It saved days a

  • Cale Makar raising the bar for Avalanche

    DENVER — Connor McDavid collected the puck inside in his own blue line and was off to the races. Less than a minute into Game 2 of the Western Conference final, the only thing standing in the way of the Edmonton Oilers captain — and in the way of another potential jaw-dropping highlight from the lightning-quick superstar — was Cale Makar. The Colorado Avalanche defenceman retreated backwards at a breathless pace before pivoting, angling McDavid away from danger and poking the puck off his stick.

  • Borjan, Buchanan, Charron named Canada Soccer's top players for May

    Milan Borjan, Kadeisha Buchanan and Samuel Charron have been named Canada Soccer’s top players for the month for May. Borjan, a goalkeeper from Hamilton, helped Red Star Belgrade clinch a fifth Serbian league title in a row. He scored on a penalty in added time in Red Star's 3-1 season-ending win over FK Voždovac on May 22. Borjan helped Red Star win their second Serbian Cup in a row four days later with a 2-1 win over FK Partizan. Buchanan, a centre back from Brampton, Ont., won her fifth UEFA

  • Speed is the Avalanche's greatest attribute

    The Oilers might be the closest thing the Avalanche have to a comparable in terms of team speed, but they still can't catch up.

  • Robert Lewandowski says time at Bayern Munich is 'over'

    WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Robert Lewandowski’s time at Bayern Munich appears to be over. The Poland striker, who has been linked with a move to Barcelona, said at a news conference ahead of his national team’s training camp on Monday that a transfer would be the best outcome for all sides. “As of today one thing is certain, that my story with Bayern Munich is over and after everything that took place in recent months I cannot imagine further good cooperation," said Lewandowski, whose contract with t

  • Eight is Enough: Twins dump Blue Jays 9-3 to end Toronto's eight-game win streak

    TORONTO — For a few innings Friday night, it looked like the Minnesota Twins and Toronto Blue Jays were going to have a back-and-forth slugfest with the ball carrying in the spring air at Rogers Centre. The Minnesota bullpen had other plans, completely shutting down the Toronto offence to help end the Blue Jays' eight-game winning streak. Kyle Garlick and Jose Miranda hit two homers apiece and Byron Buxton added a two-run shot as Minnesota dumped Toronto 9-3. Twins starter Chi Chi Gonzalez gave

  • Stampeders stomp past Elks 37-7 in pre-season test

    EDMONTON — Dedrick Mills had two touchdown strikes as the Calgary Stampeders improved to 2-0 in CFL pre-season play Friday with a convincing 37-7 victory over the Edmonton Elks. The Elks dropped to 1-1 in exhibition action. Calgary got on the scoreboard first, early in the opening quarter, as a punt block by George Obinna eventually led to a one-yard touchdown plunge by quarterback Tommy Stevens. The Stampeders struck on their second possession as well, getting a 32-yard field goal from Keiran B

  • Manoah in form, Hernandez homers as Jays beat White Sox 8-3 for 8th straight victory

    TORONTO — Blue Jays starter Alek Manoah admitted he was thinking about a complete game Thursday as the White Sox were trying to make a comeback attempt in the eighth inning. It provided a learning opportunity for the young right-hander, who provided another strong performance in Toronto's 8-3 win over Chicago. "Baseball is great, man. It teaches you lessons all the time," Manoah said. "That's a good lesson for me, to not worry about pitch count or look ahead in the game. Just stay in myself, con

  • NHL playoffs: Lightning-Rangers series features goalie showdown for the ages

    The top two goalies in the world going toe-to-toe is just one of the juicy storylines to watch as the Lightning square off with the Rangers.

  • Toronto Blue Jays place left-hander Hyun Jin Ryu on 15-day injured list

    TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays placed left-hander Hyun Jin Ryu on the 15-day injured list Thursday due to left forearm inflammation. He was the starter in Toronto's 7-3 win over the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday night but was pulled after four innings. Ryu allowed four hits and two earned runs over a 58-pitch appearance. Ryu, who was out for almost a month earlier this season with the same forearm issue, is in the third year of a US$80-million, four-year contract. The 35-year-old South Korean

  • Kyle Lowry calls Heat season 'a waste of a year' after playoff loss to Celtics

    The Heat fell a game short of the NBA Finals, but Kyle Lowry still feels the season was a disappointment.

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup playoffs on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup playoff games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Wednesday, the New York Rangers host the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference final series at 8 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at t

  • Raptors start petition to create national gun violence awareness day

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have started a petition to recognize the first Friday of June as National Gun Violence Awareness Day in Canada. The petition published on Change.org asks Canadian legislators to join the United States in observing the day to honour survivors and victims of gun violence. In a release announcing the petition, the Raptors cited a Statistics Canada report that found firearm-related homicides have gone up 37 per cent over the past 11 years, though there are large data ga

  • Sebastian Aho fuelled by anger after playoff disappointment

    Sebastian Aho says the disappointment and anger he's feeling after the Carolina Hurricanes' season ended in a Game 7 loss to the Rangers will fuel his motivation to work harder in the offseason.

  • Watch CEBL: Montreal Alliance vs. Niagara River Lions

    Click on the video player above to watch live action from the Canadian Elite Basketball League matchup between the Montreal Alliance and the Niagara River Lions. Coverage begins on Friday at 7 p.m. ET. To watch more live CEBL action, check out our full streaming and broadcast schedule at the link below. CBC Sports Broadcast Schedule: CEBL WATCH | 2022 CEBL season preview: