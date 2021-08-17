Transfer news LIVE: Arsenal make Martin Odegaard progress as Tottenham target Cagliari’s Nahitan Nandez

Martin Odegaard is a target for Arsenal (AFP)

The first weekend of the Premier League is in the books and the champions Man City slipped up to lose to Tottenham, while Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea made title claims with impressive wins.

Newcomers Brentford shocked Arsenal, while Watford also won on their return to the top tier against Aston Villa, who were beginning life without Jack Grealish.

But despite football’s return, there is still focus on the transfer market, with many managers reiterating their desire to add to their squads before this window’s deadline.

Arsenal are the latest club to be linked to Lautaro Martinez of Inter Milan, with Tottenham also linked to the Argentine, though the Nerazzurri recently sold Romelu Lukaku to Chelsea for £97.5m and may be reluctant to sell another star forward amid fan unrest.

Paul Pogba’s future is silently becoming an issue at Old Trafford, despite four assists in the fine win over Leeds, with the Manchester United midfielder’s contract now just one year away from expiring and The Independent has learned that Paris Saint-Germain, after adding Lionel Messi on a free transfer, would be keen to strike another colossal free transfer next summer by doubling the Frenchman’s salary.

Follow all the latest news and rumours ahead of the opening weekend of the new Premier League season:

Read More

Lionel Messi excited by ‘new chapter’ after completing Paris St Germain move

Paul Pogba: PSG willing to offer Manchester United midfielder huge salary to join on free transfer

Transfer rumours round-up: Kylian Mbappe ‘rejects PSG extension’ as Tottenham ‘eye Patrick Bamford’

Transfer News

Arsenal make Martin Odegaard progress in pursuit of fresh deal

Tottenham target Cagliari’s Nahitan Nandez

Man City still keen on Harry Kane as Spurs dig in to keep England forward

DEBATE: Should Tottenham keep or sell striker? Our writers debate

Keep or sell? Our writers debate Harry Kane’s Tottenham future

09:10 , Jamie Braidwood

With Harry Kane having effectively ruled himself out of contention, Tottenham showed they can still thrive without their talisman in a 1-0 victory against Premier League champions Manchester City.

Story continues

Kane is back in training at Spurs and could even be available to feature in the Uefa Conference League on Thursday, but the striker is still said to be intent on joining City as Pep Guardiola’s side prepare a new bid worth in the region of £120m

Tottenham’s chairman, Daniel Levy, has remained resolute in his position that Kane won’t be sold, with the 28-year-old still having three years left on his contract.

But with this saga far from its denouement, the question remains as to whether Spurs should cash in while Kane is at the peak of his value or refuse to bow to the striker’s demands and keep him for one last season. Our writers offer their verdict below:

Keep or sell? Our writers debate Harry Kane’s Tottenham future

Arsenal’s Granit Xhaka signs new contract to end Roma links

08:50 , Jamie Braidwood

Granit Xhaka has signed a new contract with Arsenal and has extended his stay in north London until 2024, according to several reports, including the Guardian.

The midfielder had been targeted by Roma and their new manager Jose Mourinho this summer and looked close to joining the side during the Euros.

However, Arsenal did not receive a suitable offer for the 28-year-old and the club have moved quickly to tie him down to a new deal.

West Ham still hope to sign Jesse Lingard from Manchester United

08:35 , Jamie Braidwood

West Ham will make another attempt to sign Jesse Lingard before the end of the transfer window, according to the Times.

Lingard had a successful loan spell at the club over the second half of last season as he scored nine goals in 16 appearances and saw a recall to the England squad.

West Ham have yet to sign an outfield player this window and have packed schedule this season with Europa League games to consider.

Lingard was absent from Manchester United’s squad on the opening weekend of the season after contracting Covid-19.

Barcelona linked with surprise move for Arsenal’s Aubameyang

08:18 , Jamie Braidwood

Barcelona president Joan Laporta admitted yesterday that the club was in a “very worrying” financial situation as he revealed debts of over £1 billion.

But that didn’t stop the club from being linked with a move for Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who has three years left on a bumper contract at the Emirates.

Aubameyang missed Arsenal’s first game of the Premier League season through illness and Barcelona are reportedly seeking a part-exchange that would see former Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho move back to the Premier League, according to Sky Sports.

Arsenal make Martin Odegaard progress in pursuit of fresh deal

07:43 , Jack Rathborn

Arsenal appear to be edging closer to a move to bring Martin Odegaard back to the Emirates from Real Madrid.

That’s because the player’s agents have arrived in London for talks.

Another loan with the Gunners possessing a first option to make the deal permanent at around £30m next summer is being negotiated now, report the Mirror.

Tottenham target Cagliari’s Nahitan Nandez

07:41 , Jack Rathborn

Tottenham are in the running to sign Cagliari’s Nahitan Nandez, reports Fabrizio Romano.

Spurs are considering the Uruguayan to upgrade their midfield.

No bid has been made yet, but the Sardinians value the player at between £21.3-25.6m.