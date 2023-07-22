Transfer news LIVE! Mbappe to Arsenal back on; Chelsea suffer Caicedo blow; Spurs latest

Transfer news LIVE!

There is still plenty of life left in the summer transfer window despite a flurry of early deals. Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has responded to talk of signing Kylian Mbappe while Mohammed Kudus and Romeo Lavia are targets, amid plans to sell on a number of reserves.

Chelsea are very much still in the race for Moises Caicedo and Roberto De Zerbi has issued a hands-off warning amid Brighton’s £100million valuation of the midfielder. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has joined Marseille on a free transfer and Conor Gallagher has caught the eye of both Tottenham and West Ham.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Spurs have reportedly decided to advance with a move for Micky van de Ven and they’re also nearing a deal to sign Ashley Phillips from Blackburn. Andre Onana is officially a Manchester United player with Rasmus Hojlund next on their list, whereas Liverpool are set to lose both Fabinho and Jordan Henderson.

Today’s transfer news updates

Roberto De Zerbi issues Chelsea blow over Moises Caicedo

Mikel Arteta responds to Arsenal’s Kylian Mbappe links

Spurs eye Ivan Toney

Douglas Luiz on Tottenham and Arsenal radar

Mikel Arteta responds to Arsenal’s Kylian Mbappe links

08:24 , Marc Mayo

Arsenal fans’ interest was piqued last night when it emerged that PSG are actively looking for buyers to cash in on Kylian Mbappe.

Mikel Arteta was asked about the potential move and gave it short shrift.

“You know I never talk about players that don’t play for our club,” Arteta said. “I’m sorry.”

(REUTERS)

Roberto De Zerbi issues Chelsea blow over Moises Caicedo

08:20 , Marc Mayo

Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi has issued a hands-off warning to Chelsea over Moises Caicedo and insists he never told the player he was allowed to leave this summer.

“It is not true. I am coach, not owner, I'm not a sporting director. I'm only a coach," De Zerbi said.

“In my work, I am used to speaking with my players every day, for every question, every part of life, not only football. But I didn't give my word for nothing.

“We didn't speak about the next transfer market window and for me, he is a player like the others. OK, we are Brighton and I can understand we have to sell any player at the end of the season.

“But at the moment, I have not received news that Caicedo can leave tomorrow or in the next week. I start the next season with Caicedo in my head in the first 11, for sure.”

(Evening Standard)

ICYMI: Mauricio Pochettino wants more Chelsea signings ASAP

08:00 , Marc Mayo

Mauricio Pochettino won’t decide who becomes his first Chelsea captain until after pre-season as he calls for new signings “as soon as possible”.

The Blues continue to chaseBrighton midfielder Moises Caicedo as they prepare to play against Roberto De Zerbi’s side in Philadelphia in the United States.

Christopher Nkunku, Nicolas Jackson and Malo Gusto have already joined Chelsea but Pochettino’s squad remains in flux despite a dozen having already left.

Read the full story here!

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

ICYMI: Tottenham want Ivan Toney

07:30 , Jonathan Gorrie

With Harry Kane’s future uncertain even if he stays this summer, Tottenham are reportedly on the hunt for a replacement.

According to the Independent, Ivan Toney is of interest.

While the Brentford striker cannot play until January, keen eyes are being cast from north London.

Story continues

(Getty Images)

ICYMI: Roberto De Zerbi names the one player Chelsea could swap for Moises Caicedo

07:00 , Jonathan Gorrie

Roberto De Zerbi says Chelsea are not meeting the conditions to sign Moises Caicedo and that offering Levi Colwill could unlock a deal.

Chelsea have seen multiple bids rising to £70million rejected over the last few weeks for the 21-year-old midfielder

They have so far failed to convince Brighton owner Tony Bloom to sell the Ecuador international who they value at around £100m.

(Getty Images)

IYCMI: PSG put Kylian Mbappe up for sale

06:30 , Jonathan Gorrie

Paris Saint-Germain have put Kylian Mbappe up for sale and are prepared to engage with potential buyers.

The French international has been left off the club’s pre-season tour of Japan and South Korea after rejecting PSG’s offers of a new contract.

Mbappe has just one year left on his deal in the French capital, raising the very distinct prospect of him leaving for free next summer.

Read the full story here!

Kylian Mbappe addresses the French media ahead of Euro 2024 qualifiers against Gibraltar and Greece (AFP via Getty Images)

ICYMI: Spurs and Arsenal track Douglas Luiz

06:00 , Jonathan Gorrie

Tottenham are interested in Douglas Luiz.

That’s according to The Sun, who say Spurs are set to fight it out with Arsenal for the Brazilian midfielder.

Aston Villa signed Luiz up to a new contract last season amid a bid from the Gunners.

And Tottenham are tipped to launch an offer of their own if Pierre Emile Hojbjerg leaves, amid links with Atletico Madrid.

(Getty Images)

ICYMI: Thiago could leave Liverpoool

05:30 , Jonathan Gorrie

Liverpool’s midfield is undergoing quite the rebuild this summer with both Jordan Henderson and Fabinho expected to leave, following James Milner and Naby Keita through the door.

While Jurgen Klopp is somewhat light in that department as things stand, another big name could depart.

According Spanish outlet Sport, Thiago Alcantara is seriously considering an offer to leave amid interest back in Spain.

(Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

ICYMI: Ten Hag speaks on Harry Kane

05:00 , Jonathan Gorrie

Erik ten Hag has confirmed Manchester United remain active in the transfer market.

Andre Onana joined the Old Trafford giants on Thursday as the Dutchman looks to build on a promising first season in charge of the club, following Mason Mount and Jonny Evans through the door.

A striker is believed to be on the agenda after more injury problems to Anthony Martial last season, with only Marcus Rashford hitting double figures in the Premier League.

Read the full story here!

(Manchester United via Getty Images)

PSG now actively looking to sell Mbappe and will engage with suitors

Friday 21 July 2023 22:55 , Jonathan Gorrie

Paris Saint-Germain have put Kylian Mbappe up for sale and are prepared to engage with potential buyers.

The French international has been left off the club’s pre-season tour of Japan and South Korea after rejecting PSG’s offers of a new contract.

Mbappe has just one year left on his deal in the French capital, raising the very distinct prospect of him leaving for free next summer.

Read the full story here!

(Getty Images)

Vivell leaves Chelsea as club work to establish new recruitment structure

Friday 21 July 2023 22:32 , Jonathan Gorrie

Christopher Vivell will be on gardening leave at Chelsea for the next 12 months to allow Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart to oversee the football structure.

The club’s technical director was in charge of football ‘globally’ but a decision has been made to allow Winstanley and Stewart control as co-sporting directors.

Vivell was expected to take charge of the multi-club model after Chelsea secured their first partner club Strasbourg but left due to having no clear role in the current structure.

Read the full story here!

(AFP via Getty Images)

De Zerbi proposes Colwill swap deal as Chelsea fail in Caicedo bids

Friday 21 July 2023 21:42 , Jonathan Gorrie

Roberto De Zerbi says Chelsea are not meeting the conditions to sign Moises Caicedo and that offering Levi Colwill could unlock a deal.

Chelsea have seen multiple bids rising to £70million rejected over the last few weeks for the 21-year-old midfielder

They have so far failed to convince Brighton owner Tony Bloom to sell the Ecuador international who they value at around £100m.

Read the full story here!

(Getty Images)

Ten Hag addresses Man Utd interest in Rasmus Hojlund and Harry Kane

Friday 21 July 2023 20:41 , Jonathan Gorrie

Erik ten Hag has confirmed Manchester United remain active in the transfer market.

Andre Onana joined the Old Trafford giants on Thursday as the Dutchman looks to build on a promising first season in charge of the club, following Mason Mount and Jonny Evans through the door.

A striker is believed to be on the agenda after more injury problems to Anthony Martial last season, with only Marcus Rashford hitting double figures in the Premier League.

Read the full story here!

(Manchester United via Getty Images)

Pochettino urges Chelsea into transfer action amid Moises Caicedo pursuit

Friday 21 July 2023 20:23 , Jonathan Gorrie

Mauricio Pochettino won’t decide who becomes his first Chelsea captain until after pre-season as he calls for new signings “as soon as possible”.

The Blues continue to chaseBrighton midfielder Moises Caicedo as they prepare to play against Roberto De Zerbi’s side in Philadelphia in the United States.

Christopher Nkunku, Nicolas Jackson and Malo Gusto have already joined Chelsea but Pochettino’s squad remains in flux despite a dozen having already left.

Read the full story here!

(AP)

Mason Burstow attracting interest as Chelsea weigh up forward’s future

Friday 21 July 2023 19:51 , Jonathan Gorrie

Chelsea have had significant transfer interest for striker Mason Burstow, who is currently training under Mauricio Pochettino in the United States.

The 19-year-old has put any decision on his future on hold during the early part of pre-season amid loan offers and interest over permanent moves in both England and Europe.

Pochettino has been impressed with the youngster, who was signed from Charlton Athletic last year.

Read the full story here!

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Aubameyang ends nightmare Chelsea stint with Marseille switch confirmed

Friday 21 July 2023 18:28 , Jonathan Gorrie

Marseille have completed the signing of Chelsea forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The Blues will not receive a transfer fee for the 34-year-old striker, who had just one year left on his contract at Stamford Bridge and was not wanted by manager Mauricio Pochettino.

The deal sees Aubameyang join his fourth club in just under 18 months having left Arsenal for Barcelona in February of last year.

Read the full story here!

(Getty Images)

Nottingham Forest set to sign Anthony Elanga

Friday 21 July 2023 17:50 , Jonathan Gorrie

Nottingham Forest haven’t gone quite as big as last summer of course but do appear to be closing in on a new signing.

After rejecting Everton, Manchester United winger Anthony Elanga is reportedly nearing a move to the City Ground, according to Fabrizio Romano.

(Manchester United via Getty Imag)

Tottenham interested in a move for Ivan Toney

Friday 21 July 2023 16:40 , Jonathan Gorrie

With Harry Kane’s future uncertain even if he stays this summer, Tottenham are reportedly on the hunt for a replacement.

According to the Independent, Ivan Toney is of interest.

While the Brentford striker cannot play until January, keen eyes are being cast from north London.

(Getty Images)

Ten Hag confirms Maguire stance after West Ham see bid rejected by Man Utd

Friday 21 July 2023 15:36 , Jonathan Gorrie

Erik ten Hag has confirmed Harry Maguire remains part of his plans at Manchester United.

The England defender was last week removed as club captain at Old Trafford, with Bruno Fernandes handed the armband ahead of next season.

Maguire lost his place to Lisandro Martinez and left-back Luke Shaw was played out of position in central defence ahead of him, limiting the 30-year-old to only eight Premier League starts last time out.

Read the full story here!

(AFP via Getty Images)

Thiago could leave Liverpool

Friday 21 July 2023 15:08 , Jonathan Gorrie

Liverpool’s midfield is undergoing quite the rebuild this summer with both Jordan Henderson and Fabinho expected to leave, following James Milner and Naby Keita through the door.

While Jurgen Klopp is somewhat light in that department as things stand, another big name could depart.

According Spanish outlet Sport, Thiago Alcantara is seriously considering an offer to leave amid interest back in Spain.

(Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Man Utd ready to let young stars go

Friday 21 July 2023 14:22 , Marc Mayo

Manchester United are set to allow Charlie Savage to leave on a permanent deal.

Reading have been tipped by the Mail to swoop for the young midfielder, who had attracted interest from Championship clubs.

United will include buy-back and sell-on clauses, as is the plan for the expected departures of Zidane Iqbal and Ethan Laird.

(Manchester United via Getty Imag)

Inter legend takes aim at Romelu Lukaku

Friday 21 July 2023 13:57 , Marc Mayo

Former Inter Milan and Juventus striker Alessandro Altobetti has slammed Romelu Lukaku.

He told Tuttosport: “He cheated on Inter all by himself.

“He risks not going anywhere. He certainly won't return to the Nerazzurri, who knows if Juventus will really decide to take him on in the end.”

Latest reports out of Italy suggest Juve are wavering over bidding for Lukaku, with Dusan Vlahovic needing to be sold first.

(Evening Standard)

Sofyan Amrabat to Man Utd latest

Friday 21 July 2023 13:30 , Marc Mayo

Fiorentina general manager Joe Barone has spoken out on Sofyan Amrabat’s future to assure Viola fans that he is not on the verge of leaving.

Manchester United and, in recent months, both Liverpool and Tottenham have been linked with the player.

“[Amrabat] is very attached to the team and to me too, we speak in English and we talk almost every day,” he told Sky Sport Italia.

“At the moment nothing official has arrived, I told him to come here concentrated because he is a Fiorentina player.

“He must have his head here and be ready for the start of the league, then if something comes we’ll evaluate it. We already have a very strong midfield department.”

Read the full story

(Getty Images)

Ivan Fresneda misses out after Arsenal snub

Friday 21 July 2023 13:17 , Marc Mayo

Ivan Fresneda missed out on a move to Arsenal after rejecting the chance to play for the Gunners.

It has been revealed by Arsenal journalist Charles Watts that a deal was done to sign the young full-back in January, only for Fresneda and his agents to pull out.

And Arsenal have not revived their interest, instead signing Jurrien Timber to fill their right-back hole.

(Getty Images)

Inter Milan eye Gianluca Scamacca

Friday 21 July 2023 12:47 , Marc Mayo

West Ham could be about to field interest from Inter Milan for Gianluca Scamacca, Standard Sport understands.

The Italians have Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun as their number one target after talks with Romelu Lukaku collapsed.

Should the Gunners’ £50m demands be too much for Inter, they’ll turn to Scamaccca.

Read the full story

(Getty Images)

Spurs rival Arsenal for long-term target

Friday 21 July 2023 12:30 , Marc Mayo

Tottenham are interested in Douglas Luiz.

That’s according to The Sun, who say Spurs are set to fight it out with Arsenal for the Brazilian midfielder.

Aston Villa signed Luiz up to a new contract last season amid a bid from the Gunners.

And Tottenham are tipped to launch an offer of their own if Pierre Emile Hojbjerg leaves, amid links with Atletico Madrid.

(Getty Images)

The contenders for Cedric Soares’ signature

Friday 21 July 2023 12:14 , Marc Mayo

Cedric Soares is actively looking for a new club after being left off Arsenal’s pre-season tour.

Villarreal and a variety of Premier League teams have concrete interest in the full-back, according to Teamtalk.

After a loan spell at Fulham last season, Cedric is looking for a permanent transfer this summer.

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Chelsea have no interest in Joao Palhinha

Friday 21 July 2023 11:58 , Marc Mayo

Chelsea have decided Joao Palhinha is too old to replace N’Golo Kante.

A new defensive midfielder is high on Mauricio Pochettino’s wish list, with Moises Caicedo their top target.

Moving for Fulham’s tough-tackler Palhinha would make sense yet talkSPORT report on the 28-year-old not fitting the Blues’ profile for young signings.

(Getty Images)

Man City suffer Josko Gvardiol blow

Friday 21 July 2023 11:41 , Marc Mayo

RB Leipzig have insisted that Manchester City are not close to signing Josko Gvardiol.

The Croatian centre-back is said to be a top target for the treble winners and it had been claimed that the two clubs had reached an agreement over a transfer fee, with a medical underway.

“The fact is that Man City would like to have him,” manager Max Eberl told Sky Germany. “Currently we are still very far apart.

“The transfer of Szoboszlai has secured us financially. We don't need the money. We would prefer Josko to stay.

“We are not a club that blocks anything. We are transparent. But we have our ideas and want them to be implemented.”

Read the full story

(Getty Images)

French clubs line up for Spurs midfielder

Friday 21 July 2023 11:15 , Marc Mayo

Tottenham could let Pape Matar Sarr return to France this summer.

A report from Le10Sport names Marseille as leading contenders to land the midfielder, along with Rennes and Lille.

Ange Postecoglou is yet to decide the future of 20-year-old midfielder Sarr, who cost £15m two years ago but has struggled to nail down a first-team place.

(REUTERS)

Inter step up Folarin Balogun pursuit

Friday 21 July 2023 10:41 , Marc Mayo

Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun is keen on a prospective move to Inter Milan.

Some have tipped the Gunners to demand £50m for Balogun, who has so far failed to impress Mikel Arteta during pre-season.

Sport Italia say Inter want to pay closer to £30m with the youngster their top target having missed out on Romelu Lukaku.

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Moises Caicedo has ‘gentleman’s agreement’ for Chelsea move

Friday 21 July 2023 10:11 , Marc Mayo

Arsenal’s £105m deal for Declan Rice has not helped Chelsea’s deal for Brighton.

The Seagulls want a huge transfer fee for the midfielder, who they rate as highly as the former West Ham captain.

Sky Sports say Caicedo believes he has a gentleman’s agreement to leave Brighton this summer - should a good enough bid land.

But the two clubs remain some distance apart in talks over the player.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Atlanta respond to reports of Man Utd nearing Rasmus Hojlund deal

Friday 21 July 2023 09:36 , Marc Mayo

Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini has accepted that Rasmus Hojlund could join Manchester United - for £82million.

A report from The Independent suggests United hope to sign Hojlund for a fee closer to £60m with talks ongoing.

“I don't know, I honestly don't know,” he told reporters when asked for an updaye on Hojlund’s move.

“The market is unpredictable... I hope for €100m for Atalanta.”

Read the full story

(AP)

Deal for Arsenal flop collapses

Friday 21 July 2023 09:11 , Marc Mayo

Nicolas Pepe’s move to Saudi Arabia has collapsed.

Arsenal are ready to dispense with the £72m flop, who has a year left on his contract.

But CBS Sports say a switch to Saudi on a £4.2m pay packet has fallen through.

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Arsenal make Elye Wahi enquiry

Friday 21 July 2023 08:50 , Marc Mayo

Chelsea’s deal for Elye Wahi is not done yet - with Arsenal now said to be keen on the striker.

The Blues hope to sign 20-year-old Wahi and loan him to sister club Strasbourg.

But RMC Sport claim several clubs are keen on the player, including Borussia Dortmund. Arsenal are said to have made an enquiry.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Brighton hold out Levi Colwill hope

Friday 21 July 2023 08:38 , Marc Mayo

Levi Colwill is refusing to sign a contract extension at Chelsea.

That’s according to The Athletic, which claim that Brighton believe Colwill wants to return to the club and play under Roberto De Zerbi despite being eyed for a regular role at Stamford Bridge.

It is also said that the Seagulls will not accept a loan return for Colwill as part of talks over Moises Caicedo, although it’s not apparent Chelsea have made such an offer.

(Getty Images)

The latest on Arsenal’s Bitello pursuit

Friday 21 July 2023 08:02 , Marc Mayo

Arsenal are considering their next move for Gremio midfielder Bitello.

The Brazilian is not eligible for a work permit to play in the Premier League given his lack of appearances for his national team and in his country’s top flight.

Therefore, local outlet Gremistas say a likely avenue will be signing the player but letting him remain at Gremio until at least the winter.

Bitello will cost £8.5m and could also move on loan to a European team.

(REUTERS)

West Ham to seal Carlos Borges coup

Friday 21 July 2023 07:45 , Marc Mayo

West Ham are in advanced talks to sign wonderkid Carlos Borges from Manchester City for a fee in the region of £14million, Standard Sport understands.

The 19-year-old is frustrated at City and expected to choose the Hammers over Brighton, Borussia Dortmund and Eintracht Frankfurt, in a major coup for David Moyes’s side.

Borges joined City from Sporting in 2014 and the winger is now regarded as one of the most talented players in any English youth academy.

Read the full story

(Getty Images)

Real Madrid enter Dusan Vlahovic race

Friday 21 July 2023 07:29 , Marc Mayo

Real Madrid are the latest club to make contact with Juventus over Dusan Vlahovic.

The Serbian striker has caught the eye of Chelsea, Tottenham and PSG this summer given he’s deemed available for approximately £65m.

Sky Sports Italia report on Real making a phone call to Turin to gauge Vlahovic’s availability as they look for a replacement for Karim Benzema.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Harry Kane set for Tottenham exit

Friday 21 July 2023 07:10 , Marc Mayo

Harry Kane has no plans to sign a new Tottenham contract.

The Times report on the Spurs striker being keen to join Bayern Munich, either this summer or potentially as a free agent next year.

Spurs will demand £100m to sell up now but could face pressure from a new Bayern bid, which is expected soon.

(Getty Images)

Micky van de Ven update

Friday 21 July 2023 06:49 , Marc Mayo

Tottenham hope to finalise a new centre-back signing soon.

Micky van de Ven has emerged as their more advanced target, say 90min, with the Wolfsburg star’s fee in the region of £33m while Bayer Leverkusen’s Edmond Tapsoba would cost almost £10m more.

It is said Spurs want a swift solution to the talks having been linked with both players for a number of weeks.

(Getty Images)

Arsenal miss out on long-term contract

Friday 21 July 2023 06:36 , Marc Mayo

Aston Villa will today complete the signing of long-term Arsenal target Moussa Diaby.

According to transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano, the Premier League club will pay an initial £42million for the Bayer Leverkusen winger with an additional £8m agreed in add-ons.

Arsenal have long been linked with Diaby but looked elsewhere this particular summer.

(AP)

Chelsea in Moises Caicedo hint

Friday 21 July 2023 06:32 , Marc Mayo

We haven’t had a concrete update in Chelsea’s bid for Moises Caicedo in a couple of days, with a third bid being prepared.

However, some have noticed a sign at their desire to a deal in their squad number list.

Caicedo’s preferred No25 has been left free by the Blues, potentially ready for him to slot into...

(Evening Standard)

Done deal! Riyad Mahrez signs for Al-Ahli

Friday 21 July 2023 06:28 , Marc Mayo

Manchester City's Algerian forward Riyad Mahrez has completed a move to Saudi Arabia's Al-Ahli, Saudi state-run Al Ekhbariya TV said early on Friday.

Al Ekhbariya said on Twitter that Mahrez has become Al-Ahli's latest signing but did not provide further details. The Jeddah-based club have yet to make a formal announcement.

Mahrez scored 78 goals and made 59 assists in 236 appearances in all competitions with City, and won 11 trophies at the club, including five league titles following his move from Leicester City in 2018.

The 32-year-old saw his role for Pep Guardiola's side reduced last season, scoring 15 goals in 47 games, but missing out on action in the FA Cup and Champions League finals as City won a historic treble.

(The FA via Getty Images)

Transfer news LIVE!

Friday 21 July 2023 06:24 , Marc Mayo

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s transfer blog!

We’ll have updates on a swathe of deals today with Moises Caicedo to Chelsea the big move in the works.

Arsenal are set to miss out on their long-term target, Moussa Diaby, whereas Spurs are said to be advancing towards a deal for Micky van de Ven.

Follow all the latest transfer news updates, rumours, gossip and signings right here!