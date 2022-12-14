Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal in Mudryk bid; Rafael Leao to Chelsea; Tottenham, Man Utd, Ronaldo latest

(Getty Images/Getty Images/Getty Images)

It’s almost that time of year again as the January transfer window ticks ever closer, and it is set to be a winter market unlike any after the World Cup as Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham look for new signings.

The window opens on January 1, in 18 days’ time, and a number of big names are already expected to be on the move and big clubs are tracking them. Arsenal have already confirmed they are active ahead of opening time, with Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mykhaylo Mudryk and Joao Felix their key targets.

Chelsea have again been linked with Rafael Leao, Youssoufa Moukoko and Josko Gvardiol. Tottenham manager Antonio Conte wants to bolster his squad ahead of the season run-in with Pedro Porro a named linked, and then there’s the future of Cristiano Ronaldo after his Manchester United exit as Cody Gakpo is linked with Old Trafford. Follow all the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip with our live blog below!

Latest transfer news and rumours

Arsenal step up Mudryk pursuit

Arteta confirms January intentions

Chelsea reignite Rafael Leao interest

Latest on Ronaldo’s next club

Tottenham tracking Porro

Arsenal path to Joao Felix clears

09:16 , Marc Mayo

Two clubs bidding to sign Joao Felix have been dismissed from the race: Aston Villa and Wolves.

A bid north of £86m would be necessary to sign the Portuguese forward from Atletico Madrid with Arsenal, Chelsea and more linked with a move.

Marca report that the Midlands duo have been kicked out of contention as neither clubs are considered big enough by Felix’s camp and the player does not, it is said, want to live in the Midlands.

Shame. Evesham is lovely this time of year.

(REUTERS)

Tottenham take a look at new right-back

08:58 , Marc Mayo

Pedro Porro is interesting Tottenham, according to reports in Portugal.

The former Manchester City defender is available for just £39m due to his release clause, which has alerted Barcelona, Real Madrid and Juventus over the Sporting CP man’s signature.

O Jogo note that Spurs are concerned over his injury record, with muscle injuries in particular an issue.

First, Antonio Conte would have to shift either Emerson Royal or Matt Doherty to make space for Porro in his squad.

(Getty Images)

Al Nassr boss refuses to comment on Ronaldo

08:41 , Marc Mayo

Rudi Garcia, the coach of Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr, has neither confirmed nor denied rumours of his club’s pursuit of Cristiano Ronaldo.

A mega £173million offer is on the table from Al Nassr but Ronaldo remains intent on waiting to hear from potential European offers.

In the meantime, Garcia told Spanish outlet AS: “I can’t say anything about Cristiano because otherwise it would immediately appear in the headlines: ‘Garcia: about Ronaldo’.

“What I see is that it has been a soap opera and it has been a very important promotion for Al Nassr.”

(REUTERS)

Rafael Leao latest

08:23 , Marc Mayo

Chelsea have received a boost in their pursuit of Rafael Leao.

Manchester United have been linked with a move for the AC Milan winger but MEN report that no concrete interest has been registered by the Old Trafford club.

Milan want around £85m for Leao, who is in talks to extend his contract past its 2024 expiry date.

Italian outlet SportMediaset reported earlier in the week that a pay rise o £115,000-a-week is on the table.

(Getty Images)

Arteta confirms transfer rethink

08:09 , Alex Young

Mikel Arteta is usually quite coy in press conferences, with few words and a smirk or two, but yesterday, after Arsenal had beaten AC Milan in the Dubai Super Cup, he confirmed the club are “very active” in the transfer market ahead of the January window.

With striker Gabriel Jesus potentially out for up to three months after undergoing knee surgery to correct a problem suffered while away on World Cup duty with Brazil, Standard Sport understands Arsenal want to sign a wide forward in January after failing to land Wolves winger Pedro Neto during the final few days of the summer window.

Shakhtar Donetsk star Mykhaylo Mudryk is the main target, though Orlando City’s Facundo Torres is also of interest.

Read more here: Arteta reveals Arsenal transfer latest after rethink

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Mudryk to Arsenal latest

07:59 , Alex Young

We may still be three weeks out from the window opening but Arsenal are already making moves. Or, at least aim to.

Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mykhaylo Mudryk is their priority for January having tracked the 21-year-old in the summer but opting against making a formal offer.

The Ukrainian giants have already said "if somebody wants to buy Mudryk, they must spend a lot, a lot, a lot of money", and Arsenal hope the mooted fee of £100million is in fact far less.

(Reuters/Evening Standard)

Welcome

07:54 , Alex Young

Here we go again!

There may still be a World Cup going on and domestic football is yet to return - less than a week to go! - but it’s time to think transfers.

The January window opens in 18 days’ time but there is still plenty of rumour, gossip and, more importantly, news to discuss and digest.

That tournament in Qatar also makes things far more intriguing as new targets emerge and injured players require replacing.