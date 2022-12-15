Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal in Mudryk talks; Ronaldo to Chelsea U-turn; Tottenham want Malen; rumours today

(Getty Images/Evening Standard)

Transfer news LIVE!

With the World Cup now nearing its conclusion, increasingly attention is moving back towards club football concerns and the small matter of the impending January transfer window. All over Europe clubs are already striving to beat each other to major mid-season deals that could help them to achieve their goals in the second half of the campaign.

Arsenal have opened talks for Mykhaylo Mudryk as they seek to agree a fee with Shakhtar Donetsk over the Ukraine winger, with Mikel Arteta eager to bolster the Premier League leaders’ attacking options following the loss of Gabriel Jesus to injury. The Gunners could also make a final push for Youri Tielemans at Leicester, while they may also be in the frame for Joao Felix.

However, it is Chelsea who have been offered the Atletico Madrid forward, with Memphis Depay and Matheus Cunha also on their list of targets along with Youssoufa Moukoko. The Blues could also make a dramatic U-turn on their interest in Cristiano Ronaldo. Tottenham have Donyell Malen, Isco and Weston McKennie in their sights, while Manchester United want Goncalo Ramos. Follow all the latest transfer deals, rumours and gossip LIVE below!

January transfer news and rumours

Arsenal open Mudryk talks

Chelsea in ‘dramatic Ronaldo U-turn'

Blues offered Felix with Depay and Cunha options

Tottenham eye Dortmund star Malen

Man United want Goncalo Ramos

08:02 , George Flood

Could Cristiano Ronaldo end up at Chelsea after all?

New co-owner Todd Boehly’s interest in signing the Portuguese superstar was widely reported over the summer as he tried to force his way out of Manchester United.

However, the American eventually cooled on the idea, though it is now reported that then boss Thomas Tuchel was the main reason for an approach not taking place.

football.london suggest that a U-turn on Ronaldo could well be coming from Chelsea, following his high-profile acrimonious departure from Old Trafford last month.

Though there is no transfer fee, they would have to offer a massive financial package to entice him with major interest from clubs in Saudi Arabia and beyond.

(Getty Images/Evening Standard)

Arsenal open Mudryk talks

07:58 , George Flood

We start at Arsenal, where things are really clicking into gear ahead of January.

Mikel Arteta has been wanting to add a new wide forward to his squad for some time now and the need for further attacking reinforcements to sustain their incredible title push has only become more immediate following the injury to Gabriel Jesus.

Mykhaylo Mudryk is a player long linked with the Gunners - along with rivals Brentford and Everton, among other clubs - as he seeks a move to a major European league, though the prices quoted in public have been eye-wateringly high.

But Standard Sport now understands that talks are underway between Arsenal and Shakhtar Donetsk, who could lower their £85million asking price.

Mudryk has expressed his admiration for Arsenal in the past and is keen on a move.

(Reuters/Evening Standard)

Welcome!

07:54 , George Flood

Good morning and a very warm welcome to Standard Sport’s continued LIVE transfer coverage as the January window edges closer and closer.

The rumour mill is cranking back up into overdrive as we approach the end of the World Cup and the return of domestic and European football, with clubs from across the Premier League and beyond already striving to get those big mid-season deals in the bag as they seek to achieve their aims across the second half of the season.

Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham all look set to be major players when the market re-opens next month, along with Manchester United, while the future of a certain Cristiano Ronaldo will continue to dominate headlines.

More on all that to come shortly. Stay tuned!