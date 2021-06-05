Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal, Man Utd, Liverpool, Chelsea, Spurs latest; Saul, Kane, Conte, latest gossip today

(ES Composite)

Transfer news LIVE!

The summer transfer window is kicking into gear with big names making moves and managers swapping clubs around Europe.

While Euro 2020 could see deals for top players delayed for a few weeks, the tournament also offers clubs and fans the deal chance to scout some exciting talent for next season.

Harry Kane is the most high-profile player looking to make a move, with the Tottenham striker determined to leave amid interest from Man City, Chelsea and Manchester United. Spurs have been targeting a new manager, but with Antonio Conte out of the running as of Friday night, it would take somebody special to convince Kane to stay in north London now.

Man United are certainly interested in Kane, but with rivals City favourite for his signature, finally landing Jadon Sancho from Dortmund looks a more realistic prospect for the Red Devils. Kieran Trippier, Raphael Varane and Saul Niguez are also on the wishlist, but Bayern Munich may end up landing the latter.

As for Arsenal, it promises to be a big summer for the Gunners with plenty of ins and outs. Norwich star Emi Buendia is a target along with Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma, but Mikel Arteta will likely have to raise funds before he can splash out.

Stick with Standard Sport for all today's latest transfer news, rumours and gossip!

Read More

Erk Lamela rabona vs Arsenal wins Premier League goal of the season

Bukayo Saka caps dream week with top Arsenal award

Arsenal legends lead tributes to ‘one of life’s good guys’ Alan Miller