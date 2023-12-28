Transfer news LIVE: Arsenal keen on £68m Bayern star; Chelsea eye Osimhen alternative; Todibo to Spurs

Transfer news LIVE!

Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham are among the clubs preparing for an active January, with the transfer market now just a few days away from opening. More than £800million was spent by Premier League clubs in this window last year, and that figure could well be bettered this time with the title race and battle for European places so competitive.

The Gunners could well make a move for a defender and are interested in Bayern Munich centre-back Matthijs de Ligt, and Arsenal are also reportedly leading the race to sign £52m-rated Goncalo Inacio, though could face competition from Liverpool for the Sporting star. North London rivals Tottenham are also in the market for a defender, amid their injury issues, with Jean-Clair Todibo a target.

Chelsea are expected to be typically busy, with Victor Osimhen and Ivan Toney among the strikers linked, though Benjamin Sesko could be a cheaper alternative. Liverpool meanwhile are reportedly keen on Fulham left-back Antonee Robinson, while Manchester United are believed to be keeping tabs on Bologna forward Joshua Zirkzee. Follow all the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip as it happens live below!

08:39 , Jonathan Gorrie

Liverpool are on course for another Premier League title challenge but it appears Jurgen Klopp won't be resting on his laurels.

According to 90 Min, the Reds have held talks with Fulham over a potential move for Antonee Robinson.

Man United transfer news: Sir Jim Ratcliffe has final say on Erik ten Hag’s future and January transfers

08:26 , Jonathan Gorrie

Manchester United cannot make any significant January signings or sack Erik ten Hag without consulting Ineos, a new document has revealed.

The clause came to light in a 241-page document published on the New York Stock Exchange about the deal between Sir Jim Ratcliffe and the Glazers.

Ratcliffe and his Ineos team face a four to six week wait for their purchase of 25 per cent of United to be ratified by the Premier League.

But the Glazers have agreed to hand over complete control of football operations to Ratcliffe and, under the terms of the agreement, United cannot make a decision on a player signing or sale, including loan moves, in January unless they consult him.

Man United transfer news: Joshua Zirkzee a shock target

08:08 , Jonathan Gorrie

Joshua Zirkzee has been linked with a surprise move to Manchester United.

The 22-year-old has seven Serie A goals for Bologna this season, but could be on the move in January.

Sport1 claim that Bayern Munich have a £19m buy-back option, with Man United considering a bid of their own if that is not activated.

Goncalo Inacio: Arsenal and Liverpool locked in transfer battle

08:07 , Jonathan Gorrie

Arsenal and Liverpool could be set for a January battle for Sporting centre-back Goncalo Inacio.

The 22-year-old has been linked with a Premier League move, and is believed to have a £52million release clause.

Portuguese outlet A Bola suggest that the Gunners are currently in pole position to sign Inacio, but Liverpool have also been linked with him.

Jean-Clair Todibo: Tottenham dealt transfer blow

08:06 , Jonathan Gorrie

Tottenham could be unsuccessful in an attempt to bring Nice centre-back Jean-Clair Todibo to the club next month.

Ange Postecoglou confirmed yesterday that Spurs are keen to bring a defender in, with Cristian Romero the latest player out with injury.

However, journalist Ben Jacobs claims that Tottenham have been left pessimistic after holding initial talks over a move for Todibo.

Chelsea transfer news: Victor Osimhen and Ivan Toney both on the radar

08:05 , Jonathan Gorrie

No surprise that Chelsea want to bring a striker to the club in the January transfer window, with Nicolas Jackson yet to hit the ground running.

Victor Osimhen and Ivan Toney are both on the shortlist but neither are cheap options, particularly mid-season.

According to The Athletic, Bayer Leverkusen's Victor Boniface and RB Leipzig Benjamin Sesko are also being considered by the Blues.

Matthijs de Ligt: Arsenal keen on shock move for Bayern Munich star

08:04 , Jonathan Gorrie

Arsenal are believed to be interested in Bayern Munich defender Matthijs de Ligt.

The centre-back joined the German giants for a fee in the region of £68m in the summer of 2022,

De Ligt has though only made three Bundesliga starts this season, and The Athletic report that Mikel Arteta and his coaching staff are admirers of the 24-year-old.